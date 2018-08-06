Liberty Quote
Nothing is more calculated to make a demagogue popular than a constantly reiterated demand for heavy taxes on the rich. Capital levies and high income taxes on the larger incomes are extraordinarily popular with the masses, who do not have to pay them.— Ludwig von Mises
Q&A Forum: August 6, 2018
45 please.
ABC discovers the drought?
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
14, please, Carpe
The panrel
David Littleproud – Tonightsd Sacrifice
Joel Fitzgibbon – Big State Howler Monkey
Fiona Simson – Greentard
Jenny Dowell – SJW Retard
Matt Sorenson – Former greentard activist
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Peter Campion 14
Hard to say how this will play out tonight.
May I have 25 please Carpe?
Landline devotes half the program to Greenoid Doctors Wives causes, but tonight will doubtless be a salt-of-the-Earth treechange tardfest of rural yoghurt weavers.
Dorothea Mackellar wrote a poem about My Country.
25 pls
I’d like to see Blair Cottrell on the panel.
Maybe next week.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Peter Campion 14
Bushkid 25
Egg – Choose again
24 pls
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Peter Campion 14
Bushkid 25
Egg 24
23
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Peter Campion 14
Bushkid 25
Egg 24
Cam Chowdah 23
May I have 20 please, Carpe?
She’s an ABC favourite:
Catherine Deveny
@CatherineDeveny
I live in Melbourne. Actually I am the queen of fucking Melbourne. We have no problems with African gangs. You know what we have a problem with? White cunts.
Utter inanity.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Peter Campion 14
Bushkid 25
Egg 24
Cam Chowdah 23
Vic in Prossy 20
Correct
How much are you in for?
18, please Carpe.
An audience with our honourable Members.
16 please Carpe.
32 thank you Carpe
When’s the esteemed DOCTOR Parkinson appearing?
http://www.garnautreview.org.au/
Written by an ECONOMIST.
Quelle surprise.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Peter Campion 14
Bushkid 25
Egg 24
Cam Chowdah 23
Vic in Prossy 20
ZK2A 18
Beertruk 16
Mark A 32
30 please Carpe.
Good egg!
Anyone who believed the Garnaut review or Stern review needs to up their meds.
Where’s the beef?
Central players in the scam.
11 please 🙂
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Peter Campion 14
Bushkid 25
Egg 24
Cam Chowdah 23
Vic in Prossy 20
ZK2A 18
Beertruk 16
Mark A 32
Cpt Seahawks 30
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Peter Campion 14
Bushkid 25
Egg 24
Cam Chowdah 23
Vic in Prossy 20
ZK2A 18
Beertruk 16
Mark A 32
Cpt Seahawks 30
Bela Bartok 11
26 please Carpe.
Ok Troops it’s time;
Sharpen your Gladius, tighten your kirtle and;
llllleeettttssss get rrreeaaadddyyyyy bto rrruuuummmbbbllleeee.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Peter Campion 14
Bushkid 25
Egg 24
Cam Chowdah 23
Vic in Prossy 20
ZK2A 18
Beertruk 16
Mark A 32
Cpt Seahawks 30
Bela Bartok 11
Rob K 26
How long before Climate Change is mentioned??
As one who is not living in a MacMansion (thank goodness and common sense!), not obsessed with monthly interest rates movements, and certainly not feeling too “comfortable” or “relaxed” about either the present or future of my situation or the country, I think the esteemed Treasury Secretary can go and get stuffed.
1st question to FiFi about the farmers
It’s about human welfare not animal welfare
Wha? no livestock = no farm dickhead
Doubtless, we’ll be graced with a notable Agricultural Economist?
Within the first 10 minutes
Spider
#2782606, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:37 pm
How long before Climate Change is mentioned??
It’s the ABC ad Q&A – first up will be my estimate, then all the way through. Of course nasty humans will be to blame, especially the ones who work their arses off to feed the ungrateful inner-city cave-dwelling yoghurt weavers.
Turdbullite acts like a turdbullite, waffling shyte.
Looks like a Western/flannelette shirt fest in the audience – treechange tards?
No worries Lil’ Marty.
Just have an “unexplained wealth” law that is retroactive and can be applied BEFORE an alleged or suspected alleged crime is committed.
The gibbon waffles worse than turdbull.
Quite the acomplishment.
Im a farmer.
Droughts are the old normal not the new normal.
libtard is struggling, he will roll over to have his tummy tickled by people that hate him, any moment now.
How many audience members rode in on their best clothes horse?
My second last year in Oz i paid $44k in income tax, i finally had enough of these thieves and bailed out.
Jenny lurves foreign aid it promotes da equallidy
Can someone please post a link? This time I will make sure I bookmark it.
Matt Sorenson
Matt Sorenson is a 28-year-old chartered civil engineer and father of two who grew up in the rural town of Kyogle in Northern NSW. After moving away for 10 years to study and work, he has now returned to Kyogle to work as an engineer for the local council.
Matt studied environmental engineering* at Griffith University and graduated in 2011 with first-class-honours and an engineering medal. In his final year, Matt and his now wife Emily took on an exchange opportunity and lived in Paris for six months while Matt studied innovative and environmental engineering.
Before his current role at Kyogle Council, Matt worked in various engineering roles at Arup (a leading engineering consultancy), BHP Billiton and Westpac.
In his spare time, if Matt isn’t playing rugby league for the Kyogle Turkeys he is enjoying life with his wife and two kids.
Matt’s key areas of interest are energy, infrastructure and community engagement. Matt is keen to explore how regional and rural areas can be enhanced, to not only benefit and in some cases save those communities, but also help solve some of Australia’s biggest problems, like unemployment, immigration and mental health.
—
*Fme
Young buck who has never farmed now lectures farmers on how they can run their business.
Please give yourself an uppercut.
Does farmers’ mental elf rate a mention?
Matt also spent 2 years as an “activist”. – from his Linkedin
Carpe Jugulum
#2782634, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:50 pm
Young buck who has never farmed now lectures farmers on how they can run their business.
To be fair he probably did agriculture as an elective subject during his high school years. Probably did some hydroponics experiments outside school hours as well if he is from Kyogle.
No shortage of tools in the tool shed!!
Carpe, can you please post a link to where I can watch this garbage?
Cannabis hothouse?
Isn’t that how to build garbage dumps?
Nothing to do with farming, but I reckon it is interesting stuff.
Some people think watching trains is interesting, so leave me alone.
So he did some amateur pharmacology?
Joel Fitzgibbon- Chicom double agent. FIFY.
I get 2.6% on my Farm Management Deposit. I dont have debt but various neighbours are paying 6-7%.
Thge gibbon waffles again – i still have no idea what the hell he is on about.
So Devaney has a problem with herself? Good. Hopefully she’ll top herself. Hope they find the carcass sooner than later, once it starts to bloat the pong’ll clear a couple of suburbs, an open flame would level a few more.
He’s a LGA Civil Engineer – roads and drainage.
Libtard finally calls out green bollocks – gets booed – quelle suprise.
10 points for finally growing a pair.
Lib almost showed a spine then 🙂 Here the Greenies yelp.
Minister throws down the gauntlet on kumbuy-yah.
Fitzgibbon waffles on.
That’s code for he failed surveying.
Farmers have been trying to improve the soil since the plough was invented.
Bio-dynamics, fmd.
So many people telling farmers how to do it.
Jenny goes the full alp, and is pig ignorant about running a business.
Ohhh…tools and labour…Centre Link…send out the unemployed to farms.
Groan!!!!!!!!
And yet these same people gnash their teeth about a GST on tampons.
Weather destabilization has been around since the plough as well.
A gentlewoman “farmer” goes the full climate retard.
Damn i was out by 40 minutes, the majority of ‘coalition voters’ cheer wildly.
Do i need a /sarc tag for that?
Farmers friend joins in the gaia lurve.
Ffs…you will be using horses to pull your farm equipment lady if you want to do away with fossil fuels.
What does cloud seeding at the Snowies do to inland rainfall?
Do you use diesel in your tractor? Or does it run on sunshine?
Coal and gas are great for making soil builders like fertilizer.
Yoghurt weaver?
No – she plaits shit
I posted this at Tim Blair:
Sea levels have risen since the last ice age was it it’s peak about 20,000 years ago and ended about 11,500 years ago. The coastlines of Papua New Guinea and Australia have retreated from each other by about 150km (93 miles) and the coastlines of Tasmania and mainland Australia have retreated from each other by about 240km (150 miles), but apparently the last 12.7mm (1/2 inch) is your fault, according to “experts” like Flannery.
Roo poo hairshirts?
The climate scientist the other day on the ABC stated explicitly that there is no strong climate change signal in the drought in eastern Australia..
So is this a farming special
…Live from Ultimo
Sudsidies for PVs are ok but. Fuitloop.
egg_
#2782681, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:12 pm
A gentlewoman “farmer” goes the full climate retard.
Yoghurt weaver?
Probably lives in near Nimbin.
IIRC we’re 7 metres from peak sea level of the last interglacial – what’s the hysteresis?
Forgive me, they are actually in Lismore
Seems like the usual greenie crowd though
Refugee from Sydney! Seachange economy.
They bussed in the greenfilth.
Thats why they are school busses. Why would they be still running after 17:00?
That part of the country (NE NSW) is rife with “alternative” lifestyles.
There are black spots in Brisbane!!!!
Cheezles! I get so damned sick of the ignorance!
Decentralization has been mumbled about for generations.
Stop bringing in unemployable migrants if you want to stop the urban sprawl in the cities.
Is that code for burnt out hippies and heroin addicts?
Ohhhh…Toowoomba got a mention…highlight of the night 🙂
Low return risky business needs high equity to be safe from droughts.
young buck bemoans the cost of buying a farm as opposed to subsidies for students apprentices and first home buyers.
He has a point and articulates it well.
Is that code for burnt out hippies and heroin addicts?
Nailed it, Carpe.
Jenny speaks again, i’m surprised she hasn’t mentioned her hobby horse – the querty folk.
Brother in Law’s farm has been valued at 15mil. Cannot get a buyer at 8mil. He has had enough after 50 years and just wants to get out.
What do Queer farmers think of the drought?
Fitzgibbon admits most government schemes dont work. Good man.
TrumpSatan666 gets a gig
Agrarian Socialist wants tariffs
FMD
My free range locust farm is really taking off.
Agrarian Socialist wants tariffs
Agrarian Socialist looks pissed off after that answer he got.
Where’s our rust belt?
egg_
#2782731, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:37 pm
My free range locust farm is really taking off.
Take my investment money, Egg…. Lol…
TDS is strong in that one.
Whyalla, Port Augusta and Dubbo
That’s what the “sell the place, and get out of the industry” brigade just don’t understand, do they? If there are no serious buyers, what options do you have?
Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 12
Another Jackpot, the chaps are now black patent leather (not white), with the tassels, rhinestone trim and sequinned Jock.
Thank you for playing.
I’m done Troops, thank you all
Oyasumi Nasai
Where’s our rust belt?
Whyalla, Port Augusta and Dubbo
Add Port Kembla and Newcastle.
Thank you Carpe. That was probably the closest I have ever gotten to winning.
Thanks Carpe. Night all.
Thanks Carpe, ‘night all.
That’s what the “sell the place, and get out of the industry” brigade just don’t understand, do they? If there are no serious buyers, what options do you have?
None. It is driving him insane. He put in 600 acres of oats. rained a little bit and and it came up, no more rain and that is the end of it. Except for 100 acres under the centre pivot. Do you keep pumping the river out and see the money you put in disappear or cut your losses? 500 acres worth of fuel, spraying and fertilizer lost. Farm injuries have taken its toll on him as well.
Beertruk, Newie is not a rust belt. We are going gangbusters, but happy to keep it quiet.
You can add La Trobe Valley. Not destroyed by foreign competition but by state vandalism.
Missed it by that much!