Education – East German Style

The below is from a display in the DDR (East Germany) Museum in Berlin Germany. It speaks for itself.
A new type of superstition has got hold of peoples minds, the worship of the state. People demand the exercise of the methods of coercion and compulsion, of violence and threat. Woe to anybody who does not bend his knee to the fashionable idols!
Marxing students?
Walled in?
Any Trabants?
A few ideas for the Victoriastani teachers union.
I see that the displayed poster refers to “defending the homeland”.
My wife has often told the story how, commencing as primary school children, they used to have ‘hand grenade practice’.
Long story short, the kids would be sent to the (equivalent of the) school oval and were handed wooden ‘hand grenades’ for practice throwing. Throw, drop to the ground, cover your head with your hands, wait a few seconds, get up, repeat. It was a real treat when they had ‘real’ grenades (ie. metal practice grenades) but these were in short supply and were rotated to the various schools for practice. So, most of the time the grenades were made of wood.
Defend the Motherland with your life! Comrades.
That seems to be exactly what today’s ‘edumacation’ systems around the world are delivering.
Wrong! Those pr1cks do not need more such ideas.
Angela M is a product of such a formula.
True, but they also have to teach other important things like anal sex, fisting, rimming and reacharounds.
So much to do, so little time.
If only the government would fund education properly we could extend the school leaving age to 21 and give everyone a really world class education.
I was amused by this story I saw yesterday:
Merkel’s party debates merits of German national service
So a former East German apparatchik wants to bring in conscription-sort-of. Good luck with that lady. No millennial is going to live without their phone during basic training, and anyway the
Wehrmachtoops Bundeswehr has had to practice using broom handles as they don’t have enough rifles.
Geez! No mention of climate change? There goes half the Australian curriculum.
Some bright spark the other noted that it deters immigrants and refugees.
Explains the Merkin. Doesn’t explain a fair percentage of the Australian population, unless of course it’s been adopted as policy by the AEU.
Defend the homeland would be a bit problematic though, smacks of nationalism, patriotism, jingoism and xenophobia. All based in racism and white privelige. This’d have the caucus arguing semantics for longer than the Soviet Union lasted.