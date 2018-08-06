Liberty Quote
The fallacies implied in the Keynesian full-employment doctrine are, in a new attire, essentially the same errors which Smith and Say long since demolished.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
So sharpshooters don’t miss?
My colleagues wear them.
Only rarely do I go into bat for somebody who has committed an assault.
I honestly believe Gaff was riled by Brayshaw (who was cheating – is that right??) and the two of them were doing the handbags at 40 paces thing before Gaff let go a pretty weak hook meant for Brayshaw’s torso. By accident, it hit him square in the mouth – one of only about 27 accurate punches in the history of football fights. That said, Gaff is still liable for that unlucky punch.
I see Frank Galbally is now calling for the police to get involved.
What a country.
Well, if you’re in NSW, sharpshooters, in some cases (Man Haron Monis), aren’t permitted to shoot.
If we ditch the Feds, can we have a new coat of arms for confederation of states?
I vote for a dingo rogering a dead (roadkill) roo.
A symbolic representation of what government has done to the Australian peasant.
You pretty much see these punches connect the torso or arm every week as midfielders try and break a tagger that is constantly niggling, grabbing, etc. Unluckily for both of them, this one hit a jaw. I think a 5 or 6 week suspicion would be fair.
Correction: suspension
This is exactly right, but we now live in a country that exists only to be outraged.
The same people who wanted Steve Smith gaoled, now want Andrew Gaff executed.
If the umpires did their job and penalized holding/blocking/shoving players off the ball, this sort of thing would not happen.
Ross Lyon milking it for all it’s worth to deflect against one of the most insipid displays of football in history.
Has a time been set for Andrew Gaff’s public execution yet?
Steady on, he didn’t hit a blackfella.
Has Turnbull made a public statement yet?
The media in this country excel at yellow journalism.
If the umpires did their job and penalized holding/blocking/shoving players off the ball, this sort of thing would not happen.
+1
That punch was aimed straight at the head.
Noticed a story about how Drivers Licences are to be linked with facial recognition technology. From there, onward to boat and gun licences. In total, some 30 million licences will be subject to the scanning.
The State and Federal Government are colluding to capture facial recognition data so they can match it with a vast but growing database on individual persons.
Once we have our own “Department of Homeland Security”, the games up. Every element of your life will be collated, analysed and stored. No detail will be too trivial for inclusion and assessment. Before too long, identity cards (remember Hawke’s Australia Card) will be the de facto standard. Every detail will be contained therein for access by State and Federal authorities. No need for individual licences administered by the individual States – the ID card will centralise everything. Spouse, children, licences, work details, tax, known associates, religion, sexual orientation, bank accounts, spending habits, club memberships, social media records and non de plumes etc.
Welcome to the new Australia where the Government know everything.
we now live in a country that exists only to be outraged.
Liberty Quote
The shorter Andrew Bolt, “I believe it free speech, but …”
Apparently, if you’re not part of the media elite, your opinions shouldn’t be heard.
Bullshit.
Football fighters couldn’t hit a watermelon propped up on a picket at the best of times.
Gaff has committed no such infractions in his entire career. He cannot fight.
Meanwhile …
That’s not entirely true. Children could learn that cheating might get you punched in the head.
Really, an op-ed in the WSJ
story:
Read on
https://www.wsj.com/articles/pro-wrestlers-are-natural-republicans-1533496630
If the facial recognition works as advertised those will no longer be necessary.
More importantly, Hawke’s Australia Card was put to the voters who rejected it, but this new stuff is coming in without approval from any formal democratic process.
I had hoped to end my little rant with something witty of profound but, I am so utterly disheartened at the future for this country I can’t think of anything to say.
Exhibit # 3897129;
We are about to enter a 48-72 hour period of people arguing over, analysing, dissecting and deconstructing a punch by one overpaid, inconsequential twat in a sport watched by an insignificant percentage of the population.
Thousands of hours of work, hundreds of column inches and a billion words will be exchanged by this Earth shattering event that will have zero impact on anything ever.
Then when it gets a bit boring someone might scratch his head and wonder why power prices are so high, industry is dead and kids are stupider than ever.
But that will be too hard to figure out so we’ll just hope for a celebrity to do something bad so we can cut them down and feel better about our increasingly miserable lives.
I think it was Artie who once said we should introduce this football code at schools. Soccer mums would love it.
Nailed it, Mr Rusty.
There is actually a really good case from both the libertarian and conservative perspective to actually abolish the Federal Government.
It simply has become predatory; although the states need to have their wings clipped as well.
See, in Australia you’d never see anything like this.
The closest we got was Mal Meninga’s famous 30 second political career.
I can’t think of a single Australian sportsman who would or could speak at the Ludwig von Mises Institute. And that’s hardly surprising given the East German model of Australian sports governance.
It would have been great if Peter Schiff and Linda McMahon were Senators.
Without the footage no one would believe Calcio Storico was real. The brutality is mindboggling.
It’s one of the reasons I still have faith in Italy.
Trump dunnit?
The last straw:
No Straw Man Here: The Mask Slips in Santa Barbara (5 Aug)
Oops, his mask slipped just a little.
As the left understands it:
Fresh from ramming his fist through a wall Tony Abbot slips on to the ground during a WA game and whacks one of the players.
That Calico Storico is like the Geebung Polo Club in pantaloons. Minus horses.
Awesome.
Is the winner the last player still alive?
Yeah.
But nah.
We were in Florence a few years back when this was on.
Before the match there is a solemn pageant of people in medieval legal and ecclesiastical garb but then there is the game which is an amalgam of British bulldog, rugby and pub stoush.
There is no two-can light beer limit for spectators either.
So it is never happening here.
Ahhhh. It’s like Church rugby then.
From what I have read, it doesn’t, yet.
Just another night in Melbournistan.
Donald J. Trump
The LDP should take this policy to the next election.
And there is also the Sienna Paleo.
57 People Shot, 6 Fatally, in Chicago Over Weekend
No white cops involved in plugging brown folk, so everything humming along as normal.
Is this a joke?
Clearly a case for some practice on the target range.
Well, this is interesting.
Q&A will be broadcast from Lismore tonight, focusing on the drought.
Can Tony still work in a discussion about homosexuality, gay ‘marriage’, trans-issues or Donald Trump? I say he can do it.
More importantly, Hawke’s Australia Card was put to the voters who rejected it…….
Yes and Governments won’t make that mistake again. This is data collation (generally) by stealth but the impact, particularly for those who are not toeing the approved party line could, eventually, be significant. For example, China’s ‘social scoring database’ is just an advanced version of what I fear will eventually become the practice here. The Chinese can get away with it now because they are communist but give it time and it is plausible for Australia, particularly given our unrelenting march to the Left.
The LDP should campaign upon income tax abolition too, but you can’t always get what you want.
Great effort Rahm Emmanuel;
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/30-people-shot-in-overnight-gun-violence-within-3-hours/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Can Tony still work in a discussion about homosexuality, gay ‘marriage’, trans-issues or Donald Trump? I say he can do it.
Donald Trump overloaded sheep ships to the Middle east with QWERTY sheep.
Not even a challenge.
It will be an audience which proves 9/10 average Australians want the live export trade shut down now.
The Paleo.
Run around the square … which is really a D shape with two right angle corners, with the clock tower protruding into the straight about 40 metres around one 90 degree corner.
Bareback.
40,000 people in the square going nuts.
Using metre long bullhide whips, which can be used on your horse, other horses and other jockeys.
No Marquess of Queensberry.
No Royal and Ancient.
Just hell for leather.
As far as I can tell the stewards only penalise jockeys for wimpish riding.
Two minutes of pandemonium and madness.
And hundreds jump the fence and get amongst the ponies after the race.
It is not Ascot or Flemington.
Pretty usual.
A good first step would be to get a referendum up to repeal section 96 (aid to states) , 109(inconsistency of laws) 101 (interstate commssion) and add words to section 51 prohibiting the commonwealth from spending any money outside the provisions of sect 51
Can Tony still work in a discussion about homosexuality, gay ‘marriage’, trans-issues or Donald Trump? I say he can do it.
Climate change should get a hammering and as a bonus, a report yesterday that global warming is picking on wimminses and children.
After years of waging war against it, the ALPBC discovers rural Australia.
Even NSW coppers have 1 out of 2 fatality rate. Sometimes they even score 1 fatality for each shot fired.
Ten shooting fatalities per week seems to be the average.
Population of Chicago is about half the size of Sinny.
Heres our “facecard” future.
Medical: Restricted according to the whims of Crapman and his merry band of banstrubators.
Fines: Automatically deducted from your account, now everythings cashless we know how much we can milk you.
Oh and we have “social justice fines” the more money you make the higher the fine.
Voting: Dont mind the cameras near the computerized voting booths…
Privacy: What do you have to hide comrade?
etc etc.
The soviets failed because they couldnt monitor everyone despite having every 3rd person as an informer, this new perfect system will introduce the new perfect socialism without us even having to call it that.
More likely “voicecard”.
Voiceprint tech. is good enough that at least one bank is using it for ID.
Looked at that map of Chicago BoN. Is it a mere coincidence that the highest rates of mayhem in the burbs are shaded a brownish and black colour?