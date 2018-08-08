Experts agree that a steady diet of fudge, cream pies and french fries is far healthier than consuming grains and vegetables. Or at least they do in 2173, according to Woody Allen’s movie Sleeper (1973).
Liberty Quote
The corruption of the regulatory bodies does not shake his blind confidence in the infallibility and perfection of the state; it merely fills him with moral aversion to entrepreneurs and capitalists.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- classical_hero on NEG might be the answer but Turnbull needs to explain why
- BorisG on Governance – Chinese Style
- H B Bear on NEG might be the answer but Turnbull needs to explain why
- BorisG on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- BorisG on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- J.H. on Governance – Chinese Style
- BorisG on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Clint on But the intentions were good
- None on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Clint on NEG might be the answer but Turnbull needs to explain why
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Fisky on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Bela Bartok on Education – East German Style
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Adrien on Education – East German Style
- None on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Steve trickler on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Steve trickler on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- NEG might be the answer but Turnbull needs to explain why
- Education – East German Style
- Jeremy Sammut on the future of Medicare
- Governance – Chinese Style
- Quality journalism
- But the intentions were good
- The Company We Keep
- Do his colleagues know?
- Q&A Forum: August 6, 2018
- The second Battle of the Marne a hundred years on
- Regulatory restraints on land use: harmful to affluence and to recreation
- The money man – Chris Bowen
- Joe McCarthy and the Deep State
- Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Andrew Bolt and the anti-semitic left
- Interesting comments – Chinese training cadres in South Africa
- Is this really true about the left?
- Bit of an own goal
- Press hypocrisy
- Donor disclosure
- Trump says to Obama’s car fuel rules…
- Freedom Vouchers
- Suicide of a nation
- Open Forum: August 4, 2018
- Melbourne by the Maps
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on the right to die
- In the name of socialism
- The public service ‘$10m club’
- Will Australians need a licence to own a printer?
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders v some whinger from CNN
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Woody Allen was a child molester
Bwahahaaa. Good luck with that, Lord Waffleworth couldn’t sell oxygen to a drowning man.
If NEG is the answer then we’re asking the wrong question.