Canada selectively cuts carbon tax for the big end of town

Of course it makes sense!

Warning, social justice warriors at work. 80%-90% of greenhouse gas emissions of large industrial corporations will be exempt from the tax The plebs still pay the tax because they can’t relocate. LOL.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna admitted an inconvenient truth last week: the Liberal carbon tax would drive jobs out of Canada. The admission came in the form of a partial flip-flop on the issue. The government quietly posted a document online indicating that 80%-90% of greenhouse gas emissions of large industrial corporations would be exempt from the tax. The reason? The government wants to avoid high costs that push industrial production out of Canada to places without carbon taxes.

