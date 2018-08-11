Coal-fired power stations under construction around the world

What do we know that they don’t?

From the Global Coal Plant Tracker. Coal Plants by Country (Power Stations) to July 2018 30MW and larger. The total for the top 100 countries is 270 (file not fully loading). China 130 under construction and 106 Announced, pre-Permit or Permitted; India 41 and 47; Indonesia 20 (50); Vietnam 9 (27); Turkey 3 (39); Bangladesh 4 (19); Philippines 9 (16); Japan 13 (13); Pakistan 4 (10); Mongolia 3, Poland 4, Taiwan 2, Russia 3 etc.

There is another table Coal Plants by Country (Units) with larger numbers adding up to 491 under construction with 790 Announced, Pre-Permit and Permitted. This seems to indicate that plants can have more than one unit.

Regardless of the way you cut it, the coal miners of the world are going to be digging for a few decades yet and you can see why an international agency has projected that wind and solar will only be contributing 4% of the world’s energy at the mid-century.