Sarah Huckabee Sanders v some whinger from CNN

Update: Larry O’Connor in the Washington Times tells CNN how it is:

When Jim Acosta looks out at the anger in the crowd at a Trump rally, he sees the faces of frustration and exasperation in his audience that has left his network. He sees the forgotten viewers who he never has the benefit of connecting with when he looks into the robotic lens of a television camera equipped with a prompter feeding him his lines.

The anger has not been “whipped up by Trump” it has festered and grown over decades and was finally whipped up by Anderson and Wolf and Jake and Jim, himself. The team at CNN always gets the last word (not to mention the first word) and they always get to set the agenda.

The people staring back at Acosta with contempt have no voice on their network. Their voices are not just silenced, they are propped up as strawmen and summarily burned to a char by the same people who insulted them and ignored them all through the election.

The one opportunity they get to be seen and heard on CNN is when they shout at Acosta and his colleagues perched on an elevated platform at a Trump rally. Like groundlings yelling at the upper-class in a raucous production at the Globe theatre, Trump supporters finally have their chance to let the media finally hear their frustration with their product.

And, true to form, rather than employing a little introspection, Acosta lashes out. Rather than saying to himself “why do they loathe me so much?” Acosta warns that “somebody” will soon get hurt and, oh, by the way, it will be all Trump’s fault.