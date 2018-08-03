The American Journal of Shark Jumping

For those who may have read it in times past, they may have since noticed that what was once a sensible albeit left leaning publication, The New Republic, has now lost its mind.

The New Republic was founded in 1914 and the:

magazine’s politics were liberal and progressive, and as such concerned with coping with the great changes brought about by middle-class reform efforts designed to remedy the weaknesses in America’s changing economy and society.

The New Republic seems now a home for what appears to be lunatics. Consider this recent contribution in an article titled Climate Kings – How a new generation of authoritarian leaders are using climate change to seize power:

If any lesson can be drawn from the power struggle in the Maldives, it is that people who feel threatened by an outside force, be it foreign invaders or rising tides, often seek reassurance. That reassurance may come in the form of a strongman leader, someone who tells them all will be well, the economy will soar, the sea walls hold. People must only surrender their elections, or their due process, until the crisis is resolved. This is perhaps the most overlooked threat of climate change: Major shifts in the global climate could give rise to a new generation of authoritarian rulers, not just in poorer countries or those with weak democratic institutions, but in wealthy industrialized nations, too.

Oddly, this article describes a situation where the elected Prime Minister of the Maldives was deposed by the military for the purpose of reversing his climate change policies, policies to make climate change preparations central to his administration. These included plans:

to move 360,000 (out of 420,000) Maldivian citizens to new homelands in Sri Lanka, India, or Australia; and

to make the Maldives the world’s first carbon-neutral country.

The Prime Minister also staged:

an underwater Cabinet meeting that turned him into a viral climate celebrity

and said:

What we need to do is nothing short of decarbonizing the entire global economy. If man can walk on the moon, we can unite to defeat our common carbon enemy.

A country of 420,000 people seeking to become carbon neutral. Sounds about as sensible as Australia’s current policy settings. But not satisfied, the author of the article also wrote:

It’s not just developing nations that are at risk of opportunistic climate-fueled authoritarianism. Wealthy countries may possess the resources to insulate themselves from the near-term physical impacts of climate change—they can afford sea walls, emergency services, and air conditioning. But when conflicts over resources break out in the developing world, they are bound to generate crises that spill into wealthier countries.

It seems rather ironic that the author feels the authoritarianism will come from those seeking to reverse climate change policies rather than the other way around.

Spartacus awaits the New Republic’s article on why there can no longer be shark jumping because climate change will kill all the sharks.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com