A must read from Robert Gottliebsen in the Oz. Released earlier today and likely to be in the print edition tomorrow – Counting the cost of the public service ‘$10m club’.
Gottleibsen has written on this subject before, but this time he hits it out of the park. Here is a relevant paragraph:
Australia’s senior public servants have engineered massive benefits, including obvious rorts, that are not funded and will need to be paid from future revenues. The anomalies have been highlighted by the so called “ten million dollar club”—the public servants whose “entitlements” have a market worth of more than $10 million but who engineered massive reductions in the superannuation entitlements of ordinary Australians.
Disgraceful. Unsurprising.
Howz that for conscious bias
Why, that’s appalling. We’ll need another government department to monitor this sort of thing.
When the proverbial hit’s the fan Mum and Dad get their super gutted.
NOT the public service.
yet again … one rule for the politicians and bureaucrats and one for the rest.
Time to drain the swamp.
Whisperin’ Bob is probably about to be audited by the ATO from now until Doomsday.
That’s DOCTOR Martin Parkinson PSM, thank you very much?
Maybe they should be cashiered out of service when said entitlements hit 5 mn?
“You’ve done well, now try your luck in the markets which have subsidised your good fortune”
Keating’s superannuation is one of the biggest con-jobs ever foisted on Australia. Nice work if you are a fat cat on a defined benefits plan though.
Guys, couldn’t agree more, that the Canberra fat cats and top of the trees PS in states are vastly overpaid; but don’t forget most public servants (esp in state services) are not paid extra ordinarily and don’t have massive supers, and certainly only some states have the old pensions
And yet, for all the money they are paid, the service provided to the Australian people is gobsmackingly sub standard.
That can’t innovate, they don’t ‘lead’ in anyway, they don’t inspire any loyalty or engender any trust, they never achieve their stated aims, can’t stick to a budget – the entire PS is 90% waiting room filled with people with nothing to do, and 10% disintegrating personalities whose vision over their career progressively narrows and shortens until they see nothing but each other and a bucket of money.
When governments are being advised by officials who are very, very comfortably insulated by incomes ten or more times the average paid to Australian workers, it is hardly surprising that our rulers have trouble seeing anything much wrong with the current state of affairs, and seem more concerned with lovely, shiny big picture stuff than with the petty concerns of the little people.