Interesting comments – Chinese training cadres in South Africa

Check out the comments on Jo Nova’s Weekend Unthreaded: there is technical stuff about fires and wind turbines and some political comment on the Australian scene.
This is alarming out of #5 Chinese training cadres in South Africa, think of the training in the Cultural Revolution. Recall it was Chinese AK47s that drove Magabe to power.
In past Cubans in Portuguese Africa. Now Red Chinese helping ANC.
When the collapse arrives, you need disciplined police to ensure order is maintained. The elites must be protected…and lots of Chinese money in Swiss bank accounts!
China has been involved and an influence in Africa overall for a very long time, so why not South Africa now that it’s going to hell in a handbasket?
Most African countries are effectively Chinese colonies these days. Colonialism is not dead.
This phenomenon is not exactly new.
China put a LOT of North Korean troops into Idi Amin’s Uganda as his political enforcers and training cadre, way back in the mid 1970’s.
Open-ended military logistics, and people like good old Lord Carrington, saw to it that the “white imperialists” in old Rhodesia, would be replaced by a new, somewhat more subtle (up to a point) “guiding hand”; oh, and the disgusting presence of one Robert Mugabe..
The Chinese are playing their usual long game. They are to be found, in force, across much of the entire African continent. They and the old Soviets were key drivers in the race to violently “decolonize” African nations. The Soviets, and especially their now AIDS-ridden Cuban proxies, (Angola, etc.), got their fingers burned badly in several cases. The Chinese have been more successful in blind-siding the usual willingly gullible media and academic suspects for decades and here we are.
The chicom colonial empire is the largest the world has ever seen.
When people do forecasts based upon chinese birthrates, they are neglecting the vast herds of cannon fodder being bred up in continental scale puppy farms upon the chicom colonial empire in Africa.
A billion people bought and owned, the peoples liberation army could pick and choose a few battlions out of that lot.
Comrades.
All the more reason for chemical, biological and nuclear weapons to become a priority. Forget your silly leaky submarines and invest in genetically targetted weaponised contagions. Think of bird flu made air dispersable from a long range missile. It damages none of the infrastructure assetts. This is the next war. Don’t think the chinese are not onto it.