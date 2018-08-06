Regulatory restraints on land use: harmful to affluence and to recreation

A couple of weeks ago I launched an excellent book, GOING ‘GREEN’ Forests, fire and a flawed conservation culture by Mark Poynter.
I recalled that in earlier years there was a body that grandly called itself the Competent Authority. It was in fact just a bunch of bureaucrats who acted as a retarder to the vehement calls of the green left for preservation of forest on one justification after another – protecting some rare critters, protecting any critters, promoting tourism, stopping erosion of river banks and so on.
So, as Mark Poynter notes, in Victoria we have gone from a situation where some 80 per cent of the forest was open to wood harvesting to now where it is 10 per cent and the industry is destroyed. Other nations have managed to keep highly productive industries – Finland has over 90 per cent of its natural forests open for harvesting.
At least in the 1980s Australia had a forestry departments that understood the dangers as well as the benefits of forestry. Burn-offs were recognised as vital to stop the very hot fires that are the result of non-management in Victoria as is also the case in California and other places where the forestry department is fused and taken over by the environmental activists.
Global myths are all part of the agitprop – the Amazon will be totally cleared in 48 days if one of the factoid’s that WWF devised were to be true. These agitators are reinforced and amplified by taxpayer funded activists within the Universities –and Mark makes special mention of those at the ANU including David Lindenmeyer, graced, as are so many radicals, with an AO. Another one, also within the Australian peerage, is travel entrepreneur Graeme Wood who funded much of the anti-logging activity and is very quick to hit those questioning the truth of his assertions with threats of lawsuits. Sometimes the exit of productive activities was facilitated by compensation – the ALP under Tony Burke gave $100 million to Tasmania to replace forests with tourism. With that bait and unaccustomed to facing hostility, the various forest industries were more often than not compliant in their own demise.
As is frequently the case, the radicals’ agenda was set small and built upon. First they came for preservation to save a particular area or in the case of Leadbeater’s Possum, a supposedly endangered species, then they shifted to oppose the harvesting of naturally grown wood products. Then they came for all wood products. Gunns in Tasmania was destroyed even though it was proposing to use only plantation timber, which earlier onslaughts had forced it to invest in.
They attacked by vilifying corporate names – and that has become far more successful since with banks and energy businesses running away from fossil fuels to preserve their brand images. “Social licence” became a new ingredient, one that trumps almost everything else businesses do.
The destruction of the nation’s forest industry is just one of so many theatres where Australia is depriving itself of valuable income. As with fishing, with forestry, Australia probably has the greatest per capita natural resource in the world and yet is a net importer.
Access to natural resources: land for farming, forestry, recreation, mining, housing is a key stranglehold used by those who seek to harness political muscle to create a different sort of Australia than one providing the prosperity most people want.
For the most part the silent majority simply accepts the restraints and income diminution resulting from politicians responding to the activists’ pressures for more regulations.
One set of people fighting back are the Bush User Groups United who are holding a Rally in Melbourne CBD on the Steps of Parliament House. 1pm Wednesday August 8th to draw attention to the myriad incursions of governments in preventing the use of public land and waters.
Well said Alan.
I would add ” the precautionary principle ” and “unique suites of vegetation ensembles ” as ambit claims when the ecoworriers have nothing.
In Taswegia, it’s also interesting to note that Ta Ann also ran foul of the greens with their plantations. Ta Ann saw the writing on the wall so purchased large volumes of land planted their own trees. Where they ran foul of the greens was when they “thinned” the plantation of the runts that would never make good sawlogs. The greens simply said “Nope, can’t do that. Gaia will frown”. I can’t find any links online, but this was occurring around 2012 and from memory was tied into the closure of their wood vanear plant..
I’ve been involved with the sawmill operation within our business group. The new mill manager was a former Ash manager at Heyfield. The issue of why they became unviable was due to the log breaking down saws are 94 and 137 years old. Great bits of kit, super reliable, but have one serious flaw. They were designed for large old growth logs. Now that only new growth is permitted, and the sawlogs are quite small by comparison, their efficiency and recovery rates are kaput. They couldn’t compete against mills with newer technology that are more suited to smaller sawlogs.
Despite this, Dan the Dickhead bought the mill with public money because John Setka told him to. They haven’t upgraded the green mill so its now just a cash drain on public money for the CFMMEU bruvers.
In addition to the wacky prohibitions put in place by the superstition of the Green religion is the adherence to demands from the most corrupt and disgraceful of organisations…………the UN.
A few years ago The government of the State of Tasmania was prepared to release forest for harvest but a senator whose name excapes me insisted on seeking “approval” from the UN.
Why in God’s name these idiots feel that a duly elected government in an Australian state requires “approval” from a criminal mob in New York is beyond imagination.
California under Hussein Obama inspired fashionable rewilding theory is experiencing another run of worst in history wildfires.
Blaming Trump.
The whole point of rewilding theory is to clear humans away, and let mother nature rip.
ALP needed Greens votes. They grew on trees.
John C – Knight wants humans to self eliminate.
This needs to be posted on this thread:
This is just basic commonsense, but there’s no-one in Australia’s gutless ruling class with the simple courage to point it out.
Defund the left’s hijacking of public money via government to oppose the public interest at every turn and sanity would be restored.
That would require courage, which Australia doesn’t have, so our public policy is run by bullies, who’d run away like little girls if their bluff was called Trump-style.
The Aborigines knew how to manage a large region with hot dry summers giving risk to catastrophic bushfires. Pity us Aussies, and the Greeks for that matter, have forsaken these practices.
Hazard reduction upsets Greens.
Here is a useful question. What industrial activity is acceptable to leftists?
The only answer I can see is:- none.
The left no longer represents the worker. The worker is the enemy.
The Left has never represented the worker. To the Left, workers are but fodder to be used, abused and discarded when no longer useful.
NB The worker exists to fund utopia.
Victoria is a prime example of the Greens not understanding nature and how to manage it. Our wildfires have been getting worse, decade after decade, due to complete mismanagement and, when such fires occur, the Greens immediately fall back on climate change as an excuse. The long gone Forests Commission knew how to manage forests and with logging, wildfires were far less severe and widespread.
My personal view is that the CFA should not get involved in any wildfire firefighting other than to protect lives. No matter how many Bushfire Royal Commissions we have, nothing is followed through regarding the recommendations, as the Greens immediately start howling and Labor runs and hides. There will be no reform until the state has been completely razed to the ground by Greens’ and state Labor ineptitude.
Bush fires clear people out of the wilderness. Animals and plants left to themselves.
The ENTIRE situation is MUCH worse than most folk imagine.
It is rife with terminal “anti-science”, hypocrisy and totalitarianism. And those are probably the GOOD points.
Our indigenous cousins, whether they have been here for ten thousand or sixty thousand years, having “out-competed” their predecessors, UTTERLY altered vast swathes of the Australian landscape.
Furthermore, in just over two hundred years, much of it has changed dramatically from what it looked like when the First Fleet staggered ashore.
Where explorers like Mitchell found endless plains of waving grasslands, there is now a fair swag of untidy scrubland, for a start.
The cyclic burning off, over millennia, favoured grasses and the sort of tasty critters that flourished in them. The entire point of their burning of the grasslands was to chase the current protein providers towards an array of clubs and spears AND to leave a nice layer of ash to assist the regrowth of the grass. Thus, when that bunch of nomads returned in five or six years, the flourishing grass would have fattened up a whole new bunch of edibles. The locals were a nomadic culture wedded, not to slash and burn agriculture, but to burn and bash hunting and barbecuing.
Eucalypts, the unspoken villains of the current Californian fires, are FIRE CLIMAX species. Most of them have seed pods so tough that they require a brisk warm-over from a low intensity fire to crack them open so the seeds can start germinating. When they are allowed to be so successful that they form vast forests, they become firebombs, with racing crown fires roaring through the oil-rich canopy. If that is coupled with a huge ground level fuel load from leaf and bark litter and hardy undergrowth, the soil itself is baked to sterile dust by the heat. Subsequent wind and rain carries away more of the thin, desperately valuable top-soil, and the cycle continues.
When these intense fires occur in the eucalyptus forests abutting actual rain-forests or even wet sclerophyll ones, the “cuddly” forests get severe peripheral damage. The catch is that these “cuddly” species are MUCH slower at recolonizing their turf and thus the eucalyptus species advance a bit more. See Victoriastan for several prime examples. At least here in Queensland, pre-emptive “controlled burns’ are still and active element of bushfire “management”. How long our Labor government keeps that up is open to conjecture.
It is all actually fairly straightforward, but there is precious little taxpayers money to be “granted” were that to be publicly acknowledged.
Not enough. We also need to apply very heavy penalties, including jail time for anybody found guilty of interference in lawful activity such as tree harvesting.
I would go further and make the court cases as lengthy, drawn out expensive affairs as possible so that not only the unemployed blue haired activist pricks are ruined, but so are their backers and barrackers like those wealthy sons of bitches who virtue signal with their money.
Basically, jail them for a long time and financially ruin them. THAT’S WHAT THEY DO.
From your link…
This is the type of bullshit that has perpetuated the “scientific” noble savage “living as one with nature” crapola.
Aboriginals were never scientific or nature tending. They were too busy trying to stay alive to do any contemplation or anything else. Basically stone age people living on harsh land.
They burnt the bush (forever changing it to a pure eucalypt tree and fire friendly scrub) out of laziness. They used the glowing coals of trees and logs to start their morning fires. They didn’t need to rub sticks and stones together, that was hard work.
Burning the bush also provided plenty of ready cooked critters.
Anybody who thinks aboriginals were capable of sitting around and mapping out a burn strategy is naive at best. THEY JUST BURNED FOR CONVENIENCE and in the process got rid of all flora that couldn’t stand regular burning, leaving nothing but eucalypts, bottle brushes and the like.
Eucalyptus oil is a disinfectant. Having nothing but eucalypts disinfects the soil, killing all manner of useful bacteria, thereby destroying the compost cycle, which was already slow in Australia due to low levels of moisture in many areas.
My family had to relinquish a 100 acre crown land lease after having utilised and cared for it for more than 100 years.
Now no one takes care of this land, blackberry bushes now render most of it inaccessible, and Australia now has 100 acres less grazing land.
Australia deserves the hell it is descending into thanks to its multifaceted rampant stupidity.
Useful indeed, and should be asked of them every time.
Everyone should remember this:
You are not obliged to answer their foolish questions.
Make them answer yours instead.
Over time, they will start rehearsing the answers – so change the question.
Actually, in Australia, we fine people over 100K for fire mitigation and make them pay costs.
We don’t even give their money back when their neighbours burn down but they don’t.