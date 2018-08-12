Vaclav Klaus on Peter Bauer

h/t Jessie on the open thread. A very elegant tribute to a man who was a true scholar and a gentleman as well.

He came in Sydney in 1989 to visit the Centre for Independent Studies en route to a Mont Pelerin conference in Christchurch. He landed at noon on Melbourne Cup day and the office at CIS was set up for festivities. There was some alarm that Lord Peter Bauer the international scholar and sage would find this frivolity disconcerting.

Far from it, the Lord was the son of a Hungarian refugee who was a bookmaker by profession and he loved the turf and everything connected with it. So he was delighted especially when he was given some important function to perform like announcing the winner of the sweep.

The other link that Jessie provided, Bauer rubbishing Keynes.

More on Bauer and also Bill Hutt on industrial relations and Ian Hancock on Australian protectionism. And the role of gambling in the rise of cricket.