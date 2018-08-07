Education – East German Style

The below is from a display in the DDR (East Germany) Museum in Berlin Germany.  It speaks for itself.

14 Responses to Education – East German Style

    A few ideas for the Victoriastani teachers union.

    I see that the displayed poster refers to “defending the homeland”.

    My wife has often told the story how, commencing as primary school children, they used to have ‘hand grenade practice’.

    Long story short, the kids would be sent to the (equivalent of the) school oval and were handed wooden ‘hand grenades’ for practice throwing. Throw, drop to the ground, cover your head with your hands, wait a few seconds, get up, repeat. It was a real treat when they had ‘real’ grenades (ie. metal practice grenades) but these were in short supply and were rotated to the various schools for practice. So, most of the time the grenades were made of wood.

    Defend the Motherland with your life! Comrades.

    well-rounded Socialist personalities

    That seems to be exactly what today’s ‘edumacation’ systems around the world are delivering.

    A few ideas for the Victoriastani teachers union.

    Wrong! Those pr1cks do not need more such ideas.

    Angela M is a product of such a formula.

    A few ideas for the Victoriastani teachers union.

    True, but they also have to teach other important things like anal sex, fisting, rimming and reacharounds.

    So much to do, so little time.

    If only the government would fund education properly we could extend the school leaving age to 21 and give everyone a really world class education.

    ready to defend their homeland

    I was amused by this story I saw yesterday:

    Merkel’s party debates merits of German national service

    BERLIN (AP) — Seven years after Germany scrapped military conscription, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is debating the merits of reintroducing some kind of civilian or military national service for young people.

    While Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen’s spokesman said Monday that the discussion is “good and important,” the proposal is vague and the response has been mixed.

    So a former East German apparatchik wants to bring in conscription-sort-of. Good luck with that lady. No millennial is going to live without their phone during basic training, and anyway the Wehrmacht oops Bundeswehr has had to practice using broom handles as they don’t have enough rifles.

    Geez! No mention of climate change? There goes half the Australian curriculum.

    BERLIN (AP) — Seven years after Germany scrapped military conscription, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is debating the merits of reintroducing some kind of civilian or military national service for young people.

    Some bright spark the other noted that it deters immigrants and refugees.

    Explains the Merkin. Doesn’t explain a fair percentage of the Australian population, unless of course it’s been adopted as policy by the AEU.

    Defend the homeland would be a bit problematic though, smacks of nationalism, patriotism, jingoism and xenophobia. All based in racism and white privelige. This’d have the caucus arguing semantics for longer than the Soviet Union lasted.

