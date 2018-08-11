Liberty Quote
The riches of the rich are not the cause of the poverty of anybody; the process that makes some people rich is, on the contrary, the corollary of the process that improves many peoples want satisfaction. The entrepreneurs, the capitalists and the technologists prosper as far as they succeed in best supplying the consumers.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- classical_hero on Catallaxy Exclusive – Labor Promises to Expand ACMA and ACCC Armory
- . on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- classical_hero on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- None on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- squawkbox on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- squawkbox on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- squawkbox on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- JC on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- Mark A on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- JC on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- None on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- Mindfree on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- Whalehunt Fun on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- BrettW on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 11, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- Thank you Jason Soon and Sinc
- Black Americans swing to Trump
- Catallaxy Exclusive – Labor Promises to Expand ACMA and ACCC Armory
- A reading list of original and influential liberal thinkers
- Fuel-efficiency regulation impact draft is a fantasy
- Follow the money….to AGL
- Der Kommissar
- White Privilege Conference
- Lets follow the example of Germany with unreliable energy
- Lysander: The ABC and the “Right” to No
- Add this one to your lexicon – intersectionality
- Wednesday Forum: August 8, 2018
- Felipe Lungov: Creative Destruction in the App Market
- Captured – Left, Right and Centre
- NEG might be the answer but Turnbull needs to explain why
- Education – East German Style
- Jeremy Sammut on the future of Medicare
- Governance – Chinese Style
- Quality journalism
- But the intentions were good
- The Company We Keep
- Do his colleagues know?
- Q&A Forum: August 6, 2018
- The second Battle of the Marne a hundred years on
- Regulatory restraints on land use: harmful to affluence and to recreation
- The money man – Chris Bowen
- Joe McCarthy and the Deep State
- Monday Forum: August 6, 2018
- Andrew Bolt and the anti-semitic left
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: August 11, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First ?
Second perhaps?
3
Smash and grab Top 10!
Finally!!!!!!!
Cassie of Sydney
#2786021, posted on August 10, 2018 at 8:12 pm
“Clint
#2786009, posted on August 10, 2018 at 7:58 pm
grubby little Muslim man spit at my feet and called me a filthy J*w.
So many j ews advocate for mass immigration so I have zero sympathy when the diversity they championed bites them in the arse”
Here is Oz it is simply not true that so many J*ws advocate for mass immigration. Whilst some do, most don’t.
Support for mass immigration may or may not be true but hatred of free speech and support 18C and hate speech laws is something that is dearly loved.
THE NSW J3wish Board of Deputies (JBOD) and the J3wish Community Council of Victoria (JCCV) have united in support of keeping Sections 18C and 18D of the Racial Discrimination Act (RDA) in their present form.
However, Dr Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the J3wish group B’na! B’r!th’s Anti-Defamation Commission, said the two men do not speak for the broader community.
“Through our work combating bigotry and anti-Semitism, we have found that effective protections against racial and religious vilification are a necessary tool in countering the unique harm caused by this type of hate speech and incitement,” he said.
Executive director of the Australia/Israel & J3wish Affairs Council, Dr Colin Rubenstein, said in a statement section 18C, while important, must be administered better.
Mr Peter Wertheim, executive director of the Executive Council of Australian J3wry, was one of 10 ethnic groups to urge the government not to “weaken” the Racial Discrimination Act by removing sections 18C and 18D
Strengthened hate speech laws pass NSW Parliament in ‘great day’ for Australia
The Alliance’s spokesman, Vic Alhadeff, has been striving for change for more than 15 years with the J3wish Board of Deputies and is “exhilarated” it has finally come.
China fires SIX WARNINGS to US Navy in South China Sea ‘This is China…LEAVE IMMEDIATELY’
As Populism Against Open Borders Grows Across Europe, Merkel and Macron’s Poll Numbers Take A Hit
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Canadian gold mining company on Thursday won the right to go after Venezuela’s prized U.S.-based oil refineries and collect $1.4 billion it lost in a decade-old take-over by the late socialist President Hugo Chavez.
Chief Judge Leonard P. Stark of the U.S. Federal District Court in Delaware made the ruling in favor of Crystallex, striking a blow to crisis-wracked Venezuela, which stands to lose its most valuable asset outside of the country — Citgo.
We are looked at a naked greedy tariff. Simply said, Australia is really becoming the most anti-capitalist country in the West. The Australian dollar has been declining since 2011 and this hunt for taxes continues to expand with the most anti-free market laws in Western civilization. It is only a question of time before the USA turns and looks at the crazy laws coming from Australia and begins to retaliate.
Many of the nation’s colleges have become a force for evil and a focal point for the destruction of traditional American values. The threat to our future lies in the fact that today’s college students are tomorrow’s teachers, professors, judges, attorneys, legislators and policymakers. A recent Brookings Institution poll suggests that nearly half of college students believe that hate speech is not protected by the First Amendment.
Microsoft Demands That Gab Delete Post Calling for ‘Eradication of All J3ws’
I am guessing the ADF now regrets letting Chris Masters get so much access to SAS members in Afghanistan. Nothing good has come of it.
#I’llridewithBenRoberts-SmithVCMG
What a bunch of girlie throws.
Three seasons of cricket or baseball before you get your hands on a grenade.
Seventeenth I guess
Elon Musk, Crony Capitalist
The billionaire should spend his own money, not the taxpayers’.
And there were many other successful ventures that made Musk into one of the most successful businessmen in the world. According to Forbes, Musk is worth $14.3 billion. Much of his wealth is the result of producing brilliant ideas, creating value for others and revolutionizing the way we do business.
More recently, however, Musk has used his wealth to invest in space travel, solar panels, and electric cars. There wasn’t anything wrong with that until Musk dragged the government into it. Tesla Motors, SolarCity, and SpaceX—a few of his highest-profile projects—have relied heavily on government subsidies. According to a 2015 article in the Los Angeles Times, these three companies “together have benefited from an estimated $4.9 billion in government support.” And though none of these projects is profitable on its own, Musk is making a mint.
Jake Tapper
@jaketapper
Esquire: James Bond Producers Are Leaning Toward Idris Elba As the Next 007.
Ben Shapiro
@benshapiro
Idris Elba is fantastic. Good choice.
F$cking Little Benny Jesus Christ.
Currently at Bonavista (north east Newfoundland) the oldest permament European settlement discovered by John Cabot in 1497
Famous for the Puffin seabirds that change the colour of their beak based on their mood so im told – they fly and settle feet away and do not expect food unlike sea gulls
Wetook in some spectacular seascapes and at the cape and Elliston
Excellent little village with a ton of history of the area over the last few hundred years
Glad to be here for now and not putting up with the shite in Oz
Getting Fox news on the car radio so catching whats going on in the US and Canada
BTW seems two of the shooting victims in Frederickton in New Brunswick were cops
Vic Alhadeff and the three J*ws he represents are enemies of the state. All other J** in Australia should distance themselves from this little fascist. Remember the alliance he leads is full of lefties who absolutely hate J*ws, hate Israel, are BDS advicates and hate free speech. It astonishes me time and time again how so many diaspora J**s are just the useful idiots of resident fascists. To think that some of my forefathers died for their freedom so they could now take away mine. Fuck ’em.
Having a black guy as James Bond is like having a white dude play Mandingo.
This is awesome. Turkey needs a slap.
Stimpson J. Cat
#2786100, posted on August 11, 2018 at 1:52 am
Jake Tapper
@jaketapper
Esquire: James Bond Producers Are Leaning Toward Idris Elba As the Next 007.
Ben Shapiro
@benshapiro
Idris Elba is fantastic. Good choice.
F$cking Little Benny Jesus Christ.
On the site it says, “people really want Elba to play the JB”
Who are these people?
Shapiro is a sawn off little shit. He’s an internet hall monitor and a douche.
His only claim to fame is that he is good at debating. He’s not good at anything else. He’s actually a shit of a person and has zero original or interesting thoughts.
Shapiro is the ultimate cuck.
You can’t agree with someone 100%. Artie. Shapiro does mostly good work.
Stimson just doesn’t like him for some reason and rsgs on him all the time. Stop being swayed.
Quite – his career has been one long running audition to be the next George Will
which is seriously not a compliment
And in any case you can’t trust short people
Yes, Colin Rubenstein is the guy who put up a Çat article praising 18C. He got some opposition here. I was left feeling many dzhwz don’t understand the idea of letting the loonies put their nutty ideas out there to be debated. Pity.
Shapiro is scary smart. He is a lawyer – Harvard law graduate – a practising lawyer with a legal consultancy firm and he’s married to a doctor. This on top of all of his media and advocacy work. He has a really grating annoying voice but 90% of the time is actually spot on in his analysis.
Squawkbox, I had never heard of George Will, so I checked him out. Shallow as a damp pavement.
Saying anyone is trying to be the next one is very unkind. I don’t think little Benny is that bad. 😊
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2018/08/08/gop-reps-arrest-gets-7x-coverage-entire-scandal-democrat
It’s good to be a Democrat because the media generally ignores your charges but highlights Republican charges.
None, little Benny is articulate in spades, somewhat glib, quick witted, but not a deep thinker. He’s not as smart as Trump.
This is “scary smart”.
Wolfram was a wunderkind. By age 15, he began research in applied quantum field theory and particle physics and published scientific papers. Topics included matter creation and annihilation, the fundamental interactions, elementary particles and their currents, hadronic and leptonic physics, and the parton model, published in professional peer-reviewed scientific journals including Nuclear Physics B, Australian Journal of Physics, Nuovo Cimento, and Physical Review D.[35] Working independently, Wolfram published a widely cited paper on heavy quark production at age 18[2] and nine other papers,[20] and continued research and to publish on particle physics into his early twenties. Wolfram’s work with Geoffrey C. Fox on the theory of the strong interaction is still used in experimental particle physics.[36]
He was educated at Eton College, but left prematurely in 1976.[37] He entered St. John’s College, Oxford at age 17 but found lectures “awful”,[20] and left in 1978[38] without graduating[39][40] to attend the California Institute of Technology, the following year, where he received a PhD[41] in particle physics on November 19, 1979 at age 20.[42] Wolfram’s thesis committee was composed of Richard Feynman, Peter Goldreich, Frank J. Sciulli and Steven Frautschi, and chaired by Richard D. Field.[42][43]
A 1981 letter from Feynman to Gerald Freund giving reference for Wolfram for the MacArthur grant appears in Feynman’s collected letters, Perfectly Reasonable Deviations from the Beaten Track. Following his PhD, Wolfram joined the faculty at Caltech and became the youngest recipient[44] of the MacArthur Fellowships in 1981, at age 21