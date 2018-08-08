Lets follow the example of Germany with unreliable energy

Following the solar industry.
And according to the Hans Boeckler Foundation site here: “No other industry grew so rapidly in the last decades as the production of solar cells has – and none has collapsed as fast.” It all took just 15 years.
The Hans Böckler Foundation describes how small start-ups transformed into tech market stars and then became insolvent one after the other beginning in 2011. Names like Solar Millennium, Q-Cells, Centrotherm, Conergy all collapsed as quickly as they sprang up.
Next the car industry?
Does anyone in the Coalition speak or read German? Or just read English-language accounts of their failing efforts to reduce emissions? That just the latest news, the writing has been on the wall for years. h/t the ever-reliable old Bruce.
The comments following that piece are as important as the content, especially this analysis of the amount of time that various percentages of plated capacity are delivered. “If we look at these graph , from data supplied by seb, we see that at the 90% guarantee level, we have about 4-5% of nameplate. !! Even a 50% guarantee is only around 15% of nameplate.”
Someone explain to the regulators and the politicians and the punters what that means! Don’t waste your time trying to explain it to the ALP or the Greens.
Germany has also been using Austria, Poland and other countries as big batteries. When there’s too much wind energy they have to push it onto someone else. And when they’re short of energy they buy from other countries like France.
We can’t do any of that unless someone wants to build interconnectors to PNG, NZ, East Timor and Indonesia.
The German government isn’t as stupid as ours.
They’ve stated that coal will be a part of their energy mix for the foreseeable future because a modern economy with heavy industry sector cannot do without the base load it provides (having shifted out of nuclear – oh, the ironing!).
For this reason Germany is still planning and building new coal fire power plants.
I have been trying to demonstrate this point for a while now. From personal experience running various businesses off-grid (due to location), no matter how much stored energy capacity you have, there are invariably times of glut, causing reduced capacity factor. Then there are times of insufficient supply which also reduces capacity factor of RE. The nett result is decreasing CF with increasing RE penetration. Given that the grid needs increased modifications, and extra storage attempts to improve reliabilty and in the end you still need some other backup, the cost involved in the scheme is crazy….even the CO2 savings are mythical. The damage to society is very real and will take a while to turn around.
For some years we have been told that battery technology is advancing in leaps and bounds and that costs are falling rapidly etc. etc. – and yet anything remotely approaching what would be needed for us to rely solely, or even predominantly, on renewables is obviously still a mirage.
Hardly surprising, then, that the same people who have been relentlessly campaigning for a carbon tax or some other mechanism to “level the playing field” (as they would have it) between fossil fuels and renewables never want to talk about the storage costs and logistics associated with renewables. Instead, they would pretend that “smart meters”, and surge pricing (for those, like them, who can afford it) will solve all the problems.
When corruption runs this deep, there is no need for explanation. The RET, the NEG and everything else is driven and sustained by pure corruption. There can be no other reason for supposedly intelligent people to travel this path.
Germans have always struggled to find good leaders. They try so hard to be good Germans and then it all falls in a heap once again.
Maybe they lack the cynicism gene or something. Is that even possible?
Squirrel,
Demand management is an integral part of RE…becauseRE is expensive. It would make no sense otherwise. It is a compomise the customer must accept.
To the best of my knowledge the cost of ownership of industrial scale batteries is presently around $180/MWh(Or 18c/kWh), not factoring in cost of the energy to charge them. The holy grail in batteries is $100/MWh (wholesale, US $ inthe US) but ive not heard this has yet been achieved commercially.
I should add that if grid scale batteries got down to $100/MWh, then they would work a treat with baseload power (as pumped hydro can in specific sites)…never mind RE.
John C,
I went to a soil health field day today. It was going along nicely in a scientific manner, then the whole show went off on a philosophical bent after lunch about what paths you are on and mother nature talking to you…..i had to leave. The hard science bits were good.
Alp and coalition have almost the same energy policy. We are done for really!
Backtracking the article, this appears to be a characteristic curve of system-wide reliability.
The graph nicely illustrates the problem with the claim that more RE investment will tend to fix the problems of price and dispatch. Marginal supply from renewables is no more reliable at any point on the curve than the system as a whole. Therefore (absent the constant availability of large scale open-cycle gas, or very large scale and immediately recoverable storage) the nameplate capacity of the whole system must be vastly expanded to deliver the required effective guarantee level.
For example, if the service standard is that power should be available 95% of the time – and you want to rely on 100% renewables for that supply duty – you would have to build out about 30x the nameplate capacity required to cover full demand.
The graph also helps those suffering from technology agnosticism. A baseload coal-fired unit would have an output characteristic of something like 90% of nameplate, 95% of the time.
Luckily, experts tell us that this can easily be managed by a clever set of rules within the NEG.
MT wanted an ETS now he wants a NEG.
Is looking m0re and more to me like MT has his sights set on Secy Gen of the UN (as once did a predecessor of his) .
And here was dumb old me thinking The First President of Aus (when we become a republic) was his goal.
Dr Faustus,
For example, if the service standard is that power should be available 95% of the time – and you want to rely on 100% renewables for that supply duty – you would have to build out about 30x the nameplate capacity required to cover full demand.
I agree. The situation is not improved a lot with storage because extra capacity of RE is required to recharge storage whilst suppling demand load. So which ever way you cut it, at high RE penetration, even with quick but inefficient OCGT you still need in the order of tenfold the nameplate RE capacity compared to the baseload capacity that would do the job as a sure thing. It cant be cheaper.