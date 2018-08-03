A must read from Robert Gottliebsen in the Oz. Released earlier today and likely to be in the print edition tomorrow – Counting the cost of the public service ‘$10m club’.

Gottleibsen has written on this subject before, but this time he hits it out of the park. Here is a relevant paragraph:

Australia’s senior public servants have engineered massive benefits, including obvious rorts, that are not funded and will need to be paid from future revenues. The anomalies have been highlighted by the so called “ten million dollar club”—the public servants whose “entitlements” have a market worth of more than $10 million but who engineered massive reductions in the superannuation entitlements of ordinary Australians.

Disgraceful. Unsurprising.

Howz that for conscious bias

