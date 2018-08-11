Electric cars leave carbon emissions behind?

From a story about the innovative subsidy farmer Elon Musk in The Weekend Australian.
Technology commentator Anthony Agius in Melbourne said he put his name down for the Model 3 in 2017.
The focus was simply on leaving carbon emissions behind by owning an electric car.
Where does this technology commentator think the electricity is going to come from?
Last year the news from inside the Chinese bureaucracy was about a big push for electric cars to reduce air pollution. Someone must have realised where the power comes from so they have resumed construction of coal-fired power plants. In any case CO2 is not pollution, it is plant food, and it is well below the optimum level for plant growth.
Rafe they really are that dumb- no knowledge of basic high school science.
I’ve long noted that tech heads all too often seem to be the most ardent believers in climate change (if the various technical forums are anything to go by) and they really don’t seem to know much about the reality of this propaganda. This is his level of his expertise: https://www.pcauthority.com.au/author/anthony-agius-752247.
And for those that analyse specifications and performance metrics, delve into advertising hype etc of technology and technology companies, it beggars belief that they just seem to leave their brains behind when it comes to anything to do with climate change.