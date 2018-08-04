Bit of an own goal

Something I found on twitter:

We, Australian taxpayers, pay $1.08 BILLION each year for offshore processing. That’s about $650k PER refugee PER year.

It is an insane waste of YOUR money https://t.co/W1uRmmsZ1o — Julian Burnside (@JulianBurnside) August 3, 2018

My response:

Just 13c per day. About the same as #theirABC https://t.co/VkVYXbDnf2 — Sinclair Davidson (@SincDavidson) August 3, 2018

Now as it turns out, I agree with Julian Burnside. But it is only 13c per day …