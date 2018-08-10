Black Americans swing to Trump

In the face of the Trump Derangement Syndrome. h/t Empire 5.5 on the open thread.

A poll conducted by the NAACP shows that black support for President Donald Trump sits at 21 percent, which, according to the Washington Examiner, is more than double his support in an April poll conducted by Reuters.

Way above the 8% he scored in the election. slightly but significantly up from the 6% for Mitt Romney.