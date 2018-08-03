In the name of socialism

Posted on 4:37 pm, August 3, 2018 by I am Spartacus

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to In the name of socialism

  1. Myrddin Seren
    #2780059, posted on August 3, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Useful Idiot is the time honoured phrase, I think.

    Maybe with a couple of degrees and student debt large enough to choke an elephant.

    ( Now think Russian accent ) …But idiot.

  2. LGS
    #2780066, posted on August 3, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    One definition of an idiot is doing the same thing time and time again (e.g. socialism) and expecting a different outcome.

  3. Elle
    #2780070, posted on August 3, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Stop filming me, she says. Only because she was too dumb to answer the questions. Brainless leftists! Protest just for the sake of it and for the attention – “look at me”! I looked and I laughed at you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.