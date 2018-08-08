Wednesday Forum: August 8, 2018

Posted on 12:30 pm, August 8, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
195 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 8, 2018

  1. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2783888, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    This is bullshit.

  3. Diogenes
    #2783892, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Just passing by , saw the lights on

  4. Speedbox
    #2783893, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Damn. Just missed the podium.

  7. A Lurker
    #2783899, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Belgian children, aged nine and 11, youngest ever to be euthanised.

    Pity those youngsters won’t be around to benefit from any future medical breakthroughs…

  9. C.L.
    #2783904, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Odd that the #MeTooers aren’t all over Emma Husar.

  10. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2783906, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Everyone be gentle Monty is recovering from a sports injury Please.

  11. Mr Rusty
    #2783907, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Repost from OT:

    Right, so let’s break this down…

    Alex Jones is effectively banned from the interwebs because he has a few conspiracy theories about gay frogs and 9/11 and moon landings…whatever.
    How many people has this killed, impoverished or negatively affected?
    They are bloody WORDS.

    Now let’s compare this to actual leftard conspiracy theories and other fraud “facts”;

    “Co2 is a pollutant causing the Earth to cook “.
    Result;
    1.5 trillion per annum transferred from the poor to the rich, millions dying prematurely through lack of access to cheap power and all the resultant knock-on effects of fossil fuels (medicine, clean water, sewers etc.)

    “Islam is a religion of peace”.
    Result;
    Millions imported into the West, terrorism, mass rapes and sexual assaults, welfare rorted, no-go zones.

    “Stolen Generations”.
    Result;
    Aboriginal kids and infants remain in hellholes to be raped and abused.

    How about…
    “White privilege”
    “The 1%”
    “Gender is a social construct”
    “Nazi’s are everywhere”
    “Russian collusion”
    “The patriarchy”
    “Real Socialism has never been tried before”

    Just think what these leftarded conspiracy theories that are peddled EVERY FUCKING DAY cost us in money, in lives ruined or lost altogether and let’s not even mention the bullying, hatred and division they bring.

    Gay frogs v global warming? Shut down Alex Jones, he’s a frog-insulting conspiracy theorist!

    If we applied their own standards to the left they would collectively end up like Lavinia Andronicus (as in ‘Titus Andronicus’). No longer able to speak or write, a permanent silence and an end to their ability to spread their diseased lies and conspiracies.

    We can only dream.

  12. m0nty
    #2783908, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Also Monty stop drinking Soy Milk.
    You need Calcium for those weak bones.

    Weak troll, Stimpnado. I have a full bowl of Weet-Bix Bites with a few Cheerios and full cream milk every day, plus plenty of milk with my coffee. What do you have?

  13. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2783910, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Odd that the #MeTooers aren’t all over Emma Husar.

    Odd that the police aren’t.

    It appears she took a teenage lesbian as a hostage last year.

  14. Sinclair Davidson
    #2783911, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    CL – check your email.

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2783912, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Belgian children, aged nine and 11, youngest ever to be euthanised.

    Sane people are disgusting f$cking freaks who are not to be trusted.
    Monsters.

  16. thefrolickingmole
    #2783913, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Reposted from the dead bread..

    Cato havent jumped the shark, theyve sodomized it with a pineapple, flayed its skin off, rubbed it raw with rock salt then set it alight while its children watch on with their eyes wired open…
    http://takimag.com/article/are_globalists_plotting_a_counter_revolution_patrick_buchanan#axzz5NY7WrBLd

    RTWT

    In USA Today, Jeffrey Miron, director of economic studies at the libertarian flagship think tank Cato Institute, wrote last week:

    The solution to America’s immigrant problems is open borders. … Open borders means no walls, fences, screenings at airports, ICE … deportations, detention centers or immigration courts.”

    And what would happen after we declare open borders?

    Immigrants will not flood into America. … Crime will not skyrocket. … Even if values and culture change, so what? … Who says America’s current values—some of them deeply evil—are the right ones?

    Bottom line for Cato’s Miron: If we throw open America’s borders and invite the world to come in and to remake who we are as a nation, “Think about the money we could save and make.”

  17. m0nty
    #2783914, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Alex Jones is effectively banned from the interwebs because he has a few conspiracy theories about gay frogs and 9/11 and moon landings…whatever.
    How many people has this killed, impoverished or negatively affected?
    They are bloody WORDS.

    He is not banned, he has his own sites.

    Families of Sandy Hook victims are in hiding because of conspiracy theories that Jones peddles.

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2783916, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    What do you have?

    Black coffee, antipsychotics, and water.

    You big girl.

    😁

  20. Zyconoclast
    #2783919, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Some mothers are more evil than [email protected]

    German couple jailed for selling son to [email protected] on ‘dark net’

    https://tinyurl.com/ycg578m5

  21. m0nty
    #2783920, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Element Electronics, a consumer electronics company in South Carolina, says it will be closing its plant in Winnsboro due to tariffs imposed by President Trump.

    The State reported Tuesday that the company was one of the largest remaining employers in Fairfield County after the local Walmart, which used to be the largest grocery store in the county, closed its doors two years ago.

    The news also comes after plans were canceled to build two nuclear reactors in the area, terminating 5,000 construction jobs.

  22. m0nty
    #2783921, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Black coffee, antipsychotics, and water.

    Fake news.

  24. feelthebern
    #2783923, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    This Husar situation is taking a twist into uncharted waters.

  25. Empire 5:5
    #2783924, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Photos released last month suggested that North Korea had started to take apart a test stand used for testing ballistic missile engines, a move that was in line with an agreement reached between North Korea supreme leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump following their June summit in Singapore. Additionally, new evidence suggested that the site’s launch pad was also on its way out.

    https://www.newsweek.com/north-korea-goes-beyond-keeping-promise-donald-trump-photos-show-1061438

    Finally fakestream publishes pertinent facts.

    Meanwhile the repugnant buck a word troll army continues to pollute discourse with their discriminatory mandates for freedom of expression.

    Sad.

  26. v_maet
    #2783925, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    This Saudi Arabia – Canada dispute is getting rather interesting.

    Canada tried to pull a Trump and make a statement against an islamic regime calling for the relase of political dissidents but because they are led by a weak leftist in Castrudea, the Arabs pushed back and are now threatening economic ties to Canada.

  27. feelthebern
    #2783926, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Bruce, sorry to hear about the dog bite.
    What kind of dog & hopefully the owner was suitably apologetic.

  28. stackja
    #2783928, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    The duties of the commissioners were to divide the territory into counties, hundreds and parishes, to make a valuation of all the waste and unoccupied land in each county; and to reserve in each a tract of land comprising a seventh part in extent and value as the Clergy and School Estate.

  29. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2783929, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Bitten by a dog while treadly riding last week. I love modern medicine: without antibiotics I could well have lost the leg.

    Take it easy and rest up Bruce.
    Remember, it’s not just humans that hate cyclists.

  30. C.L.
    #2783931, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Families of Sandy Hook victims are in hiding because of conspiracy theories that Jones peddles.

    Sarah Sanders has become the first White House spokesman to be given a Secret Service detail because Maxine Waters called for Republicans to be assaulted in the restaurants. It follows that Democrats should be banned from Facebook.

  31. C.L.
    #2783932, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Thanks, Sinclair (and Michael).
    Much appreciated.

  33. Snoopy
    #2783934, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    CL – check your email.

    Emma Husar’s defamation lawyer?

    ☺️

  34. thefrolickingmole
    #2783935, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    I love the lack of self awareness monty exhibits, if it were an energy source it would be near infinite.

    from the second 1/2 of his HURR DURR Trump piece.

    after the local Walmart, which used to be the largest grocery store in the county, closed its doors two years ago.

    The news also comes after plans were canceled to build two nuclear reactors in the area, terminating 5,000 construction jobs.

    The NYT cites regulation and the fracking boom reducing gas prices as the main reason for the nuke stoppage.
    Would it be better to have continued construction?

  35. Snoopy
    #2783936, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Families of Sandy Hook victims are in hiding because of conspiracy theories that Jones peddles.

    Name at least two.

  36. Tel
    #2783939, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Gay frogs v global warming? Shut down Alex Jones, he’s a frog-insulting conspiracy theorist!

    Weird how when Jones talks about effects of pollution on reproductive cycles he’s a weirdo but when the Greens talk about exactly the same stuff they become heroic custodians.

  37. Lysander
    #2783940, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    No probs CL (and thanks Doomlord)

  38. struth
    #2783943, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Element shifted its focus solely to TVs In 2011, and began testing U.S.-based TV assembly two years later. In 2014, Element officially opened — in partnership with Walmart — what it hailed as the United States’ only mass-production TV assembly factory.

  39. Mother Lode
    #2783944, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Still tapping away at the old OT.

    I need compensation.

  40. struth
    #2783945, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    in partnership with Walmart —

  41. Baldrick
    #2783947, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    40th Battalion A.I.F

    McGee, Lewis (1888–1917)
    The 40th Battalion took part in the battle of Messines in June after which it joined in the 3rd battle of Ypres. From September conditions were appalling with soldiers battling in a ‘sea of mud and water’. On 4 October 1917, the battalion was engaged in the attack on Broodseinde Ridge. McGee’s platoon was ‘suffering severely’ from machine-gun fire coming from a German pill-box. Single-handed, McGee rushed the post across open ground armed only with a revolver and, descending upon the garrison, shot some of its crew and captured the rest. His action enabled the advance to proceed. Afterwards he reorganized the remains of his platoon and was ‘foremost’ in the rest of the advance. He was awarded the Victoria Cross for his ‘coolness and bravery’, but the decoration was posthumous for on 12 October he had been killed in the fighting at Passchendaele. He was buried there in Tyne Cot cemetery.

  42. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2783948, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    The news also comes after plans were canceled to build two nuclear reactors in the area, terminating 5,000 construction jobs.

    Coal is cheaper than nuclear.
    Lots of coal in the Appalachians.

  43. Mr Rusty
    #2783949, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    He is not banned, he has his own sites.
    You’re a thick lying leftard. Read what I wrote not what you think I wrote.
    “EFFECTIVELY BANNED”. He has been vanished from 90% of platforms and since Google and Apple control ALL access to apps I expect the InfoWars app will be removed soon and he will be disappeared from Google searches too.

    Families of Sandy Hook victims are in hiding because of conspiracy theories that Jones peddles.

    Bullshit.
    But tell us o fatfuck – how many people are in hiding because of the ‘Religion of Peace’ lie?
    And how many are dead?

    Monty’s ideological cousins 80 years ago;
    “Oh Fritz Gerlich isn’t banned, he still has a typewriter and paper.”

  45. Confused Old Misfit
    #2783952, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Who says America’s current values—some of them deeply evil—are the right ones?”

    (my bold)
    Which are these then?

  46. Zyconoclast
    #2783953, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    A NSW Intrust Super Premiership player has been charged with contrary conduct after being sent off for dissent that was described by referee Kasey Badger at the time as a “homos3xual slur”.

    On-field audio was heard to capture the Wests player labelling Keighran a “f—ing pussy” while Badger reported to the NSWRL that he had also used the term “f—ing [email protected]”.

    Badger has been on the periphery of making her NRL debut for several years and has been the subject of calls to be elevated to the top grade to become the first female to control a match at the highest level in Australia.

    https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/referee-kasey-badger-sends-off-player-for-homosexual-slur-20180806-p4zvsj.html

  47. Tel
    #2783954, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    This is bullshit.

    Peter Schiff’s latest podcast is attempting to take Elon Musk’s tweet seriously. Anyone enjoying deadpan humour should tune in.

  48. Habib
    #2783957, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    That happened faster than a cabinet leak.

  49. struth
    #2783958, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Who says America’s current values—some of them deeply evil—are the right ones?”

    The evil ones that see them all trying to escape the USA on tractor tyres or anything that floats just like Cher…………………….

  50. Bruce in WA
    #2783959, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Bruce, I fractured a bone in my forearm so I have my arm in a sling.

    Told you to change hands halfway through …

  52. m0nty
    #2783961, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Name at least two.

    Noah Pozner’s parents are divorced and are in two separate families now, both are in hiding.

    Shame on you for trying such a lame gotcha in defence of Sandy Hoook troofers, Snoopy.

  53. Speedbox
    #2783962, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    I read that electric car manufacturer, Tesla, is in a trading halt following Musk’s announcement that he intended to take the company private.

    The Tesla short sellers (of whom there are many) would be in severe pain now because Tesla stock surged 11% on the news. It closed with a price of US$379.57 per share. With a Musk nominated buy out price of $420, there’s another 10% of pain for the short sellers.

    For years now, Tesla has been a favourite short selling candidate as Tesla loses money, has huge capital expenditure requirements and, carries a substantial debt load. Musk is less than forthcoming with his investors and uses Twitter to communicate with the market. The company routinely misses various production milestones and its latest Model X SUV is (IMO) an expensive dog. At face value, the only choice is to short the stock. Yet, whilst the share price peaked at around US$380 per share in 2017, and hit a low of US$250 in April this year, the price clawed back much of that ground before Musk’s announcement (via Twitter again).

    The biggest immediate issue is that Musk said “funding is secured”. If he’s telling porkys, he is in diabolical trouble with assorted regulators, not to mention those who have acted on his Tweet.

    Time will tell.

  54. Bruce in WA
    #2783963, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Republican candidate by 1754 votes in Ohio election.

  55. Bruce in WA
    #2783964, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Noah Pozner’s parents are divorced and are in two separate families now, both are in hiding.

    Isn’t it possible they’re just sick of the US media circus and want to rebuild their lives as best they can?

  56. m0nty
    #2783965, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    He has been vanished from 90% of platforms and since Google and Apple control ALL access to apps I expect the InfoWars app will be removed soon and he will be disappeared from Google searches too.

    Maybe. If that happens, good riddance. Private companies responding to markets, capitalism working as intended.

    Do you think Sinc should let Bird run free on the Cat? If not, why not?

  57. m0nty
    #2783966, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Isn’t it possible they’re just sick of the US media circus and want to rebuild their lives as best they can?

    No, Bruce. Jones inspired a small cadre of trolls who post their addresses every time they move – and yes that is Jones’ fault, as he did that himself on air first.

  58. wivenhoe
    #2783967, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Republican candidate by 1754 votes in Ohio election.

    It must be fake news, Monty told me that the blue wave had arrived in Ohio.

  59. struth
    #2783969, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Monty, talks about monopolies as free markets when it suits totalitarianism.

  60. Bruce in WA
    #2783971, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Jones inspired a small cadre of trolls who post their addresses every time they move

    Of course, you can document that statement and clarify just who this “small cadre of trolls” are. Can’t you?

  61. Cassie of Sydney
    #2783972, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    GOP have won in Ohio.

  62. Mother Lode
    #2783973, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    GOP have won in Ohio.

    You mean WUSSIA won.

    Any day now.

    Aaaaaaany day…

  63. m0nty
    #2783974, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Facebook doesn’t have a monopoly. If it disappeared tomorrow, the Web and the rest of the net would go on as normal.

    LOL at you lot chipping me for hypocrisy when you take a break from calling for government to be strangled in a bathtub to call for government to keelhaul a private company into giving a platform to your man by using the coercive powers of the state.

  64. struth
    #2783975, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Monty do you agree all conspiracy theorists should be removed from youtube, facebook etc?

    Would you like me to make the call as to who is and who isn’t a conspiracy theorist, and who is to be removed from the internet?
    If not, why not?

  65. m0nty
    #2783976, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Of course, you can document that statement and clarify just who this “small cadre of trolls” are. Can’t you?

    Oh do shut up Bruce, you can be such a bore.

  66. Lysander
    #2783977, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Mother; unfortunately you’re right. It’s already news trending that “this is an attack by Russia on America” (verified sources)

  67. struth
    #2783978, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Facebook doesn’t have a monopoly. If it disappeared tomorrow, the Web and the rest of the net would go on as normal.

    One of your more dumber comments.
    Think about it…….oh

  68. thefrolickingmole
    #2783979, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    m0nty

    Are google and Co content providers or only platforms for others content?

    Because they have claimed they are the second for a long time to avoid any liability for slurs and slanders regularly swung around on the net.
    By starting to actively curate and make decisions on what they “let on” their pages they are effectively becoming editors and exercising editorial control.

    So far, in the courts, Google has successfully argued that its decisions about what to rank, the ordering of its rankings, what ads to run, what videos to allow on YouTube and who will see them are all analogous to a newspaper editor’s decisions about what op-eds to run. And since a newspaper editor’s decisions are protected speech under the first amendment, so, Google argues, are its search engine decisions.

    That Google compares itself in these cases to a newspaper editor might come as a surprise, given that Google, Facebook, Twitter and others often make the contrary claim to users and governments that they are neutral platforms, mere conduits for information.

    Theres going to be a lot of court cases over this and at some stage the same company that censors their engine in China will have to square the circle of claiming 1st amendment protections in the USA, will be interesting.

  69. C.L.
    #2783980, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Mont: pay attention.
    OHIO.
    Tell the truth: you broke your arm wrangling distraction squirrels.

  70. Mother Lode
    #2783981, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Mother; unfortunately you’re right.

    The collective intellectual might of the political left has an amperage equal to a glib bon mot from the right.

    I think there is something in that for all of us.

  71. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2783982, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    David Reaboi

    Verified account

    @davereaboi
    14h14 hours ago
    More
    How about nobody gets “banned”? How about libelous speech is dealt with through the courts, like in what used to be America?

    Word.

  72. m0nty
    #2783983, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Monty do you agree all conspiracy theorists should be removed from youtube, facebook etc?

    No, that stuff is mostly harmless, but Jones has ruined several families’ lives.

    Google and Facebook are private companies. Why do you want a statist policy of forcing them to go against market forces?

  73. Lysander
    #2783985, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Tell the truth: you broke your arm wrangling distraction squirrels.

    LOL! It’s gold like that which keeps me coming back for more.

  74. Bruce in WA
    #2783986, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Oh do shut up Bruce, you can be such a bore.

    So that’s a ‘No’ then, Monty. Fair enough.

  75. Gab
    #2783987, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Unbelievable. But it is being reported by the FDA on their site.

    https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/fda-acquiring-fresh-aborted-baby-parts-make-mice-human-immune-systems

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration signed a new contract on July 25 to acquire “fresh” human fetal tissue to transplant into “humanized mice” so that these mice will have a functioning “human immune system,” according to information published by the FDA and the General Services Administration.

    “The objective is to acquire Tissue for Humanized Mice,” said a June 13 FDA “presolicitation notice” for the contract.

  76. struth
    #2783988, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    No, that stuff is mostly harmless, but Jones has ruined several families’ lives.

    You don’t get to decide that Monty, as in this case, I am going to decide.
    If you don’t want me to decide who is dangerous conspiracy theorist and who isn’t, why?

  77. m0nty
    #2783989, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Mont: pay attention.
    OHIO.

    Very happy with a double digit swing. That seat hasn’t gone GOP since Reagan. Surf’s up!

  78. Empire 5:5
    #2783990, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    11:09 PM: Balderson says he is honored to represent the voters of the 12th congressional district. Balderson thanks Trump and Vice President Pence. Balderson does not thank Kasich. Balderson reminds the crowd to “get ready” because he has to earn their votes for a second time in November when O’Connor gets a rematch.

    MAGA. Winning.

  79. m0nty
    #2783991, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    You don’t get to decide that Monty, as in this case, I am going to decide.
    If you don’t want me to decide who is dangerous conspiracy theorist and who isn’t, why?

    Google and Facebook made their respective platforms. Who are you to decide what they should publish? Surely they should retain the right.

  80. Speedbox
    #2783992, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Venezuelan oil production has slipped again to 1.5m barrels a day. Just a few years ago, it was nudging towards 4m barrels/day.

    Of that, about 400-500k barrels are used domestically so only ~1.0m barrels for export.

  81. Tom
    #2783993, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Republican candidate by 1754 votes in Ohio election.

    What zombies like Monty aren’t telling you is that, instead of a series of one-off Trump gotcha
    by-elections over the past year and a half in which the DNC has been able to concentrate its national funding resources, the 2018 mid-terms on November 6 will be for all 435 House of Representatives districts and 35 of the 100 Senate seats — simultaneously.

    America is a very divided country — in large part because the MSM, including all the free-to-air TV networks, are running 24/7 propaganda (it’s not “news”) that is measurably over 90% negative against the president.
    The mid-terms are indeed a landmark electoral test of the Trump presidency, which is overwhelmingly good news for the American middle class — counter-balanced by the fact that most of the turnout for the Democrats will be highly motivated Trump-haters.

    It will be closer than it should be.

  82. thefrolickingmole
    #2783994, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Jones was sued, thats whats supposed to happen when someone crosses the line between free speech and defamation.

    Monty would rather all speech was policed by some nice neutral person like Tim Southpossumsarse.

  83. C.L.
    #2783995, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Big story breaking at The Hill by one of America’s top investigative journalists, John Solomon:
    FBI Hid Bruce Ohr Back Channel to Steele and Clinton Camp to Defraud FISA.

  85. DrBeauGan
    #2783997, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    The main reason for smiting Bird is the hate speech legislation, which risks making the Doomlord vulnerable to legal action. A second reason is that obsessive manias get very tiresome very quickly and ruin the thread. Bird’s anti-Semitism in my view should be allowed. As I’ve explained before, I prefer to see the loonies out and proud. It makes for great accuracy when you drop shit on them from a great height. Deplatforming loonies gives them a spurious authenticity. It is far better to mock them.

  86. Habib
    #2783998, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Should’ve been sent off for using Amerenglish. The term is “poofter”.

  87. struth
    #2783999, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Google and Facebook made their respective platforms. Who are you to decide what they should publish? Surely they should retain the right.

    LOL.
    All free market when it suits.
    There are insane lefty sites that should be closed down.
    People on the left spewing violence and hatred and actually inciting violence, yet they are not banned.
    Do you find that OK?

    In a world so blatantly corrupted by big business and governments you want to claim that this is a free market.
    Yet the choices these companies make are made against the majority of customers and considering pressure from elites and vocal minorities.
    If it was a free market this never would have happened, so spare me that crap.

    As you said, facebook would have to disappear before anything else gets a look in, in exactly the same way that Malcom has to disappear and we get out of the EU before the cheapest source of power can compete here.

    Free market, my arse.

  88. C.L.
    #2784000, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    “humanized mice”

    Perfect description of the men of the Liberal Party.

  90. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2784002, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Fake news.

    How dare you Monty.
    Every day I sacrifice my mental freedom and risk permanent irreversible Tardive Dyskinesia for you Goddamned Sane people.
    In a just world attractive nubile early middle-aged women would be showering me with free hair transplants and treating me like the brave hero I obviously am.

  91. Empire 5:5
    #2784003, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Donald J. Trump
    8 Aug 2018 – 12:59:39 PM
    When I decided to go to Ohio for Troy Balderson, he was down in early voting 64 to 36. That was not good. After my speech on Saturday night, there was a big turn for the better. Now Troy wins a great victory during a very tough time of the year for voting. He will win BIG in Nov.
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

    Surf’s up.

  92. m0nty
    #2784005, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    There are insane lefty sites that should be closed down.

    I love it when you lot self-refute. Saves me a lot of time.

  93. C.L.
    #2784007, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    There are insane lefty sites that should be closed down.
    People on the left spewing violence and hatred and actually inciting violence, yet they are not banned.

    Planned Parenthood, for example.

  94. DrBeauGan
    #2784008, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    C.L.
    #2784000, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    “humanized mice”

    Perfect description of the men of the Liberal Party.

    Surely they are mousified men?

  95. struth
    #2784009, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    There are insane lefty sites that should be closed down.

    I love it when you lot self-refute. Saves me a lot of time.

    Don’t try to wriggle out Monty.

    You know what I mean.
    USING the “hate speech” logic they are using, then why are those sites still up.
    They should be closed down.
    Why aren’t they?
    They’re a lot worse in most cases.

  96. m0nty
    #2784011, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Yes struth, I know what you mean: you don’t mind fascism if it’s on your behalf.

  97. Mater
    #2784012, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    M0nty
    #2783908, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    Weak troll, Stimpnado. I have a full bowl of Weet-Bix Bites with a few Cheerios and full cream milk every day, plus plenty of milk with my coffee. What do you have?

    A neck.

  98. testpattern
    #2784013, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    ‘It is far better to mock them.’

    Here in Port Irony, capital of the Pillll-bara, we’re proud to have been chosen to offer a new TAFE diploma ‘Regional Lampoon.’ Just one, but think of the prestige if you’re selected.

  99. thefrolickingmole
    #2784014, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Gruinaid have a puff piece up.
    Charlottesville’s first black female mayor: ‘We’re not a post-racial nation”

    Seemed a very weirdly worded headline so I had a look at when the last Republican mayor was elected.

    1978–1980

    So its a typical democrat plantation electorate.

    Reading the article shes not that far away from relizing just how dudded her “people” have been by generations of democrat panderers.

  100. DrBeauGan
    #2784015, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Gab
    #2783987, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:33 pm
    Unbelievable. But it is being reported by the FDA on their site.

    https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/fda-acquiring-fresh-aborted-baby-parts-make-mice-human-immune-systems

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration signed a new contract on July 25 to acquire “fresh” human fetal tissue to transplant into “humanized mice” so that these mice will have a functioning “human immune system,” according to information published by the FDA and the General Services Administration.

    “The objective is to acquire Tissue for Humanized Mice,” said a June 13 FDA “presolicitation notice” for the contract.

    The reason for producing humanised mice, so called, is for using them to test drugs while getting a better idea of the likely reaction you’d get from a human being.

    What exactly is your objection to this, Gab? Is it the horror of the new? Godlike meddling in nature’s plan? Or something else? I’d really like to know.

  101. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2784017, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    with a few Cheerios

    F$cking snort.

  102. Leigh Lowe
    #2784018, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    C.L.

    #2783995, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Big story breaking at The Hill by one of America’s top investigative journalists, John Solomon:
    FBI Hid Bruce Ohr Back Channel to Steele and Clinton Camp to Defraud FISA.

    Saw Hannity opening his show with something about this earlier.
    Turned off.
    Thought it was just more Hannity hype.

  103. Tel
    #2784019, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Noah Pozner’s parents are divorced and are in two separate families now, both are in hiding.

    Strangely Professor James Frederick Tracy at the Memoryhole blog is welcome on FB, Twitter and YouTube, while Alex Jones is not. Either we have entered the Twilight Zone, or this is really about the midterm elections.

  104. struth
    #2784020, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    But Monty, Google and Facechook will and are already killing themselves off.

    Unlike many companies that cannot escape the clutches of government, the internet is still not able to be completely controlled.
    It’s messy, but Zuckerboy is just a computer geek being pushed around by the left to the point they will destroy him.
    And the same with google.
    It’s not a free market, because Facebook would have already folded due to it’s actions, or had serious competitors, yet eventually, like the fall of all socialism eventually, they will be destroyed.
    Free markets always win Monty.
    It’s just the pain inflicted by dumb bastards like you that we are always trying to avoid in the meantime.
    If you lot would just stop trying to control everything, we wouldn’t need to go through the pain.
    But make no mistake.
    We always win.
    History and common sense prove it.

  105. struth
    #2784022, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Yes struth, I know what you mean: you don’t mind fascism if it’s on your behalf.

    No , you don’t get away with that lie either.

    You only want totalitarianism when it suits your politics and using you own excuses for your totalitarianism, like hate speech, etc then you hypocrites would have to close down most of the lefty pages and sites on the net.
    We weren’t calling for anything to be shut down.

    Just using your Alinsky rules against you.

  106. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2784023, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    The reason for producing humanised mice, so called, is for using them to test drugs while getting a better idea of the likely reaction you’d get from a human being.

    I wish we could still test new drugs on mentally ill people like in the good old days.
    Such fun.

  107. Leigh Lowe
    #2784024, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Donald J. Trump
    8 Aug 2018 – 12:59:39 PM
    When I decided to go to Ohio for Troy Balderson, he was down in early voting 64 to 36. That was not good. After my speech on Saturday night, there was a big turn for the better. Now Troy wins a great victory during a very tough time of the year for voting. He will win BIG in Nov.
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

    But, but … the Montymeter had him losing big-time.
    Wha’ happened?

  108. Makka
    #2784026, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    But, but … the Montymeter had him losing big-time.

    So mOron’s calls are as accurate as ever?

  109. Habib
    #2784027, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Here’s a bit of lateral thinking, how about offering reffos a visa if they volunteer for medical experiments, and they can then be sponsored by Pfizer etc? If they really go mutant we can open a chain of freak shows. Be better than QT or Q&A, and probably with more erudite discourse.

  110. struth
    #2784028, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Byy the way I am outa here.
    We’ve already killed you off again today Monty.
    It’s incredible.
    You have no shame.

    Our arguments above are there not for your benefit, so I have made the points the sane people who read this site will understand.
    What you say now will be either lies, twisting or irrelevant .
    No matter.
    You should have let the hockey stick whack you in the scone.
    It would have broke the stick and you am would be fine, ya dunce.

  111. DrBeauGan
    #2784029, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Makka
    #2784026, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:08 pm
    But, but … the Montymeter had him losing big-time.

    So mOron’s calls are as accurate as ever?

    M0nty is close to infallible. In a negative sort of way.

  113. struth
    #2784031, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    your arm….sticky r button.

  114. Dr Faustus
    #2784032, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Element Electronics, a consumer electronics company in South Carolina, says it will be closing its plant in Winnsboro due to tariffs imposed by President Trump.

    Based on the appalling reviews of Element Electronics products and customer service on the US Consumer Affairs website, it looks like the market is catching up with a shite, low-end player.

    We purchased this tv for Black Friday. It broke in 5 months. We have tried on several occasions to get the company to replace the tv. Customer service will not answer. Or lie and say they are send shipping email for return and have not. I have sent several emails and request. No one will return calls. Or emails. This product is a scam! DON’T BUY THIS TV!

    The Orange One apparently has the power to seek out and punish shonky manufacturers.

  115. C.L.
    #2784033, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Hannity has tick-tocked himself into irrelevancy.

  116. Lysander
    #2784034, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Peeps
    I wouldn’t mind some feedback on my ABC FOI experience regarding a certain ABC journo and an anonymous book she wrote on a nice guy:

    http://catallaxyfiles.com/2018/08/08/lysander-the-abc-and-the-right-to-no/comment-page-1/#comment-2784025

    If you have any tips or suggestions, please come along and visit the thread Sinc’s put up for me.

  117. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2784036, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Jay R. Jordan

    @JayRJordan
    Follow Follow @JayRJordan
    More
    NEW: Woman shoots masturbating bicyclist trying to break into her home in SE Houston, police say #hounews

    STORY: https://chrn.cl/2MnSQma

    Fully loaded.

  118. Mr Rusty
    #2784037, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Maybe. If that happens, good riddance. Private companies responding to markets, capitalism working as intended.

    LOL!
    Of course fatfuck.
    You’d be making exactly the same argument if the shoe were on the other foot wouldn’t you!

    “Oh, the right infested Silicon Valley companies have banned Huff Post, Vice and Snopes, it’s just private companies responding to markets.”

    Yeah right. The screams of “FAAAASCCCCIIIIIISTTS!” would be so loud they would wake up the Nazi’s hiding on the dark side of the moon.

    Dishonest donut munching fucktard.

    Apart from the fact this is not a “response to markets”, it’s a response to a few screeching leftards and a Nazi collaborator with overwhelming power and money.

    Monty’s ideological cousins 80 years ago;
    “Shutting down ze businesses of ze Joooooz is responding to ze markets!”

  119. testpattern
    #2784038, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Business next to Indigenous Affairs office refuses to serve Aboriginal people

    ‘A service station in Darwin is at the centre of a racism scandal this week after video of an Aboriginal man who was refused service goes viral’

    https://www.welcometocountry.org/business-refuses-serve-aboriginal-people/

  120. m0nty
    #2784039, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    But Monty, Google and Facechook will and are already killing themselves off.

    If they do, that will also be capitalism at work. Let’s see what happens.

  121. Tom
    #2784040, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Saw Hannity opening his show with something about this earlier.
    Turned off.
    Thought it was just more Hannity hype.

    I know, Leigh. Hannity’s ultra-tabloid format makes it hard to watch if you’re used to being treated like an adult. But he does break stories — or, in this case, highlights a story broken earlier in the day by John Solomon of The Hill.

    A word of warning for people at home: I am a crash-test dummy for news consumption. While watching Fox News Channel (FNC) content, I am simultaneously analysing presentation style, language use and journalistic accuracy.

    One of the reasons FNC is the top-rating US cable network is that it presents content in bite-size chunks like supermarket tabloid National Enquirer. That gives it a decisive advantage when its main news competitor, CNN, is setting fire to its credibility with its fake news agenda.

  122. Andreas
    #2784041, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Google and Facebook made their respective platforms. Who are you to decide what they should publish? Surely they should retain the right.

    Unless they publish a Leak cartoon or a Bolt article, then of course they should hauled before a government commission.

  123. Habib
    #2784043, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    ‘A service station in Darwin is at the centre of a racism scandal this week after video of an Aboriginal man who was refused service goes viral’

    Disgraceful. There should be safe sniff spaces provided.

  124. testpattern
    #2784044, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    “Stolen Generations”

    The Stolen Generation conspiracy! Its Rusty the Racist Clown!

  125. Zyconoclast
    #2784045, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has backed Australia’s immigration-driven population growth as the reason the economy enjoyed higher growth than most over-developed economies.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-08/rba-governor-philip-lowe-on-demographic-changes/10088904

  126. m0nty
    #2784046, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Hannity has tick-tocked himself into irrelevancy.

    Hannity and your man John Solomon are tighter than a couple of sardines in a tin, CL. They are a package deal.

  127. Habib
    #2784047, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    So now they’re openly admitting that the only thing keeping this dump solvent are ponzi schemes.

  128. m0nty
    #2784048, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Also I made no prediction on the Ohio race, can it with the fake news you lot.

  129. Leigh Lowe
    #2784049, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    You know what I mean.
    USING the “hate speech” logic they are using, then why are those sites still up.
    They should be closed down.
    Why aren’t they?
    They’re a lot worse in most cases.

    Empiric evidence:-
    Candace Owens took some precise Twitter quotes from Sarah Jeong (the NY Times Chink supremacist) and posted them to Facebook verbatim … except she replaced “whites” with “joos” and “blacks”.
    Guess what?
    She got her comments scrubbed, whilst Jeong’s comments still stand.

  130. feelthebern
    #2784050, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Sydney is a beast.
    A beautiful, horrible beast.
    As it always has been, as it always will be.

  131. Andreas
    #2784051, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    How about the fake news that some random video started Benghazi, I don’t imagine that’s done great things for the video producer’s life. Should Hillary be banned from social media platforms?

  132. Leigh Lowe
    #2784052, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    WRT the NY Times resident racist, this is quite funny.

  133. testpattern
    #2784053, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    ‘There should be safe sniff spaces provided’

    Next door in Scullion’s office

  134. Shy Ted
    #2784055, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Defence Ministers shouldn’t weigh themselves in front of their children. FIFY.

  135. lotocoti
    #2784056, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    you don’t mind fascism if it’s on your behalf

    mØnty believes harassing breakfasting race traitors is anti-fascist.

  136. feelthebern
    #2784057, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    testicles, you really are a one trick, toxic pony.

  137. C.L.
    #2784058, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    ‘A service station in Darwin is at the centre of a racism scandal this week after video of an Aboriginal man who was refused service goes viral’

    https://www.welcometocountry.org/business-refuses-serve-aboriginal-people/

    Jerome seems like a nice man (slightly pissed) so I don’t know why he couldn’t buy a sandwich.
    I speculate: as a self-declared ‘long-grasser,’ either he or his confreres may not always have been so presentable and civil when they’ve shopped there before. Maybe.
    If he was refused solely because he’s an Aborigine, the attendant/owner should be held to account.

  138. feelthebern
    #2784059, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    All Australians should be forced to spend one week a year in Sydney to see just how good it is.
    Especially, those ne’er do well-ers from Perth.
    The most uppity of Australian citizens.

  139. Confused Old Misfit
    #2784060, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    While watching Fox News Channel (FNC) content, I am simultaneously analysing presentation style, language use and journalistic accuracy.

    You have to stop that Tom! You’ll go blind or mad or both!

  140. Mr Rusty
    #2784061, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Its Rusty the Racist Clown!

    Come say that to my face you stinking foul little spiv.

    BTW, where is tonight’s Crying Foam Massacre? Do you hear the screams of raped babies spivpattern? Do you?

  141. feelthebern
    #2784062, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    The chap in Darwin was a pro-Trumper.
    That’s why it was ok to discriminate against him.

  142. Tel
    #2784063, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Google and Facebook made their respective platforms. Who are you to decide what they should publish? Surely they should retain the right.

    And how are Christian bakers any different? Goes around, comes around. Leftists can be held to their own rules.

  143. feelthebern
    #2784064, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Apart from Tucker, there is no news reason to watch FNC.
    The hotties are there for your viewing pleasure.

  144. Empire 5:5
    #2784065, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Hannity and your man John Solomon are tighter than a couple of sardines in a tin, CL. They are a package deal.

    Liar. Either you just made that up or stole it from another liar.

    This is a package deal:

    https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/list-of-journalists-who-colluded-with-the-clinton-campaign

    The deal of the century, yet the US still didn’t get its first smells like boiled cabbage president. The magnitude of the political failure is unprecedented.

  145. m0nty
    #2784067, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    And how are Christian bakers any different?

    LOL this old chestnut again.

    Alex Jones is not being discriminated against. He is not a victim. He is a con man making money off suckers like you, Tel.

  146. struth
    #2784068, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    That service station is right next to the Jindalee pub.
    Real problems with the long grassers there.
    The service station is also run by Indians/Paki’s.
    Do we all know Scullion?
    Who is he?
    Where is he now?
    Is that office even open?
    Der……

  147. Death Giraffe
    #2784069, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Interview with Dr. Richard Peppard.
    Very knowledgeable and engaging:



  148. Confused Old Misfit
    #2784070, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    For a newcomer to politics, President Trump sure does a lot of winning.

    His supporters need to hang tough. Trust the man.

    You have no alternative.

    Don Surberer

    Nor do we.

  149. 132andBush
    #2784071, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Mater

    #2784012, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    M0nty
    #2783908, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    Weak troll, Stimpnado. I have a full bowl of Weet-Bix Bites with a few Cheerios and full cream milk every day, plus plenty of milk with my coffee. What do you have?

    A neck.

    I’ll translate for you, monty.

    He’s saying that’s too many carbs for fantasy football.

  150. struth
    #2784072, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Alex Jones is not being discriminated against. He is not a victim. He is a con man making money off suckers like you, Tel.

    Monty gets to decide.
    Well , Soros tells him what to decide.

    As long as the totalitarian left get to decide, any justification is fine and any reason can be ignored when the shoe is on the other foot.
    We will not win until we pull the brainwashing filth from our schools.
    These people are tribal, full of hate, and quite insane.

  151. Habib
    #2784073, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Knowing the environs and denizens of Darwin Airport, I’d say old mate has been there many times before, and left more than payment on the counter.

  152. testpattern
    #2784075, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    ‘Jindalee pub’

    You idiot. back to your retirement village Perry Saleam boy

  153. Gab
    #2784076, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Arky watched a few mins as I’m at work. However looks like you’ve done a great job!

  154. m0nty
    #2784077, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Jones admitted in a recent court case that it’s all an act to soak money off idiots like you lot.

    But a lawyer for Jones recently said the conspiracy theorist is merely playing a character when he speaks via his InfoWars channels. “He’s playing a character,” attorney Randall Wilhite said during a recent pretrial hearing. “He is a performance artist.”

    He is not a warrior for free speech. You are an idiot if you are defending him as such.

  155. Tel
    #2784078, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Alex Jones is not being discriminated against. He is not a victim. He is a con man making money off suckers like you, Tel.

    You didn’t answer the question. Why can google say, “Free market!” while Christian bakers cannot?

  157. m0nty
    #2784080, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Why can google say, “Free market!” while Christian bakers cannot?

    Alex Jones is not being discriminated against.

  158. Tel
    #2784081, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    He is not a warrior for free speech. You are an idiot if you are defending him as such.

    Why is free speech granted to some and not to others? Who gives a shit if Jones is a “warrior” for anything? Stop with the irrelevant garbage and answer the question.

  159. struth
    #2784082, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Jindalee pub’

    You idiot. back to your retirement village Perry Saleam boy

    It’s right next to the Nigel’s office, shitfabrains.

    Back under the jetty…………………..

  160. feelthebern
    #2784083, posted on August 8, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Did I read here that Alex Jones smokes pot once a year to check if Soros is making it stronger?

  161. DrBeauGan
    #2784084, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Alex Jones is not being discriminated against. He is not a victim. He is a con man making money off suckers like you, Tel.

    Alex Jones is an unwatchable huckster. But deplatforming him is wrong. You believe shutting up people you don’t like is fine. This is because you are an ignorant idiot without a clue about why Western Civilisation works.

  162. Tel
    #2784085, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Alex Jones is not being discriminated against.

    Because you declare that? Jones is being refused service because of his beliefs. Google can just bake that damn cake.

  163. calli
    #2784086, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Thanks Arky. Bookmarked for ‘ron.

  164. testpattern
    #2784088, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    ‘Jindalee pub’

    You seem to right off the radar perry saleam party boy. pretenders always fuck themselves up. Now sing along with me –

    Jinkli nona, jinkli nona
    yo kereh kazah
    kaza nunteng porta nona
    klai logu pasah?

  165. mh
    #2784089, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Donald J. Trump

    @realDonaldTrump

    Congratulations to Bill Schuette. You will have a Big win in November and be a tremendous Governor for the Great State of Michigan. Lots of car and other companies moving back!
    1:52 PM – Aug 8, 2018

  166. Rossini
    #2784090, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Entropy
    #2784004, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Interesting article …Thanks

  167. C.L.
    #2784091, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    I can honestly say I’ve never visited Jones’s site (or feeds or whatever the hell they’re called).
    I associate his name with ultra-right wing trolling and politicking. That’s all he is to me.
    I know he is no threat to American democracy or civil order. If he was, he’d be in custody.
    Nerdish tech nihilists who subscribe to no values except money and ubiquity have decided to gang virtue-signal about him for their own branding purposes and to curry favour with Federal communications authorities who are known to be pondering the regulation of their businesses. Those authorities are themselves seeking to shut down free speech (to defend Democrats). This was Big Tech’s way of saying ‘we’ll play ball’ and ‘hold my beer – we’ve got this.’
    That’s all this is. Leftists urinating in each other’s pockets.

  168. m0nty
    #2784092, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Jones is being refused service because of his beliefs.

    No. He is being refused service due to him violating terms of service and community guidelines about hate speech, and thus opening the hosts up to lawsuits when his speech incites violence and harassment.

  169. Habib
    #2784093, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Airport Tavern Jingili. Bottleo does a roaring trade in goom.

  170. C.L.
    #2784094, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    “He’s playing a character,” attorney Randall Wilhite said during a recent pretrial hearing. “He is a performance artist.”

    So was Walter Kronkite.
    So what?

  171. m0nty
    #2784097, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Walter Cronkite was as much a performance artist as Pope John Paul II.

  172. testpattern
    #2784098, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    ‘Western Civilisation’

    FFS. There is no such thing. Once was multiple w.civs. Once were multiple Islamic civs too. Now there is just the once Central Civ. Wilkinson in Comparative Civilisations Review. Study. Internalise.

    ‘Today there exists on the Earth only one civilization, a single global civilization. As recently as the nineteenth century several independent civilizations still existed (i.e. those centered on China, Japan, and the West); now there remains but one. Central Civilization. The single global civilization is the lineal descendant of, or rather I should say the current manifestation of, a civilization that emerged about 1500 B.C. in the Near East when Egyptian and Mesopotamian civilizations collided and fused. This new fusional entity has since then expanded over the entire planet and absorbed, on unequal terms, all other previously independent civilizations. I label this entity “Central” civilization.’

    https://scholarsarchive.byu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1130&context=ccr

  173. Makka
    #2784100, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Who triggered the gin jockey? He’s more insufferable than ever today.

  175. JC
    #2784102, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Monster

    What “hate” speech did Jones conduct?

    Examples

    Go!

  176. Tel
    #2784103, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    … violating terms of service and community guidelines about hate speech, …

    Firstly that’s a total lie, because when it comes to violence, Facebook are happy with Antifa, threats to the President and much worse stuff than Jones. I already pointed out that the Memoryhole blog is most welcome. Their standards are inconsistent and arbitrary.

    Secondly, why can’t a baker declare upfront that they have Christian community standards at their business? Same thing.

  177. C.L.
    #2784104, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Interview with Dr. Richard Peppard.

    Bloody hell. The Cat Open Forum is classing up. Used to be an old style hose-it-out public bar strewn with broken bottles, cigarette butts and teeth from the night before.

    Very knowledgeable and engaging:

    Indeed. Thanks for posting.

  178. Arky
    #2784105, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Thanks Gab, Calli.
    Hope you enjoy what was a very informative chat.
    ..
    Re: Alex Jones.
    I don’t think he is meant to be taken seriously.
    The style is an over the top piss take.
    If you view it in that style its very entertaining.

  179. Confused Old Misfit
    #2784106, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Walter Cronkite was as much a performance artist as Pope John Paul II.

    Compelling evidence that the munster has never worked in either TV news or the church!

  181. JC
    #2784108, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Yea, Doc Richard raises the IQ by mega. Badly in need too.

  182. C.L.
    #2784109, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Walter Cronkite was as much a performance artist as Pope John Paul II.

    This is your dumbest rejoinder of the day, Monty.
    Karol Wojtyla was a trained actor.

  183. Snoopy
    #2784110, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Jones admitted in a recent court case that it’s all an act to soak money off idiots like you lot.

    Describe this ‘soaking’ process Monty. If I watched the Infowars app how and why would money transfer from my bank account to Jones’s?

  184. lotocoti
    #2784111, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    opening the hosts up to lawsuits when his speech incites violence and harassment.

    CNN’s Youtube channel is in big trouble.

  185. Makka
    #2784112, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Years ago I blundered on to the Infowars site and watched some of his vids on tracking down the Bilderbergers. Must confess I didn’t like the wowser style at all but some of the content was interesting. It’s a mix but too much time in dross while getting some nuggets.

    That said, it’s clear Jones is being targeted by leftism with this take down but notably Twitter has kept him alive. This is a shot across the bows using the “hate speech” rules to censor and intimidate the anti-left in particular. Yes it’s wrong but these are privately hosted platforms where application of the rules is subjective. Everyone using them including Jones knows this.

    Time for an Internet Bill of Rights.

  186. testpattern
    #2784113, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    ‘gin jockey’

    Stud burglar you unaustralian stranger on the shore

  187. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2784114, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Just remember, Lefties were celebrating the end of the Filibuster just like they are now celebrating de-platforming conservatives and lunatics.

    This will end badly for them again.

  189. JC
    #2784117, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    I was in an electric london cab just before. It’s rediculous because the driver told me he gets 60 miles before the petrol engine kicks in.

    I have to say though the ride with electric is incredibly good as the acceleration is so smoothe and silent. It’s a superior ride by far.

  190. stackja
    #2784118, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Gail Kelly rewrites Westpac history like a boss | afr.com
    https://www.afr.com/…/gail-kelly-rewrites-westpac-history-like-a-boss-20170729-gxlj…

    Jul 30, 2017 – Bank chief Gail Kelly’s book is one of the most egregious revisions of business history we’ve ever had the grand misfortune of reading.

  191. Mark from Melbourne
    #2784120, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Thanks Arky and Doc D. Most interesting.

  192. m0nty
    #2784124, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Firstly that’s a total lie, because when it comes to violence, Facebook are happy with Antifa, threats to the President and much worse stuff than Jones. I already pointed out that the Memoryhole blog is most welcome. Their standards are inconsistent and arbitrary.

    Secondly, why can’t a baker declare upfront that they have Christian community standards at their business? Same thing.

    Jones encouraged (through direct demonstration) the doxxing of a Sandy Hook victim’s family. Not sure Tracy ever did that.

    And no, you generally can’t issue your own “standards” which enshrine discrimination and have them stand up in court against the law.

  193. Makka
    #2784126, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    mUnty, you support this of course;

    Senate Democrats Are Circulating Plans for Government Takeover of the Internet:

    https://reason.com/blog/2018/07/31/democrats-tech-policy-plans-leaked

  194. incoherent rambler
    #2784127, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    I have an opinion* about the munt.
    May I speak freely?

    *like arseholes, everybody has one.

  195. Tel
    #2784128, posted on August 8, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Must confess I didn’t like the wowser style at all but some of the content was interesting. It’s a mix but too much time in dross while getting some nuggets.

    Sure. Same goes for Zerohedge, both Jones and ZH will openly tell you that they take news from many sources, and their main criteria is getting to publication as fast as possible with minimal checking. Jones sometimes revisits old stories when new information becomes available. With breaking news lots of channels will change their story as it unfolds. With the Las Vegas shooting the timeline changed a few times and that was on the mainstream news. This stuff happens. We don’t have perfect information and we never will.

    That part doesn’t bother me, nothing you can do about it… but bald faced hypocrisy and double standards sure bother me.

