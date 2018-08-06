Q&A Forum: August 6, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, August 6, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
132 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 6, 2018

  1. stackja
    #2782533, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: David Littleproud, Minister for Agriculture; Joel Fitzgibbon, Shadow Minister for Agriculture; Fiona Simson, President of the National Farmers’ Federation; Jenny Dowell, Former Mayor of Lismore; and Matt Sorenson, People’s Panellist from Kyogle.

    45 please.

  2. stackja
    #2782539, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    ABC discovers the drought?

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782541, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45

  4. Peter Campion
    #2782542, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    14, please, Carpe

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782544, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    The panrel

    David Littleproud – Tonightsd Sacrifice
    Joel Fitzgibbon – Big State Howler Monkey
    Fiona Simson – Greentard
    Jenny Dowell – SJW Retard
    Matt Sorenson – Former greentard activist

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782549, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    Peter Campion 14

  7. Bushkid
    #2782550, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Hard to say how this will play out tonight.

    May I have 25 please Carpe?

  8. egg_
    #2782551, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    ABC discovers the drought?

    Landline devotes half the program to Greenoid Doctors Wives causes, but tonight will doubtless be a salt-of-the-Earth treechange tardfest of rural yoghurt weavers.

  9. stackja
    #2782552, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Dorothea Mackellar wrote a poem about My Country.

  11. mh
    #2782554, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    I’d like to see Blair Cottrell on the panel.

    Maybe next week.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782555, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    Peter Campion 14
    Bushkid 25

    Egg – Choose again

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782560, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    Peter Campion 14
    Bushkid 25
    Egg 24

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782566, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    Peter Campion 14
    Bushkid 25
    Egg 24
    Cam Chowdah 23

  17. Vic in Prossy
    #2782567, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    May I have 20 please, Carpe?

  18. mh
    #2782569, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    She’s an ABC favourite:

    Catherine Deveny
    @CatherineDeveny
    I live in Melbourne. Actually I am the queen of fucking Melbourne. We have no problems with African gangs. You know what we have a problem with? White cunts.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782574, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    Peter Campion 14
    Bushkid 25
    Egg 24
    Cam Chowdah 23
    Vic in Prossy 20

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782578, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    .
    #2782573, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Utter inanity.

    Correct

    How much are you in for?

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2782579, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    18, please Carpe.

  23. egg_
    #2782580, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    An audience with our honourable Members.

  26. egg_
    #2782585, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    When’s the esteemed DOCTOR Parkinson appearing?

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782587, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    Peter Campion 14
    Bushkid 25
    Egg 24
    Cam Chowdah 23
    Vic in Prossy 20
    ZK2A 18
    Beertruk 16
    Mark A 32

  29. Cpt Seahawks
    #2782590, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    30 please Carpe.

  30. .
    #2782591, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    egg_
    #2782585, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:27 pm
    When’s the esteemed DOCTOR Parkinson appearing?

    Good egg!

    egg_
    #2782586, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:29 pm
    http://www.garnautreview.org.au/

    Written by an ECONOMIST.
    Quelle surprise.

    Anyone who believed the Garnaut review or Stern review needs to up their meds.

  31. egg_
    #2782594, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Where’s the beef?

    Treasury secretary Martin Parkinson says we must push ahead with pro-market economic reforms. Why are our politicians not capable of making the difficult decisions now? Why have we lost our nerve to tell people that our taxes need to rise, or services will have to be cut? Have we simply become too “comfortable and relaxed”, obsessed by monthly interest rate movements, negative gearing, our McMansions and so on? Are we skipping now and risking the future of generations to come?

  32. egg_
    #2782595, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Written by an ECONOMIST.
    Quelle surprise.

    Central players in the scam.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782598, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    Peter Campion 14
    Bushkid 25
    Egg 24
    Cam Chowdah 23
    Vic in Prossy 20
    ZK2A 18
    Beertruk 16
    Mark A 32
    Cpt Seahawks 30

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782600, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    Peter Campion 14
    Bushkid 25
    Egg 24
    Cam Chowdah 23
    Vic in Prossy 20
    ZK2A 18
    Beertruk 16
    Mark A 32
    Cpt Seahawks 30
    Bela Bartok 11

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782603, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Ok Troops it’s time;

    Sharpen your Gladius, tighten your kirtle and;

    llllleeettttssss get rrreeaaadddyyyyy bto rrruuuummmbbbllleeee.

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782605, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    Peter Campion 14
    Bushkid 25
    Egg 24
    Cam Chowdah 23
    Vic in Prossy 20
    ZK2A 18
    Beertruk 16
    Mark A 32
    Cpt Seahawks 30
    Bela Bartok 11
    Rob K 26

  39. Spider
    #2782606, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    How long before Climate Change is mentioned??

  40. Bushkid
    #2782608, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    As one who is not living in a MacMansion (thank goodness and common sense!), not obsessed with monthly interest rates movements, and certainly not feeling too “comfortable” or “relaxed” about either the present or future of my situation or the country, I think the esteemed Treasury Secretary can go and get stuffed.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782609, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    1st question to FiFi about the farmers

    It’s about human welfare not animal welfare

    Wha? no livestock = no farm dickhead

  42. egg_
    #2782611, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Doubtless, we’ll be graced with a notable Agricultural Economist?

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782612, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    How long before Climate Change is mentioned??

    Within the first 10 minutes

  44. Bushkid
    #2782614, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Spider
    #2782606, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:37 pm
    How long before Climate Change is mentioned??

    It’s the ABC ad Q&A – first up will be my estimate, then all the way through. Of course nasty humans will be to blame, especially the ones who work their arses off to feed the ungrateful inner-city cave-dwelling yoghurt weavers.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782615, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Turdbullite acts like a turdbullite, waffling shyte.

  46. egg_
    #2782618, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Looks like a Western/flannelette shirt fest in the audience – treechange tards?

  47. .
    #2782619, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Why have we lost our nerve to tell people that our taxes need to rise

    No worries Lil’ Marty.

    Just have an “unexplained wealth” law that is retroactive and can be applied BEFORE an alleged or suspected alleged crime is committed.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782621, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    The gibbon waffles worse than turdbull.

    Quite the acomplishment.

  49. RobK
    #2782622, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Im a farmer.
    Droughts are the old normal not the new normal.

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782626, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    libtard is struggling, he will roll over to have his tummy tickled by people that hate him, any moment now.

  51. egg_
    #2782627, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    How many audience members rode in on their best clothes horse?

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782628, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Why have we lost our nerve to tell people that our taxes need to rise

    My second last year in Oz i paid $44k in income tax, i finally had enough of these thieves and bailed out.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782629, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Jenny lurves foreign aid it promotes da equallidy

  54. Beertruk
    #2782631, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Can someone please post a link? This time I will make sure I bookmark it.

  55. egg_
    #2782633, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Matt Sorenson
    Matt Sorenson is a 28-year-old chartered civil engineer and father of two who grew up in the rural town of Kyogle in Northern NSW. After moving away for 10 years to study and work, he has now returned to Kyogle to work as an engineer for the local council.

    Matt studied environmental engineering* at Griffith University and graduated in 2011 with first-class-honours and an engineering medal. In his final year, Matt and his now wife Emily took on an exchange opportunity and lived in Paris for six months while Matt studied innovative and environmental engineering.

    Before his current role at Kyogle Council, Matt worked in various engineering roles at Arup (a leading engineering consultancy), BHP Billiton and Westpac.

    In his spare time, if Matt isn’t playing rugby league for the Kyogle Turkeys he is enjoying life with his wife and two kids.

    Matt’s key areas of interest are energy, infrastructure and community engagement. Matt is keen to explore how regional and rural areas can be enhanced, to not only benefit and in some cases save those communities, but also help solve some of Australia’s biggest problems, like unemployment, immigration and mental health.

    *Fme

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782634, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Young buck who has never farmed now lectures farmers on how they can run their business.

    Please give yourself an uppercut.

  57. egg_
    #2782636, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Does farmers’ mental elf rate a mention?

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782637, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    egg_
    #2782633, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Matt also spent 2 years as an “activist”. – from his Linkedin

  59. Beertruk
    #2782640, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2782634, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:50 pm
    Young buck who has never farmed now lectures farmers on how they can run their business.

    To be fair he probably did agriculture as an elective subject during his high school years. Probably did some hydroponics experiments outside school hours as well if he is from Kyogle.

  60. Spider
    #2782641, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    No shortage of tools in the tool shed!!

  61. Beertruk
    #2782642, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Carpe, can you please post a link to where I can watch this garbage?

  62. egg_
    #2782643, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Probably did some hydroponics experiments

    Cannabis hothouse?

  63. .
    #2782644, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Matt studied environmental engineering

    Isn’t that how to build garbage dumps?

    Nothing to do with farming, but I reckon it is interesting stuff.

    Some people think watching trains is interesting, so leave me alone.

  64. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782645, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    To be fair he probably did agriculture as an elective subject during his high school years. Probably did some hydroponics experiments outside school hours as well if he is from Kyogle.

    So he did some amateur pharmacology?

  65. Habib
    #2782646, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Joel Fitzgibbon- Chicom double agent. FIFY.

  66. RobK
    #2782647, posted on August 6, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    I get 2.6% on my Farm Management Deposit. I dont have debt but various neighbours are paying 6-7%.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782649, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Thge gibbon waffles again – i still have no idea what the hell he is on about.

  68. Habib
    #2782650, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    So Devaney has a problem with herself? Good. Hopefully she’ll top herself. Hope they find the carcass sooner than later, once it starts to bloat the pong’ll clear a couple of suburbs, an open flame would level a few more.

  69. egg_
    #2782653, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Matt studied environmental engineering

    He’s a LGA Civil Engineer – roads and drainage.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782654, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Libtard finally calls out green bollocks – gets booed – quelle suprise.

    10 points for finally growing a pair.

  71. Spider
    #2782655, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Lib almost showed a spine then 🙂 Here the Greenies yelp.

  72. RobK
    #2782656, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Minister throws down the gauntlet on kumbuy-yah.

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782659, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    He’s a LGA Civil Engineer – roads and drainage.

    That’s code for he failed surveying.

  75. RobK
    #2782661, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Farmers have been trying to improve the soil since the plough was invented.

  77. RobK
    #2782665, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    So many people telling farmers how to do it.

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782666, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Jenny goes the full alp, and is pig ignorant about running a business.

  79. Beertruk
    #2782667, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Ohhh…tools and labour…Centre Link…send out the unemployed to farms.

  81. dover_beach
    #2782670, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Why have we lost our nerve to tell people that our taxes need to rise

    And yet these same people gnash their teeth about a GST on tampons.

  82. RobK
    #2782672, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Weather destabilization has been around since the plough as well.

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782673, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    A gentlewoman “farmer” goes the full climate retard.

    Damn i was out by 40 minutes, the majority of ‘coalition voters’ cheer wildly.

    Do i need a /sarc tag for that?

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782674, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Farmers friend joins in the gaia lurve.

  85. Beertruk
    #2782675, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Ffs…you will be using horses to pull your farm equipment lady if you want to do away with fossil fuels.

  86. egg_
    #2782676, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    What does cloud seeding at the Snowies do to inland rainfall?

  87. Spider
    #2782677, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Do you use diesel in your tractor? Or does it run on sunshine?

  88. RobK
    #2782679, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Coal and gas are great for making soil builders like fertilizer.

  89. egg_
    #2782681, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    A gentlewoman “farmer” goes the full climate retard.

    Yoghurt weaver?

  90. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782683, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Yoghurt weaver?

    No – she plaits shit

  91. Beertruk
    #2782685, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    I posted this at Tim Blair:
    Sea levels have risen since the last ice age was it it’s peak about 20,000 years ago and ended about 11,500 years ago. The coastlines of Papua New Guinea and Australia have retreated from each other by about 150km (93 miles) and the coastlines of Tasmania and mainland Australia have retreated from each other by about 240km (150 miles), but apparently the last 12.7mm (1/2 inch) is your fault, according to “experts” like Flannery.

  92. egg_
    #2782687, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    she plaits shit

    Roo poo hairshirts?

  93. Spider
    #2782688, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    The climate scientist the other day on the ABC stated explicitly that there is no strong climate change signal in the drought in eastern Australia..

  94. Rich
    #2782689, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    So is this a farming special

    …Live from Ultimo

  95. RobK
    #2782690, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Sudsidies for PVs are ok but. Fuitloop.

  96. Beertruk
    #2782691, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    egg_
    #2782681, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:12 pm
    A gentlewoman “farmer” goes the full climate retard.

    Yoghurt weaver?

    Probably lives in near Nimbin.

  97. egg_
    #2782693, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Sea levels have risen since the last ice age was it it’s peak about 20,000 years ago and ended about 11,500 years ago.

    IIRC we’re 7 metres from peak sea level of the last interglacial – what’s the hysteresis?

  98. Rich
    #2782694, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Forgive me, they are actually in Lismore

    Seems like the usual greenie crowd though

  99. RobK
    #2782695, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Refugee from Sydney! Seachange economy.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782701, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Forgive me, they are actually in Lismore

    They bussed in the greenfilth.

  101. Beertruk
    #2782702, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Thats why they are school busses. Why would they be still running after 17:00?

  102. Bushkid
    #2782703, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    That part of the country (NE NSW) is rife with “alternative” lifestyles.

  103. Spider
    #2782704, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    There are black spots in Brisbane!!!!

  104. Bushkid
    #2782706, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Cheezles! I get so damned sick of the ignorance!

  105. RobK
    #2782707, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Decentralization has been mumbled about for generations.

  106. Beertruk
    #2782708, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Stop bringing in unemployable migrants if you want to stop the urban sprawl in the cities.

  107. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782710, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    That part of the country (NE NSW) is rife with “alternative” lifestyles.

    Is that code for burnt out hippies and heroin addicts?

  108. Beertruk
    #2782711, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Ohhhh…Toowoomba got a mention…highlight of the night 🙂

  109. RobK
    #2782717, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Low return risky business needs high equity to be safe from droughts.

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782718, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    young buck bemoans the cost of buying a farm as opposed to subsidies for students apprentices and first home buyers.

    He has a point and articulates it well.

  111. Bushkid
    #2782719, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Is that code for burnt out hippies and heroin addicts?

    Nailed it, Carpe.

  112. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782722, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Jenny speaks again, i’m surprised she hasn’t mentioned her hobby horse – the querty folk.

  113. Beertruk
    #2782723, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Brother in Law’s farm has been valued at 15mil. Cannot get a buyer at 8mil. He has had enough after 50 years and just wants to get out.

  114. egg_
    #2782726, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    What do Queer farmers think of the drought?

  115. RobK
    #2782727, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Fitzgibbon admits most government schemes dont work. Good man.

  116. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782730, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    TrumpSatan666 gets a gig

    Agrarian Socialist wants tariffs

    FMD

  117. egg_
    #2782731, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    My free range locust farm is really taking off.

  118. Beertruk
    #2782732, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Agrarian Socialist wants tariffs

    Agrarian Socialist looks pissed off after that answer he got.

  119. egg_
    #2782734, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    TrumpSatan666 gets a gig

    Where’s our rust belt?

  120. Beertruk
    #2782735, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    egg_
    #2782731, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:37 pm
    My free range locust farm is really taking off.

    Take my investment money, Egg…. Lol…

  121. RobK
    #2782736, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    TDS is strong in that one.

  122. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782739, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Where’s our rust belt?

    Whyalla, Port Augusta and Dubbo

  123. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2782740, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Brother in Law’s farm has been valued at 15mil. Cannot get a buyer at 8mil. He has had enough after 50 years and just wants to get out.

    That’s what the “sell the place, and get out of the industry” brigade just don’t understand, do they? If there are no serious buyers, what options do you have?

  124. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782741, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 12

    Another Jackpot, the chaps are now black patent leather (not white), with the tassels, rhinestone trim and sequinned Jock.

    Thank you for playing.

  125. Carpe Jugulum
    #2782742, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    I’m done Troops, thank you all

    Oyasumi Nasai

  126. Beertruk
    #2782744, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Where’s our rust belt?

    Whyalla, Port Augusta and Dubbo

    Add Port Kembla and Newcastle.

    Thank you Carpe. That was probably the closest I have ever gotten to winning.

  128. Bushkid
    #2782749, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Thanks Carpe, ‘night all.

  129. Beertruk
    #2782755, posted on August 6, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    That’s what the “sell the place, and get out of the industry” brigade just don’t understand, do they? If there are no serious buyers, what options do you have?

    None. It is driving him insane. He put in 600 acres of oats. rained a little bit and and it came up, no more rain and that is the end of it. Except for 100 acres under the centre pivot. Do you keep pumping the river out and see the money you put in disappear or cut your losses? 500 acres worth of fuel, spraying and fertilizer lost. Farm injuries have taken its toll on him as well.

  130. mareeS
    #2782783, posted on August 7, 2018 at 1:33 am

    Beertruk, Newie is not a rust belt. We are going gangbusters, but happy to keep it quiet.

  131. Nerblnob
    #2782785, posted on August 7, 2018 at 2:21 am

    You can add La Trobe Valley. Not destroyed by foreign competition but by state vandalism.

  132. Bela Bartok
    #2782786, posted on August 7, 2018 at 3:48 am

    Missed it by that much!

