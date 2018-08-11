Catallaxy Exclusive – Spartacus Satire

Your correspond Spartacus has recently posted a number of satirical posts designed to highlight the folly and lunacy of our political overlords. The most recent of these posts was:
Catallaxy Exclusive – Labor Promises to Expand ACMA and ACCC Armory.
Based on some of the comments that followed these posts, it seems that some Cats don’t seem to recognize the satire. This could be because either Spartacus is a really good writer or because the policy pronouncements from our Crazed Canberra Crew are so bad that the silliness of Spartacus’ posts don’t appear that silly.
Spartacus’ money is in the latter (ie he is not that good a writer).
For future reference, when Spartacus starts a post with “Catallaxy Exclusive”, this is a guide that what will follow is folly not fact.
The reality is that such things are all too plausible, given what has been coming out of Canberra in the last decade or so.
I mean, The Smartest Guy In The Room, made a Captain’s Call and gave some Barrier Reef fear mongers over $400 million without any due diligence.
If the ALP become government, it will use your observation as a playbook, in much the same way it seems to regard “1984” not as a warning, but a plan.