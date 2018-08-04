Suicide of a nation

Jo Nova describes how windpower is destroying baseload capacity.
In the South Australian experiment total wind power capacity is now far above the average state demand most hours of the day. This effectively destroys any economic case for cheap baseload power (I hear that was the aim). This fleet of unreliable generators is being supported by forced subsidies through power bills from all around Australia. Sadly, despite this rain of money falling in SA, those funds end up with renewable investors, not South Australian consumers who pay some of the highest rates in the world.
Victoria is determined to follow South Australia. While it currently has a small proportion of windpower — there are so many new unreliable plants being planned that these will randomly, but inevitably make cheap baseload economically impossible there too. The cost of wholesale electricity prices will rise, which will work out very profitably for renewables companies and electricity retailers and any generators that survives.
Follow the money.
I honestly can’t believe we’re doing this anti-civilisational nonsense when we’re on the verge of cracking LENR, propellantless propulsion and travel to Mars (albeit by conventional means).
This could be the one time in history when industrialisation was harnessed to help retard industrialisation.
It really is the modern day saboteurs and luddites joining up to achieve a very low-value goal of paying higher prices for electricity and reducing CO2 emissions in a totally insignificant way.
I fail to see how you put up with this foolishness
You are paying up to 5 times what we pay in Japan for power
If you aren’t in the street with pitchforks and torches, you should seriously consider it.