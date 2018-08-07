Jeremy Sammut on the future of Medicare

From the Centre for Independent Studies. The theme of the story.

Bill Shorten’s promise that Labor will pour more money into public hospitals might have helped them win four by-elections on Saturday.

But it’s not good health policy. Higher spending on hospitals is not only financially unsustainable the long-run. It also amounts to propping up an outdated and fragmented Medicare system that continues to fund the same old GP and hospital services in same old way — services that fail to keep chronic patients well and out of hospital.

The book argues that, rather than obsess about the level of hospital funding, we need to start talking about how to modernise Medicare so the system can deliver the new, more affordable, and improved kinds of healthcare needed to address the rising burden of chronic disease in an ageing and sicker Australia.