Open Forum: August 4, 2018
1
A woman has filed a human rights complaint against a Toronto shelter for female recovering addicts, claiming staff forced her to share a small double room with a pre-operative male-to-female transgender person.
The formal complaint against the Jean Tweed Centre, which runs Palmerston House, followed Kristi Hanna’s efforts to inquire about her own legal rights in this unusual situation, only to be told by Ontario’s Human Rights Legal Support Centre that, by describing her new roommate as a “man,” Hanna was the one engaged in illegal discrimination.
Bronze
Stange from WaPo
FROM RICHES TO RAGS
Venezuelans become Latin America’s new underclass.
Venezuelan professionals are abandoning hospitals and universities to scrounge livings as street vendors in Peru and janitors in Ecuador. Here in Trinidad and Tobago — a petroleum-producing Caribbean nation off Venezuela’s northern coast — Venezuelan lawyers are working as day laborers and s3x workers. A former well-to-do bureaucrat who once spent a summer eating traditional shark sandwiches and drinking whisky on Trinidad’s Maracas Bay is now working as a maid.
DELINGPOLE: Tommy Robinson was Abused and Tortured with the Complicity of the British State
https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/08/03/delingpole-tommy-robinson-was-abused-and-tortured-with-the-complicity-of-the-british-state/
A new law about to be voted this week in the French parliament is making harassing a woman illegal. The law is called “Law against sexual and sexist violence” and, if passed, will be incorporated into France’s laws.
“Making commentary on physical appearances, making sexist remarks, staring, whistling at women or following a person who doesn’t respond” are behaviours that would be sanctioned by a 90 euros fine and could go to 750 euros or even 3000 euros for repeated offences.
“The stakes are high; it’s about women’s liberty to walk around freely in public spaces. The political response has to be strong and it is”, said the state secretary in charge of equality between men and women.
Isn’t it strange how a lot of countries suddenly need new laws against sexual harassment, rape or whistling at women?
The number of migrant sea arrivals in populist Italy, so far in 2018, is down 80 percent compared to last year, whilst surging by over 350 percent in the same period in socialist Spain.
And I thought refugees were a powerful boost to the economy…
The European Commission will allocate tens of millions of euros to Spain to help it manage a rising flow of migrants arriving there illegally from Morocco, a European source said on Wednesday.
A late night flick.
Top 10? It’s a bewdiful thing.
The French NGO that was at the heart of a major European diplomatic row over migration said Wednesday that nothing would stop it from rescuing migrants from the Mediterranean as its ship prepared to resume its mission off the Libyan coast.
Oh what fun! The lunatics are having to live with the consequences of their lunacy. Oh what a tangled web we weave, when we agree to share each other’s delusions!
The hunt is on for the brazen thieves who used a sewage truck to suck up gold-rich liquid from a Kalgoorlie mine site.
The ABC understands the liquid waste truck, which was reported stolen last week, was backed up to a dam and filled with gold-bearing concentrate at the Kanowna Belle mine, 630km east of Perth.
The value of the haul is unknown, and police are still searching for the truck which belongs to waste collection contractor Suez.
Shouldn’t the previous headline read gilded thieves?
Norway’s hidden scandal
The UN rates Norway one of the best countries for a child to grow up in. And yet too many children, according to a large number of Norwegian experts, are taken into care without good reason. The conviction of a top psychiatrist in the child protection system for downloading child abuse images is now raising further serious questions.
…
The experts’ report – based on information from many health and childcare professionals as well as their own observations – concluded that the little girl’s “development would be limited” if she remained with her mother.
…
Fast forward to April this year, and one of those two experts – the male psychiatrist – reappeared in the same courthouse.
This time, though, he wasn’t in the witness stand.
He was in the dock.
He was sentenced to 22 months in jail – after admitting he had downloaded nearly 200,000 images, and more than 12,000 videos, showing the s3xual abuse or s3xualisation of children.
The court heard that some appeared to show infants being [email protected]
Norwegian police were initially tipped off that the man was downloading illegal child abuse images in 2015.
But it wasn’t until early 2017 – a year and a half later – that they investigated and then arrested him.
He confessed that he had been viewing such material for 20 years.
RTWT
The BBC has withdrawn an educational film about immigration following complaints that it was biased.
The film, aimed at GCSE pupils, contained claims that Britain was ‘multicultural long before curry and carnival’ and that debate over immigration had fuelled a ‘huge rise’ in support for far-Right politics.
It was pulled from circulation and removed from YouTube after complaints that it broke impartiality rules.
1 minute video
Anwar Ali, 33, invited the boy to play computer games with him in his bedroom
He was [email protected] up to 100 times between 2003 and 2007 and now has severe OCD
Ali has been jailed for 21 years and after his release will be on licence until 2043
The mother needs to share the same prison cell as Anwar Ali for the same period of time.
The trial of Tommy Robinson. ( :
Top 20?
T
Read the news, what little there was so now I am off, sorry Tom will catch you much later
A great piece of film editing, reacting to a remarkable song.
It’s been ditched today. Gypsy doesn’t get airplay on radio anymore. I wonder why?