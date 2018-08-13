Canada selectively cuts carbon tax for the big end of town

Of course it makes sense!
Warning, social justice warriors at work. 80%-90% of greenhouse gas emissions of large industrial corporations will be exempt from the tax The plebs still pay the tax because they can’t relocate. LOL.
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna admitted an inconvenient truth last week: the Liberal carbon tax would drive jobs out of Canada. The admission came in the form of a partial flip-flop on the issue.
The government quietly posted a document online indicating that 80%-90% of greenhouse gas emissions of large industrial corporations would be exempt from the tax. The reason? The government wants to avoid high costs that push industrial production out of Canada to places without carbon taxes.
WINDWATCH. Wind and Other doing 8% of demand, enjoy your hot breakfast and morning coffee while we still have coal-fired power.
The list of things that should never be legislated grows by the day.
Whaddaya know? Trudeau isn’t a complete idiot, unlike our Waffles.
Canada will tax carbon emissions to meet Paris climate agreement targets
Except when reality kicks them in the nuts eh?
That wouldn’t be the same Environment Minister Catherine McKenna “pressing for a more ambitious goal in curbing global temperature increases: Preventing a rise of more than 1.5 degrees by 2100, rather than the two degrees sought after by other major powers at the summit.” by any chance?
A carbon tax is only a job killer in other countries, in Australia it’s a job creator, or so I’m told.
How many years did it take for this idiot to understand the basics?
Unreliables will always cost more.
An inconvenient truth that has finally been admitted by the idiots that want to inflict more of this madness upon us.
Meanwhile our own inept pollies in Canberra are trying to impose a ‘carbon tax’ on us plebs.
Turdball and Frydenburg really are a match made in heaven.
OK, so the Canadian government signed up for national ‘carbon (dioxide)’ reductions at massive cost, to be paid for by all taxpayers, then finds (quelle surprise!) that they will damage the (real) economy and destroy jobs, so they then exempt large industrial taxpayers (just like in Australia, only we did it first with exemptions to the LRET), leaving small businesses and individual taxpayers to foot ALL the cost. And this could not have been foreseen? How long until Canada has a national election?
I was reading Marie Sukloff’s ‘Life-Story of a Russian Exile’ over the weekend. In the back-blocks of Russia in 1885 the only decorative element in the writer’s mud hut was a samovar and a couple of candlesticks. The tax collector seizes these without a word. Welcome to the world of the greens, where an undecorated mud hut is your future. Everything will be taken from you and passed up the chain of virtue.
Canada and its government is fast becoming an irrelevancy.
Trump is hitting The Boy Trudeau upside of the head with the NAFTA deal. The Canadian dollar is dropping, GDP is stalling and capital is fleeing the country.
The Boy made a YUUGE mistake when he back-stabbed The Donald just after the G7. The Donald always, but always, gets even.
The Boy Trudeau will be thrown out in 2019. BANK ON IT.
Gosh, have the Liberals forgotten the Ontario elections already.