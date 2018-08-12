Compare and contrast

Gotthard Base Tunnel Switzerland. Longest tunnel in the world at 57 km, with a total rail track length of 152 km. Opened on schedule in 2016. Total cost $AU 13.2 billion.

WestConnex in Sydney. 33 km of road of which 16 km is new tunnels. Road is considerably less expensive to build than rail. Original forecast cost of $AU 10 billion, now expected to be $AU 18.6 billion.