You may think this a joke, but it is not. There is an annual conference in the US called the White Privilege Conference. When Spartacus stumbled across this, he thought it was another Nigerian Email (Marketing) Conference. But no. Unlike the Nigerian Email Conference, the White Privilege Conference (WPC) is real. And it has been running since 1999. Yes. 1999!

For the past 17 years the WPC has examined challenging concepts of privilege and oppression and offers solution and team building strategies to work towards a more equitable world. WPC is a conference designed to examine issues of privilege beyond skin color. WPC is open to everyone and invites diverse perspectives to provide a comprehensive look at issues of privilege including: race, gender, sexuality, class, disability, etc.

Although the conference held in the US, its participants aren’t just from the US:

The conference is unique in its ability to bring together high school and college students, teachers, university faculty and higher education professionals, nonprofit staff, activists, social workers and counselors, healthcare workers, and members of the spiritual community and corporate arena. Annually, more than 1,500 attend from more than 35 states, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, and Germany.

What’s the bet that Australia’s participants got there on coin of Australian tax payers.

But just for giggles, below is a photo from the WPC website showing a recent event. You will notice that all the people in the photo are …. privileged whites.

It just warms the cockles of the heart.

