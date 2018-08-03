Audrey Zibelman of the AEMO points the way…

Read all about it.
Audrey Zibelman, the improbable green-lawyer manager of our National Energy Market claims her advice is not biased towards renewables. This is the same Zibelman who tells us that “resisting the energy transition is like trying to resist the internet.” As if governments had to legislate “An Internet Target” and mandate we do 16% of our shopping online. The same Zibelman believes “we’re the last generation on earth who can really do something about climate change.” She thinks she’s changing global weather with our power grid. By 2100 historians will have people rolling in the aisles with that one. What were they thinking?*
Ms Zibelman and the others driving this line need to pay more attention to the hourly performance of Wind and Other on her Data Dashboard, to the number of coal-fired plants under construction around the world and the Green Energy Transition in Germany. It is not as though we are lacking the benefit of information and experience from other places (like California).
FWIW Wind and Other are delivering about 11% of demand. The best in recent days was not much more than that with full sunshine and mostly it was much less. We could build ten or twenty times as much Wind and Other but there will still be bad days (not to mention nights) and storage remains the elephant in the renewable room. Oh and the capital expenditure to provide ten times as much plated capacity for unreliable energy. What is the storage capacity required to cover the days when W&O are under 5%? Is it a massive array of Musk batteries (at what cost) or more multi-billion Snowy schemes? I almost forgot – diesel generators:)
And she has support from Jennifer Westacott in The Australian today. “NEG our panacea”.
Who pays their energy bill?
Ms Zibelman should look at the climate data.
The average global temperature for the first 6 months of this year is below those months of 2002. So apart from the occasional el Nino there’s been no global warming for 16 years. Yet pCO2 has risen by 10% in the atmosphere in that time. The CO2 rise has caused no discernible warming.
Therefore her belief that we have to “do something about climate change” is erroneous. We need do nothing at all, and any cost we impose on ourselves for solving a non-problem is a moral crime against the people.
The reason of course is that most of the warming last century was natural. About 45% was due to the solar modulation of cloud cover and another 40% due to the ~60 year ocean cycle. Both have now reversed from warming to neutral/cooling influences, which is why the global temperature has been flat.
The global warming emperor has no clothes.
What were they thinking?
And who hired her?
All will be saved because now there’s an app for that. It can power steelworks and aluminium smelters.
That’s half the truth, the other half of the truth is that she’s full of bullshit.
Malcolm Turnbull, who else. With her track record he knew exactly what he was getting and she is delivering exactly what he wanted. She was talking about “managed consumption” before she even started. She not interested in providing electricity, cheap or otherwise. She’s interested in reducing our access to it.
@ Rob MW.
Spot on with your comment. We are witnessing an echo chamber full of fools all of whom will quietly disappear from the scene just after the electricity grid has been destroyed along with all major Australian industry.
Expect Ziebelman to return home to good old USA.
I’m doesn’t matter how much wind capacity they build in SA, they have a self imposed limit of about 1GWH.
When generation reaches this level they shut down turbines. It’s bizaare.
On behalf of the Australian public after a decade of energy price-gouging by the spivs and crooks of the government subsidy-mining sector — overseen by Lord Trumble, their bought and paid-for bumboy in the Lodge — I have had a gutful of Democratic Party apparachiks like Miss Zibelman spreading their plunder of the public purse Down Under, who are now unemployable in America after POTUS45 blew up their climate house of cards.
Pharque off back home and get a real job in the real economy, you parasite. Your only contribution to Australian history will be in the chapter on carpetbaggers who somehow kept out of jail.
Could Ms Zibelman “read” the climate data? If she could read, could she comprehend the “climate data”? There is a difference between being able to read and being able to comprehend.
Obviously, global warming (or cooling) is no problem. It is the rise (alarming) in CO2 that is the problem that needs to be solved.
Urgently!!!!!!