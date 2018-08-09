Follow the money….to AGL

How does this make for cheaper power prices? AGL triples profit after Hazelwood closes.
If you haven’t learned to read, write or count after 10 years of school, another two aren’t going to do you much good.
AGL, parasitic.
No, Biota. AGL are simply acting against the backdrop that successive governments have created. In doing so, they’ve returned money to shareholders. It isn’t AGL’s job to give you cheap energy; that would usually be a product of a functioning free market. The market has failed to do so because of massive levels of government interference.
Blaming AGL just encourages more regulation.. which will always, always make the punter worse off in the long run.
AGL was a shitty company at the best of times, now shittier still.
So is what you’re saying, None, that they’ve lost their social licence to operate? Because it sure sounds very similar to that old left-ist cop-out.
AGL is doing what it should. The rules are wrong.
AGL has learnt how to make money off government stupidity on energy policy.
The sillier it gets, the more money they make.
As sure a bet as death or taxes.
Gas light came from coal. Gas was stored in gasometers. Then natural gas came. AGL is profiting from the AGW scam.
The left usually gets all upset about private companies making massive profits at the expense of the wukkas and the poor. Strangely, there seem to be no screams of outrage over this matter.
That is because renewables are cheaper and also save the planet!:)
That must be true because the ABC and The Conversation said so.
There is a con-sensus.
And the Queensland government is making big bucks by selling about a fifth of its coal-fired electricity production to the southern states at high prices, but you won’t hear a peep about this in the msm, or from the government itself. Talk about laughing all the way to the bank. It will probably make even under the NEG.
AGL, our very own Enron
ha ha ha ha .. the old Enron boys and girls must be shaking their heads and wondering why didn’t they just all move down here where behaviour like theirs is perfectly ok
Even the leftist meeja that BEGGED AGL to close their coal plants and massively drive up the price of power are now outraged because they made $1bn. I don’t recall any whining when al-Gore made $1bn off the same scam.