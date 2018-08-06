Monday Forum: August 6, 2018

Posted on 9:30 am, August 6, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
307 Responses to Monday Forum: August 6, 2018

  1. Old School Conservative
    #2782284, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    They are hi vis bulletproof vests

    So sharpshooters don’t miss?

  2. Elle
    #2782285, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    My colleagues wear them.

  3. C.L.
    #2782286, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Only rarely do I go into bat for somebody who has committed an assault.
    I honestly believe Gaff was riled by Brayshaw (who was cheating – is that right??) and the two of them were doing the handbags at 40 paces thing before Gaff let go a pretty weak hook meant for Brayshaw’s torso. By accident, it hit him square in the mouth – one of only about 27 accurate punches in the history of football fights. That said, Gaff is still liable for that unlucky punch.

    I see Frank Galbally is now calling for the police to get involved.
    What a country.

  4. Elle
    #2782287, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Well, if you’re in NSW, sharpshooters, in some cases (Man Haron Monis), aren’t permitted to shoot.

  5. incoherent rambler
    #2782289, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    If we ditch the Feds, can we have a new coat of arms for confederation of states?

    I vote for a dingo rogering a dead (roadkill) roo.

    A symbolic representation of what government has done to the Australian peasant.

  6. dover_beach
    #2782290, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    I honestly believe Gaff was riled by Brayshaw (who was cheating – is that right??) and the two of them were doing the handbags at 40 paces thing before Gaff let go a pretty weak hook meant for Brayshaw’s torso. By accident, it hit him square in the mouth – one of only about 27 accurate punches in the history of football fights. That said, Gaff is still liable for that unlucky punch.

    You pretty much see these punches connect the torso or arm every week as midfielders try and break a tagger that is constantly niggling, grabbing, etc. Unluckily for both of them, this one hit a jaw. I think a 5 or 6 week suspicion would be fair.

  8. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2782293, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    I honestly believe Gaff was riled by Brayshaw (who was cheating – is that right??) and the two of them were doing the handbags at 40 paces thing before Gaff let go a pretty weak hook meant for Brayshaw’s torso. By accident, it hit him square in the mouth – one of only about 27 accurate punches in the history of football fights. That said, Gaff is still liable for that unlucky punch.

    This is exactly right, but we now live in a country that exists only to be outraged.

    The same people who wanted Steve Smith gaoled, now want Andrew Gaff executed.

  9. incoherent rambler
    #2782294, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    By accident, it hit him square in the mouth …

    If the umpires did their job and penalized holding/blocking/shoving players off the ball, this sort of thing would not happen.

  10. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2782295, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Ross Lyon milking it for all it’s worth to deflect against one of the most insipid displays of football in history.

  11. 132andBush
    #2782297, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:25 pm


    Has a time been set for Andrew Gaff’s public execution yet?

    Steady on, he didn’t hit a blackfella.

  12. JC
    #2782298, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    I see Frank Galbally is now calling for the police to get involved.
    What a country.

    Has Turnbull made a public statement yet?

  13. dover_beach
    #2782299, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    The media in this country excel at yellow journalism.

  14. 132andBush
    #2782300, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    If the umpires did their job and penalized holding/blocking/shoving players off the ball, this sort of thing would not happen.

    +1

  15. 132andBush
    #2782302, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    That punch was aimed straight at the head.

  16. Speedbox
    #2782303, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Noticed a story about how Drivers Licences are to be linked with facial recognition technology. From there, onward to boat and gun licences. In total, some 30 million licences will be subject to the scanning.

    The State and Federal Government are colluding to capture facial recognition data so they can match it with a vast but growing database on individual persons.

    Once we have our own “Department of Homeland Security”, the games up. Every element of your life will be collated, analysed and stored. No detail will be too trivial for inclusion and assessment. Before too long, identity cards (remember Hawke’s Australia Card) will be the de facto standard. Every detail will be contained therein for access by State and Federal authorities. No need for individual licences administered by the individual States – the ID card will centralise everything. Spouse, children, licences, work details, tax, known associates, religion, sexual orientation, bank accounts, spending habits, club memberships, social media records and non de plumes etc.

    Welcome to the new Australia where the Government know everything.

  17. Delta A
    #2782304, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    we now live in a country that exists only to be outraged.

    Liberty Quote

  18. Baldrick
    #2782305, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    The shorter Andrew Bolt, “I believe it free speech, but …”

    We at Sky News can’t attack other outlets for letting themselves be platforms for Left-wing extremists and jihadism apologists, and then ourselves give a platform to a thug, bully and anti-Semite like Blair Cottrell.
    I understand concerns about some of the ways Cottrell has been shut down, but you only bring on such extremists if you challenge them.
    This is a serious and embarrassing error of judgement. I am glad that Sky News has distanced itself from the misjudgement of host Adam Giles.

    Apparently, if you’re not part of the media elite, your opinions shouldn’t be heard.

  19. C.L.
    #2782306, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    That punch was aimed straight at the head.

    Bullshit.
    Football fighters couldn’t hit a watermelon propped up on a picket at the best of times.
    Gaff has committed no such infractions in his entire career. He cannot fight.

    Meanwhile

    The incident has drawn condemnation from circles outside of football, including WA Education Minister Sue Ellery.

    “That kind of violence is unacceptable. I don’t understand why it happened … it’s indefensible,” Ms Ellery said.

    WA Sport Minister Mick Murray said it sent a poor message to children.

    That’s not entirely true. Children could learn that cheating might get you punched in the head.

  20. JC
    #2782307, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Really, an op-ed in the WSJ

    Pro Wrestlers Are Natural Republicans
    It’s one of the most free-market-oriented industries anywhere.

    story:

    Glenn Jacobs, the WWE pro wrestler known as “Kane,” was just elected mayor of Knox County, Tenn. A Republican with libertarian leanings, he received 66% of the vote, easily defeating Democrat Linda Haney.

    For anyone who follows pro wrestling (disclosure: that includes me), the result isn’t surprising. Mr. Jacobs is educated, intelligent and well-spoken. He’s supported libertarian ideas for years, spoken at the Ludwig von Mises Institute and the Free State Project’s New Hampshire Liberty Forum, and endorsed Ron Paul for president in 2008. In a Republican-leaning state like Tennessee, he was an entirely plausible political candidate.

    Interestingly, media organizations are focusing more on Mr. Jacobs’s status as the second WWE wrestler to hold elected office. The first was Jesse Ventura, who shocked the political world when he was elected governor of Minnesota in 1998.

    More interesting is the longstanding connection between pro wrestling and the GOP. Although Mr. Ventura ran as the nominee of Ross Perot’s Reform Party (and later joined the Independence Party of Minnesota), and there are wrestlers/managers who generally favor the Democrats (Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Dave Bautista), the majority of people associated with WWE either are or have been Republicans.

    The best-known is Donald Trump, inducted in 2013 into the WWE Hall of Fame. Linda McMahon, wife of WWE chief executive Vince McMahon, ran twice as a Republican Senate candidate in Connecticut, losing in 2010 to Richard Blumenthal and 2012 to Chris Murphy. Last year President Trump appointed her head of the Small Business Administration.

    Read on

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/pro-wrestlers-are-natural-republicans-1533496630

  21. Tel
    #2782309, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Before too long, identity cards (remember Hawke’s Australia Card) will be the de facto standard.

    If the facial recognition works as advertised those will no longer be necessary.

    More importantly, Hawke’s Australia Card was put to the voters who rejected it, but this new stuff is coming in without approval from any formal democratic process.

  22. Mr Rusty
    #2782310, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I had hoped to end my little rant with something witty of profound but, I am so utterly disheartened at the future for this country I can’t think of anything to say.

    Exhibit # 3897129;

    We are about to enter a 48-72 hour period of people arguing over, analysing, dissecting and deconstructing a punch by one overpaid, inconsequential twat in a sport watched by an insignificant percentage of the population.

    Thousands of hours of work, hundreds of column inches and a billion words will be exchanged by this Earth shattering event that will have zero impact on anything ever.

    Then when it gets a bit boring someone might scratch his head and wonder why power prices are so high, industry is dead and kids are stupider than ever.

    But that will be too hard to figure out so we’ll just hope for a celebrity to do something bad so we can cut them down and feel better about our increasingly miserable lives.

  23. JC
    #2782311, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    I think it was Artie who once said we should introduce this football code at schools. Soccer mums would love it.

  25. .
    #2782313, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    There is actually a really good case from both the libertarian and conservative perspective to actually abolish the Federal Government.

    It simply has become predatory; although the states need to have their wings clipped as well.

  26. C.L.
    #2782314, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    He’s supported libertarian ideas for years, spoken at the Ludwig von Mises Institute and the Free State Project’s New Hampshire Liberty Forum …

    See, in Australia you’d never see anything like this.
    The closest we got was Mal Meninga’s famous 30 second political career.
    I can’t think of a single Australian sportsman who would or could speak at the Ludwig von Mises Institute. And that’s hardly surprising given the East German model of Australian sports governance.

  27. .
    #2782315, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    It would have been great if Peter Schiff and Linda McMahon were Senators.

  28. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2782316, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Without the footage no one would believe Calcio Storico was real. The brutality is mindboggling.

    It’s one of the reasons I still have faith in Italy.

  29. incoherent rambler
    #2782317, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    someone might scratch his head and wonder why power prices are so high, industry is dead and kids are stupider than ever

    Trump dunnit?

  30. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2782318, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Every element of your life will be collated, analysed and stored. No detail will be too trivial for inclusion and assessment.

    The last straw:

    No Straw Man Here: The Mask Slips in Santa Barbara (5 Aug)

    A little noticed detail in Santa Barbara’s recent drive to criminalize plastic straws, which culminated in the Santa Barbara city council taking testimony from a nine-year-old about the planetary menace, has come to light in recent days. During that council session, councilman Jesse Dominguez said the following in response to citizens who asked “what’s next?”:

    “Unfortunately, common sense is just not common. We have to regulate every aspect of people’s lives.”

    Take that one in for a moment, for it expresses the core impulse of liberalism today. In fact, let’s repeat it:

    “Unfortunately, common sense is just not common. We have to regulate every aspect of people’s lives.”

    Well, it seems this kind of directness is imprudent, even for a liberal, so Councilman Dominguez is trying to walk back that statement

    Oops, his mask slipped just a little.

  31. incoherent rambler
    #2782319, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    As the left understands it:

    Fresh from ramming his fist through a wall Tony Abbot slips on to the ground during a WA game and whacks one of the players.

  32. calli
    #2782320, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    That Calico Storico is like the Geebung Polo Club in pantaloons. Minus horses.

    Awesome.

    Is the winner the last player still alive?

  33. Leigh Lowe
    #2782321, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    I think it was Artie who once said we should introduce this football code at schools. Soccer mums would love it.

    Yeah.
    But nah.
    We were in Florence a few years back when this was on.
    Before the match there is a solemn pageant of people in medieval legal and ecclesiastical garb but then there is the game which is an amalgam of British bulldog, rugby and pub stoush.
    There is no two-can light beer limit for spectators either.
    So it is never happening here.

  34. calli
    #2782323, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Ahhhh. It’s like Church rugby then.

  35. Senile Old Guy
    #2782324, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    If the facial recognition works as advertised those will no longer be necessary.

    From what I have read, it doesn’t, yet.

  36. Old School Conservative
    #2782326, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2782316, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:53 pm
    Without the footage no one would believe Calcio Storico was real. The brutality is mindboggling.

    Just another night in Melbournistan.

  37. Makka
    #2782327, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Donald J. Trump

    @realDonaldTrump
    Follow Follow @realDonaldTrump
    More
    California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire spreading!

    3:06 PM – 5 Aug 2018

  38. Snoopy
    #2782328, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    There is actually a really good case from both the libertarian and conservative perspective to actually abolish the Federal Government.

    The LDP should take this policy to the next election.

  39. Leigh Lowe
    #2782329, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)

    #2782316, posted on August 6, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Without the footage no one would believe Calcio Storico was real. The brutality is mindboggling.

    It’s one of the reasons I still have faith in Italy.

    And there is also the Sienna Paleo.

  40. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2782330, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    57 People Shot, 6 Fatally, in Chicago Over Weekend

    No white cops involved in plugging brown folk, so everything humming along as normal.

  41. JC
    #2782331, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    57 People Shot, 6 Fatally, in Chicago Over Weekend

    Is this a joke?

  42. incoherent rambler
    #2782332, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    57 People Shot, 6 Fatally, in Chicago Over Weekend

    Clearly a case for some practice on the target range.

  43. C.L.
    #2782334, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Well, this is interesting.
    Q&A will be broadcast from Lismore tonight, focusing on the drought.

    Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, Shadow Agriculture Minister Joel Fitzgibbon, National Farmers Federation President Fiona Simson, former Mayor of Lismore Jenny Dowell, and People’s Panellist Matt Sorenson.

    Can Tony still work in a discussion about homosexuality, gay ‘marriage’, trans-issues or Donald Trump? I say he can do it.

  44. Speedbox
    #2782335, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    More importantly, Hawke’s Australia Card was put to the voters who rejected it…….

    Yes and Governments won’t make that mistake again. This is data collation (generally) by stealth but the impact, particularly for those who are not toeing the approved party line could, eventually, be significant. For example, China’s ‘social scoring database’ is just an advanced version of what I fear will eventually become the practice here. The Chinese can get away with it now because they are communist but give it time and it is plausible for Australia, particularly given our unrelenting march to the Left.

  45. .
    #2782337, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Snoopy
    #2782328, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:09 pm
    There is actually a really good case from both the libertarian and conservative perspective to actually abolish the Federal Government.

    The LDP should take this policy to the next election.

    The LDP should campaign upon income tax abolition too, but you can’t always get what you want.

  46. Makka
    #2782338, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Great effort Rahm Emmanuel;

    Shootings ripped through Chicago early Sunday, leaving 2 dead and 28 others wounded from midnight to 3 a.m.

    Five mass shootings, in which three or more people were shot, accounted for 25 of the shooting victims during the three-hour span.

    A single shooting in the Gresham neighborhood wounded eight people, including four teenage girls.

    The eight people, ranging from 14 to 35 years old, were standing in a courtyard about 12:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when several males approached them and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. Their conditions stabilized at various hospitals.

    https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/30-people-shot-in-overnight-gun-violence-within-3-hours/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

  47. thefrolickingmole
    #2782340, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Can Tony still work in a discussion about homosexuality, gay ‘marriage’, trans-issues or Donald Trump? I say he can do it.

    Donald Trump overloaded sheep ships to the Middle east with QWERTY sheep.

    Not even a challenge.

    It will be an audience which proves 9/10 average Australians want the live export trade shut down now.

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #2782341, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    The Paleo.
    Run around the square … which is really a D shape with two right angle corners, with the clock tower protruding into the straight about 40 metres around one 90 degree corner.
    Bareback.
    40,000 people in the square going nuts.
    Using metre long bullhide whips, which can be used on your horse, other horses and other jockeys.
    No Marquess of Queensberry.
    No Royal and Ancient.
    Just hell for leather.
    As far as I can tell the stewards only penalise jockeys for wimpish riding.
    Two minutes of pandemonium and madness.
    And hundreds jump the fence and get amongst the ponies after the race.
    It is not Ascot or Flemington.

  49. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2782342, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    57 People Shot, 6 Fatally, in Chicago Over Weekend

    Is this a joke?

    Pretty usual.

  50. Diogenes
    #2782344, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    perspective to actually abolish the Federal Government.

    A good first step would be to get a referendum up to repeal section 96 (aid to states) , 109(inconsistency of laws) 101 (interstate commssion) and add words to section 51 prohibiting the commonwealth from spending any money outside the provisions of sect 51

  51. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2782345, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Can Tony still work in a discussion about homosexuality, gay ‘marriage’, trans-issues or Donald Trump? I say he can do it.
    Climate change should get a hammering and as a bonus, a report yesterday that global warming is picking on wimminses and children.

  52. H B Bear
    #2782346, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    After years of waging war against it, the ALPBC discovers rural Australia.

  53. incoherent rambler
    #2782350, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    57 People Shot, 6 Fatally

    Even NSW coppers have 1 out of 2 fatality rate. Sometimes they even score 1 fatality for each shot fired.

  54. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2782351, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Ten shooting fatalities per week seems to be the average.
    Population of Chicago is about half the size of Sinny.

  55. thefrolickingmole
    #2782352, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Heres our “facecard” future.

    Medical: Restricted according to the whims of Crapman and his merry band of banstrubators.
    Fines: Automatically deducted from your account, now everythings cashless we know how much we can milk you.
    Oh and we have “social justice fines” the more money you make the higher the fine.
    Voting: Dont mind the cameras near the computerized voting booths…
    Privacy: What do you have to hide comrade?

    etc etc.
    The soviets failed because they couldnt monitor everyone despite having every 3rd person as an informer, this new perfect system will introduce the new perfect socialism without us even having to call it that.

  56. incoherent rambler
    #2782354, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Heres our “facecard” future.

    More likely “voicecard”.
    Voiceprint tech. is good enough that at least one bank is using it for ID.

  57. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2782355, posted on August 6, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Looked at that map of Chicago BoN. Is it a mere coincidence that the highest rates of mayhem in the burbs are shaded a brownish and black colour?

