Open Forum: August 4, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, August 4, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
21 Responses to Open Forum: August 4, 2018

  2. zyconoclast
    #2780305, posted on August 4, 2018 at 12:04 am

    A woman has filed a human rights complaint against a Toronto shelter for female recovering addicts, claiming staff forced her to share a small double room with a pre-operative male-to-female transgender person.

    The formal complaint against the Jean Tweed Centre, which runs Palmerston House, followed Kristi Hanna’s efforts to inquire about her own legal rights in this unusual situation, only to be told by Ontario’s Human Rights Legal Support Centre that, by describing her new roommate as a “man,” Hanna was the one engaged in illegal discrimination.

  4. zyconoclast
    #2780307, posted on August 4, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Stange from WaPo

    FROM RICHES TO RAGS
    Venezuelans become Latin America’s new underclass.

    Venezuelan professionals are abandoning hospitals and universities to scrounge livings as street vendors in Peru and janitors in Ecuador. Here in Trinidad and Tobago — a petroleum-producing Caribbean nation off Venezuela’s northern coast — Venezuelan lawyers are working as day laborers and s3x workers. A former well-to-do bureaucrat who once spent a summer eating traditional shark sandwiches and drinking whisky on Trinidad’s Maracas Bay is now working as a maid.

  5. mh
    #2780308, posted on August 4, 2018 at 12:10 am

    DELINGPOLE: Tommy Robinson was Abused and Tortured with the Complicity of the British State

    Unless Robinson is lying – which I doubt – this is the only logical conclusion to be drawn from the accounts he gave to Rebel Media’s Ezra Levant and Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.
    How else do you explain the perverse decision to move this outspoken critic of Islam into the Category C prison with the highest proportion of Muslim inmates in Britain?

    Why was he put in a ground floor cell, opposite the prison mosque, which enabled the inmates to spit and throw excrement through his window – to the point where his only option was to keep it shut and suffer in the stifling heat?

    And why was his food allowed to be prepared and served by Muslim prisoners when the authorities would undoubtedly have known that it would be deliberately contaminated with excrement and heaven knows what else?

    No one is suggesting that Tommy Robinson should have been given special treatment by the prison authorities. Just the same rights as any other prisoner serving a short sentence for a non-violent crime….

    https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/08/03/delingpole-tommy-robinson-was-abused-and-tortured-with-the-complicity-of-the-british-state/

  6. zyconoclast
    #2780310, posted on August 4, 2018 at 12:16 am

    A new law about to be voted this week in the French parliament is making harassing a woman illegal. The law is called “Law against sexual and sexist violence” and, if passed, will be incorporated into France’s laws.

    “Making commentary on physical appearances, making sexist remarks, staring, whistling at women or following a person who doesn’t respond” are behaviours that would be sanctioned by a 90 euros fine and could go to 750 euros or even 3000 euros for repeated offences.

    “The stakes are high; it’s about women’s liberty to walk around freely in public spaces. The political response has to be strong and it is”, said the state secretary in charge of equality between men and women.

    Isn’t it strange how a lot of countries suddenly need new laws against sexual harassment, rape or whistling at women?

  9. Steve trickler
    #2780315, posted on August 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

    A late night flick.



  10. Bruce in WA
    #2780316, posted on August 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Top 10? It’s a bewdiful thing.

  12. DrBeauGan
    #2780318, posted on August 4, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Oh what fun! The lunatics are having to live with the consequences of their lunacy. Oh what a tangled web we weave, when we agree to share each other’s delusions!

  13. zyconoclast
    #2780319, posted on August 4, 2018 at 12:39 am

    The hunt is on for the brazen thieves who used a sewage truck to suck up gold-rich liquid from a Kalgoorlie mine site.

    The ABC understands the liquid waste truck, which was reported stolen last week, was backed up to a dam and filled with gold-bearing concentrate at the Kanowna Belle mine, 630km east of Perth.
    The value of the haul is unknown, and police are still searching for the truck which belongs to waste collection contractor Suez.

  14. zyconoclast
    #2780320, posted on August 4, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Shouldn’t the previous headline read gilded thieves?

  15. zyconoclast
    #2780323, posted on August 4, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Norway’s hidden scandal

    The UN rates Norway one of the best countries for a child to grow up in. And yet too many children, according to a large number of Norwegian experts, are taken into care without good reason. The conviction of a top psychiatrist in the child protection system for downloading child abuse images is now raising further serious questions.

    The experts’ report – based on information from many health and childcare professionals as well as their own observations – concluded that the little girl’s “development would be limited” if she remained with her mother.

    Fast forward to April this year, and one of those two experts – the male psychiatrist – reappeared in the same courthouse.

    This time, though, he wasn’t in the witness stand.

    He was in the dock.

    He was sentenced to 22 months in jail – after admitting he had downloaded nearly 200,000 images, and more than 12,000 videos, showing the s3xual abuse or s3xualisation of children.

    The court heard that some appeared to show infants being [email protected]

    Norwegian police were initially tipped off that the man was downloading illegal child abuse images in 2015.

    But it wasn’t until early 2017 – a year and a half later – that they investigated and then arrested him.

    He confessed that he had been viewing such material for 20 years.

    RTWT

  16. zyconoclast
    #2780325, posted on August 4, 2018 at 1:04 am

    The BBC has withdrawn an educational film about immigration following complaints that it was biased.

    The film, aimed at GCSE pupils, contained claims that Britain was ‘multicultural long before curry and carnival’ and that debate over immigration had fuelled a ‘huge rise’ in support for far-Right politics.

    It was pulled from circulation and removed from YouTube after complaints that it broke impartiality rules.

    1 minute video

  18. Steve trickler
    #2780329, posted on August 4, 2018 at 1:38 am

    The trial of Tommy Robinson. ( :



  20. Rossini
    #2780333, posted on August 4, 2018 at 2:25 am

    Read the news, what little there was so now I am off, sorry Tom will catch you much later

  21. Steve trickler
    #2780334, posted on August 4, 2018 at 2:25 am

    A great piece of film editing, reacting to a remarkable song.

    It’s been ditched today. Gypsy doesn’t get airplay on radio anymore. I wonder why?



