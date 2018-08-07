Quality journalism

I turned to the opinion page in The Australian and for a change four articles that not only could I read through to the end, but could agree with them all. In alphabetical order with a representative quote from each.
From Nick Cater: Australians won’t fall for a bandana republic.
The republican movement has its work cut out. Before it can get around to replacing the Queen it apparently has to remove its hapless spokesman.
From Pauline Hanson: Our dry, fragile continent can’t sustain current immigration levels.
Governments, both Liberal and Labor, argue immigration is good for the economy, but economist Judith Sloan, writing on these pages recently, says immigration benefits special interest groups. She says the economics of immigration are clear. In the short term, immigration reduces per capita income, and in the long term per capita income gains are modest, but these calculations ignore the congestion costs, house prices and the loss of amenity.
From Ian Plimer: Repeat after me: carbon dioxide is good for us.
Climate policy is underpinned by two fallacies. The first is that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming. The second is that future climate can be predicted from computer models.
From Judy Sloan: Compromised NEG could be worse than doing nothing.
But here’s a tip: don’t believe the hype about the NEG. Designed by experts with particular agendas, it’s a dog’s breakfast that could be worse than doing nothing. Anyone who believes in the modelling-based predictions of future price reductions — $550 cuts to households’ annual electricity bills — also believes in the tooth fairy.
Alas, tomorrow it will be Savva, Richardon, von Onselen and some Labor member of the shadow cabinet, but in the meantime, this is as good as it gets.
I know there will be a pile-on about Pauline and what the notional carrying capacity of Australia might be without the numerous roadblocks of government interference, Green-Leftism, NIMBY-ism etc etc.
But as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane fill up ( but not fast enough to keep up with apartment building – expect the immigration GDP spigot to be turned up another notch after the next election ), remind me when the last water storage dam was built in this country ?
On present indications, the creaking, rusty de-sal plants will soon have to be cranked up – at the same time as ‘We’ are actively destroying our baseload electricity supply ?
According to the ABS , at around 11pm tonight Australia’s population hits 25 million.
I suspect the NEG is worse than doing nothing.
No more unreliables although it is too late to stop approved projects.
Please inform the Senator that our continent is neither dry nor fragile.
It boasts heavy monsoonal rainfall in the north. Our problem is that the dryness and the wetness do not coincide, so what we see is the dryness (compounded by government interference in the Murray Darling basin).
Imagine some channels from the Channel Country to the headwaters of Cooper’s Creek and the Murray Darling system…
JohnA – Urban voters don’t understand water. MSM add to ignorance.
Graham Lloyd’s piece featuring The Climate Council (that’s Will Steffen and Tim Flubbery) is a prime example of “quality journalism” in The Australian – NOT. I won’t bother linking to it, it is such a poor piece it could have been written by that NZ dumbo who sat opposite Southern and Molyneaux and made a complete ass of himself.
Irrigate the man-made lakes at the terminus of the Murray: DOUBLEPLUS GOOD!
Collect water that just washes out into the Arafura sea: VERY BAD!
