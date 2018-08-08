Liberty Quote
Sinistra delenda est— Rococo Liberal
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 8, 2018
This is bullshit.
Ok
Just passing by , saw the lights on
Damn. Just missed the podium.
First
Top ten!
Belgian children, aged nine and 11, youngest ever to be euthanised.
Pity those youngsters won’t be around to benefit from any future medical breakthroughs…
8
Odd that the #MeTooers aren’t all over Emma Husar.
Everyone be gentle Monty is recovering from a sports injury Please.
Repost from OT:
Right, so let’s break this down…
Alex Jones is effectively banned from the interwebs because he has a few conspiracy theories about gay frogs and 9/11 and moon landings…whatever.
How many people has this killed, impoverished or negatively affected?
They are bloody WORDS.
Now let’s compare this to actual leftard conspiracy theories and other fraud “facts”;
“Co2 is a pollutant causing the Earth to cook “.
Result;
1.5 trillion per annum transferred from the poor to the rich, millions dying prematurely through lack of access to cheap power and all the resultant knock-on effects of fossil fuels (medicine, clean water, sewers etc.)
“Islam is a religion of peace”.
Result;
Millions imported into the West, terrorism, mass rapes and sexual assaults, welfare rorted, no-go zones.
“Stolen Generations”.
Result;
Aboriginal kids and infants remain in hellholes to be raped and abused.
How about…
“White privilege”
“The 1%”
“Gender is a social construct”
“Nazi’s are everywhere”
“Russian collusion”
“The patriarchy”
“Real Socialism has never been tried before”
Just think what these leftarded conspiracy theories that are peddled EVERY FUCKING DAY cost us in money, in lives ruined or lost altogether and let’s not even mention the bullying, hatred and division they bring.
Gay frogs v global warming? Shut down Alex Jones, he’s a frog-insulting conspiracy theorist!
If we applied their own standards to the left they would collectively end up like Lavinia Andronicus (as in ‘Titus Andronicus’). No longer able to speak or write, a permanent silence and an end to their ability to spread their diseased lies and conspiracies.
We can only dream.
Weak troll, Stimpnado. I have a full bowl of Weet-Bix Bites with a few Cheerios and full cream milk every day, plus plenty of milk with my coffee. What do you have?
Odd that the police aren’t.
It appears she took a teenage lesbian as a hostage last year.
CL – check your email.
Belgian children, aged nine and 11, youngest ever to be euthanised.
Sane people are disgusting f$cking freaks who are not to be trusted.
Monsters.
Reposted from the dead bread..
Cato havent jumped the shark, theyve sodomized it with a pineapple, flayed its skin off, rubbed it raw with rock salt then set it alight while its children watch on with their eyes wired open…
http://takimag.com/article/are_globalists_plotting_a_counter_revolution_patrick_buchanan#axzz5NY7WrBLd
RTWT
In USA Today, Jeffrey Miron, director of economic studies at the libertarian flagship think tank Cato Institute, wrote last week:
“The solution to America’s immigrant problems is open borders. … Open borders means no walls, fences, screenings at airports, ICE … deportations, detention centers or immigration courts.”
And what would happen after we declare open borders?
“Immigrants will not flood into America. … Crime will not skyrocket. … Even if values and culture change, so what? … Who says America’s current values—some of them deeply evil—are the right ones?”
Bottom line for Cato’s Miron: If we throw open America’s borders and invite the world to come in and to remake who we are as a nation, “Think about the money we could save and make.”
He is not banned, he has his own sites.
Families of Sandy Hook victims are in hiding because of conspiracy theories that Jones peddles.
What do you have?
Black coffee, antipsychotics, and water.
You big girl.
😁
Top twenny
Some mothers are more evil than [email protected]
German couple jailed for selling son to [email protected] on ‘dark net’
https://tinyurl.com/ycg578m5
Fake news.
20 in 15?
This Husar situation is taking a twist into uncharted waters.
https://www.newsweek.com/north-korea-goes-beyond-keeping-promise-donald-trump-photos-show-1061438
Finally fakestream publishes pertinent facts.
Meanwhile the repugnant buck a word troll army continues to pollute discourse with their discriminatory mandates for freedom of expression.
Sad.
This Saudi Arabia – Canada dispute is getting rather interesting.
Canada tried to pull a Trump and make a statement against an islamic regime calling for the relase of political dissidents but because they are led by a weak leftist in Castrudea, the Arabs pushed back and are now threatening economic ties to Canada.
Bruce, sorry to hear about the dog bite.
What kind of dog & hopefully the owner was suitably apologetic.
Bitten by a dog while treadly riding last week. I love modern medicine: without antibiotics I could well have lost the leg.
Take it easy and rest up Bruce.
Remember, it’s not just humans that hate cyclists.
Sarah Sanders has become the first White House spokesman to be given a Secret Service detail because Maxine Waters called for Republicans to be assaulted in the restaurants. It follows that Democrats should be banned from Facebook.
Thanks, Sinclair (and Michael).
Much appreciated.
Emma Husar’s defamation lawyer?
☺️
I love the lack of self awareness monty exhibits, if it were an energy source it would be near infinite.
from the second 1/2 of his HURR DURR Trump piece.
after the local Walmart, which used to be the largest grocery store in the county, closed its doors two years ago.
The news also comes after plans were canceled to build two nuclear reactors in the area, terminating 5,000 construction jobs.
The NYT cites regulation and the fracking boom reducing gas prices as the main reason for the nuke stoppage.
Would it be better to have continued construction?
Name at least two.
Weird how when Jones talks about effects of pollution on reproductive cycles he’s a weirdo but when the Greens talk about exactly the same stuff they become heroic custodians.
No probs CL (and thanks Doomlord)
Still tapping away at the old OT.
I need compensation.
in partnership with Walmart —
40th Battalion A.I.F
Coal is cheaper than nuclear.
Lots of coal in the Appalachians.
He is not banned, he has his own sites.
You’re a thick lying leftard. Read what I wrote not what you think I wrote.
“EFFECTIVELY BANNED”. He has been vanished from 90% of platforms and since Google and Apple control ALL access to apps I expect the InfoWars app will be removed soon and he will be disappeared from Google searches too.
Families of Sandy Hook victims are in hiding because of conspiracy theories that Jones peddles.
Bullshit.
But tell us o fatfuck – how many people are in hiding because of the ‘Religion of Peace’ lie?
And how many are dead?
Monty’s ideological cousins 80 years ago;
“Oh Fritz Gerlich isn’t banned, he still has a typewriter and paper.”
(my bold)
Which are these then?
A NSW Intrust Super Premiership player has been charged with contrary conduct after being sent off for dissent that was described by referee Kasey Badger at the time as a “homos3xual slur”.
On-field audio was heard to capture the Wests player labelling Keighran a “f—ing pussy” while Badger reported to the NSWRL that he had also used the term “f—ing [email protected]”.
Badger has been on the periphery of making her NRL debut for several years and has been the subject of calls to be elevated to the top grade to become the first female to control a match at the highest level in Australia.
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/referee-kasey-badger-sends-off-player-for-homosexual-slur-20180806-p4zvsj.html
Peter Schiff’s latest podcast is attempting to take Elon Musk’s tweet seriously. Anyone enjoying deadpan humour should tune in.
That happened faster than a cabinet leak.
The evil ones that see them all trying to escape the USA on tractor tyres or anything that floats just like Cher…………………….
Told you to change hands halfway through …
Belgian children, aged nine and 11, youngest ever to be euthanised
Noah Pozner’s parents are divorced and are in two separate families now, both are in hiding.
Shame on you for trying such a lame gotcha in defence of Sandy Hoook troofers, Snoopy.
I read that electric car manufacturer, Tesla, is in a trading halt following Musk’s announcement that he intended to take the company private.
The Tesla short sellers (of whom there are many) would be in severe pain now because Tesla stock surged 11% on the news. It closed with a price of US$379.57 per share. With a Musk nominated buy out price of $420, there’s another 10% of pain for the short sellers.
For years now, Tesla has been a favourite short selling candidate as Tesla loses money, has huge capital expenditure requirements and, carries a substantial debt load. Musk is less than forthcoming with his investors and uses Twitter to communicate with the market. The company routinely misses various production milestones and its latest Model X SUV is (IMO) an expensive dog. At face value, the only choice is to short the stock. Yet, whilst the share price peaked at around US$380 per share in 2017, and hit a low of US$250 in April this year, the price clawed back much of that ground before Musk’s announcement (via Twitter again).
The biggest immediate issue is that Musk said “funding is secured”. If he’s telling porkys, he is in diabolical trouble with assorted regulators, not to mention those who have acted on his Tweet.
Time will tell.
Republican candidate by 1754 votes in Ohio election.
Isn’t it possible they’re just sick of the US media circus and want to rebuild their lives as best they can?
Maybe. If that happens, good riddance. Private companies responding to markets, capitalism working as intended.
Do you think Sinc should let Bird run free on the Cat? If not, why not?
No, Bruce. Jones inspired a small cadre of trolls who post their addresses every time they move – and yes that is Jones’ fault, as he did that himself on air first.
Republican candidate by 1754 votes in Ohio election.
It must be fake news, Monty told me that the blue wave had arrived in Ohio.
Monty, talks about monopolies as free markets when it suits totalitarianism.
Of course, you can document that statement and clarify just who this “small cadre of trolls” are. Can’t you?
GOP have won in Ohio.
You mean WUSSIA won.
Any day now.
Aaaaaaany day…
Facebook doesn’t have a monopoly. If it disappeared tomorrow, the Web and the rest of the net would go on as normal.
LOL at you lot chipping me for hypocrisy when you take a break from calling for government to be strangled in a bathtub to call for government to keelhaul a private company into giving a platform to your man by using the coercive powers of the state.
Monty do you agree all conspiracy theorists should be removed from youtube, facebook etc?
Would you like me to make the call as to who is and who isn’t a conspiracy theorist, and who is to be removed from the internet?
If not, why not?
Oh do shut up Bruce, you can be such a bore.
Mother; unfortunately you’re right. It’s already news trending that “this is an attack by Russia on America” (verified sources)
One of your more dumber comments.
Think about it…….oh
m0nty
Are google and Co content providers or only platforms for others content?
Because they have claimed they are the second for a long time to avoid any liability for slurs and slanders regularly swung around on the net.
By starting to actively curate and make decisions on what they “let on” their pages they are effectively becoming editors and exercising editorial control.
So far, in the courts, Google has successfully argued that its decisions about what to rank, the ordering of its rankings, what ads to run, what videos to allow on YouTube and who will see them are all analogous to a newspaper editor’s decisions about what op-eds to run. And since a newspaper editor’s decisions are protected speech under the first amendment, so, Google argues, are its search engine decisions.
That Google compares itself in these cases to a newspaper editor might come as a surprise, given that Google, Facebook, Twitter and others often make the contrary claim to users and governments that they are neutral platforms, mere conduits for information.
Theres going to be a lot of court cases over this and at some stage the same company that censors their engine in China will have to square the circle of claiming 1st amendment protections in the USA, will be interesting.
Mont: pay attention.
OHIO.
Tell the truth: you broke your arm wrangling distraction squirrels.
The collective intellectual might of the political left has an amperage equal to a glib bon mot from the right.
I think there is something in that for all of us.
Word.
No, that stuff is mostly harmless, but Jones has ruined several families’ lives.
Google and Facebook are private companies. Why do you want a statist policy of forcing them to go against market forces?
LOL! It’s gold like that which keeps me coming back for more.
So that’s a ‘No’ then, Monty. Fair enough.
Unbelievable. But it is being reported by the FDA on their site.
https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/fda-acquiring-fresh-aborted-baby-parts-make-mice-human-immune-systems
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration signed a new contract on July 25 to acquire “fresh” human fetal tissue to transplant into “humanized mice” so that these mice will have a functioning “human immune system,” according to information published by the FDA and the General Services Administration.
“The objective is to acquire Tissue for Humanized Mice,” said a June 13 FDA “presolicitation notice” for the contract.
You don’t get to decide that Monty, as in this case, I am going to decide.
If you don’t want me to decide who is dangerous conspiracy theorist and who isn’t, why?
Very happy with a double digit swing. That seat hasn’t gone GOP since Reagan. Surf’s up!
MAGA. Winning.
Google and Facebook made their respective platforms. Who are you to decide what they should publish? Surely they should retain the right.
Venezuelan oil production has slipped again to 1.5m barrels a day. Just a few years ago, it was nudging towards 4m barrels/day.
Of that, about 400-500k barrels are used domestically so only ~1.0m barrels for export.
What zombies like Monty aren’t telling you is that, instead of a series of one-off Trump gotcha
by-elections over the past year and a half in which the DNC has been able to concentrate its national funding resources, the 2018 mid-terms on November 6 will be for all 435 House of Representatives districts and 35 of the 100 Senate seats — simultaneously.
America is a very divided country — in large part because the MSM, including all the free-to-air TV networks, are running 24/7 propaganda (it’s not “news”) that is measurably over 90% negative against the president.
The mid-terms are indeed a landmark electoral test of the Trump presidency, which is overwhelmingly good news for the American middle class — counter-balanced by the fact that most of the turnout for the Democrats will be highly motivated Trump-haters.
It will be closer than it should be.
Jones was sued, thats whats supposed to happen when someone crosses the line between free speech and defamation.
Monty would rather all speech was policed by some nice neutral person like Tim Southpossumsarse.
Big story breaking at The Hill by one of America’s top investigative journalists, John Solomon:
FBI Hid Bruce Ohr Back Channel to Steele and Clinton Camp to Defraud FISA.
BOOM!
The main reason for smiting Bird is the hate speech legislation, which risks making the Doomlord vulnerable to legal action. A second reason is that obsessive manias get very tiresome very quickly and ruin the thread. Bird’s anti-Semitism in my view should be allowed. As I’ve explained before, I prefer to see the loonies out and proud. It makes for great accuracy when you drop shit on them from a great height. Deplatforming loonies gives them a spurious authenticity. It is far better to mock them.
Should’ve been sent off for using Amerenglish. The term is “poofter”.
LOL.
All free market when it suits.
There are insane lefty sites that should be closed down.
People on the left spewing violence and hatred and actually inciting violence, yet they are not banned.
Do you find that OK?
In a world so blatantly corrupted by big business and governments you want to claim that this is a free market.
Yet the choices these companies make are made against the majority of customers and considering pressure from elites and vocal minorities.
If it was a free market this never would have happened, so spare me that crap.
As you said, facebook would have to disappear before anything else gets a look in, in exactly the same way that Malcom has to disappear and we get out of the EU before the cheapest source of power can compete here.
Free market, my arse.
Perfect description of the men of the Liberal Party.
Rodentist.
Fake news.
How dare you Monty.
Every day I sacrifice my mental freedom and risk permanent irreversible Tardive Dyskinesia for you Goddamned Sane people.
In a just world attractive nubile early middle-aged women would be showering me with free hair transplants and treating me like the brave hero I obviously am.
Surf’s up.
I love it when you lot self-refute. Saves me a lot of time.
Planned Parenthood, for example.
Surely they are mousified men?
Don’t try to wriggle out Monty.
You know what I mean.
USING the “hate speech” logic they are using, then why are those sites still up.
They should be closed down.
Why aren’t they?
They’re a lot worse in most cases.
Yes struth, I know what you mean: you don’t mind fascism if it’s on your behalf.
A neck.
‘It is far better to mock them.’
Here in Port Irony, capital of the Pillll-bara, we’re proud to have been chosen to offer a new TAFE diploma ‘Regional Lampoon.’ Just one, but think of the prestige if you’re selected.
Gruinaid have a puff piece up.
Charlottesville’s first black female mayor: ‘We’re not a post-racial nation”
Seemed a very weirdly worded headline so I had a look at when the last Republican mayor was elected.
1978–1980
So its a typical democrat plantation electorate.
Reading the article shes not that far away from relizing just how dudded her “people” have been by generations of democrat panderers.
The reason for producing humanised mice, so called, is for using them to test drugs while getting a better idea of the likely reaction you’d get from a human being.
What exactly is your objection to this, Gab? Is it the horror of the new? Godlike meddling in nature’s plan? Or something else? I’d really like to know.
with a few Cheerios
F$cking snort.
Saw Hannity opening his show with something about this earlier.
Turned off.
Thought it was just more Hannity hype.
Strangely Professor James Frederick Tracy at the Memoryhole blog is welcome on FB, Twitter and YouTube, while Alex Jones is not. Either we have entered the Twilight Zone, or this is really about the midterm elections.
But Monty, Google and Facechook will and are already killing themselves off.
Unlike many companies that cannot escape the clutches of government, the internet is still not able to be completely controlled.
It’s messy, but Zuckerboy is just a computer geek being pushed around by the left to the point they will destroy him.
And the same with google.
It’s not a free market, because Facebook would have already folded due to it’s actions, or had serious competitors, yet eventually, like the fall of all socialism eventually, they will be destroyed.
Free markets always win Monty.
It’s just the pain inflicted by dumb bastards like you that we are always trying to avoid in the meantime.
If you lot would just stop trying to control everything, we wouldn’t need to go through the pain.
But make no mistake.
We always win.
History and common sense prove it.
No , you don’t get away with that lie either.
You only want totalitarianism when it suits your politics and using you own excuses for your totalitarianism, like hate speech, etc then you hypocrites would have to close down most of the lefty pages and sites on the net.
We weren’t calling for anything to be shut down.
Just using your Alinsky rules against you.
The reason for producing humanised mice, so called, is for using them to test drugs while getting a better idea of the likely reaction you’d get from a human being.
I wish we could still test new drugs on mentally ill people like in the good old days.
Such fun.
But, but … the Montymeter had him losing big-time.
Wha’ happened?
But, but … the Montymeter had him losing big-time.
So mOron’s calls are as accurate as ever?
Here’s a bit of lateral thinking, how about offering reffos a visa if they volunteer for medical experiments, and they can then be sponsored by Pfizer etc? If they really go mutant we can open a chain of freak shows. Be better than QT or Q&A, and probably with more erudite discourse.
Byy the way I am outa here.
We’ve already killed you off again today Monty.
It’s incredible.
You have no shame.
Our arguments above are there not for your benefit, so I have made the points the sane people who read this site will understand.
What you say now will be either lies, twisting or irrelevant .
No matter.
You should have let the hockey stick whack you in the scone.
It would have broke the stick and you am would be fine, ya dunce.
M0nty is close to infallible. In a negative sort of way.
“I’ve no doubt in my mind that, in 10 or 20 years’ time, he will be a leader of his people like his grandfather was.”
Yep, that’s the kind of leadership our most venerable need.
your arm….sticky r button.
Element Electronics, a consumer electronics company in South Carolina, says it will be closing its plant in Winnsboro due to tariffs imposed by President Trump.
Based on the appalling reviews of Element Electronics products and customer service on the US Consumer Affairs website, it looks like the market is catching up with a shite, low-end player.
The Orange One apparently has the power to seek out and punish shonky manufacturers.
Hannity has tick-tocked himself into irrelevancy.
Peeps
I wouldn’t mind some feedback on my ABC FOI experience regarding a certain ABC journo and an anonymous book she wrote on a nice guy:
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2018/08/08/lysander-the-abc-and-the-right-to-no/comment-page-1/#comment-2784025
If you have any tips or suggestions, please come along and visit the thread Sinc’s put up for me.
Fully loaded.
Maybe. If that happens, good riddance. Private companies responding to markets, capitalism working as intended.
LOL!
Of course fatfuck.
You’d be making exactly the same argument if the shoe were on the other foot wouldn’t you!
“Oh, the right infested Silicon Valley companies have banned Huff Post, Vice and Snopes, it’s just private companies responding to markets.”
Yeah right. The screams of “FAAAASCCCCIIIIIISTTS!” would be so loud they would wake up the Nazi’s hiding on the dark side of the moon.
Dishonest donut munching fucktard.
Apart from the fact this is not a “response to markets”, it’s a response to a few screeching leftards and a Nazi collaborator with overwhelming power and money.
Monty’s ideological cousins 80 years ago;
“Shutting down ze businesses of ze Joooooz is responding to ze markets!”
Business next to Indigenous Affairs office refuses to serve Aboriginal people
‘A service station in Darwin is at the centre of a racism scandal this week after video of an Aboriginal man who was refused service goes viral’
https://www.welcometocountry.org/business-refuses-serve-aboriginal-people/
If they do, that will also be capitalism at work. Let’s see what happens.
I know, Leigh. Hannity’s ultra-tabloid format makes it hard to watch if you’re used to being treated like an adult. But he does break stories — or, in this case, highlights a story broken earlier in the day by John Solomon of The Hill.
A word of warning for people at home: I am a crash-test dummy for news consumption. While watching Fox News Channel (FNC) content, I am simultaneously analysing presentation style, language use and journalistic accuracy.
One of the reasons FNC is the top-rating US cable network is that it presents content in bite-size chunks like supermarket tabloid National Enquirer. That gives it a decisive advantage when its main news competitor, CNN, is setting fire to its credibility with its fake news agenda.
Unless they publish a Leak cartoon or a Bolt article, then of course they should hauled before a government commission.
‘A service station in Darwin is at the centre of a racism scandal this week after video of an Aboriginal man who was refused service goes viral’
Disgraceful. There should be safe sniff spaces provided.
“Stolen Generations”
The Stolen Generation conspiracy! Its Rusty the Racist Clown!
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has backed Australia’s immigration-driven population growth as the reason the economy enjoyed higher growth than most over-developed economies.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-08/rba-governor-philip-lowe-on-demographic-changes/10088904
Hannity and your man John Solomon are tighter than a couple of sardines in a tin, CL. They are a package deal.
So now they’re openly admitting that the only thing keeping this dump solvent are ponzi schemes.
Also I made no prediction on the Ohio race, can it with the fake news you lot.
Empiric evidence:-
Candace Owens took some precise Twitter quotes from Sarah Jeong (the NY Times Chink supremacist) and posted them to Facebook verbatim … except she replaced “whites” with “joos” and “blacks”.
Guess what?
She got her comments scrubbed, whilst Jeong’s comments still stand.
Sydney is a beast.
A beautiful, horrible beast.
As it always has been, as it always will be.
How about the fake news that some random video started Benghazi, I don’t imagine that’s done great things for the video producer’s life. Should Hillary be banned from social media platforms?
WRT the NY Times resident racist, this is quite funny.
‘There should be safe sniff spaces provided’
Next door in Scullion’s office
Defence Ministers shouldn’t weigh themselves in front of their children. FIFY.
mØnty believes harassing breakfasting race traitors is anti-fascist.
testicles, you really are a one trick, toxic pony.
Jerome seems like a nice man (slightly pissed) so I don’t know why he couldn’t buy a sandwich.
I speculate: as a self-declared ‘long-grasser,’ either he or his confreres may not always have been so presentable and civil when they’ve shopped there before. Maybe.
If he was refused solely because he’s an Aborigine, the attendant/owner should be held to account.
All Australians should be forced to spend one week a year in Sydney to see just how good it is.
Especially, those ne’er do well-ers from Perth.
The most uppity of Australian citizens.
You have to stop that Tom! You’ll go blind or mad or both!
Its Rusty the Racist Clown!
Come say that to my face you stinking foul little spiv.
BTW, where is tonight’s Crying Foam Massacre? Do you hear the screams of raped babies spivpattern? Do you?
The chap in Darwin was a pro-Trumper.
That’s why it was ok to discriminate against him.
And how are Christian bakers any different? Goes around, comes around. Leftists can be held to their own rules.
Apart from Tucker, there is no news reason to watch FNC.
The hotties are there for your viewing pleasure.
Liar. Either you just made that up or stole it from another liar.
This is a package deal:
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/list-of-journalists-who-colluded-with-the-clinton-campaign
The deal of the century, yet the US still didn’t get its first smells like boiled cabbage president. The magnitude of the political failure is unprecedented.
LOL this old chestnut again.
Alex Jones is not being discriminated against. He is not a victim. He is a con man making money off suckers like you, Tel.
That service station is right next to the Jindalee pub.
Real problems with the long grassers there.
The service station is also run by Indians/Paki’s.
Do we all know Scullion?
Who is he?
Where is he now?
Is that office even open?
Der……
Interview with Dr. Richard Peppard.
Very knowledgeable and engaging:
Don Surberer
Nor do we.
Mater
#2784012, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:56 pm
M0nty
#2783908, posted on August 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm
Weak troll, Stimpnado. I have a full bowl of Weet-Bix Bites with a few Cheerios and full cream milk every day, plus plenty of milk with my coffee. What do you have?
A neck.
I’ll translate for you, monty.
He’s saying that’s too many carbs for fantasy football.
Monty gets to decide.
Well , Soros tells him what to decide.
As long as the totalitarian left get to decide, any justification is fine and any reason can be ignored when the shoe is on the other foot.
We will not win until we pull the brainwashing filth from our schools.
These people are tribal, full of hate, and quite insane.
Knowing the environs and denizens of Darwin Airport, I’d say old mate has been there many times before, and left more than payment on the counter.
‘Jindalee pub’
You idiot. back to your retirement village Perry Saleam boy
Arky watched a few mins as I’m at work. However looks like you’ve done a great job!
Jones admitted in a recent court case that it’s all an act to soak money off idiots like you lot.
He is not a warrior for free speech. You are an idiot if you are defending him as such.
You didn’t answer the question. Why can google say, “Free market!” while Christian bakers cannot?
Ha!
Alex Jones is not being discriminated against.
Why is free speech granted to some and not to others? Who gives a shit if Jones is a “warrior” for anything? Stop with the irrelevant garbage and answer the question.
It’s right next to the Nigel’s office, shitfabrains.
Back under the jetty…………………..
Did I read here that Alex Jones smokes pot once a year to check if Soros is making it stronger?
Alex Jones is an unwatchable huckster. But deplatforming him is wrong. You believe shutting up people you don’t like is fine. This is because you are an ignorant idiot without a clue about why Western Civilisation works.
Because you declare that? Jones is being refused service because of his beliefs. Google can just bake that damn cake.
Thanks Arky. Bookmarked for ‘ron.
‘Jindalee pub’
You seem to right off the radar perry saleam party boy. pretenders always fuck themselves up. Now sing along with me –
Jinkli nona, jinkli nona
yo kereh kazah
kaza nunteng porta nona
klai logu pasah?
Donald J. Trump
✔
@realDonaldTrump
Congratulations to Bill Schuette. You will have a Big win in November and be a tremendous Governor for the Great State of Michigan. Lots of car and other companies moving back!
1:52 PM – Aug 8, 2018
Entropy
#2784004, posted on August 8, 2018 at 1:46 pm
Interesting article …Thanks
I can honestly say I’ve never visited Jones’s site (or feeds or whatever the hell they’re called).
I associate his name with ultra-right wing trolling and politicking. That’s all he is to me.
I know he is no threat to American democracy or civil order. If he was, he’d be in custody.
Nerdish tech nihilists who subscribe to no values except money and ubiquity have decided to gang virtue-signal about him for their own branding purposes and to curry favour with Federal communications authorities who are known to be pondering the regulation of their businesses. Those authorities are themselves seeking to shut down free speech (to defend Democrats). This was Big Tech’s way of saying ‘we’ll play ball’ and ‘hold my beer – we’ve got this.’
That’s all this is. Leftists urinating in each other’s pockets.
No. He is being refused service due to him violating terms of service and community guidelines about hate speech, and thus opening the hosts up to lawsuits when his speech incites violence and harassment.
Airport Tavern Jingili. Bottleo does a roaring trade in goom.
So was Walter Kronkite.
So what?
Walter Cronkite was as much a performance artist as Pope John Paul II.
‘Western Civilisation’
FFS. There is no such thing. Once was multiple w.civs. Once were multiple Islamic civs too. Now there is just the once Central Civ. Wilkinson in Comparative Civilisations Review. Study. Internalise.
‘Today there exists on the Earth only one civilization, a single global civilization. As recently as the nineteenth century several independent civilizations still existed (i.e. those centered on China, Japan, and the West); now there remains but one. Central Civilization. The single global civilization is the lineal descendant of, or rather I should say the current manifestation of, a civilization that emerged about 1500 B.C. in the Near East when Egyptian and Mesopotamian civilizations collided and fused. This new fusional entity has since then expanded over the entire planet and absorbed, on unequal terms, all other previously independent civilizations. I label this entity “Central” civilization.’
https://scholarsarchive.byu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1130&context=ccr
Who triggered the gin jockey? He’s more insufferable than ever today.
Stan the Man
Monster
What “hate” speech did Jones conduct?
Examples
Go!
Firstly that’s a total lie, because when it comes to violence, Facebook are happy with Antifa, threats to the President and much worse stuff than Jones. I already pointed out that the Memoryhole blog is most welcome. Their standards are inconsistent and arbitrary.
Secondly, why can’t a baker declare upfront that they have Christian community standards at their business? Same thing.
Bloody hell. The Cat Open Forum is classing up. Used to be an old style hose-it-out public bar strewn with broken bottles, cigarette butts and teeth from the night before.
Indeed. Thanks for posting.
Thanks Gab, Calli.
Hope you enjoy what was a very informative chat.
..
Re: Alex Jones.
I don’t think he is meant to be taken seriously.
The style is an over the top piss take.
If you view it in that style its very entertaining.
Compelling evidence that the munster has never worked in either TV news or the church!
Fry gets in on the act
Yea, Doc Richard raises the IQ by mega. Badly in need too.
This is your dumbest rejoinder of the day, Monty.
Karol Wojtyla was a trained actor.
Describe this ‘soaking’ process Monty. If I watched the Infowars app how and why would money transfer from my bank account to Jones’s?
CNN’s Youtube channel is in big trouble.
Years ago I blundered on to the Infowars site and watched some of his vids on tracking down the Bilderbergers. Must confess I didn’t like the wowser style at all but some of the content was interesting. It’s a mix but too much time in dross while getting some nuggets.
That said, it’s clear Jones is being targeted by leftism with this take down but notably Twitter has kept him alive. This is a shot across the bows using the “hate speech” rules to censor and intimidate the anti-left in particular. Yes it’s wrong but these are privately hosted platforms where application of the rules is subjective. Everyone using them including Jones knows this.
Time for an Internet Bill of Rights.
‘gin jockey’
Stud burglar you unaustralian stranger on the shore
Just remember, Lefties were celebrating the end of the Filibuster just like they are now celebrating de-platforming conservatives and lunatics.
This will end badly for them again.
The ABC in a nutshell
I was in an electric london cab just before. It’s rediculous because the driver told me he gets 60 miles before the petrol engine kicks in.
I have to say though the ride with electric is incredibly good as the acceleration is so smoothe and silent. It’s a superior ride by far.
Thanks Arky and Doc D. Most interesting.
Jones encouraged (through direct demonstration) the doxxing of a Sandy Hook victim’s family. Not sure Tracy ever did that.
And no, you generally can’t issue your own “standards” which enshrine discrimination and have them stand up in court against the law.
mUnty, you support this of course;
Senate Democrats Are Circulating Plans for Government Takeover of the Internet:
https://reason.com/blog/2018/07/31/democrats-tech-policy-plans-leaked
I have an opinion* about the munt.
May I speak freely?
*like arseholes, everybody has one.
Sure. Same goes for Zerohedge, both Jones and ZH will openly tell you that they take news from many sources, and their main criteria is getting to publication as fast as possible with minimal checking. Jones sometimes revisits old stories when new information becomes available. With breaking news lots of channels will change their story as it unfolds. With the Las Vegas shooting the timeline changed a few times and that was on the mainstream news. This stuff happens. We don’t have perfect information and we never will.
That part doesn’t bother me, nothing you can do about it… but bald faced hypocrisy and double standards sure bother me.