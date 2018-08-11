Electric cars leave carbon emissions behind?

From a story about the innovative subsidy farmer Elon Musk in The Weekend Australian.

Technology commentator Anthony Agius in Melbourne said he put his name down for the Model 3 in 2017. The focus was simply on leaving carbon emissions behind by owning an electric car.

Where does this technology commentator think the electricity is going to come from?

Last year the news from inside the Chinese bureaucracy was about a big push for electric cars to reduce air pollution. Someone must have realised where the power comes from so they have resumed construction of coal-fired power plants. In any case CO2 is not pollution, it is plant food, and it is well below the optimum level for plant growth.