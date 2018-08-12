David Bidstrup: “The average human has one breast and one testicle”.

As the torture continues with “energy policy” and whether the NEG will save us all I found the quotation above, attributed to Des MacHale, Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at University College Cork.

We are told that the pain we are enduring is in a good cause. We are “tackling climate change” and doing our bit for the planet and our fellow man. We are told that “Climate change” can be arrested by “emissions reductions”. We are told that carbon dioxide, the trace gas that feeds every living thing on the planet is causing the “global average temperature” to rise and the solution is to throw away our standard of living and contribute to the profits of the “renewables” industry because if we don’t we will fry.

The concept of an average temperature is nonsense. Back in May this year Catallaxy posted “What are we worried about” where I referenced a couple of articles that made the case very strongly.

Averages can be useful in some circumstances. Take 100 boxes of matches that purport to have 50 matches in a box and count all the matches then divide by 100. The result is 50, some boxes might have 51 matches, some 49 but the average will be 50 near enough. You can do the same with 100 packs of cards and get 52 cards per pack or 200 dogs and get 4 legs per dog. These things are predictable but you cannot add up temperatures from different parts of the globe and find an average because the system is chaotic and not amenable to analysis.

Take a container of water at zero degrees and heat it to 100 degrees. The arithmetic average is 50 degrees but you will scald yourself if you stick your hand in it. Try again starting at 49 degrees and finishing at 51. The average is still 50 but the water is a lot cooler.

Analysing all the landline phone numbers for the surname Smith in the 2018 Adelaide White pages and averaging gives the “average Smith phone number” of 8328 9940. There are no Smiths that have the average phone number or anything close to it. Dial that number and the person answering will not be a Smith that lives in Adelaide. (Interestingly, the number of Smiths listed has declined substantially over the years. At one time there were pages of them and now a mere 20. Shows what impact mobiles have had).

The whole “climate change” edifice is built around increasing “global average temperatures” and it is a scam. Three organisations take data from one source, (NCDC), perform mathematical jiggery pokery and come up with 3 different answers. Two organisations take data from one NASA satellite and come up with 2 different answers. All 5 disagree with one another but this is the basis for “climate policy”. Even Australia’s BoM has been caught out with their hand in the till. These organisations manipulate the data after the fact, in some cases many years after the fact. Those interested should look at www.climate4you.com where you can see the changes that have been made decades after the actual readings were taken.

It is not the “average temperature” that is important it is the range of temperature that we live in. 130 years of BoM data showed that those who live in Adelaide live within a temperature range of 40 degrees C and that this has been consistent over the years with some random fluctuations, (See my post of 14 May 2018 “Not much change in 130 years”). Sydney has a range of 30 degrees, (see post “Sydney’s doing OK as well” dated 15 May 2018).

Without banging on for too long, the message is that the whole “climate change” scam is based on questionable, if not fraudulent” claims that an “average” temperature can be ascertained accurately and that it actually has some relevance. Both propositions are total bull.

Here we are in 2018 with an electricity system that is a shambles, “energy companies” raping and pillaging at will, green fanatics screaming their propaganda at everyone, politicians hamstrung by the ideologies they have adopted for political gain and unable to get out of the corner they have painted themselves into, carpetbaggers peddling bogus “solutions” and all for absolutely no gain whatsoever.

The last word from the late George Carlin:

Think of how stupid the average person is, and then realise that half the population are stupider than that.