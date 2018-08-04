Bit of an own goal

Something I found on twitter:
We, Australian taxpayers, pay $1.08 BILLION each year for offshore processing. That’s about $650k PER refugee PER year.
It is an insane waste of YOUR money https://t.co/W1uRmmsZ1o
— Julian Burnside (@JulianBurnside) August 3, 2018
My response:
Just 13c per day. About the same as #theirABC https://t.co/VkVYXbDnf2
— Sinclair Davidson (@SincDavidson) August 3, 2018
Now as it turns out, I agree with Julian Burnside. But it is only 13c per day …
Processing ALP smuggled people. ABC supported ALP.
my god, agreeing with him is cause for serious concern and reflection. Perhaps, your position may remain the same, but geez, it’d be worth checking if he thinks the same thing
Hee, hee, hee.
Those accursed ‘stats’ are as bad as ‘facts’.
Both are nothing more than vile, biased conservative conspiracies.
They are always ganging up on the Officially authorised daily dogma, rhetoric and hate-of-the-day of the left, which is why they are banned from use at the A.L.P.B.C. and Fauxfacts.
Whenever somebody comes out with their latest well-rehearsed, Party-approved daily hate-speech, some conservative ingrate will unleash a ‘fact’ or worse, many facts or some ‘stats’ which knock the wind out of the Party utterance.
Curses! Foiled Again!
Problem solved.
Shut down both.
Accept no refugees at the border.
And deport all ABC journalists to En Zed.
Is that $1.08B figure correct? I read somewhere that there are still 20,000 boat people left over from the Rudd/Gillard years costing us $1B/year in community detention on the mainland. These people are in eternal limbo since both sides of politics say they will never be settled in Australia. It would be cheaper to do a one off and let them stay and go on the dole
Or just deport them, Neil.
I think there’s more than one own goal here…
So Neil hopefully you will put up, feed and pay all their relatives that they bring in.
Far more costly than Julian thinks. There are 14,000 refs in Indonesia. UNHCR used to resettle 800 annually but the US and Aust cut quotas so so they could resttle only 322 last year. At this rate it will take another 40 years. Another 40 years of costly OSB, another 40 years of fear mongering and another 40 years of leverage for Jakarta.
One possible reform for an incoming Shorten and Marles is to adapt the Canadian private sponsorship of refugees program, additional to the State program.
https://twitter.com/raicindonesia?lang=en
Release straight back to Indon.
Win win.
So Neil hopefully you will put up, feed and pay all their relatives that they bring in.
There are 20,000 in community detention costing is $1B/year. If Burnside is correct the 2,000 on Manus also cost us $1b/year. So that’s $2B/year if Burnside is correct. Nobody is going to take them. I think Dutton got rid of a few hundred to the USA. Doing a one-off by letting them stay and go on the dole would be cheaper. I have no idea what other problems tat would cause but we cannot kept them in detention forever can we?
Orange lifeboats are a lot cheaper.
It is an insane waste of YOUR money
And yet the electorate supports off shore processing.
So evidently they don’t consider it a waste of money, particularly in view of what it would cost if we let them in.
Given how much welfare recipients are entitled to this is obviously untrue.
If it cost a $100bn to keep that lot out it would be cheap.
Yes
A billion here, a billion there… The LRET costs retail electricity consumers about $2.5 billion a year, and growing till 2030 iirc. How many more billion dollar a year boondoggles are there out there?
It would be cheaper to do a one off and let them stay and go on the dole
No, it wouldn’t, and soon they would sponsor their relatives to come here, which was the plan all along in many instances in which the family back home pooled their resources to help a son get a foot hold in Australia.
Maybe Indonesia or even Europe is on the look out for future scientists and doctors.
Libertarians are just aching to open our borders and destroy our nation states — because they’re essentially anarchists. In the current political environment, they’re perfectly aligned with the Stalinist war on civilisation.
Never trust a libertarian on any matter of morality or national sovereignty. If you do, our civilisation will be gone in a flash and we’ll be back in the primevil slime of 1000-2000 years ago.
I have no idea what other problems tat would cause but we cannot kept them in detention forever can we?
The detention centre was closed last year, Neil.
Those that remain were moved to accommodation in Lorengau and can move to mainland PNG if they wish to and their security status permits it.
Why, after a refugee makes it to Indonesia, are they still a refugee? Have they not found the refuge they seek in Indonesia? After that, surely any country hopping they do comes under the banner of economic migrant.
It’s cruel and expensive, but it works as a deterrent. Would be great if there was something less cruel and less expensive that still worked as a deterrent. But what is it?
Was in Germany this week. It seemed that practically every domestic story on the news had something to do with the migrant invasion. And I mean the mainstream (left-wing) news. New asylum claims 15,000 in July – higher than June, but less than July last year. Various criminal trials for terrorist offenses etc. Demos for and against laxer immigration. Reactions by politicians to above. And this is still while playing down knock-on effects like schools where they have to teach the kids German before they can start, public pools where they have to segregate the sexes to avoid rapes, attacks on Jews in the street etc. The full consequences of Merkel’s little bit of kindness in 2015 are slowly dawning on the luvvies, but no one knows what to do now.
The detention centre was closed last year, Neil.
There are still 20,000 in community detention on the mainland in eternal limbo costing us $1B/year. Cheaper if they went on the dole
It’s cruel and expensive, but it works as a deterrent. Would be great if there was something less cruel and less expensive that still worked as a deterrent. But what is it?
This problem was solved under Howard. Through a process of trial and error Howard worked out how to stop the boats. There were only 6 boat people in detention in 2008 then labor abolished the Pacific Solution and the rest is history. Michael Danby ALP visited Christmas Island detention facility in 2008 and it was empty and he called it a white elephant
Would be great if there was something less cruel and less expensive that still worked as a deterrent.
Please refer to Senator Davids post, could kill two birds with one stone. And, it’s the humane thing to do.
There are still 20,000 in community detention on the mainland in eternal limbo costing us $1B/year. Cheaper if they went on the dole
Last figure I saw was 1534 on Nauru and Manus, 585 in community detention in Australia, as of July 2018.
Where are you getting the 20 000 figure from, Neil?
A billion dollars to keep those country shoppers on Manus is well spent. Kruddy’s cave in to the Liars Left and the following 50,000 illegals cost over $10bn. In the words of kd wrong it’s a “save”.
https://www.homeaffairs.gov.au/ReportsandPublications/Documents/statistics/immigration-detention-statistics-31-may-2018.pdf
Table 2 gives the numbers
At 31 May 2018, there were 1344 people in immigration detention facilities, including 1070 in immigration detention on the mainland and 274 in immigration detention on Christmas Island. A further 368 people were living in the community after being approved for a residence determination and 17,668 were living in the community after grant of a Bridging Visa E.
Most boat people are on Bridging Visa E living in community detention costing us $1B/year. Looks like there is a further $1B/year being spent on Manus as well.
It should be stated that our detention centers were empty in 2008. Then in a burst of morality labor abolished Howards Pacific Solution and the rest is history
17,668 were living in the community after grant of a Bridging Visa E.
Living in the community, not in detention.
Yeah like I said. You obviously have trouble with English.
There are 20,000 in community detention left over from Rudd/Gillard costing us $1B/year. These people are in eternal limbo forever in community detention.
I said 20,000 because I did not look at the latest figures. This from December 2017
At 31 December 2017, there were 1285 people in immigration detention facilities, including 958 in immigration detention on the mainland and 327 in immigration detention on Christmas Island. A further 448 people were living in the community after being approved for a residence determination and 19,590 were living in the community after grant of a Bridging Visa E.
Those 19,590 people are boat people left over from the Rudd/Gillard disaster. They are in community detention meaning they are in detention but not behind locked gates. They can come and go. Anyway that is my understanding. These people are costing us $1B/year. Looks like the people on Manus are also costing us $1B/year
In 2008 only 6 I repeat SIX boat people were in detention costing us bugger all. Then Australia voted for the traitorous ALP and the rest is history
Yeah like I said. You obviously have trouble with English.
I do quite well with English thank you, but you obviously have trouble with numbers.
No I said there were 20,000 in community detention costing us $1B/year. They are on bridging Visa E. The numbers on Manus are minor compared to the numbers on the mainland. Since I was educating you I thought you might be grateful. Obviously not.
But I find Burnside $1B/year figure hard to believe for manus. If true we have $1B/year for Manus plus $1B/year for the 20,000 in community detention on the mainland meaning $2B/year for the disaster left over from 2008-2013. It would be cheaper if they were allowed to stay and go on the dole
Burnside and his lot should look in the mirror when it comes to costing the Australian community money. They turned illegal immigrant legal defence and appeals process into a taxpayer funded scheme to rival the Public Health spend. Our legal system proved inept. Hence the hair Brained plan to process offshore. Yes it’s a poor plan but it’s a lot better than the alternative of onshore processing.