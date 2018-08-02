Toronto 1988. The first step on the road to the national guarantee of higher prices and less reliable power.

The Toronto conference on climate change in 1988 was actually called the International Conference of the Changing Atmosphere: Implications for Global Security. The Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization held a series of meetings that led up to the conference with the backing of the United Nations, the World Meteorological Organization, the Canadian government and other international organizations. With 300 scientists among politicians and bureaucrats it is billed as the first such international conference to combine science and policy.
The attendance was clearly selected with some care and the conference chairman was astonished by the degree of consensus. The impending damage to the planet from warming was compared with nuclear war and that was included in the strongly worded Conference Statement.
The meeting recommended a global pact to protect the atmosphere and a world atmosphere fund to facilitate global solutions, which recognized differential issues in usage and effects. For instance, the different historical consumption of and contribution to the atmosphere of already industrialized nations and those in the process of industrializing would be balanced by having the fund financed in part by taxes on fossil fuels consumed in industrialized nations. The proposed atmosphere fund would then be used partly to provide economic assistance to developing countries pursuing environmentally friendly strategies such as reducing deforestation.
Specifically on the issue of global warming from greenhouse gases and climate change, the conference reached a consensus on the likelihood of a rise in the global mean temperature of between 2.7-8 degrees F (1.5-4.5 degrees C) by about 2050, but not on whether such warming has begun. The conference statement called for a 20 percent cut in present (1988) levels of global carbon dioxide emissions by the year 2005, about half of which could be achieved through conservation, leading to an eventual cut of 50 percent.
