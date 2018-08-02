She’s a witch. Burn her.

Like half the country I have been reading stories about Emma Husar day after day, after day, after day …

Some of the stories are scandalous. She bought toilet paper. She brought her dog to work. A staffer picked up dog shit while walking the dog. Well duh – somebody was going to walk the dog and that same somebody was going to pick up after the dog. A male staffer got to wash the dishes. Like an MP was going to be washing the dishes. Today we read:

A number of employees told Whelan that Husar asked them to zip up her dress, making them feel uncomfortable.

The horror of it all.

The staff member alleged that in August last year the Labor MP “rubbed her body up against him”. The staff member said that Husar had her right breast against his left shoulder and arm for about 10–15 seconds. On another occasion in September, he alleged Husar rested her right breast on his arm.

For the love of god. She was reading over his shoulder? They were leaning over a desk? Looking at documents? Crammed in the elevator?

Then there is the Basic Instinct allegation that I find simply implausible.

The only objective evidence we have a problem in Ms Husar’s office is 20 staffers leaving over a two-year period. Okay – so there is something going on here.

But what?

Here is the problem to my mind. There is a nasty tendency for people to get sacked, disendorsed, whatever, for something other than what they actually did wrong. So what has Emma Husar done? Why are people leaking day after day after day (and most days trivial rubbish) to get rid of her? Right now the public are being played for idiots. Tell us what she has done and why she needs to go and then let people make up their own minds.

Mind you it is clear from reports that some of things she has done is considered dodgy by the general community – organised official travel to coincide with private events etc. – but that is what they all do. Again I reckon MPs should be paid a lump sum and then deduct legitimate expenses from that lump sum and have the ATO work it all out.