The Company We Keep

Over the weekend, SkyNews made a mistake by having Blair Cottrell on one of its shows. Yes it was a mistake, and a mistake for which Sky has apologized and will unlikely allow to happen again.

Notwithstanding, former Rudd-Gillard-Rudd government Minister, the Hon. Dr Craig Emerson quit his gig on Sky saying:

On Monday I quit Sky News after five years as a commentator. Giving airtime to neo-Nazi Blair Cottrell might be passed off as defending the right to free speech, but former chief minister of the Northern Territory, Adam Giles, was effusive in his praise, wrapping up the interview with: “Good luck. I hope it all goes well for you.” A Sky anchor wishing a neo-Nazi all the best in his endeavours is yet another step in the mainstreaming of racism and bigotry in our country.

Emerson’s statement in criticising Giles and Sky is fair enough as is his quitting. Spartacus is not endorsing Sky’s decision making in the slightest. But Spartacus is now waiting for Dr Emerson to resign from the Labor Party, a mainstream political party which seems equally comfortable in mainstreaming of racism and bigotry in our country by pre-selecting an Leninist to stand for the safe Labor seat of Canberra in the ACT. You know the Leninism that contributed to the death of more than 80 million.

Let’s also just remember that the proper name for Nazism is National Socialism and the reference to Socialism was not a misnomer. The Nazi’s economic policies were remarkably similar to the Leninist Communist policies – expropriation of property, central planning, state control. There are more similarities than differences.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com