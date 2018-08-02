Please explain

As Cats know, there are a number of allegations around goings on within the electorate offices of Emma Husar. According to that balanced journal of record, The Guardian Australia:
On Thursday, Buzzfeed reported that the MP for Lindsay faced allegations of bullying, harassment, verbal abuse and intimidation of former staff at her western Sydney electorate office.
The Guardian also reported that:
Husar said she was “horrified” by the allegations, which are being investigated by barrister John Whelan on behalf of the NSW Labor party.
But why is the Labor Party undertaking this investigation and why is the government silent on the subject?
To Spartacus’ knowledge, Parliamentary staff are employees of the Commonwealth of Australia and not the Labor Party. Ms Husar is not the employer of the Parliamentary staff; she is their manager/supervisor.
It is the Commonwealth that owes a duty of care to the employees and not the Labor Party. If compensation is sought (by the electorate staff) is found to be payable, it will be paid by the Commonwealth (through its insurer) and not the Labor Party.
Why is not the Commonwealth via the relevant regulatory agency conducting this investigation? Why on earth is this investigation being allowed to be undertaken by the Labor Party and what are the “terms of reference” of this investigation?
Where is the esteemed Minister for Small and Family Business, the Workplace and Deregulation (Craig Laundy) on this and where is the Prime Minister?
To permit the Labor Party to conduct this investigation would be analogous to allowing the CFMMEU to investigate worker misconduct on a construction site.
Forget about politics. How about some rule of law.
Agree with you completely, Sparty.
Can you imagine how the Prime Minister of Australia, Bill Shorten, would react if this was a LNP minister?
Because it is about the party being a society within society, not the rule of law.
The chocolate ration has been increased by 25%. That’s doubleplusgood.
“To permit the Labor Party to conduct this investigation would be analogous to allowing the CFMMEU to investigate worker misconduct on a construction site.” or indeed letting the foxes look after the chicken coop.
You are spot on Spartacus, the utter ineptitude and flaccidness of this Waffler led government is unbelievable. A newborn kitten has more mojo than this government led by the great Waffler. It defies logic. They should be going for broke on Husar just like they should have thrown muck in Longman. FFS….Lindsay is a marginal seat….not that the Waffler would ever deign to visit Lindsay and communicate with ordinary people. As I have said time and time again, you gotta go low and go for broke when dealing with the left…..that is Trump’s genius. You can’t be nice and civil and polite. I mean, this Husar business is manna from heaven but where are the Libs? Missing in action…..a joke. But perhaps there is some logic behind this, it is all part of Malturd’s genius plan to destroy the Libs and make Shorten PM. And on that Malturd is doing a sterling job.
Easy.
The ALP is nuking Husar because they want to clear the decks for the election and the factional benefits are probably in favour of the unions.
The Government is not nuking Husar because they’d rather like her to be a nice juicy advertising target for the election, since it isn’t as if they have much else to run on.
Only the poor persecuted voters are interested in simpleminded things like the rule of law.
ALP covers up. MT is clueless.
But she is a single mum and her son has a therapy dog!!!!!!!
That makes sense.
But because it makes sense, I’m sceptical that the utterly inept and gutless Michael Trumble Election Winning Machine is capable of having thought it out as a strategy.
Under the relevant Act I think you’ll find Ms Husar is officially the employer on behalf of the Commonwealth in her capacity as a Member of the HoR representing the ALP.
Something to do with glasshouses and stones I would say, once somebody starts the leaks that the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party are just as guilty of the same offences as the Chardonnay Socialist ALP.
Because if they say boo it’ll be MISOGEEENEEEEE, and no doubt they have arseholes up to the same shit. No mention of the misappropriation of comcars to take her co-daphne to some awful concert, let alone the malfeasance involved in mis-use of staff she or her gang should be paying for anyway. It shouldn’t be the labor pardee investigating, it should be the filth, with criminal charges to follow.
To me that outcome would be far too lenient, any of these swine sprung dipping the till should be handed over to a latter-day auto-da-fé .
I’ve been fascinated by this for some time.
For starters, it’s never been quite clear whether the abusees are employed under the Members of Parliament (Staff) Act 1984 (the MOPS Act) or whether they are Labor Party employees. MPs can employ both types of staff, the former to help them carry out their Parliamentary duties and the latter to provide political advice.
If some or all the staff concerned are MOPS Act, then they are taxpayer funded. However, as the Act makes clear, their employer is the Senator or Member for whom they work:
‘S13(1) An office‑holder may, on behalf of the Commonwealth, employ, under an agreement in writing, a person as a member of the office‑holder’s staff.’
As Department of Finance instructions point out, these employment responsibilities include ‘ensuring good employment practices are followed (for example: providing induction for new employees, work health and safety, freedom from discrimination and harassment….’
So as far as I can tell, it’s the MP who owns the duty of care to his/her staff and any claims of bullying and harassment are matters for the MP to deal with, taking into account their responsibilities under the Work, Healthy and Safety Act 2011. Presumably, any compensation would also be payable by the MP.
Who is supposed to investigate these claims isn’t clear, but it doesn’t seem to be the Commonwealth. Presumably some independent arbitrator would be appropriate, and this arrangement is what the Labor Party claims to have put in place. Whether there is any necessary reason for the Labor Party to become involved at all is a moot point.
A more serious issue to me is whether taxpayer-funded MOPS Staff have been used to do personal chores for Hussar. This is matter for the AFP not the ALP.
This is very redolent of what happened to Gabrielle Harrison, the former NSW State Member for Parramatta and Minister for Sport during the Sydney Olympics; it is a time-honoured tactic of factional warfare in the NSW branch of the ALP.
Habit has nailed it.
Lord Waffleworth is running dead on Ms Husar because he is afraid a number of Libs are up to the same dirty tricks.
The Comcar misuse is endemic among pollies and Plod should be brought in to investigate, not some whitewasher maaaate.
MoPS Act staff arrangements occupy a sort of twilight zone, where both the Commonwealth and the employing Member or Senator have responsibilities towards a staffer. The Commonwealth pays their salaries, but the MP sets the salary (within the confines of the relevant CBA). OHS obligations are on both parties. The Commonwealth negotiates a new CBA with staff (MPs and Senators aren’t part of the negotiations).
If a complaint was made to the Department of Finance (which it may not have been), the Commonwealth would absolutely have to investigate. I suspect the staff involved have not complained to the Department, hence, no investigation.
And all the while the ABC opines “BUT SHE IS JUST A SINGLE MUM FFS!!!”
As though that had any relevance whatsoever.
Easy fixed of course, let the member be the actual employer, and pay for their own sycophants and toadies.
Just what sort of mutant would you have to be to take on such a gig? Chief turd at the shitworks is a huge step up from this venal vocation.
It makes no sense whatsoever. By not making as much noise about this as possible now, it looks like the government doesn’t consider it a major issue. So bringing it up much later has little impact or no impact and smacks of the government being disingenuous. So easy for Labor to counter and make the government look like fools, which is not difficult to do at the best of times.