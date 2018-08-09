There is an excellent oped in the AFR today about the Liberal-National Government’s decision to embed ASIC officials into banks with the potential to embed them later into other businesses. This on top of the recently implemented Liberal-National Government’s BEAR regime which allows APRA to meddle in and veto some bank management decision. Another scheme with the potential to be extended beyond banks. Oh and of course there is the Liberal-National Government’s bank tax, which also has the potential to be extended to other industries.
Are we really comfortable with ASIC government spies in businesses
Here is a snippet:
These steps also make a mess of the normal principles of governance. APRA and ASIC are in the process of becoming deeply embedded in the running of private businesses. They can stop firms hiring certain people, they can dictate how they are paid, they can stop certain products from being developed, and they can sit in on private meetings, not just board meetings, but a range of others as well. Who is responsible then for the performance of the company?
The thing about precedents is that those that come after are always tempted to test them.
One thing is for certain, the next time time a Liberal Prime Minister accuses a Labor opposition about misleading voters (eg Mediscare), perhaps the same Prime Minister might explain the Liberal party misleading voters by calling his party “Liberal”.
Don’t turn around, oh oh
Der Kommissar’s in town, oh oh
You’re in his eye
And you’ll know why
The more you live
The faster you will die
Hey I have an idea!
Let’s embed an ASIC watchdog into all political party HQs.
Seeing that the rorts that pollies get up to are legendary.
Watchdogs in party room meetings would be good too.
I propose that every MP and party official submit daily reports to the watchdog.
Just to be safe.
The cost of the ASIC watchdogs can be paid for by a 10% levy on all MP’s salaries.
Surely MPs like Ms Husar would support such a very justified measure?
Think of all the extra jobs that would be produced to fill out the forms!
After all politicians cost us much more than the banks ever do.
Every time I think these useless, malfeasant, fraudulent cretins couldn’t possibly be more commie they beclown themselves in spectacular fashion. Being hurled from helicopters is far too merciful for these statist swine.
The brazen bull beckons. They are our enemy.
Spart is (as usual) heading in the right direction, but here, I fear, misses a trick.
The danger isn’t so much that the ’embedded staff’ become some sort of internal Stasi; it’s that they’ll become complicit in the decisions taken by management. The scope for corporate mistakes and misconduct then to become the ‘problem’ of the state is almost limitless.
BoN, or an even better idea I’ve touted for some time, make parties, governments, unions and NGOs subject to the same raft of intrusive, micro-managing and obnoxious legislation and regulation they inflict of business and individuals, and the same tax regime. It’d lead to a jail building and staffing boom.
These ASIC spies become more vulnerable to corruption simply by being in the company and having coffee and lunch with the workers and becoming mates.
Human nature.
And guess from which side of politics both APRA and ASIC will start gathering employees to embed in corporations.
I’m cobbling together a story about ‘1984 – Already Here?’ and at every turn something else crops up adding to the tale.
“These ASIC spies become more vulnerable to corruption simply by being in the company and having coffee and lunch with the workers and becoming mates.”
“Unintended consequences”?
No!
“UNDOCUMENTED FEATURE”
We will no doubt see similar embedded “supervision” extended to organisations such as the ACTU, CFMEU and the AWU?
In the Live Ex business, independent vets are on board to senure things are done right.
The antis argue that they cannot remain independent – that human nature means they will identify with the (evil) exporters or their (bad) employees. I am being very kind in my paraphrasing of the antis sentiments – they are actually quite different in their sentiments and verbage than me.
One way around this is to not let anyone stay on the one boat or one journey too long, by rotation of staff. I imagine ASIC will do the same.
But I object, most strongly to having ASIC (and soon to follow- the ATO, the gender studies person, the diversity person, the union person – hang on they are already there) embedded – like they are a journalist in a war zone – in anyone’s company.
The state does not own the company, shareholders do. There are already structures in place and accountability measures for Directors or companies that stray. They get found out and haorrible things happen to them, like possible jail.
Leave it at that, Nanny Stazi governement.
Where in the world can one go to, that is still free? Perhaps Venezuela when it emerges from its divorce from socialism.
So the Government wants to incur a liability for every act or omission of the banks?
How stupid.
@ Helen
And yet the banks were (and are) happy to get into bed with government to gain the benefit of express and implicit deposit guarantees, and to stifle competition through the introduction of ever more stringent (and complex) lending and recovery laws. The banks are no victims here; if anyone is, it’s the taxpaying public.
Given that the Union Super funds, who manage $500 billion of members funds, vehemently resist Independent Board membership, perhaps ASIC should have an embedded representative in every Union Super Fund as well, including IFM