She’s a witch. Burn her II

Andrew Bolt points out that the Basic Instinct story has changed.
“It is alleged that you and [a staff member] attended Mr Jason Clare’s office at Parliament. Mr Clare was sitting on the floor playing with his son. [The staff member] alleged that he was sitting opposite you and that on three occasions you spread your legs, revealing that you were not wearing any underwear. [The staff member] felt that your conduct was deliberate, proactive and targeted towards Mr Clare.”
The Daily Telegraph yesterday spoke with Ms Husar’s former staff member who claimed he and Ms Husar went into Labor MP Jason Clare’s office at Parliament House where, while sitting opposite him, she spread her legs while not wearing underwear.
The staff member said at first he thought it was a mistake but then claimed Ms Husar repeated the move several times.
He did not know if Mr Clare was aware of what Ms Husar was doing, saying Mr Clare was playing with his son at the time and sitting beside, rather than opposite, Ms Husar.
One part of the story, however, has remained unchanged. So why was [a staff member] looking up Emma Husar’s skirt, several times apparently, while she was changing position in her seat?
I am surprised anyone gives a rats ring about Ms Husar flashing her lady bits.
Of far more concern is her alleged rorting of taxpayer funds via Comcar, freebie air travel and employing house girls.