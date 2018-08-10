Thank you Jason Soon and Sinc

Posted on 10:50 pm, August 10, 2018 by Rafe Champion

A random thought occurred on the road this evening, we all enjoy playing on the Cat, so lets remember Jason Soon who started it back around 2005 and Sinc who took over a few years ago and carried it onward and upward.

Generally a pretty thankless task. So thanks!

And thanks to the other named and nameless contributors who keep the pot bubbling and the threadsters who all contribute to the mix.

6 Responses to Thank you Jason Soon and Sinc

  1. Dave in Marybrook
    #2786070, posted on August 10, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Hear hear.
    Jason Soon predates my discovery of The Cat, but good to hear that like the Kingsmen, it carries on through changes at the top.

  3. .
    #2786074, posted on August 10, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Great Soon’s ghost! The man is a living legend.

  4. Bruce in WA
    #2786075, posted on August 10, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Yes, this numpty thanks you.

  6. C.L.
    #2786083, posted on August 11, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Older than 2005, Rafe.
    The earliest Catallaxy Files iteration and page I can find.

