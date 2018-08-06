The second Battle of the Marne a hundred years on

I happened to be in France driving along the battle front that crossed from the Belgian coast to the Swiss border in 1914 and visited many of the WWI battlefields and came across not a single ceremony of any kind to memorialise the start of the most devastating and consequential war in the history of the West. There have been battles that have probably been more consequential – Tours and Vienna [1683] come to mind – but no war has so uprooted every aspect of the European continent, and indeed the entire planet, than the First World War. Whether it was the disappearance of entire dynasties, “the sealed train” which led to the Russian Revolution, or the deadly meddling of Wilson in European affairs, the fact is that even now we are still trying to wind back its effects. There could have been no North Korea without Communist China and there could have been no Communist China without the Soviet Union. There would have been no Nazis and no World War II if there had been no Kaiser and World War I. And on it goes. Yet the same has occurred throughout the period since August 2014 with no memorials and remembrances of any significance that have brought to mind this fantastic war that had done so much to create the havoc of our world today. Those who died on the battlefields of France are barely remembered.
So in The Oz a few days back there was this tiny article on the editorial page foreshadowing the centenary of The Armistice on November 11: 100 years, 100 reasons why Armistice matters. I imagine the Armistice, too, will go by without much notice. So I will just remind us that we are now living through the hundredth anniversary of the second last battle of World War I, The Second Battle of the Marne, whose dates are officially July 15 to August 6 of 1918. August 6, of course, was the date that the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima which was the event that brought World War II to its end. Two days from now will be the 100th anniversary of the start of the last sequence of battles of WWI, which commenced with The Battle of Amiens, which finally brought the first World War to its end.
We are the products of history whether we think about it or not, and the fact is no one any longer cares about our own past which in itself means we are rudderless and without bearings. We today barely know who we are since we no longer know who we have been and from whence we have come. We may well be heading for changes that will make even the eruptions of World War I seem mild and inconsequential in comparison.
The Battle of Amiens, far from bringing the First World War to an end, marked the start of the “Hundred Days” – the longest series of victories, ever won by the British Army, and the series of decisive battles, including Cambrai and Mont Saint Quentin – that, contrary to later Nazi propaganda, utterly defeated the German Army, and drove it from the field.
The media, back before it became a revolutionary weapon of downfall and calamity, used to do the history of where we came from, and how we came together to get where we are.
Now, the Great War is taught as being racist rapists oppressing victims of class and misogyny and religion and progressive feelings.
Your last paragraph sums it up well, Steve. If we don’t know who we were, or why we were what we were, how is it possible (especially in 140 characters) to know who were now, or how to navigate the unknown future? History has many lessons, from which we consistently fail to learn.
As long as Australians don’t have to go to Europe to fight another pointless war.
Europe probably knows the next war will end history.
Well written Steve. I think (I fear) I hear war drums in the distance.
Cousin Ambrose still remembered.
Sorry, Steve, but this is not really correct. I am in Belgium right now on a break from where I have been and what I have been doing, been in The City in the Salient for a while. (ZK2A will know where I mean, you HAVE to get there, the museum is excellent, the Gate ceremony moving). The beer is amazing, the food less so.
There’s a lot of commemorative stuff going on, and has been all this year both here and down on the Somme.
Heading down to Amiens tomorrow. There’s a lot of stuff on for the Der schwarze tag der Deutschen Armee.
We are walking Villiers-Bret to Bellengleise cross country. Have a wonderful new software package which overlays all the British WWI maps over the current maps and plots your route both planned and actual.
Amazing how much frag there is just lying about on the surface. You could collect fifty kilos of frag in a couple of hours in any field in The Salient. We’ve seen dozens of rounds of UXO, either iron harvest awaiting pickup or lying about. Visited the DOVO boys at Poelkappele. They clank when they walk and deserve a better memorial to the deminers who’ve died doing their job. They blow UXO daily at Poelkappele, and reckon there’s still about 1.5 to 3 million tons of UXO still out there, 200-300 million rounds. No-one has any real idea, of course. An Onderluitenant showed us some German UXO they got out of the blue clay, unrusted, paint still fresh. As it still would be in a thousand years, he said.
Steve, provocative article which reminds us all that history is the prism by which we should view the present. The current emergence of an aggressive internationalist movement out of Europe from UN beginnings is becoming a significant challenge for sovereign states. Will the historical lessons of the actions of the crown heads of Europe in causing the Great War, or the inadequate surrender terms signed in the railway carriage at Rethondes in 1918 be understood by the current generation of politicians to avoid another war in Europe?
We have a photo of my wifes grandfather with his wife and 3 small kids taken in 1916 before he went to France. Their expressions haunt us still; they seemed to know what was ahead for them. George died of wounds at Passchendaele in November 1917. A snipers bullet hit him in the face, taking out both eyes. He lay in the mud for 3 days.That bloody war affected so many lives . We will never forget.
Steve, I don’t know that no-one remembers. I recall a great hoo-ha over the cost and scale of the First AIF memorial and museum at V-B. Like MC, I did the battlefield tour in 2017 for a great uncle and a grandfather and there is no shortage of memorials or visitors memorialising.