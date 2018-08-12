Compare and contrast

Gotthard Base Tunnel Switzerland. Longest tunnel in the world at 57 km, with a total rail track length of 152 km. Opened on schedule in 2016. Total cost $AU 13.2 billion.
WestConnex in Sydney. 33 km of road of which 16 km is new tunnels. Road is considerably less expensive to build than rail. Original forecast cost of $AU 10 billion, now expected to be $AU 18.6 billion.
The really pathetic thing is that this shit is expected, and never investigated. Between rapacious rent-seekers and crony capitalist xnuts there’s not many of us actually generating wealth to be pillaged.
At least this one’s being built, unlike that Mongolian cluster-fuck in Melbodishu.
yeah, but the Swiss dont have the CFMEU. Obviously.
From a strictly technical perspective the Swiss one is more difficult because it is faulted hard rock. It has the advantage of less competition with other land uses.
The latter is always a handful, so it isnt really a fair comparison.
Sydney Light Rail?
Australia is the most corrupt country in the western world.
That tram abomination in the Sydney CBD has been going longer than communism. Another illustration of the fraud that is the liberal party, that ugly traffic blocker should’ve been shitcanned as soon as they took office, followed by the dismissal and dissolution of the Sydney City Council. And those larcenous marxist swine at Waverley.
That drilling machine which pushed its way under the Alps is a story on its own. Any culture that can build something as extraordinary as that masterpiece of technology might just have the edge on others, which we are told with unrelenting urgency , are equal in every respect.
The country that could once tackle a project like the original Snowy scheme is now reduced to not being able to do much at all – unless it PC of course!
The difference is that in Switzerland the project management and finance for the project is not predicated on ruinous upfront fees and charges. Over here most of these projects are outsourced to management companies which gouge huge fees to “manage” these projects and then move the risks and costs down to the sub-contractors who of course do not have the wherewithal to carry these imposts. The result is that projects costs blow out and the timelines also blowout. Has been a recurring issue in OZ for over 40 years on any major govt project in any state or territory.