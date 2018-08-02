Please explain

As Cats know, there are a number of allegations around goings on within the electorate offices of Emma Husar. According to that balanced journal of record, The Guardian Australia:

On Thursday, Buzzfeed reported that the MP for Lindsay faced allegations of bullying, harassment, verbal abuse and intimidation of former staff at her western Sydney electorate office.

The Guardian also reported that:

Husar said she was “horrified” by the allegations, which are being investigated by barrister John Whelan on behalf of the NSW Labor party.

But why is the Labor Party undertaking this investigation and why is the government silent on the subject?

To Spartacus’ knowledge, Parliamentary staff are employees of the Commonwealth of Australia and not the Labor Party. Ms Husar is not the employer of the Parliamentary staff; she is their manager/supervisor.

It is the Commonwealth that owes a duty of care to the employees and not the Labor Party. If compensation is sought (by the electorate staff) is found to be payable, it will be paid by the Commonwealth (through its insurer) and not the Labor Party.

Why is not the Commonwealth via the relevant regulatory agency conducting this investigation? Why on earth is this investigation being allowed to be undertaken by the Labor Party and what are the “terms of reference” of this investigation?

Where is the esteemed Minister for Small and Family Business, the Workplace and Deregulation (Craig Laundy) on this and where is the Prime Minister?

To permit the Labor Party to conduct this investigation would be analogous to allowing the CFMMEU to investigate worker misconduct on a construction site.

Forget about politics. How about some rule of law.

