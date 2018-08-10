Thank you Jason Soon and Sinc

A random thought occurred on the road this evening, we all enjoy playing on the Cat, so lets remember Jason Soon who started it back around 2005 and Sinc who took over a few years ago and carried it onward and upward.
Generally a pretty thankless task. So thanks!
And thanks to the other named and nameless contributors who keep the pot bubbling and the threadsters who all contribute to the mix.
Hear hear.
Jason Soon predates my discovery of The Cat, but good to hear that like the Kingsmen, it carries on through changes at the top.
Thumbs up!
Great Soon’s ghost! The man is a living legend.
Yes, this numpty thanks you.
Bravo.
Older than 2005, Rafe.
The earliest Catallaxy Files iteration and page I can find.