Governance – Chinese Style

Many large Chinese businesses, especially those of deemed strategic importance to the Government and Chinese Communist Party, are required have a representative or representatives of the Chinese Communist Party working inside the organisation to ensure compliance with appropriate culture and social responsibility obligations. Here is one example. Here is another. And yet one more.
In Australia, our intellectual leaders have followed these best practice examples through:
- The ASX Corporate Governance Council has proposed that ASX listed companies demonstrate and maintain their “social licence to operate”.
- The Commonwealth Government has empowered and funded ASIC to embed ASIC officers inside private companies to ensure that they behave and comply with government policies.
- The Commonwealth Productivity Commission has recommended that all banks should appoint a Principal Integrity Officer (PIO) obliged by law to report directly to their board on the alignment of any payments made by the institution with the new customer best interest duty.
In the mean time, the US has cut taxes and undertake a serious business deregulation exercise and has just recorded an annualized 4.1% growth.
Oh yes. Australia is heading in the right direction.
I don’t know why ASIC is pussy footing around. If they wants GetUp! goons embedded in the management of public and private companies they should just do it.
I read Janet Albrechtsen’s article in Teh Weekend Australian on this. Simply mind boggling. And frightening.
They should really go to town on this, re: vetting and contractual conditions. Anyone who does this gets blacklisted by the industry. No consulting later on, no AFSL later on, total shunning. Refuse service as well. Nominate them as a potential organised crime figure. Don’t even let them have a bank account. Make them sign a stat. dec. that they’re not government spies. Make them Federal offenders!
Always escalate.
Ain’t they called “general counsel”?
Glass houses. There are ferals up Lismore way that would eat alive anyone involved with the ASX (but they do like the dividends that pay their BMW lease).
Incidentally, this is also exactly how the Russian Mafia works.
“Mr Andresovitch, say hello to your new accountant, Mr Yuri. He is here to help with compliance”.
Some of the stuff like where firms have to report on director skills is borrowed from the US. Early results does not support diversity in skill sets.