Catallaxy Exclusive – Spartacus Satire

Your correspond Spartacus has recently posted a number of satirical posts designed to highlight the folly and lunacy of our political overlords. The most recent of these posts was:

Based on some of the comments that followed these posts, it seems that some Cats don’t seem to recognize the satire. This could be because either Spartacus is a really good writer or because the policy pronouncements from our Crazed Canberra Crew are so bad that the silliness of Spartacus’ posts don’t appear that silly.

Spartacus’ money is in the latter (ie he is not that good a writer).

For future reference, when Spartacus starts a post with “Catallaxy Exclusive”, this is a guide that what will follow is folly not fact.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com