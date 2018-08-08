Add this one to your lexicon – intersectionality

The disease is already here. It just has a name now. And the name is intersectionality.

According to Wikipedia, intersectionality is:

is an analytic framework which attempts to identify how interlocking systems of power impact those who are most marginalized in society. Intersectionality considers that various forms of social stratification, such as class, race, sexual orientation, age, disability and gender, do not exist separately from each other but are interwoven together. While the theory began as an exploration of the oppression of women of color within society, today the analysis is potentially applied to all social categories (including social identities usually seen as dominant when considered independently).

But that’s not the end of it. As noted above, intersectionality is a derivative of gender theory but it was further advanced as a new dimension to Marxist economic theory.

What does all this mean? It means that discrimination is a function of power, gender and race. Thus for example, if a person or group are considered to have power (usually the usual suspects of anglo white men), there cannot be, ab initio, any discrimination.

Lesson for Mark Latham and David Leyonhjelm when considering the work of the Human Rights Commission; anglo white men cannot be subjected to race discrimination because they are deemed to come from a powerful class. It also means that heterosexual men cannot be subject to gender discrimination because they too are deemed to come from a powerful class.

Welcome to the new age. Watch this virus spread.

