The Company We Keep

Over the weekend, SkyNews made a mistake by having Blair Cottrell on one of its shows. Yes it was a mistake, and a mistake for which Sky has apologized and will unlikely allow to happen again.
Notwithstanding, former Rudd-Gillard-Rudd government Minister, the Hon. Dr Craig Emerson quit his gig on Sky saying:
On Monday I quit Sky News after five years as a commentator. Giving airtime to neo-Nazi Blair Cottrell might be passed off as defending the right to free speech, but former chief minister of the Northern Territory, Adam Giles, was effusive in his praise, wrapping up the interview with: “Good luck. I hope it all goes well for you.”
A Sky anchor wishing a neo-Nazi all the best in his endeavours is yet another step in the mainstreaming of racism and bigotry in our country.
Emerson’s statement in criticising Giles and Sky is fair enough as is his quitting. Spartacus is not endorsing Sky’s decision making in the slightest. But Spartacus is now waiting for Dr Emerson to resign from the Labor Party, a mainstream political party which seems equally comfortable in mainstreaming of racism and bigotry in our country by pre-selecting an Leninist to stand for the safe Labor seat of Canberra in the ACT. You know the Leninism that contributed to the death of more than 80 million.
Let’s also just remember that the proper name for Nazism is National Socialism and the reference to Socialism was not a misnomer. The Nazi’s economic policies were remarkably similar to the Leninist Communist policies – expropriation of property, central planning, state control. There are more similarities than differences.
Craig Emerson will be sorely missed.
Exactly why is Blair Cottrell considered a neo nazi? Is it the same reason that Trump is literally Hitler?
Don’t hold your breath. The Legover Man is a Liar for life.
“Craig Emerson quit his gig on Sky”
At least something good came from it then.
Oh, and the “honourable” and “Dr” things make me smile.
Well of course you are Craig.
Even though taxpayers’ wallets continue to be abused by his existence, at least he isn’t still in office to continue damaging ordinary Australians directly.
Now, toddle back off to irrelevance. Maybe have a sniffle in homage to your deep and sincere morality.
Puhlease!
I saw this over at Michael Smith News, where there are links to the interview. There was nothing remarkable in anything Cottrell said, or in any of Adam Giles questions (though he might have gone in a bit harder on some).
This pile on by the left (via Twitter) is becoming de rigueur these days, but is only serving to promote and inform the masses of the presence of their opponents – Cottrell, Southern, Molyneaux, Yiannopoulos, et al have a much-increased profile because of the left’s efforts to destroy them. By de-platforming them (as happened to Southern and Molyneaux in New Zealand), their YouTube channels can only increase. Plus they appeared on NZ national television when they otherwise would not have. So in some ways, the left (as always) are perpetuating their habit of promoting their detractors while they attempt to silence them.
Craig Emerson won’t be missed by me – he’s a dullard. He’s free to express his opinions anywhere he likes, but his resignation from Sky would have very little (nothing) to do with what Cottrell actually said, and Emerson has offered no rebuttal on any of Cottrell’s points. He’s “playing the man”, not the issues.
It is vital that free speech is protected in Australia – especially when public broadcasters (both private and government) take the kind editorial control like Sky News has done. If Sky News wants to remain relevant to Australians, it needs to air opinions expressed by the likes of Cottrell so people can make informed decisions regarding issues like immigration. How soon before they get rid of Bolta, Devine, Panahi etc?
If anything, we ought to be concerned about the Nine/Fairfax deal – further media concentration when they control the agenda and the commentary is not a good thing.
If I was a Sky subscriber or shareholder, I’d be cancelling my subscription and selling my shares ….
Yes but I wouldn’t expect any consistency from Craig Emerson. I reckon his outrage is somewhat selective….goes with the politics. He is just another left-wing hypocrite.
It’s also the company that filthy Vinnies keeps too….a so called Catholic charity…I sent an email to Vinnies the other day…needless to say I haven’t heard anything back however here is the email I sent.
“To whom it may concern
I am going to set out below very clearly why I will no longer donate to the St Vincent de Paul Society (known as Vinnies) in any form whatsoever under any circumstances whatsoever:
The fact that Vinnies would employ a person by the name of John Falzon, especially in a senior role, who is an unabashedly proud communist and who has deliberately politicised the position to promote his leftist views. This man named John Falzon is currently seeking ALP preselection in the ACT. That’s not the issue here however I had always thought that Vinnies was a non-political organisation. I now realise how wrong I was. I now regard Vinnies as a “far left” organisation that is hostile to any views other than “hard left”. I would add that since Vinnies now professes a hard left-wing world view, it wouldn’t want to receive money and goods from grubby capitalists such as myself.
The fact that Vinnies would employ this man, especially in a senior role, who has no hesitation and is in fact quite comfortable being pictured attending a party celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevik revolution, a revolution that spawned the mass murder of up to 100 million people.
The fact that Vinnies would tolerate an employee who shamelessly wears a t-shirt at a party emblazoned with a picture of Lenin, an architect of mass murder and genocide. So Mr Falzon finds that amusing and “tongue in cheek”.
Would Vinnies have tolerated an employee (let alone a chief executive) wearing a t-shirt with a picture on it of say…Hitler? Hmmm, I doubt it very much. That employee would have (rightly so) been dismissed immediately. What is the current role of John Falzon within the organisation? Will he be “welcomed” back by Vinnies as Chief Executive if his preselection fails?
Both Communism and Nazism were the two great evils of the last 100 years and yet, judging by the picture of John Falzon grinning, he finds communism amusing and something to celebrate about. I know several people who suffered under both evils. These people still don’t find anything to laugh about when discussing either Communism or Nazism. Or perhaps John Falzon would find their stories of suffering “amusing”.
I find it utterly reprehensible and disturbing that a Roman Catholic charitable organisation would employ such a person in any capacity whatsoever. John Falzon has both politicised and debased Vinnies.
It has also been brought to my attention that John Falzon has regularly engaged in anti-Israel activities. Does Vinnies now promote and support anti-Semitism? Or perhaps John Falzon finds Hamas’ core mission to rid Palestine of “every last Jew” amusing?
Finally, I wonder what Pope John Paul II, Hungarian Cardinal Mindszenty and Polish Cardinal Wyszyński would think of John Falzon and St Vincent de Paul here in Australia in 2018. These three great Roman Catholic prelates lived under the evils of Communism and endured great personal persecution and suffering at the hands of the communist authorities in their respective countries. All three men were resolute in resisting communist evil and communist barbarism. Cardinal Mindszenty was subjected to a classic communist show trial in 1949, tortured and subsequently imprisoned for his resolute resistance and opposition to communism. So does Vinnies and John Falzon find Cardinal Mindszenty’s story “amusing”. I don’t.
Lastly, perhaps Vinnies could spare a though for the victims of communism over the last 100 years. Here is just a small sampling. Let’s start with the dead in Russia, beginning with the murder in a basement of five children whose only crime was that their father was the deposed tsar….is John Falzon amused by that massacre? Now let’s move on to think about the millions of people murdered and forced into exile by Lenin before his death in 1924. Is John Falzon amused by this? Okay, let’s now move on to spare a thought for the five million murdered victims of Stalin’s forced collectivisation in the Ukraine in 1932 and 1933, a deliberate state sanctioned act of mass murder by starvation. Is John Falzon amused by this…Ukrainian children starved to death whilst party elites were well fed? Somehow I don’t think that the Ukrainians laughed at the time or are laughing now about this act of mass murder which resulted in the almost complete destruction of Ukrainian culture, language and society and that included the almost complete destruction of Ukrainian Catholicism. Ukrainian Catholic churches were shut down and thousands of Ukrainian Catholic priests were liquidated with the result that the Ukrainian Catholic church has never fully recovered. Okay, what’s next? So now let’s move on to think about the fate of tens of thousands of Catholic and Orthodox priests murdered under communism throughout Eastern Europe and Russia….their only crime was their belief in God and in the SANCTITY of the individual. Is John Falzon amused by this? Oh but that’s right, the collective nature of communism has NO place for the individual. I thought that the intrinsic theological core of the Christianity was the sanctity of individual human life. Hmmm. okiedokes, now let’s move on to think for a moment of the dead in Eastern Europe…..the thousands dead in the Hungarian uprising in 1956, the dead in China under Mao…up to 80 million starved and murdered, the dead in Cuba including the thousands of gay men whose only crime was their sexuality which the macho communist dictator Castro couldn’t and wouldn’t tolerate…ah but what does John Falzon think of the late Fidel Castro? Did he mourn Castro’s death by wearing a black armband like the rest of the left-wing hypocrites? Is John Falzon amused by gay men rotting in prisons in Cuba….their only crime being their sexuality? Okay, next communist genocide…so many to list….let’s now think about the dead in Cambodia under the communist regime…generations of families liquidated by Pol Pot…next one……now let’s move on to think about the thousands of dead in Peru at the hands of the Maoist Shining Path movement, a vicious movement that inspired terror among Peruvians particularly in the poor and dispossessed indigenous communities. I also remember that one of the victims of the Shining Path communist movement was an Australian woman by the name of Irene McCormack. Sister Irene McCormack was in Peru to teach and help poor indigenous communities. Perhaps John Falzon is amused by the murder of Sister Irene McCormack? Shall I go on? Oh yes, that’s right, communist mass murder is still happening in 2018…so let’s stop and think of the North Koreans who have endured decades of collective starvation at the hands of a barbaric communist government and are still starving as I write this email whilst Kim Jong-Un looks pretty well fed…doesn’t he….just like John Falzon looks pretty well fed! Wasn’t it Stalin who said that whilst one death was a tragedy, one hundred thousand deaths was a statistic. Or perhaps John Falzon could confirm or clarify that quote, I’m sure he would know.
I do not find the murder of millions of people amusing or “tongue in cheek”.
I will no longer donate one cent to an organisation, a so called Christian charity, that employs or has employed an individual who not only promotes genocide and anti-Semitism and finds it amusing.
Well done Vinnies.
Oh and I guess it isn’t a laughing matter…is it?
Yours faithfully
Sky violated Rule #1 – Never apologise to the left.
The Nazi’s economic policies were remarkably similar to the Leninist Communist policies – expropriation of property, central planning, state control.
In fact, Leninist Communist policies were worse: The Nazis only expropriated the property of those they didn’t like, the Soviets engaged in the wholesale expropriation of land and industry as a matter of policy.
@ Cassie of Sydney
#2782882, posted on August 7, 2018 at 9:25 am
I’m happy for my old clothes and other stuff to go to Vinnies in the hope it reaches people who really need them. But for Vinnies to have someone who celebrates Communism, Lenin, the Revolution, etc is beyond the pale for a Christian-based organisation. Keep the charity, but remove the head who clearly doesn’t believe in Christian values if he celebrates political Communism. Let his political supporters keep him fed and fat – but those donating to Vinnies in the belief that it is doing some social good shouldn’t be.
While I won’t call him a hypocrite (yet), he sure sounds like one. There, but for the Grace of God, go I…
The BigBlueCat
#2782895, posted on August 7, 2018 at 9:44 am
There are plenty of other charities to donate to.
Even worse – Craig Emerson did not resign from cabinet when the totalitarian and oppressive Finkelstein media regulations were proposed in 2012.
Weak as piss.
“Sinclair Davidson
#2782910, posted on August 7, 2018 at 10:00 am
Even worse – Craig Emerson did not resign from cabinet when the totalitarian and oppressive Finkelstein media regulations were proposed in 2012.”
That’s right, Craig Emerson is a total hypocrite.
Lenin?
The left giving historical monsters a pass is all because of their greed for other people’s money.
Even worse – Craig Emerson did not resign from cabinet when the totalitarian and oppressive Finkelstein media regulations were proposed in 2012.
Even worse – Craig Emerson did not resign from Cabinet when Rudd-Gillard ceded control of our borders to people smugglers, resulting in the illegal entry of tens of thousands of Middle Eastern antisemites who think Hitler was a top bloke.
Cassie of Sydney
#2782882, posted on August 7, 2018 at 9:25 am
Good one Cassie. Until recently, I had no idea who John Falzon was but when I saw that photo and his senior employment by Vinnies, I was aghast. If, as he said, the T shirt and backdrop was “a bit of fun”, it demonstrates an appalling lack of judgement by a senior executive. If I was in a position to do so, and one of my executives did the same, they would be dismissed. (and not for his political opinion – but due to the reputational damage to the organisation particularly one that should be an apolitical christian charity! FMD)
Your comparison with wearing a Hitler T shirt is spot on.
However, I have strong doubts whether it really was “a bit of fun”. I suspect his wearing of a T shirt emblazoned with communist ‘hero’ is a badge of commitment to the cause. The murderous outcomes are white washed.
The march to the Left and creeping rise of (soft) socialism is very concerning and I think it can only end badly.
He also couldn’t build a website for 23 million dollars. Let’s not go to not keeping his member in his pants. Good riddance to the man whom Ergas once appropriately named an “over-coiffed halibut.”
Absolutely! I still don’t understand this rush to apologise. Just dig in and enrage the Twitterati even more.
By the way, notice that Falzon is wearing two badges on that T shirt.
Although difficult to see clearly, one appears to be the Soviet Red Star which has a hammer and sickle emblem within the star. They were routinely worn by the populace to show their commitment to Soviet communism and were also worn on uniforms etc. The other badge, is more difficult to see and I can’t identify it. I do notice that the woman standing next to him is wearing a very similar badge.
Communist Russia issued hundreds of badges and, if you knew what was good for you, you wore at least a few to display your commitment to the cause. (Cats know that my wife was born/raised in communist Russia and her collection began as a young child for conscientious school work, working in the collective after school etc.)
If I may digress – ever noticed how those who were born and lived in communist Russia and managed to ‘escape’, are often the most avidly anti-socialist? Yet, those who have never actually experienced the reality seem to be drawn to and fantasize about the benefits of a socialist doctrine. Bizarre isn’t it.
What so many of the comments (above) touch on is the double standards demonstrated by so many of the critics on the Left, so many of whom resorted to name-calling and dredging up Cottrell’s past. The thing is, all the name-calling begins to lose impact when people lump Stefan Mollyneux and Lauren Southern into the same boat. I saw the video clip of Lauren attempting to interview some of the Antifa protestors (in Melbourne I think) who could only resort to calling her a ‘Nazi dog’: high IQ stuff.
I was also disappointed, to say the least, when our CINO (conservative in name only) Andrew Bolt went on one of his PC rants about it being a ‘dark day’ at Sky, and the fact that he had banned Cottrell from ever appearing on his show: so much for free speech.
The irony is that Bolt was happy to show the double standards shown by Channel 7, 9 and the ABC in giving Zaky Mallah a platform, an ISIS enthusiast, and yet being quick to condemn SKY for giving a similar platform to Blair Cottrell . . . well yes, that is a little more hypocritical than Bolt’s standard, but his own intolerance is almost in the same mould.
Yes, where is Monty of late?
“Warty
#2782956, posted on August 7, 2018 at 11:11 am
What so many of the comments (above) touch on is the double standards demonstrated by so many of the critics on the Left, so many of whom resorted to name-calling and dredging up Cottrell’s past. The thing is, all the name-calling begins to lose impact when people lump Stefan Mollyneux and Lauren Southern into the same boat. I saw the video clip of Lauren attempting to interview some of the Antifa protestors (in Melbourne I think) who could only resort to calling her a ‘Nazi dog’: high IQ stuff.
I was also disappointed, to say the least, when our CINO (conservative in name only) Andrew Bolt went on one of his PC rants about it being a ‘dark day’ at Sky, and the fact that he had banned Cottrell from ever appearing on his show: so much for free speech.
The irony is that Bolt was happy to show the double standards shown by Channel 7, 9 and the ABC in giving Zaky Mallah a platform, an ISIS enthusiast, and yet being quick to condemn SKY for giving a similar platform to Blair Cottrell . . . well yes, that is a little more hypocritical than Bolt’s standard, but his own intolerance is almost in the same mould.”
Warty, you are 110% right.
Blair Cottrell 🇦🇺
@blaircottrell89
Imagine having no intelligible argument for why the US President shouldn’t visit London, just calling him a Nazi, mocking his physical appearance and believing that makes you a compassionate, intellectual champion of humanity.
Not a word, Reggie!
As Cut and Paste pointed out today, the ABC gave Blair Cottrell a platform in 2016 on Hack Live broadcast on ABC2 and online.
Didn’t see any of the people wringing their hands over the last few days protest that.
I beg to differ.
Commies took over control of the means of production, hence they owned the outcomes.
The fascists of the day did NOT take over but effectively took control by regulation and stipulation, thus private business was still private, but effective control was in the hands of the fascists.
So the fascists were very smart. When businesses failed, they blamed the owners, unlike commies who had no business owner to blame.
Rather like what we experience today. Government stipulates so much control over certain businesses yet take no responsibility if those businesses fail. Modern Aussie governments are just like fascists.
The various organisations and people we call ‘socialist’ today, are actually fascists. Obama was/is a fascist. The Labor Greens alliance is fascist. The Liberals are fascist, though a tiny bit lighter.
Didn’t see or hear anything wrong with the interview. In fact agreed with everything that was said! But Emmerson resigning was a perfect outcome. Let’s hope he sticks to his word. Pity he didn’t take Nicholis Reece with him!
and now it’s time for …
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtF1ZNqSX3w
Lenin, Stalin and Marx give us communist cooking tips, and do a song and dance …
“When you’ve shot everyone you could shoot
and you shot the firing squad too
Get into the kitchen, get out the pans
And shoot a little dish or two.”
– Don’t forget there’s still time to write in and tell us what your neighbour is doing.