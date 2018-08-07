But the intentions were good

What is a vampire (vam-pahyuh r) you ask? According to Dictionary.com, a vampire is:

a preternatural being, commonly believed to be a reanimated corpse, that is said to suck the blood of sleeping persons at night.

(in Eastern European folklore) a corpse, animated by an undeparted soul or demon, that periodically leaves the grave and disturbs the living, until it is exhumed and impaled or burned.

a person who preys ruthlessly upon others; extortionist.

2 key characteristics of vampires are the inability to see their reflection in a mirror and their aversion to light, photo-sensitivity.

Spartacus is not sure about other Cats out there, but this sounds a lot like the ABC to him. Consider for example this latest piece of quality journalism:

Now it is absolutely true that the value of taxi licences has been severely affected by the technological disruption of companies like Uber. It is also absolutely true that people, honest and honourable people have been very, very badly affected by this disruption. But what is also true is this calamity is a textbook case of government and regulatory failure.

It was government policy to artificially create a monopoly for taxi licences. It was government policy to ratchet up barriers to entry and to implement a plethora of useless and idiotic requirements on the industry (does anyone remember the perspex boxes that were mandatory for the purpose of protecting drivers). It was government policy that distorted a product that should be for the benefit of customers and made it for the benefit of large taxi licence owners and their service providers (inc Mr 10%, or Mr 11% inc GST). And it was government policy that artificially inflated the value of taxi licences which were then deflated by the real world of innovation and competition meeting customer needs.

It is a sad story all around. But no-one from the regulatory industrial complex seems to have paid the price? Are the transport bureaucrats who designed and maintained this now broken system losing their homes or livelihoods? Spartacus suspects not.

But the point of this story is not about the transport bureaucrats, but rather about the ABC journalists who seem to have no problem using their government powers to similarly destroy of the livelhood of other non-government media workers and investors. And also having just highlighted one of the more obvious and egregious examples of government retail policy failure, they seem to have no problem in advocating for the government to keep meddling in other industries from energy to finance to health to retail to property.

Perhaps the victims of taxi regulation failures should feel better in the knowledge that the intentions were good. The outcomes terrible, but the intentions were good. And the sympathy from the ABC should also sooth, as the ABC continues to advocate for similar government driven industrial destruction elsewhere.

There are clearly no mirrors in the ABC offices.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com