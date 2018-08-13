Enjoy morning coffee and hot meals while we still have coalfired power

Memo to the Liberal Party room. Today Wind and Other peaked near 9% of demand at the low point of demand around noon. AT 2 as demand picked up it was down to 8% and at 5.30 as the sun set and demand approached the peak for the day it is down to 5%. Next to nothing from Queensland and South Australia.

Memo to Greens, if you want 100% RE that means you need at least twenty (20) times the current capacity.

Memo to Electricity Bill. If you want 50% RE that means we need at least ten times the current capacity. Have you costed that?

Just to give a hint of the reason why power prices go up in parallel with the supply of RE, contrary to the claim that unreliables are cheaper. This is something that has to be explained to every voter who cares about the cost of hot meals and other comforts of civilisation. Cats may understand all this but it is not easy for beginners as I can testify. This comes from a post on the Australian Climate Skeptics.

One of the factors that never gets mentioned is that base load coal power needs to operate to a predictable schedule in order to be efficient. What we have is a system that deliberately forces coal power to go on standby whenever the “renewables” are working. This means that all of the running and capital costs of coal power continue to be charged to the coal station regardless of the output. That extra cost does not get charged against say, the wind farms, even though they are causing it. (Large Solar is so expensive it is not worth considering)

For example, a new Hele coal powered station running at normal capacity could be producing at a cost of 7.5c per KWh. If they have to suddenly halve their output because the wind starts blowing hard enough, the cost of providing that reduced output will be increased to around 12c per KWh. So, the wholesale price of that power has to accommodate that fact. The offensive thing is that the “renewables” purveyors then point at coal. saying it is not cheaper than wind at 6.5c per KWh. In actual fact, that extra 4.5c per KWh (Let’s call that the cost of intermittency) should rightfully be added to the cost of the wind power, making the real comparison 11c per KWh against 7.5c. for a new base load Hele power station. (Costs based on latest ANU Energy Change Institute information)

Add to that the incalculable cost of grid disruption caused by unreliable, intermittent renewables.