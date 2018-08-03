Melbourne by the Maps

Spartacus is not from Melbourne, but is currently planning a trip there.
Got the flights worked out. Got the accommodation worked out. But while working out the transport from the airport to Melbourne city, things got interest. Very interesting.
Having Googled Melbourne airport transport, a service called SkyBus came up. So click Spartacus did to the fares page and up came the below (ps the yellow arrows were added by your’s truly).
Not that there is anything wrong with that but it is rather interesting that according to SkyBus, to purchase a family fare to Melbourne City, Docklands and St Kilda, the family needs to be same sex, whereas for a family ticket to Avalon, hetrosexual.
Who knew?
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com
I notice that Family2 fares = Fmaily1 + An additional adult of either gender, whether married, partnershipped, or not. (Is “partnershipped” a word?)
So, effectively, there is no recognition of a second partner in a family.
Why bother?
Spartacus is not from Melbourne, but is currently planning a trip there.
7 words of warning for Sparty:
Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.
Discrimination?
Just nuke the place already.
On the subject of Skybus, it does pretty much everything a rail link to the airport does at a fraction of the cost and it is already there. Why we need to spend 10B on a rail link eludes me. Talk to a rail designer and they admit it would be cheaper to run buses along the rail lines if we ripped up the tracks and paved over them. People love rail, but why?
Did Victoria get around to transitioning all the pedestrian traffic light men into wymyn, as promised?
must.crush.birth.rate