Coal-fired power stations under construction around the world

What do we know that they don’t?
From the Global Coal Plant Tracker. Coal Plants by Country (Power Stations) to July 2018 30MW and larger. The total for the top 100 countries is 270 (file not fully loading). China 130 under construction and 106 Announced, pre-Permit or Permitted; India 41 and 47; Indonesia 20 (50); Vietnam 9 (27); Turkey 3 (39); Bangladesh 4 (19); Philippines 9 (16); Japan 13 (13); Pakistan 4 (10); Mongolia 3, Poland 4, Taiwan 2, Russia 3 etc.
There is another table Coal Plants by Country (Units) with larger numbers adding up to 491 under construction with 790 Announced, Pre-Permit and Permitted. This seems to indicate that plants can have more than one unit.
Regardless of the way you cut it, the coal miners of the world are going to be digging for a few decades yet and you can see why an international agency has projected that wind and solar will only be contributing 4% of the world’s energy at the mid-century.
Coal fired and many other power stations in Australia typically have 2 to 4 units. Hazelworth had 8, from memory.
By comparison, wind often has a few dozen generators, feeding through a single connection to the grid.
Thanks for reminding folk that, despite 90% of the noise about electricity nationally comes from the spruikers for renewables (or “unreliables” as I started calling them about 5 years back), most of whom seem to have personal commercial or academic career connections to either wind or solar.
The current percentage of electricity generated by the unreliables is only a couple of percent and that is unlikely to become significant before 2030… 2050… whatever date you choose.
According to the tables it is “people of colour” (no white) that are building coal fired power plants and polluting the world with CO2 and contributing to climate change.
These polluting countries are destroying the Great Barrier Reef, causing the NSW drought and WA rains. We should put a carbon tax on all goods and services from these countries. Will someone please think of the children? It’s the right thing to do. Josh and Maol must act!
Well according to Watts up with that
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/07/03/forget-paris-1600-new-coal-power-plants-built-around-the-world/
The figure is 1600.
No nation in the West can cut enough to make room for that number.
