It’s not just their lies, but what they ignore

Posted on 4:13 pm, August 11, 2018 by Steve Kates

All picked up today.

CNN Caught Putting Socialist on Panel to Pretend He’s a Disillusioned Trump Voter

Left Working Furiously To Bury Feinstein Spy Story

Media Silent: Linda Sarsour Connected to Terrorist Training Compound in New Mexico

OMAROSA CALLED OUT By Conservative Pollster For Claiming That Trump Used A Racist Term: “Flat-Out False”

Journalists or Activists? CNN, Which Admitted They Were Responsible for Getting Alex Jones Deplatformed from YouTube, Apple, and FaceBook, Now Admits It’s Also Pressuring Twitter to Deplatform Him

LOL: ABC Stages Fake Scene With Actors Harassing Leftist At Restaurant To Portray Libs As Victims

Terrorist Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction, But The News Media Yawns

You didn’t want to know anyway, but if you did want to know you are an obvious sociopathic racist oppressor so they are absolutely right not to tell you.

One Response to It’s not just their lies, but what they ignore

  1. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2786521, posted on August 11, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Early last century my grandfather was an officer in the British Army ,as a lieutenant he was made Aide de Campe to his Colonel the Honourable Godfrey ,a member of a prominent family.he often said of politicians and the clergy ,”I would not breed from these people “ , how much this applies to today’s politicians ,clergy and business “leaders “ ,the Hon .Godfrey would be very unimpressed with today’s crop of idiots .
    He was the one who called George the 7th “that damned German drunken letcher” a most apropriate name given his history,great one for telling the truth old Godfrey ,wouldn’t have got anywhere these days ,not a bit PC .loved the old guy ,real character .

