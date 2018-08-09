You may think this a joke, but it is not. There is an annual conference in the US called the White Privilege Conference. When Spartacus stumbled across this, he thought it was another Nigerian Email (Marketing) Conference. But no. Unlike the Nigerian Email Conference, the White Privilege Conference (WPC) is real. And it has been running since 1999. Yes. 1999!
For the past 17 years the WPC has examined challenging concepts of privilege and oppression and offers solution and team building strategies to work towards a more equitable world. WPC is a conference designed to examine issues of privilege beyond skin color. WPC is open to everyone and invites diverse perspectives to provide a comprehensive look at issues of privilege including: race, gender, sexuality, class, disability, etc.
Although the conference held in the US, its participants aren’t just from the US:
The conference is unique in its ability to bring together high school and college students, teachers, university faculty and higher education professionals, nonprofit staff, activists, social workers and counselors, healthcare workers, and members of the spiritual community and corporate arena. Annually, more than 1,500 attend from more than 35 states, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, and Germany.
What’s the bet that Australia’s participants got there on coin of Australian tax payers.
But just for giggles, below is a photo from the WPC website showing a recent event. You will notice that all the people in the photo are …. privileged whites.
It just warms the cockles of the heart.
But how do they identify?
Transitioning, Bemused. Intersectional.
I have a solution for all those who believe in and espouse the theory of “white privilege”.
In order to make the World all fairy and equalidee and unprivilegy we should send these self-proclaimed privileged whites to unprivileged non-white countries.
It can’t all be one way after all. We can accelerate the unprivileging of whites this way. All those experts in white privilege will be able to work wonders in Ethiopia, Lesotho and the Congo. And lets send those nice ladies in the photo to Saudi Arabia and Boko Haram controlled regions of Nigeria, they will be a double asset as they can femisplain and whitesplain and will be able to reduce the gender pay gap and setup quotas to get more “people of colour” into leadership positions.
The great thing is they have all self-identified for this program! For every new arrival we can deport one of these fantastic volunteers. Plus, as the West has already imported millions of Somalis, Eritreans, Afghans and other assorted unprivilegies, there are millions of vacant spots to be backfilled. We could start the deportations tomorrow! Just think, it will also solve the problem of our overcrowded cities and housing.
Now that would surely warm the cockles of their hearts when this program is unveiled, just imagine the look on their faces. I imagine they would be so overjoyed they would be literally in tears as they board the plane to their final destination.
So who is onboard with this plan?
How about they identify as black, and move to South Central or Watts. The live footage would be a hoot.
Seriously, why don’t these self-loathing cretins just top themselves?
Mr Rusty – I like the way you think.
Now, how can we make this happen?