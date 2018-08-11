Open Forum: August 11, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, August 11, 2018
36 Responses to Open Forum: August 11, 2018

  Harlequin Decline
    #2786078, posted on August 11, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Second perhaps?

  C.L.
    #2786086, posted on August 11, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Donald J. [email protected]
    1h1 hour ago

    I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!

  zyconoclast
    #2786088, posted on August 11, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Cassie of Sydney
    #2786021, posted on August 10, 2018 at 8:12 pm
    “Clint
    #2786009, posted on August 10, 2018 at 7:58 pm
    grubby little Muslim man spit at my feet and called me a filthy J*w.

    So many j ews advocate for mass immigration so I have zero sympathy when the diversity they championed bites them in the arse”

    Here is Oz it is simply not true that so many J*ws advocate for mass immigration. Whilst some do, most don’t.

    Support for mass immigration may or may not be true but hatred of free speech and support 18C and hate speech laws is something that is dearly loved.

    THE NSW J3wish Board of Deputies (JBOD) and the J3wish Community Council of Victoria (JCCV) have united in support of keeping Sections 18C and 18D of the Racial Discrimination Act (RDA) in their present form.

    However, Dr Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the J3wish group B’na! B’r!th’s Anti-Defamation Commission, said the two men do not speak for the broader community.

    “Through our work combating bigotry and anti-Semitism, we have found that effective protections against racial and religious vilification are a necessary tool in countering the unique harm caused by this type of hate speech and incitement,” he said.

    Executive director of the Australia/Israel & J3wish Affairs Council, Dr Colin Rubenstein, said in a statement section 18C, while important, must be administered better.

    Mr Peter Wertheim, executive director of the Executive Council of Australian J3wry, was one of 10 ethnic groups to urge the government not to “weaken” the Racial Discrimination Act by removing sections 18C and 18D

  zyconoclast
    #2786089, posted on August 11, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Strengthened hate speech laws pass NSW Parliament in ‘great day’ for Australia

    The Alliance’s spokesman, Vic Alhadeff, has been striving for change for more than 15 years with the J3wish Board of Deputies and is “exhilarated” it has finally come.

  zyconoclast
    #2786092, posted on August 11, 2018 at 12:25 am

    CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Canadian gold mining company on Thursday won the right to go after Venezuela’s prized U.S.-based oil refineries and collect $1.4 billion it lost in a decade-old take-over by the late socialist President Hugo Chavez.

    Chief Judge Leonard P. Stark of the U.S. Federal District Court in Delaware made the ruling in favor of Crystallex, striking a blow to crisis-wracked Venezuela, which stands to lose its most valuable asset outside of the country — Citgo.

  BrettW
    #2786096, posted on August 11, 2018 at 12:38 am

    I am guessing the ADF now regrets letting Chris Masters get so much access to SAS members in Afghanistan. Nothing good has come of it.

    #I’llridewithBenRoberts-SmithVCMG

  Leigh Lowe
    #2786097, posted on August 11, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Mitch M.

    #2786015, posted on August 10, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    What a bunch of girlie throws.
    Three seasons of cricket or baseball before you get your hands on a grenade.

  Whalehunt Fun
    #2786098, posted on August 11, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Seventeenth I guess

  zyconoclast
    #2786099, posted on August 11, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Elon Musk, Crony Capitalist
    The billionaire should spend his own money, not the taxpayers’.

    And there were many other successful ventures that made Musk into one of the most successful businessmen in the world. According to Forbes, Musk is worth $14.3 billion. Much of his wealth is the result of producing brilliant ideas, creating value for others and revolutionizing the way we do business.

    More recently, however, Musk has used his wealth to invest in space travel, solar panels, and electric cars. There wasn’t anything wrong with that until Musk dragged the government into it. Tesla Motors, SolarCity, and SpaceX—a few of his highest-profile projects—have relied heavily on government subsidies. According to a 2015 article in the Los Angeles Times, these three companies “together have benefited from an estimated $4.9 billion in government support.” And though none of these projects is profitable on its own, Musk is making a mint.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2786100, posted on August 11, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Jake Tapper
    @jaketapper
    Esquire: James Bond Producers Are Leaning Toward Idris Elba As the Next 007.

    Ben Shapiro
    @benshapiro
    Idris Elba is fantastic. Good choice.

    F$cking Little Benny Jesus Christ.

  Mindfree
    #2786101, posted on August 11, 2018 at 2:03 am

    Currently at Bonavista (north east Newfoundland) the oldest permament European settlement discovered by John Cabot in 1497
    Famous for the Puffin seabirds that change the colour of their beak based on their mood so im told – they fly and settle feet away and do not expect food unlike sea gulls
    Wetook in some spectacular seascapes and at the cape and Elliston
    Excellent little village with a ton of history of the area over the last few hundred years
    Glad to be here for now and not putting up with the shite in Oz
    Getting Fox news on the car radio so catching whats going on in the US and Canada
    BTW seems two of the shooting victims in Frederickton in New Brunswick were cops

  None
    #2786102, posted on August 11, 2018 at 2:20 am

    The Alliance’s spokesman, Vic Alhadeff, has been striving for change for more than 15 years with the J3wish Board of Deputies and is “exhilarated” it has finally come.

    Vic Alhadeff and the three J*ws he represents are enemies of the state. All other J** in Australia should distance themselves from this little fascist. Remember the alliance he leads is full of lefties who absolutely hate J*ws, hate Israel, are BDS advicates and hate free speech. It astonishes me time and time again how so many diaspora J**s are just the useful idiots of resident fascists. To think that some of my forefathers died for their freedom so they could now take away mine. Fuck ’em.

  JC
    #2786103, posted on August 11, 2018 at 2:25 am

    Having a black guy as James Bond is like having a white dude play Mandingo.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2786104, posted on August 11, 2018 at 2:29 am

    Donald J. [email protected]
    1h1 hour ago

    I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!

    This is awesome. Turkey needs a slap.

  Mark A
    #2786105, posted on August 11, 2018 at 2:30 am

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2786100, posted on August 11, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Jake Tapper
    @jaketapper
    Esquire: James Bond Producers Are Leaning Toward Idris Elba As the Next 007.

    Ben Shapiro
    @benshapiro
    Idris Elba is fantastic. Good choice.

    F$cking Little Benny Jesus Christ.

    On the site it says, “people really want Elba to play the JB”

    Who are these people?

  Infidel Tiger
    #2786106, posted on August 11, 2018 at 2:32 am

    Shapiro is a sawn off little shit. He’s an internet hall monitor and a douche.

    His only claim to fame is that he is good at debating. He’s not good at anything else. He’s actually a shit of a person and has zero original or interesting thoughts.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2786107, posted on August 11, 2018 at 2:33 am

    Shapiro is the ultimate cuck.

  JC
    #2786108, posted on August 11, 2018 at 3:03 am

    You can’t agree with someone 100%. Artie. Shapiro does mostly good work.

    Stimson just doesn’t like him for some reason and rsgs on him all the time. Stop being swayed.

  squawkbox
    #2786109, posted on August 11, 2018 at 3:03 am

    Quite – his career has been one long running audition to be the next George Will

  squawkbox
    #2786110, posted on August 11, 2018 at 3:04 am

    which is seriously not a compliment

  squawkbox
    #2786111, posted on August 11, 2018 at 3:05 am

    And in any case you can’t trust short people

  DrBeauGan
    #2786112, posted on August 11, 2018 at 3:08 am

    Executive director of the Australia/Israel & J3wish Affairs Council, Dr Colin Rubenstein, said in a statement section 18C, while important, must be administered better.

    Yes, Colin Rubenstein is the guy who put up a Çat article praising 18C. He got some opposition here. I was left feeling many dzhwz don’t understand the idea of letting the loonies put their nutty ideas out there to be debated. Pity.

  None
    #2786114, posted on August 11, 2018 at 3:18 am

    Shapiro is scary smart. He is a lawyer – Harvard law graduate – a practising lawyer with a legal consultancy firm and he’s married to a doctor. This on top of all of his media and advocacy work. He has a really grating annoying voice but 90% of the time is actually spot on in his analysis.

  DrBeauGan
    #2786115, posted on August 11, 2018 at 3:21 am

    Squawkbox, I had never heard of George Will, so I checked him out. Shallow as a damp pavement.

    Saying anyone is trying to be the next one is very unkind. I don’t think little Benny is that bad. 😊

  classical_hero
    #2786116, posted on August 11, 2018 at 3:22 am

    https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2018/08/08/gop-reps-arrest-gets-7x-coverage-entire-scandal-democrat

    It’s good to be a Democrat because the media generally ignores your charges but highlights Republican charges.

  DrBeauGan
    #2786117, posted on August 11, 2018 at 3:26 am

    None, little Benny is articulate in spades, somewhat glib, quick witted, but not a deep thinker. He’s not as smart as Trump.

  .
    #2786118, posted on August 11, 2018 at 3:29 am

    This is “scary smart”.

    Wolfram was a wunderkind. By age 15, he began research in applied quantum field theory and particle physics and published scientific papers. Topics included matter creation and annihilation, the fundamental interactions, elementary particles and their currents, hadronic and leptonic physics, and the parton model, published in professional peer-reviewed scientific journals including Nuclear Physics B, Australian Journal of Physics, Nuovo Cimento, and Physical Review D.[35] Working independently, Wolfram published a widely cited paper on heavy quark production at age 18[2] and nine other papers,[20] and continued research and to publish on particle physics into his early twenties. Wolfram’s work with Geoffrey C. Fox on the theory of the strong interaction is still used in experimental particle physics.[36]

    He was educated at Eton College, but left prematurely in 1976.[37] He entered St. John’s College, Oxford at age 17 but found lectures “awful”,[20] and left in 1978[38] without graduating[39][40] to attend the California Institute of Technology, the following year, where he received a PhD[41] in particle physics on November 19, 1979 at age 20.[42] Wolfram’s thesis committee was composed of Richard Feynman, Peter Goldreich, Frank J. Sciulli and Steven Frautschi, and chaired by Richard D. Field.[42][43]

    A 1981 letter from Feynman to Gerald Freund giving reference for Wolfram for the MacArthur grant appears in Feynman’s collected letters, Perfectly Reasonable Deviations from the Beaten Track. Following his PhD, Wolfram joined the faculty at Caltech and became the youngest recipient[44] of the MacArthur Fellowships in 1981, at age 21

