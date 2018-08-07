Jeremy Sammut on the future of Medicare

From the Centre for Independent Studies. The theme of the story.
Bill Shorten’s promise that Labor will pour more money into public hospitals might have helped them win four by-elections on Saturday.
But it’s not good health policy. Higher spending on hospitals is not only financially unsustainable the long-run. It also amounts to propping up an outdated and fragmented Medicare system that continues to fund the same old GP and hospital services in same old way — services that fail to keep chronic patients well and out of hospital.
The book argues that, rather than obsess about the level of hospital funding, we need to start talking about how to modernise Medicare so the system can deliver the new, more affordable, and improved kinds of healthcare needed to address the rising burden of chronic disease in an ageing and sicker Australia.
Read the book – The Future of Medicare? Health Innovation in 21st Century Australia — Jeremy Sammut (editor).
Health is the ‘third-rail’ of Australian politics.
But if the status quo prevails, and we do not overcome the formidable political obstacles to doing things differently in health, Medicare will not only become increasingly unaffordable.
Medicare – the so-called jewel in Australia’s social policy crown – will also be unable to meet the health needs of Australians in the most responsive and patient-centred way.
We can either reform Medicare or introduce forced euthanasia.
I know which is more likely.