Audrey Zibelman of the AEMO points the way…

Audrey Zibelman, the improbable green-lawyer manager of our National Energy Market claims her advice is not biased towards renewables. This is the same Zibelman who tells us that “resisting the energy transition is like trying to resist the internet.” As if governments had to legislate “An Internet Target” and mandate we do 16% of our shopping online. The same Zibelman believes “we’re the last generation on earth who can really do something about climate change.” She thinks she’s changing global weather with our power grid. By 2100 historians will have people rolling in the aisles with that one. What were they thinking?*

Ms Zibelman and the others driving this line need to pay more attention to the hourly performance of Wind and Other on her Data Dashboard, to the number of coal-fired plants under construction around the world and the Green Energy Transition in Germany. It is not as though we are lacking the benefit of information and experience from other places (like California).

FWIW Wind and Other are delivering about 11% of demand. The best in recent days was not much more than that with full sunshine and mostly it was much less. We could build ten or twenty times as much Wind and Other but there will still be bad days (not to mention nights) and storage remains the elephant in the renewable room. Oh and the capital expenditure to provide ten times as much plated capacity for unreliable energy. What is the storage capacity required to cover the days when W&O are under 5%? Is it a massive array of Musk batteries (at what cost) or more multi-billion Snowy schemes? I almost forgot – diesel generators:)

And she has support from Jennifer Westacott in The Australian today. “NEG our panacea”.