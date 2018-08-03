Melbourne by the Maps

Spartacus is not from Melbourne, but is currently planning a trip there.

Got the flights worked out. Got the accommodation worked out. But while working out the transport from the airport to Melbourne city, things got interest. Very interesting.

Having Googled Melbourne airport transport, a service called SkyBus came up. So click Spartacus did to the fares page and up came the below (ps the yellow arrows were added by your’s truly).

Not that there is anything wrong with that but it is rather interesting that according to SkyBus, to purchase a family fare to Melbourne City, Docklands and St Kilda, the family needs to be same sex, whereas for a family ticket to Avalon, hetrosexual.

Who knew?

