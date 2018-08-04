Trump says to Obama’s car fuel rules…

“You’re Fired!”

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration took direct aim Thursday at California’s role as de facto auto regulator for the nation, proposing to end the state’s ability to set its own fuel-efficiency standards and to dial back Obama-era limits on tailpipe emissions.

The proposal would eliminate the sharp increase in fuel-economy mandates adopted under the Obama administration in collaboration with California. The rules require car makers to boost fuel efficiency to 50 miles a gallon on average by 2025, thereby cutting emissions.