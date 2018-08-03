Sarah Huckabee Sanders v some whinger from CNN

Update: Larry O’Connor in the Washington Times tells CNN how it is:
When Jim Acosta looks out at the anger in the crowd at a Trump rally, he sees the faces of frustration and exasperation in his audience that has left his network. He sees the forgotten viewers who he never has the benefit of connecting with when he looks into the robotic lens of a television camera equipped with a prompter feeding him his lines.
The anger has not been “whipped up by Trump” it has festered and grown over decades and was finally whipped up by Anderson and Wolf and Jake and Jim, himself. The team at CNN always gets the last word (not to mention the first word) and they always get to set the agenda.
The people staring back at Acosta with contempt have no voice on their network. Their voices are not just silenced, they are propped up as strawmen and summarily burned to a char by the same people who insulted them and ignored them all through the election.
The one opportunity they get to be seen and heard on CNN is when they shout at Acosta and his colleagues perched on an elevated platform at a Trump rally. Like groundlings yelling at the upper-class in a raucous production at the Globe theatre, Trump supporters finally have their chance to let the media finally hear their frustration with their product.
And, true to form, rather than employing a little introspection, Acosta lashes out. Rather than saying to himself “why do they loathe me so much?” Acosta warns that “somebody” will soon get hurt and, oh, by the way, it will be all Trump’s fault.
She is 100% correct in her comments about the behaviour of the press, especially towards her. But she still should have said that the press are NOT the enemy of the people, even if it was qualified to “in her opinion”.
Jim/CNN Just doesn’t get it! They “MSM” are not the political elected leaders of the USA! They must report the facts! Not opinions! Thats why their standing in the public is rock bottom! Good one Ms Sanders for standing your ground!
The wheel is turning, its slow! But the Western World need it to turn, to survive!
They are the enemy, as is the deep state.
Make no bones about it.
Hammer the point home.
Spartacus – I don’t think so. That would then be interpreted as a criticism of the president and provide Acosta with a moral victory.
In any event I don’t think Trump called the media an enemy of the people, just CNN and some others.
Stop being a pussy Spartacus.
Our only job is to “own the libs”