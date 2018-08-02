She’s a witch. Burn her.

Like half the country I have been reading stories about Emma Husar day after day, after day, after day …
Some of the stories are scandalous. She bought toilet paper. She brought her dog to work. A staffer picked up dog shit while walking the dog. Well duh – somebody was going to walk the dog and that same somebody was going to pick up after the dog. A male staffer got to wash the dishes. Like an MP was going to be washing the dishes. Today we read:
A number of employees told Whelan that Husar asked them to zip up her dress, making them feel uncomfortable.
The horror of it all.
The staff member alleged that in August last year the Labor MP “rubbed her body up against him”. The staff member said that Husar had her right breast against his left shoulder and arm for about 10–15 seconds. On another occasion in September, he alleged Husar rested her right breast on his arm.
For the love of god. She was reading over his shoulder? They were leaning over a desk? Looking at documents? Crammed in the elevator?
Then there is the Basic Instinct allegation that I find simply implausible.
The only objective evidence we have a problem in Ms Husar’s office is 20 staffers leaving over a two-year period. Okay – so there is something going on here.
But what?
Here is the problem to my mind. There is a nasty tendency for people to get sacked, disendorsed, whatever, for something other than what they actually did wrong. So what has Emma Husar done? Why are people leaking day after day after day (and most days trivial rubbish) to get rid of her? Right now the public are being played for idiots. Tell us what she has done and why she needs to go and then let people make up their own minds.
Mind you it is clear from reports that some of things she has done is considered dodgy by the general community – organised official travel to coincide with private events etc. – but that is what they all do. Again I reckon MPs should be paid a lump sum and then deduct legitimate expenses from that lump sum and have the ATO work it all out.
MPs should be paid a sum of lumps. FIFY. As to the title, agreed. After a dunking, and maybe a bit of pressing.
Every single stinking one of them should be audited to death.
As is the case for most of our beloved parliamentarians.
If only it was publicized.
FMD we pay some of them more than the US president.
Curious it is.
Normally only people on the Right get this treatment.
Someone has let the dogs of the Left off the leash for her.
I wonder what the reason is?
Someone is trying to paint her as a sexual pervert, misuser of public funds, workplace bully and dysfunctional mother.
Whatever the truth of that is anyone’s guess, but it sure is one of the nastiest political knifings. Perhaps her office is a shambles and she is a “bad boss” and Labor want her out of the way – okay, but aren’t there clear cut ways of dealing with sort of thing these days rather than leaking very salacious things to the media for her children and their school friends to read.
Is Jeremy Anderson a homosexual?
Usually they are this vindictive.
She’s a politician who has been caught dudding the taxpayer. They all do it but for the moment she is in the spotlight. I for one hope they destroy her political career completely. What she did was stealing and if it was in the private sector she would be fined or jailed. These political maggots deserve everything they get
Lets not over analyse this and just enjoy a Liar being thrown to the lions for a change.
I sense the hand of The Hag in all of this.
Purge time. 🍿
It’s always enjoyable watching the Left eat their own.
Just in from the Australian:
Who needs the Liberal Party to attack. The Labor Party is much better at it.
She is certainly not very bright – look at her presser late last year about opinion polls. But someone on her own side wants her returned to the private sector that is clear. Yes, there is huge hypocrisy here as they all misuse money and treat staff poorly. Pity the poor burghers of Lindsay. Jackie Kelly, David Bradbury, Fiona Scott and now Emma. Then again, they voted for these losers.
I know it’s normal to be touching someone with a part of your body when you are doing things together. The unfortunate fact that it’s only a bad thing when a man does it, not a woman. Women make a big deal out of accidental, Opps, sorry it’s not accidental if a man does it, if a man leans against them. (Me Too Movement) If a woman does it to a man then its still the mans fault. Ay.
Don’t you just love double standards.
Every single word said in the introduction to this thread, is spot on.
The thing I find most strange about it though, is the fact that every single word of the accusations being made, is emanating from her own Party and her own people.
The terminally inept Laboral Party catatonics under their seat-warming Prime Quisling, Halal Mal Turncoat, couldn’t fight their way out of a soggy brown paper bag – let alone land a single punch on the likes of Emma Husar – even if all the rumours were true.
You don’t get to lose 1.5 Million First Preference votes; 37 consecutive Newspolls and 5 by-elections by being competent in both offence and defence and eminently electable.
They had an attack-dog once, but Turncoat, Bishop & the Mincing Poodle fed him a poison bait.
I for one would not like to see her do the open legs view to show off her vjay
“MPs should be paid a lump sum and then deduct legitimate expenses from that lump sum”
Nope, do what is done in most private companies:
Pay for the expense with our own cash/card.
Submit your expense claim with a trip report/justification
Submit for approval to your manager.
It is/is not approved and paid/not paid.
I thought she was a carnivore, but it seems she might just be a vagitarian, after all!
Pity the poor burghers of Lindsay. Jackie Kelly, David Bradbury, Fiona Scott and now Emma. Then again, they voted for these losers.
Yes, we voted every one of those losers out only to get another just as bad or even worse from the other team. God help us if we actually got someone decent from either party, it would cease to be a marginal seat.
What gbees said at 4:12pm.
gbees
#2779113, posted on August 2, 2018 at 4:12 pm
True, but think about who would do the approving.
If she was a liberal that supported the Abbottbeast, turnbull would be catching a train to pick up her dog’s turds and chrissy pyne would be telephoning his mates at get-up to get some real pressure applied, while leaky mcleakface bishop would be backgrounding her faves at the media circus.
They all know how to do it, but the libs reserve their energy to strike and kill the unsound from their own ranks.
Rather a purge than a battle, and we at the One Party State all want the same thing for the country anyway.
Comrades.
True, but think about who would do the approving.
It could be outsourced to an accountancy firm and audited by another before being checked and ticked off by Finance.
We’d still save $millions.
Someone has their beady eye on the seat of Lindsay.
No. The ATO gets to decide what legitimate deductions are – just like every other taxpayer.
There is something bizarre and almost tragic about this. Here’s an extract from her happy and triumphant maiden speech in September 2016:
‘I would just like to acknowledge all of the people in the gallery today, all of my friends, for their epic journey on the bus from Sydney to be here in support of me today. My sincere thanks to the Penrith Valley Community Unions, Unions NSW, the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, Communications, Electrical Plumbing Union, Transport Workers Union, Health Services Union, United Services Union, and the Australian Workers’ Union. Mary Court, Mary Yaager, Mark Morey, Alex Claassens, Jim Metcher, Tony Sheldon, Gerard Hayes, Graeme Kelly, Russ Collison’
Have any of these individuals and organisations – her ‘friends’ – stood up for her now? Two years ago she was apparently convinced they were her mates. Were they aware of, but ignored, her alleged character defects, or have these alleged traits suddenly developed?
The whole thing looks like an opportunistic and very nasty betrayal and, whatever her defects, she must now be feeling incredibly bereft and abandoned.
I wonder who has been lined up to take over her seat.
Tim Neilson
#2779123, posted on August 2, 2018 at 4:23 pm
Good point! Finance depts. in companies aren’t pushovers so there would need to be some independent group in Dept. of Finance reporting to the ATO maybe? not sure. It could be made fool proof. I think! hmmm, not convincing myself.
The ATO gets to decide what legitimate deductions are – just like every other taxpayer.
Very well, then, roll the current allowances into their base salary and let them be a profession of particular interest to the taxman.
I am not shedding any tears over Ms Husar. However I am very intrigued as to who is feeding the media these salacious stories about Ms Husar. It certainly isn’t the Waffler’s Liberal party who would be incapable of feeding a goldfish to a hungry cat. Ms Husar has always struck me as a complete bogan and not a very bright one at that. What I also find interesting is that this Labor party, a party full of self righteous hypocrites who constantly shrill “sexism and misogyny” to anyone on the right, is allowing this rather grotesque assassination of Ms Husar. She has obviously really “pissed” off many people in her party for this to reach the apex that it has.
Anyway, you reap what you sow. After the media lynching of Barnaby and Vicki earlier this year, I have absolutely no sympathy for Ms Husar who, judging by her base behaviours in Parliament over the last 2 yearrs, probably joined in the “get Barnaby” chorus.
I doubt the ATO would go as hard on MPs as much as they do on other people.
Slightly ot but the other morning on the train I heard a public servant complaining to his friend about how hard it is to claim travel expenses in the Vic Public Service. The example he gave, with a straight face, was about being in another city and staying in a serviced apartment, and buying a bottle of wine to take back to the apartment for an evening’s consumption. And they had the nerve to query that! But they let it through. I’m sure it was from the $7 bargain bin.
The ATO gets to decide what legitimate deductions are – just like every other taxpayer.
Yes, but here we’re not talking about tax deductibility, we’re talking about being reimbursed for the expense.
I am not shedding any tears over Ms Husar. However I am very intrigued as to who is feeding the media these salacious stories about Ms Husar.
The ALP has obviously decided, for some as yet unrevealed reason, that she’s expendable.
The journos have picked up on that and so they know that they’re not betraying the team by going hard on the salacious angles.
A side benefit to the journos is that, although they’re actually still acting as the ATO’s strike forces (as always), this will give them superficial cover next time they character assassinate a conservative – “but it’s the same as what we did to Husar”.
Sinc ,not blaming you but our universities are churning out petals of all 654 genders these days . If it ever came to a real war how many real soldiers would we muster ,some enemies cannot be bullshitted out of committing violence against weaker people ,and we have no shortage of them about . Do they still have military cadets at universities ? Probably not ,doesn’t fit the soros u.n.communist agenda.
Why can’t she zip up her own dress? I can imagine the outrage if a male MP asked a female employee member to zip up his fly.
Zero sympathy for Emma Husar and I hope for the sake of mankind she keeps her legs closed.
Taking the rubbish out in preparation for the 2019 election.
Never mind the alphabet of trade and craft unions shouldering her into parliament: Mx Husar has been silly and sprung – and that cannot be allowed to get in the way of the election of the Shorten Class War Government.
“Aaron
#2779149, posted on August 2, 2018 at 4:55 pm
A number of employees told Whelan that Husar asked them to zip up her dress, making them feel uncomfortable.
Why can’t she zip up her own dress? I can imagine the outrage if a male MP asked a female employee member to zip up his fly.
Zero sympathy for Emma Husar and I hope for the sake of mankind she keeps her legs closed”
Don’t worry, methinks now Ms Husar does indeed keep her legs closed for mankind…not sure about for womankind though!
+1
They should reintroduce dunking chairs for this lot of troughers.
The allegations are becoming farcical and Husar is still standing. She is putting herself in a good position for a big $$$ pay-off to not recontest
“Anyway, you reap what you sow. After the media lynching of Barnaby and Vicki earlier this year, I have absolutely no sympathy for Ms Husar who, judging by her base behaviours in Parliament over the last 2 yearrs, probably joined in the “get Barnaby” chorus.”
‘Someone’ organised a Parliamentary job for Joyce’s squeeze for which there was no apparent requirement but that allowed her to keep her $133,000 taxpayer-funded salary and attendant perks. She then went immediately on paid ‘stress leave’.
None of the allegation made against Hussar seem to be quite of that magnitude.
The prime mover of the current dirt file?
Would
I have long proposed that MP expenses be dealt with via deductions from their salaries and administered by the ATO.
Oh, I dunno …
(Not that I actually believe that allegation for a second.)
Crikey. She’s fugly enough to be on SBS. And not in one of the Vaseline lens pornos. Was she ever a bloke?
If the poor woman can’t afford underpants, then she needs a pay rise!
And you can’t go around burning witches at random- haven’t you heard of fire hazards? We need less smoke not more!
LOL!
The therapy dog ate them.
They’re unpredictable like that.
Des Deskperson ask (#2779132, posted on August 2, 2018 at 4:29 pm):
‘I wonder who has been lined up to take over her seat.’
When we know the whole scheme will be simpler to unravel.
So, pc is the new baseball bat.
Someone is trying to paint her as a sexual pervert, misuser of public funds, workplace bully and dysfunctional mother.
But when Jacqui Lambie does this to herself – she’s a down to earth local hero?
Got home from work just now, turned on tv – The Drum are all over it. So I thought, what has happened today that the Drum panel are so much more rabid – then it was mentioned about what Buzzfeed had published. So I took the bait and went to Buzzfeed. Not making and judgement at this stage about the (tawdry) accusations – but curious that this was published by Buzzfeed and one Alice Workman.
My thoughts +1
Tanya.
Highly questionable use of entitlements (oh sorry they are all ‘within the rules’) – prob won’t be pursued by the Libs for the same reasons that Tony Burke’s weren’t when Chrissy Pyne went all soft (i.e. they are all at it)
Double standards though. An allegation that a male MP had exposed his privates would be instantly career destroying. For Husar it is merely titillating. Fight the patriarchy!
I thought that was weird, too. The interesting thing is that nobody in the Labor Party thought it was acceptable for the staffer walking the dog to be asked to pick up any poop it might leave behind. If MP’s have that mindset, we can see how they don’t care leaving behind a trillion dollar debt to the Nation.
If it was a guy doing even half this stuff he would be dropped and kicked by now.
If it was a conservative guy then someone would have trashed his house, set fire to his car and chased his children into hiding.
I’m not saying that this is a good way of doing things, or that I support mob justice, and I do think that Emma Husar deserves a proper trial with real evidence and a jury of her peers. I’m just pointing out that some people get more benefit of the doubt than others.
And yeah, might be she has competitors within her own party, wouldn’t be surprised. White-anting can be a very successful strategy.
Perhaps we need to send Sinc to work there for a while to see if there are any real issues, or only fake stuff. Essentially to get abreast of the problem and size up the situation.