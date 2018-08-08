Lets follow the example of Germany with unreliable energy

Imploding wind industry!

Following the solar industry.

And according to the Hans Boeckler Foundation site here: “No other industry grew so rapidly in the last decades as the production of solar cells has – and none has collapsed as fast.” It all took just 15 years. The Hans Böckler Foundation describes how small start-ups transformed into tech market stars and then became insolvent one after the other beginning in 2011. Names like Solar Millennium, Q-Cells, Centrotherm, Conergy all collapsed as quickly as they sprang up.

Next the car industry?

Does anyone in the Coalition speak or read German? Or just read English-language accounts of their failing efforts to reduce emissions? That just the latest news, the writing has been on the wall for years. h/t the ever-reliable old Bruce.

The comments following that piece are as important as the content, especially this analysis of the amount of time that various percentages of plated capacity are delivered. “If we look at these graph , from data supplied by seb, we see that at the 90% guarantee level, we have about 4-5% of nameplate. !! Even a 50% guarantee is only around 15% of nameplate.”

Someone explain to the regulators and the politicians and the punters what that means! Don’t waste your time trying to explain it to the ALP or the Greens.