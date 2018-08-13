Monday Forum: August 13, 2018

  2. .
    #2787532, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Good morning Tony N, good morning JC.

  3. stackja
    #2787534, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Nathan Chatimba was allegedly picking up children from ex-partner when he fatally stabbed Peni Apikotoa
    CHRISTOPHER HARRIS, The Daily Telegraph
    August 13, 2018 12:00am
    Subscriber only

    A MAN was stabbed to death outside a Western Sydney house allegedly by another man who had gone there to collect his young children from his ex-partner.

    Peni Apikotoa, 34, was at the home of his friend Cassandra Sanders on Dutch Pl in St Clair on Saturday night when he was allegedly stabbed by her ex-partner Nathan Chatimba, 31.

    “He was a kind, thoughtful and caring person who was much loved by many, the family are understandably gravely distraught by his sudden and violent death,” Mr Apikotoa’s family said in a statement yesterday.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2787535, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Good morning, all.

  5. stackja
    #2787538, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Blue Mountains council says playground safety fences stop kids’ creativity and favour bullies
    Danielle Le Messurier, The Daily Telegraph
    August 13, 2018 12:00am
    Subscriber only

    A NSW council wants to “limit” fencing around play spaces because it “cages” children’s play and stops them from reaching their full creative ­potential.

    The Blue Mountains City Council also said fences can “provide opportunities for bullies to corner their victims” and “reduce perception of immediate parental responsibility”.

    Published “Play Guidelines” currently being considered by councillors state:

    “Fencing a play space from the rest of an open space limits the scope and variety of children’s play, it effectively ‘cages’ play into a contained space.

    “This is not in the spirit of child-friendly places.”

  7. DrBeauGan
    #2787548, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I want a blunt instrument of a Bond who drinks, smokes and is 1-dimensional. Some gadgets. Some nice bond girls. A super-villain who is trying to take over the world with an overly elaborate plan. A few snide jokes and one-liners. All executed in an exotic location with cool cars.

    I reckon Kingsman did it better.

  9. .
    #2787550, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Far from defending Alex Jones, it is time to throw him under the bus.

    https://www.dailydot.com/layer8/infowars-alex-jones/

    His service providers are free to withdraw their service. Free speech never meant the right to tell a property owner what the rules were.

    The issue is that they believe they’re centrist.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2787553, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Desperate farmers wait for drought relief dollars to filter down

    Sue Neales
    Reporter – Rural/Regional Affairs
    @BushReporter
    12:00AM August 13, 2018
    5 Comments

    Welcome drought relief donat­ions from generous Australians and big corporations are rolling into the coffers of Red Cross, ­Rotary, the Nine Network, Rural Aid and the Country Women’s Association but little has made its way to farmers in the most desperate need.

    With 100 per cent of NSW now declared in drought after record low rainfall, the welfare of thousands of cattle and sheep remains in jeopardy as hay reserves run out and many farmers are left with no funds to buy desperately needed food for their livestock and their own families.

    Stories have also emerged of rorters and shysters taking advantage of farmers searching for ­increasingly scarce hay as prices soar past the $450-500 a tonne mark and hay for sale in Victoria turns out to be of lower quality than advertised.

    Other farmers have ordered and pre-paid for hay to keep their herds and flocks alive, only for it turn up several days late or not be delivered at all.

    The NSW government yesterday announced a crackdown on skyrocketing feed and freight rates, with Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair appointing former NSW Farmers Association president and Corowa farmer Derek Schoen to oversee the state’s $500m emergency drought fodder and transport subsidy scheme.

    “Every dollar rorted is a dollar that doesn’t help a farmer and I won’t accept anyone gaming the system,” Mr Blair said.

    From the Oz. “Profiteering” is a word that suggests itself.

  14. Natural Instinct
    #2787557, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Child-friendly places in the Blue Mountains
    picture
    Sorry I could only find one with a fence, thus not child friendly.

  15. Mother Lode
    #2787558, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I reckon Kingsman did it better.

    Bond has vacated the field.

    Well, it had a good run, but I suppose it was inevitable that it would succumb to the same censure that makes Benny Hill so unpalatable today – social license withdrawn by miserable harpies.

  16. Snoopy
    #2787559, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:48 am

    It’s time for social media antitrust laws.

  17. .
    #2787560, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Stories have also emerged of rorters and shysters taking advantage of farmers searching for ­increasingly scarce hay as prices soar past the $450-500 a tonne mark and hay for sale in Victoria turns out to be of lower quality than advertised.

    Um, that would be other farmers selling this. No one mentions the farmers better at inventory management are making money now. I’d love to own a few silos full of “old, low-quality barley” right now. It beats selling barley for 90 AUD/tonne. Anyway, I thought they said the hay had run out. How can they sell something that has already run out?

  18. Pyrmonter
    #2787561, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:50 am

    @ ZK2A

    Fraud is wrong; and especially so when the victims are in a weak position, whether farmers or any others. Our law enforcement responds to it badly – the traditional mechanisms (liquidation, referral to ASIC or Police, public examination) have fallen almost into desuetude.

    But responding to scarcity is a feature, not a failing. The alternatives are worse: http://www.econtalk.org/munger-on-john-locke-prices-and-hurricane-sandy/

  20. .
    #2787563, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Government hands out money and then fraud happens.

    What to do? It’s a scooby doo mystery.

    Yeah right. F1 barley now 390/tonne.

    It was about 90-130/tonne two years ago.

    Maybe there is a lesson there.

  22. lotocoti
    #2787565, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I reckon Kingsman did it better.

    The twinkletoes at 7Mate expurgated Mr Darcy’s beautifully choreographed ultraviolence last night.

  23. jjf
    #2787566, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Morning all.

    Bolts article today is a classic – ABC is a joke!

  24. Cactus
    #2787567, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:58 am

    I really did enjoy Kingsmen I have to say. Only saw Kingmen 2 though on a plane. Will have to look up the first one.

  25. Old School Conservative
    #2787568, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:59 am

    From a farmer being interviewed on 2GB this morning:
    Qld government has laws in place to prevent farmers from clearing natural vegetation. Hence, the cattle are not allowed to eat the existing mulga on the farms, which puts the farmer into the market for hay. This drives up total demand and the price of hay. It also hastens the end of hay supplies for all NSW and Qld farmers.

    If correct, the Old government is complicit in aggravating the effects of the drought.

    (A very sad end to the interview when the farmer told of a colleague who was not allowed to truck his cattle to market because they were “too poor” by government mandated standards. So he shot all the cattle and then himself.)

  26. Pyrmonter
    #2787569, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:59 am

    .

    Public money or private money – there are rotten crooks out there who prey on the desperate. A market economy doesn’t prosper from fraud.

  27. .
    #2787570, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:01 am

    All the more reason to manage your own inventory. You don’t rip yourself off.

  28. Pyrmonter
    #2787571, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:02 am

    @ Cactus

    K2 was terrible. The original was the best parody since the original Casino Royale, with David Niven.

  29. DrBeauGan
    #2787572, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:02 am

    .
    #2787550, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:43 am
    Far from defending Alex Jones, it is time to throw him under the bus.

    https://www.dailydot.com/layer8/infowars-alex-jones/

    Dot, we know Alex Jones is a sort of supermarket tabloid of the interwebzy thingo. Nobody with a grain of sense takes him seriously. That’s not the point. A supermarket that banned tabloids that told us that Elvis is alive and well and living on Mars would be exceeding its remit. It might be legal, but it would be wrong. We have all the damned busybodies we need.

  30. Pyrmonter
    #2787573, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:03 am

    .

    As Smith noted, without specialisation, we’re all very poor.

  31. None
    #2787574, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:05 am

    So the Greens are trying to censure Leyonhjelm even though SHY withdrew her defamation action and pocketed $60000 K but they still want to work with him on a bill to kill Australians.
    Lock them all up. Every one of our politicians deserves to be in jail.

  32. Habib
    #2787575, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:07 am

    32, the liberal primary vote, and falling. Also the maximum number of seats they’ll have in both houses next election.

  33. Old School Conservative
    #2787576, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:07 am

    The Daily Dot

    I saw what you did there dot.

  34. None
    #2787578, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Not just the Greens, a pile on. Di Natale, Wong and just then Derryn Hinch all want to condemn Leyonjhelm for saying mean words to SHY. But then they are all going to huddle together to pass a bill to kill Australians.

  35. C.L.
    #2787579, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Bot declares:

    The most dangerous fascists are now found on the Left.

    Now?
    This has been the case in the West for 60+ years.

  36. DrBeauGan
    #2787581, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:10 am

    K2 was nothing like as good as the original Kingsman, but it was at least as good as the later Bonds. I gave up on the very latest.

  37. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787582, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:11 am

    I thought the idea of an atheist conference fairly ludicrous, and it seems most other atheists thought so too, hence it was cancelled.

    But what about meeting fun New Atheists and forming new exciting friendships for electrifying conversations about Atheism?

    All this proves is that even Atheists don’t like other Atheists and cannot stand their company.

  38. Snoopy
    #2787583, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Far from defending Alex Jones, it is time to throw him under the bus.

    Jones wouldn’t be the first to espouse a mix of crazy and insightful opinions. Of course the straighteners focus on the crazy, but it’s the insightful ones which they want banished.

  39. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787584, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Ben Shapiro
    @benshapiro
    Idris Elba is fantastic. Good choice.

  40. DrBeauGan
    #2787586, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:12 am

    C.L.
    #2787579, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:09 am
    Bot declares:

    The most dangerous fascists are now found on the Left.

    Now?
    This has been the case in the West for 60+ years.

    +1000

  41. stackja
    #2787587, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Old School Conservative
    #2787568, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Farmer still fighting $112,000 fine for feeding his starving cattle
    2 hours ago
    Alan Jones
    Dan McDonald Drought

    A Queensland farmer fighting a huge fine for feeding his cattle says the government is “exacerbating the problem” of the drought.

    Dan McDonald operates his own cattle grazing business north-west of Charleville in Queensland that is reliant on mulga.

    He’s being prosecuted and fined $112,000 for harvesting mulga and feeding it to his starving animals.

    The government claims it is an offence characterised as “carrying out development without a permit”.

    Dan tells Alan it’s not just affecting him, but the whole country.

    “Alan we’ve got people down in NSW that are in a position where they don’t have mulga and they’re desperate for hay.

    “Yet up here we’ve got people here with mulga on their properties, they’ve got vegetation that they can’t use because of these ridiculous bloody laws.

    “They’re buying the very hay that these people in NSW could be using.

    “We’re carting it all the way up here to feed the cattle in the same paddocks where we’ve got vegetation that they could be eating.”

    Click PLAY below for the full interview

    Alan Jones
    Australia News QLD

  42. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787588, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Nathan Chatimba was allegedly picking up children from ex-partner when he fatally stabbed Peni Apikotoa

    Which country is this headline from?

  43. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2787589, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Golden ticket!

    McDonald’s offering chance to win McGold Card, free food for life

    Do you find it in a Big Mac? And if you win is there a transparent flying elevator to ride around in?

  44. m0nty
    #2787590, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Dot linking to the Daily Dot. Serendipitous.

  45. Habib
    #2787592, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Jeebus Bolt’s become an insufferable cuck, Sami Shah is a boilerplate modern comedian- dull, insipid, not very bright, bunged on accent and wukka solidarity veneer, and less funny than colonic irrigation with battery acid.

  46. DrBeauGan
    #2787593, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:16 am

    All this proves is that even Atheists don’t like other Atheists and cannot stand their company.

    What this proves is that atheists have argued their own way to an opinion and don’t need the support of a mob of others. Be fair, there was only one conference on offer for a year. Good goddies go to church every Sunday.

  47. Roger
    #2787594, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Which country is this headline from?

    Sydney.

  48. .
    #2787595, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Busybodies? If that’s so, then ideas to regulate big companies we don’t like better be ironic.

  49. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787596, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:17 am

    McDonald’s offering chance to win McGold Card, free food for life

    No Grigsie.
    Just no.
    You have to watch your health.

  50. None
    #2787597, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Good goddies go to church every Sunday.

    actually not. The latest pew survey shows that despite falling church attendance is people are just as religious as ever. Only hypocrites judge people’s faith by their outward religiosity.

  52. Snoopy
    #2787599, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Good goddies go to church every Sunday.

    actually not. The latest pew survey

    FM Big Brother is out of control!

  53. H B Bear
    #2787601, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:21 am

    32, the liberal primary vote, and falling. Also the maximum number of seats they’ll have in both houses next election.

    Those are the sort of primary vote numbers Gillard was polling before Peanut Head and da bruvvas pulled the rug on her. The Lieborals need at least 37+% to be vaguely competitive, probably more with PHON up and about and sending 40% odd preferences across to the Liars.

    Unfortunately the Lieborals don’t have any bruvvas to do the dirty deed. Instead they have a party room filled with Photios homos, Chrissy Pyne’s black hands, dripping wet doctor’s wives, a more motley bunch of bed wetters you would struggle to assemble. They must be destroyed.

  54. Speedbox
    #2787602, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Of the more recent Bond films, I always thought Skyfall was the best.

    Kingsmen 1 was also very enjoyable. Haven’t seen K2.

    The next James Bond film (called Bond 25) is not due for release until November 2019 so it is a long time between drinks, martinis of course, shaken not stirred.

  55. Roger
    #2787603, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:22 am

    He’s being prosecuted and fined $112,000 for harvesting mulga and feeding it to his starving animals.

    Trees trump cattle in the new economy. That mulga scrub is prime carbon farming land.

  56. Roger
    #2787605, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Is Sydney a country now?

    Just about.

  57. DrBeauGan
    #2787606, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:24 am

    I think some here confound atheism with leftism. Lefties share with goddies the need to worship some power. Replacing almighty God with an almighty State isn’t atheism.

  58. Confused Old Misfit
    #2787607, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Russell apparently took off even though ground control could not identify or gain radio contact with the aircraft:

    Asked how the man got the aircraft from the taxiway to a runway, Horizon Air CEO Beck declined to speculate.

    Normal procedures call for a flight crew to request clearance to push back the aircraft, and there would be communications with ground control all the way out to the runway. Then, the crew would be turned over to the tower for clearance takeoff.

    This was a much more chaotic process.

    Communications recorded from the Sea-Tac tower capture a controller repeatedly demanding identification from a Bombardier turboprop lining up on the runway. The unknown aircraft was on parallel runway 16c, according to Flight Global, website for the trade magazine Flight International. But it is unclear how he accessed the runway, and also how much of it he would have used, since an unloaded Q400 would need only a fraction of the full length to take off.

    “Aircraft on [taxiway] Charlie lining up runway 16C, say call sign,” the controller states, according to the transcript reported by Flight Global.

    The controller sought to establish communication several more times, then learned from an Alaska Airline flight crew that the Horizon aircraft was taking off, according to Flight Global

    My questions answered.

  59. Confused Old Misfit
    #2787608, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Farmer still fighting $112,000 fine for feeding his starving cattle

    Dear God! What kind of idiots are we employing in governments?
    Angels and Ministers of Grace, defend us! We are too damned stupid to do it ourselves.

  60. Roger
    #2787610, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Lefties share with goddies the need to worship some power.

    While atheists merely worship themselves.

  61. BoyfromTottenham
    #2787611, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:28 am

    An Atheists conference – a bunch of non-believers talking to other non-believers about what they don’t believe. And the point is ??????

  62. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787612, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Monty isn’t Keith Ellison the great hope for the Democrats?
    Oh no.

  63. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787613, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Be fair, there was only one conference on offer for a year.

    So they are also an unorganized rabble incapable of running a successful conference.

  64. DrBeauGan
    #2787614, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:35 am

    While atheists merely worship themselves.

    Nope. For someone who suffers from the need to worship, the idea that some of us don’t have it is incomprehensible. But it’s true, just the same.

  65. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787615, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:36 am

    I think some here confound atheism with leftism.

    No, I just think they hold hands.
    A lot.
    There may be something going on.

  66. DrBeauGan
    #2787616, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:36 am

    BoyfromTottenham
    #2787611, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:28 am
    An Atheists conference – a bunch of non-believers talking to other non-believers about what they don’t believe. And the point is ??????

    There isn’t one. Which was why it was cancelled.

  67. Old School Conservative
    #2787617, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:37 am

    None
    #2787597, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:18 am
    The latest pew survey shows that despite falling church attendance…

    A very funny play on words.

  68. Mother Lode
    #2787618, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Now?
    This has been the case in the West for 60+ years.

    I am not sure of Bolta is being a bit muddle-headed, or is strategically avoiding a contentious point that his opponents would fix upon as a distraction to avoid the real issue.

    People will argue backwards and forwards about Nazi’s being socialists or not. But people have got so used to saying Nazis were right-wing, conservatives are right-wing, therefore Nazism is related to conservatism.

    People are bewitched by the geometry. But it really is nothing more than saying everything not of what the progs see as ‘left’ is therefore ‘right’. Yet if you do that it is impossible to enumerate what the politics of this ‘residual’ right is.

  69. DrBeauGan
    #2787619, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:40 am

    No, I just think they hold hands.
    A lot.
    There may be something going on.

    Wishful thinking, Stimpy. You try to hold my hand and I’ll break your wrist.

  70. Confused Old Misfit
    #2787620, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Curiouser & curiouser!

    DOJ/FBI Corruption…The Media Are Hiding Their Knowledge and Duplicity – Buzzfeed, WaPo and New York Times Had Unredacted FISA Application For Over A Year…

    It’s not Trump who should be impeached, it’s Sessions.

  71. mh
    #2787621, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Snoopy
    #2787583, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:11 am
    Far from defending Alex Jones, it is time to throw him under the bus.

    Jones wouldn’t be the first to espouse a mix of crazy and insightful opinions. Of course the straighteners focus on the crazy, but it’s the insightful ones which they want banished.

    Exactly. Do the blow hards on this blog really think that Democrats have been lobbying Big Tech all this time in order to protect the public from stories of gay frogs?

  72. lotocoti
    #2787622, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:44 am

    a bunch of non-believers talking to other non-believers about what they don’t believe.

    Except they do believe.
    They, like every other religion believe theirs is the one true faith.

  73. Chris
    #2787623, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:47 am

    An Atheists conference – a bunch of non-believers talking to other non-believers about what they don’t believe. And the point is ??????

    In 2007 or so there was entertainment at Butterflies and Wheels as we saw horrid sexist abuse by the male Atheism clerisy against perfectly good female atheists (including Ophelia Benson co-author of Why Truth Matters – big thumbs up for that book).

  74. Rafe Champion
    #2787624, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:48 am

    More on Peter Bauer, classical liberal and since the 1940s a critic of western aid to the Third World, from his friend Anthony Daniels.

    Coffee this morning with a friend who did a road trip through Mississippi, Nebraska, and thereabouts in Trump territory spending time in roadside diners. He talked to a man who is feeding his family for the first time in eight years. Not the only one.

  75. Old School Conservative
    #2787625, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:49 am

    John Cootes Furniture is going to close down (after paying all employees their full entitlements and an ex-gratia payment) after 35 years in business.

    I enjoyed watching Father John Cootes rise to the top of 1960’s league, start a chain of furniture stores, plunge into TV advertising, and become a sports commentator. Really innovative and flexible, not Turnbull-innovative.

  76. Chris
    #2787626, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Wishful thinking, Stimpy. You try to hold my hand and I’ll break your wrist.

    NADT?

  77. Spider
    #2787627, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:52 am

    WTF.

    So Omarosa is asked to leave the White House and she secretly records the conversation with General Kelly. She has other secret recordings of conversations.

    Gee I wonder why she was asked to leave? So someone who secretly records conversations in the White House is given by the MSM the status of some sort of whistleblower. I would have thought that a sackable offence straight up in its own right.

  78. BrettW
    #2787628, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:52 am

    So we can’t use our own coal and farmers can’t use their own mulga in a drought.

    No wonder politicians are so detested. Why is the fined farmers case not getting more headline news ?

  80. Rafe Champion
    #2787631, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Re the road trip in Trump territory, I forgot to mention that he recently heard a Geraldine Doogue interview on the ABC with a man who toured the Midwest. This guy had such a different story to tell, he obviously did not get his view in roadside diners.

    My friend actually dated Doogue for a few weeks, a lovely person he said but so full of the self-indulgent ABC line that he decided it is a disease.

  81. DrBeauGan
    #2787632, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Except they do believe.
    They, like every other religion believe theirs is the one true faith.

    As for the need to worship power, those who have the need for faith can’t grasp the idea that some of us don’t have it. But we don’t.

    No, I don’t have faith that God doesn’t exist. I am just lacking any confidence that He does. Do you have faith in there not being any fairies at the bottom of your garden? Or do you just fail to believe there are any?

  82. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787633, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Wishful thinking, Stimpy. You try to hold my hand and I’ll break your wrist.

    I’m not an Atheist or a Leftist.
    You are perfectly safe.
    😁

  83. Bruce in WA
    #2787634, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Inside the century is pretty good for me.

    See youse all later. Off to the range to do some testing of new loads I’m working up for the .223 and old faithful, the .22 Hornet. New powder for the Hornet (Lil’Gun) and new seating depths for the .223 courtesy of a new OAL gauge and comparator.

    We’ll see.

  84. Leigh Lowe
    #2787635, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:54 am

    BoyfromTottenham
    #2787611, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:28 am
    An Atheists conference – a bunch of non-believers talking to other non-believers about what they don’t believe. And the point is ??????

    There isn’t one. Which was why it was cancelled.

    They are hoping to re-schedule it for next year … god-willing.

  85. John Constantine
    #2787636, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:54 am

    https://www.ownerdriver.com.au/industry-news/1808/behind-the-build-australias-first-b-quad-hits-the-road

    Hundred tonne b-quads.

    Big Australia must haves.

    As old trucks are purged from the roads, and Australia becomes unwavering in its compliance with our signed treaties on new truck emissions, and 20 millions in Sydney and 20 millions in Melbourne need trucking logistics, the hundred tonners are mandatory.

  86. incoherent rambler
    #2787637, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:56 am

    32, the liberal primary vote

    Jools actually got down to 28%, I reckon Wile E. Trumble can beat that.

    ~30% primary does not leave much gravy for the Trumble team.

    It will be a tight competition for company board seats and UN postings.

  87. zyconoclast
    #2787638, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Toyota is still the most common make of car in Australia, and the decline of Holden means the Japanese carmaker now has 1 million more cars on the road than its closest rival.

    How top 30 vehicle registrations have changed 2013 – 2018.

  88. Mother Lode
    #2787640, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:57 am

    The latest pew survey

    Tee hee…

  89. DrBeauGan
    #2787641, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:58 am

    They are hoping to re-schedule it for next year … god-willing.

    I shan’t be going.

  90. mh
    #2787642, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:58 am

    My friend actually dated Doogue for a few weeks,

    Whoa! Some of us are eating lunch.

  92. Rafe Champion
    #2787644, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Re Old School Conservative and the John Cootes story at 11.49, another friend John was in the Catholic Seminary when Cootes was preparing for the priesthood, his parents wanted him to do it but he left, as did my friend, among the first batch of leavers in the 1960s.

    John and I watch Friday Night Football and occasionally turn to the Encyclopedia of Players to settle arguments. We found that Cootes was one of the few who got into the national team without playing in the city. League scouts went to the annual match between the Manly and Springwood Seminaries. John reports that Cootes was the most naturally gifted all-round sports player he has met, he was tops in every sport they played and they played practically everything.

  93. Farmer Gez
    #2787645, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    A rare treat on ABC Conversation Hour, hosted by Virginia Trioli while Faine is on AWEB.
    Guest presenter is Marieke Hardy and the feathers fly.
    Trioli condemns the ban on Greer at the writers festival, freedom of speech and all that, Hardy thinks anyone who doesn’t agree with her don’t get to talk.
    Trioli calls her sunshine (much triggered) and then puts on a hurty voice mocking Hardy’s hurt feelings rationale.
    I’m moving sheep and laughing out loud at the bitchfest.
    Trioli is an old style Labor luvvie whereas Hardy is an old style Commie. The split never healed.

  94. .
    #2787646, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    What’s the point of a B quaddie given the triples can’t even use most roads, in as far as that there is no effective intermodal between road and rail that is heavier than a B double?

  95. Baldrick
    #2787647, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Just when you thought the Stupid Fucking Liberals couldn’t get any more stupider …

    ABC News ✔ @abcnews
    Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne says the overwhelming feeling in the coalition party room is one of support for the National Energy Guarantee

  96. Boambee John
    #2787648, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Mother Lode at 1140

    People will argue backwards and forwards about Nazi’s being socialists or not. But people have got so used to saying Nazis were right-wing, conservatives are right-wing, therefore Nazism is related to conservatism.

    People are bewitched by the geometry. But it really is nothing more than saying everything not of what the progs see as ‘left’ is therefore ‘right’. Yet if you do that it is impossible to enumerate what the politics of this ‘residual’ right is.

    There are two major parts to the left.

    The fascist left wants to control what people do, but, at least for now, seems less concerned about people owning houses, small businesses et al. As a lefty who also runs a small business, m0nty fits into this group.

    The communist left demands that everything belong to the state, which will also control everything individuals will be permitted to do. The “what we do not currently take from you in tax is a great concession” mob are the harbingers of the communist left. As they gain more power, so their demands will grow until they absorb first the fascist left, then everyone else.

  97. .
    #2787649, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Toyota is still the most common make of car in Australia, and the decline of Holden means the Japanese carmaker now has 1 million more cars on the road than its closest rival.

    I wish Ford still made Fairlanes/LTD. It took them over 50 years to make a decent car in the G6E and G8, but they were too pricey for what they were.

  98. zyconoclast
    #2787650, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Was any of these women called Vicky?
    Fact check: Has equality for Australian women relative to the world fallen in the last six or eight years?

    Australia ranks….

    Iceland
    Norway
    Finland
    Rwanda
    Nicaragua
    Slovenia
    New Zealand Ireland
    France Philippines
    Germany
    Namibia
    Canada United Kingdom Denmark
    Bolivia
    Burundi Switzerland Latvia South Africa Bulgaria
    Spain Barbados
    Cuba
    Belarus
    Bahamas
    Moldova Mozambique Lithuania
    Portugal Netherlands Belgium
    Argentina
    Australia

  99. Confused Old Misfit
    #2787651, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787643, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:01 pm
    Hotties at Charlottesville.

    It’s hard to imagine anyone employing that.

  100. .
    #2787652, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Trioli is an old style Labor luvvie whereas Hardy is an old style Commie. The split never healed.

    Keating v Gough with eyeliner and lipstick. Gold!

  101. H B Bear
    #2787654, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    It will be a tight competition for company board seats and UN postings.

    Not sure you’d want to be posting ex-Waffleworthian discards to your board with possibly six or more years of a union controlled Peanut Head regime ahead. Da buvvas are much better at payback than the Lieborals will ever be.

    The Performing Stick Insect might drag her himbo to New York for a final dip in the trough. Her reputation can’t sink any lower.

  102. Habib
    #2787655, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Trolopini and Marishriekie getting hot and bothered would’ve been amusing, thankfully no visuals. Jelly wrestlers they ‘aint. Irritating though that we have to pay for their shrill scragfight, especially when winos do it for free, and it’s not just for show.

  103. zyconoclast
    #2787656, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    It’s hard to imagine anyone employing that.

    Employing that, maybe.

    ‘Doing’ that, never.

  104. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2787658, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Off to the range to do some testing of new loads I’m working up for the .223 and old faithful, the .22 Hornet.

    Try a .50 instead.

    SAS sniper annihilates ISIS commander with ONE SHOT from over a mile away with .50 cal gun (12 Aug)

    It is thought to be the best long range shot in the elite regiment’s history.

    Sources say the gun will now be decommissioned and taken to the SAS headquarters near Hereford as a memento.

    Although the patrol was equipped with sniper rifles, the troops believed the only weapon capable of hitting the target was the .50 Cal Browning mounted on one of the vehicles.

    They asked for permission to engage the target and it was approved by a senior officer at the Joint Special Operations Command HQ in Kabul, the Afghan capital.

    One source familiar with the operation said: “The .50 Cal has got a phenomenal range and is very accurate even though it is almost 40 years old.

    “It can be fired on single shot. The sniper fitted a special sight to the machine gun and got a spotter to estimate the wind speed.

    “He also took into account the heat of the day and the light. The image of his target was quite ‘watery’ because of the heat being given off from the ground.

    “The Islamic State commander was briefing his men and clearly liked the sound of his own voice because he was standing still for a least 20 minutes while his fighters sat on the ground in front of him.

    Initially I thought the journo’d misunderstood and that a sniper rifle was used. But seems not. Extraordinary shot.

  105. lotocoti
    #2787659, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Do you have faith …

    As an agnostic, I know I don’t know.
    A/Mono/Polytheists believe they know.
    Eventually we all find out for certain, too late to pass on the news, good or bad.

  106. Habib
    #2787660, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    A difficult question as well as to which is the more repugnant and despicable- an overpaid, ill informed, ignorant and stupid boiler stuffing multiple six-figures of beer vouchers in her Prada to insult our intelligence, or an Olive Oyl lookalike trading on her revolting commie grand-dad’s name, producing moronic blather that even that vile old scrote would blanch at.

  107. Boambee John
    #2787661, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Another difference between the fascist left and the communist left is that the former wish to control your thoughts, the latter wish to imprison or kill you for them.

  108. mh
    #2787663, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Antifa align themselves with the Democrats:

    Watch – Antifa Chants Death to America: ‘No Borders! No Wall! No USA at All!’

    https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/12/watch-antifa-chants-death-to-america-no-borders-no-wall-no-usa-at-all/

  110. m0nty
    #2787665, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Monty isn’t Keith Ellison the great hope for the Democrats?

    No.

  111. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2787666, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Is Sydney a country now?

    Yes. A foreign one.

  112. C.L.
    #2787667, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Of the more recent Bond films, I always thought Skyfall was the best.

    Seeing Judi Dench’s ‘M’ getting knocked off was the high point.

  113. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787668, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    I am just lacking any confidence that He does.

    Sane people always complain,
    “There is no God, it doesn’t exist, wah wah wah, etc etc. ”
    Then us Mentally Ill people chime in,
    “No, God exists, it just doesn’t like you”
    and Sane people treat us like we are crazy or something.

    Just ridiculous.

  114. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787669, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    No.

    But why not Monty?

  115. DrBeauGan
    #2787670, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    As an agnostic, I know I don’t know.
    A/Mono/Polytheists believe they know.

    That’s a cop out. Of course you don’t know. Certainty is given to mortal man only in exchange for his sanity. But how agnostic are you about fairies at the bottom of the garden?

  116. incoherent rambler
    #2787671, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Do the risk analysis of being atheist.

    If God exists, it’s burnies time.
    If not, zero impact.

  117. Farmer Gez
    #2787672, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Trioli had been much maligned over her caught on camera loony sign for Barnaby Joyce.
    I ask you, was she wrong?

  118. Woolfe
    #2787674, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    #2787674, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    But the former soon morph into the latter.

  119. Senile Old Guy
    #2787675, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    They, like every other religion believe theirs is the one true faith.

    As for the need to worship power, those who have the need for faith can’t grasp the idea that some of us don’t have it. But we don’t.

    Correct. This is why I now prefer to call myself agnostic: I don’t know. (Some atheists, however, clearly do firmly believe and are different.) Eventually, I will find out. Or I won’t.

  120. Habib
    #2787677, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    I ask you, was she wrong? Don’t give a shit either way, Barnacle was at least elected. Don’t recall anyone voting for that flatulent scrubber. She’s paid an extrordinary wedge to read poorly penned copy off an autocue and otherwise STFU. No-one should have to be exposed to her inane opinions.

    The fact she escaped unscathed shows how out of control the ABC is, and how pathetic the liberal-national collective are.

  121. DrBeauGan
    #2787678, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    ncoherent rambler
    #2787671, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:25 pm
    Do the risk analysis of being atheist.

    If God exists, it’s burnies time.
    If not, zero impact.

    If God sends me to Hell for not believing in Him, he doesn’t come up to my moral standards. If He does exist, it’s at least possible I’ll get to heaven for following my conscience, and you’ll go to Hell for doing a cynical calculation of risk. 😊

  122. None
    #2787679, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Jools actually got down to 28%, I reckon Wile E. Trumble can beat that.

    oh absolutely he’s quite a record breaker. He already holds the lowest ever figures for opposition leader, the longest losing news poll streak… I’m sure he can handle the lowest primary vote ever ( remember when Abbott first became opposition leader and went to an election 9 months later he held Labor to their lowest primary vote ever)

  123. Hydra
    #2787680, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    zyconoclast
    #2787650, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:08 pm
    Was any of these women called Vicky?
    Fact check: Has equality for Australian women relative to the world fallen in the last six or eight years?

    Australia ranks….

    Iceland
    Norway
    Finland
    Rwanda
    Nicaragua
    Slovenia
    New Zealand Ireland
    France Philippines
    Germany
    Namibia
    Canada United Kingdom Denmark
    Bolivia
    Burundi Switzerland Latvia South Africa Bulgaria
    Spain Barbados
    Cuba
    Belarus
    Bahamas
    Moldova Mozambique Lithuania
    Portugal Netherlands Belgium
    Argentina
    Australia

    It is misleading that the number for equality cannot go above a ratio of 1. Women have far higher educational attainment than men in Australia and it should be reflected as so in the results.

  124. Farmer Gez
    #2787681, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Barnaby was elected to serve the people not the staff.
    Praying at special rocks optional.

  125. Mitch M.
    #2787682, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Correct. This is why I now prefer to call myself agnostic

    I’m agnostic in the sense that logically I’m agnostic and practically I’m an atheist. Suits me just fine because then I don’t have to waste time arguing with atheists or religionists about questions that can never be answered.

  126. Gab
    #2787683, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    If God sends me to Hell for not believing in Him,

    LOL. The gates of hell are locked from the outside, as mentioned earlier. People send themselves to hell as a consequence of their choices, not God. I have no idea what your judgement will be as I am not God.

    Matthew 12:30

    Peace and love.

  127. Confused Old Misfit
    #2787685, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. KJV 1:27

    So! We are all an image of God! Horrifying is it not?

  128. None
    #2787686, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    If God sends me to Hell for not believing in Him, he doesn’t come up to my moral standards.

    God in the dock. What was that about atheists not being arrogant, self-centered, thinking themselves as god? *snort* I always had you down for hubris Dr BG but I didn’t have you down for being that pompous arsed. LoL

  129. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2787687, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    How a care worker trying to sell his grandfather’s rock collection on Gumtree was fined $850 because some of the stones were deemed Aboriginal relics

    Palliative care worker Jake Cleaver tried to sell his rock collection on Gumtree
    Tasmanian Aborigines told authorities some of the rocks were protected relics
    A sting operation led to Cleaver being charged with trying to sell the artefacts
    Cleaver, 37, said he had inherited the rock collection from his late grandfather
    Maximum penalty for trying to sell an Aboriginal relic in Tasmania is $815,000

    Daily Mail. You couldn’t make this shyte up, could you?

  130. Habib
    #2787688, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Sure, Barnacle is nuttier than squirrel shit, a pisshead and a pants man. His electorate has the opportunity to turf him out at the next poll. Trollopini cannot be dislodged, and despite being a public servant and thus supposedly bound by a code that dictates they keep their asinine opinions to themselves, constantly give us the benefit of her imbecility, vacuousness and bovine ignorance, as there’s never any consequences. In my view any one of these cretins opening their soup cooler to do other than their stated duty (and I’d be happy to see that disappear as well) they should be immersed head first into a 44 gallon drum containing a number of toxic flower urchins. Give them a closeup of the wonders of reef life.

  131. None
    #2787689, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Agnosticism is a more intellectually defensible position thsn atheism, even if a cop out for some 🙂

  132. None
    #2787692, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Trioli had been much maligned over her caught on camera loony sign for Barnaby Joyce.
    I ask you, was she wrong?

    Barnaby is f***** in the head but unlike many other people here at least he knows he’s f***** in the head.

  133. dopey
    #2787693, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Swans player to have sixth knee re-construction. Try a different surgeon mate.

  134. JamesS
    #2787694, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Alex Jones was permanently booted from the platforms as he was getting too popular with too many pages views. CNN could not compete with their form of news. His website headlines are informative, but the videos are nauseating.

    I reckon there has always been information shaping of news ( by commission or omission). Now we know we have just been fed shit, the propaganda is obvious now.

  135. None
    #2787695, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    If a man wants to sell his grandfather’s rocks that he should be allowed to sell his grandfather’s Rocks.

  136. DrBeauGan
    #2787696, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Peace and love.

    Peace and love to you too, Gab.

    My suspicion is that people make this life on earth into heaven or hell.

    Why this is hell, nor am I out of it.

  137. None
    #2787698, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Precisely Gab. Everyone will end up precisely where they want to be. As C S Lewis I think it was said, There are only two types of people in this world: those who say to god, your will be done; and those to whom god says, OK your will be done.

  138. DrBeauGan
    #2787699, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    God in the dock. What was that about atheists not being arrogant, self-centered, thinking themselves as god? *snort* I always had you down for hubris Dr BG but I didn’t have you down for being that pompous arsed. LoL

    It’s your version of God doesn’t come up to my moral standards, None.

  139. dover_beach
    #2787701, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I don’t have to waste time arguing…about questions that can never be answered.

    Answered in what sense? I’ve seen the answers and they appear to follow from the premises. You may disagree with the conclusion and/or the premise/s but that isn’t quite ‘question that can never be answered’.

  140. None
    #2787702, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    What is my version of God Dr BG? And why are you so upset about a god that doesn’t exist?

  141. DrBeauGan
    #2787703, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    My version of God has a sense of humour and a sense of justice. If I’m wrong, I therefore expect to get to heaven, and I shall feel rather silly for a while. In that case, God and I will have a good laugh about my error.

  142. None
    #2787704, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Your version of God is: I don’t want to follow your dress code but I’m hoping you still let me into the wedding.

  143. Boambee John
    #2787705, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Probably just as well that the athiests’ conference was cancelled.

    It might have caused offence to our Muslim friends, and left the athiests stuck with a bill for security services.

  144. Chris
    #2787706, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    If a man wants to sell his grandfather’s rocks that he should be allowed to sell his grandfather’s Rocks.

    This man had politically incorrect Rocks?
    That Grandfather rocks.

  145. DrBeauGan
    #2787708, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    None
    #2787704, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:10 pm
    Your version of God is: I don’t want to follow your dress code but I’m hoping you still let me into the wedding.

    Your version of God is, “I followed the dress code so You have to let me into the wedding.”

    I don’t believe that, either.

  146. Boambee John
    #2787711, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    areff

    Could you post the second part of the Tim Blair article on Quadrant, about responding to terrorist attacks, here please.

  147. Top Ender
    #2787712, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    A colourized example of this image:

    https://www.awm.gov.au/collection/C353415

    is being circulated on the Internet today. Said to be the result of a kamikaze strike on the side of HMS Sussex in 1944. The image has been since enhanced and has found its way onto the Internet. The aircraft is said in some accounts to have not exploded.

  148. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2787713, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    A colourized example of this image:

    The now defunct “Bulletin” ran a story, quite a few years ago, featuring a group of elderly Japanese gentlemen, with a banner caption “All These Men Failed in Their Duty to the Emperor!!!!!”

    They were kamikaze pilots, who had survived the war….

  149. DrBeauGan
    #2787714, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    I can see you arguing with St. Peter, None. ” Look, I believed six impossible things before breakfast. I stamped on all my doubts. I went along with my friends and rellies. I conformed, dammit. Let me in!”

  150. Mater
    #2787715, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    How a care worker trying to sell his grandfather’s rock collection on Gumtree was fined $850 because some of the stones were deemed Aboriginal relics.

    If it truly was an invasion, surely these should be considered as ‘Spoils of War’.

  151. None
    #2787716, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Haha not me Dr BG. I didn’t find God. God found me.

  152. Chris
    #2787717, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Tim Blair on responding to terrorists

    THOSE OF us in the older-than-fifty set, unless we’re employed by the police or armed forces, don’t have a great role to play in the war against terror.

    We’re mostly just target practice on time delay, which is also the case with Western folk of all categories. Yet the fifty-plus demographic is also prevented, due to basic age, strength and mobility issues, from even hooking into any attackers if the opportunity should so present. The average knife-carrying or gun-toting terrorist type tends to be young, and it requires a young opponent to take them on.

    It’s a young person’s caper, your spontaneous civilian-level counter-terrorist work. Happily, youngsters frequently step up for duty. Probably the most celebrated such incident occurred on the very first day of the modern Islamic terror era, when thirty-two-year-old Todd Beamer, thirty-one-year-old Mark Bingham, thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Glick and relative old-timer thirty-eight-year-old Thomas Burnett combined with numerous other passengers on September 11, 2001, to force United Airlines Flight 93 into a crash rather than let it be flown into the White House.

    In numerous cases since, mostly young civilians—in France, the UK and the US—have intervened when communities were threatened with deadly terrorist peril. My personal favourite of these cases was Glasgow Airport baggage handler John Smeaton’s response to a 2007 terrorist ramming attack.

    On a cigarette break when he heard multiple explosions, Smeaton rushed towards the chaos, kicking one terrorist in the groin and dragging to safety an injured fellow who had also intervened. Smeaton’s engaging accent and charming ways saw him become a worldwide hit. “If any more extremists are still wanting to rise up and start trouble, know this: We’ll rise right back up against you,” the then-thirty-year-old said in one subsequent interview. “New York, Madrid, London, Paisley … we’re all in this together and make no mistake, none of us will hold back from putting the boot in.”

    A friend in his mid-fifties may have been dwelling on these matters recently when our otherwise unremarkable conversation took an odd turn. More or less out of the blue, my friend mentioned that—should he ever find himself in a situation demanding such a response—he would sacrifice his life if that sacrifice would save others.

    He happens to be extremely fit for someone of his age, but he also knows that in a confrontation with someone decades younger he’s bound to lose on reflexes and agility. He stands even less of a chance if the attacker is armed. But he also knows that an agent of mayhem in a standoff may create the chance for others to either co-ordinate their own attack or to escape.

    My friend had obviously invested some considerable thought in this. He has a wonderful family, a soaring career, a big house and everything else associated with modern success. And he is also coldly realistic. His time on the earth has been long (by historic standards) and happy (by any standards). If yielding his life at this point is for the greater good, he’s up for it.

    Just something to think about there. Age is no barrier to achievement.

  153. None
    #2787719, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Smeaton. He was brilliant: “we’ll set about you”. I remember Tim Blair being quite taken by him. And that’s a very fine column by Tim. Thanks Chris.

  154. Snoopy
    #2787721, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    He happens to be extremely fit for someone of his age, but he also knows that in a confrontation with someone decades younger he’s bound to lose on reflexes and agility. He stands even less of a chance if the attacker is armed. But he also knows that an agent of mayhem in a standoff may create the chance for others to either co-ordinate their own attack or to escape.

    My friend had obviously invested some considerable thought in this. He has a wonderful family, a soaring career, a big house and everything else associated with modern success. And he is also coldly realistic. His time on the earth has been long (by historic standards) and happy (by any standards). If yielding his life at this point is for the greater good, he’s up for it.

    If only there was some way of evening up the odds.

  155. Mitch M.
    #2787723, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Yet the fifty-plus demographic is also prevented, due to basic age, strength and mobility issues, from even hooking into any attackers if the opportunity should so present. The average knife-carrying or gun-toting terrorist type tends to be young, and it requires a young opponent to take them on.

    Wrong. A well trained middle aged person who maintains composure is a far better opponent than an ideologically driven young nutcase with little training and lack of physical preparation who thinks the power of God is with them and so they will prevail.

  156. DrBeauGan
    #2787725, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    If only there was some way of evening up the odds.

    The government doesn’t like that idea, Snoopy. It prefers us vulnerable.

  157. DrBeauGan
    #2787726, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    an ideologically driven nutcase who thinks the power of God is with them and so they will prevail.

    You aren’t talking about None here, are you Mitch?

  158. Cactus
    #2787727, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Re: Chris and the Tim Blair cross post.

    I know I shouldn’t but my thoughts do dwell every now and then on the Lindt Café siege 100m from my work. I know that was an awful thing but I took from it a few lessons, basically
    1) Expect more of this stuff.
    2) The cops are not going to be proactive.

    If I found myself in that situation I think about what I would do. Is there a sharp object I could source and secretly hold onto. How quickly could I without warning going from docile sitting to explode into purposeful rage, spring a surprise and go for the juggler. Would others follow my lead? Is it practical to whisper a plan to another big beefy guy? Should I go out with a Swiss army knife on my person so I can effect such a plan?

    I have a friend who thinks I am nuts. Spouts all sorts of things about odds of being in an incident, more likely to drown at the beach, yadda yadda yadda.

  159. Gilas
    #2787729, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Habib
    #2787688, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Love your prose, but please tell us what you really think about Vitrioli.

  160. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787730, posted on August 13, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    My friend had obviously invested some considerable thought in this. He has a wonderful family, a soaring career, a big house and everything else associated with modern success. And he is also coldly realistic. His time on the earth has been long (by historic standards) and happy (by any standards). If yielding his life at this point is for the greater good, he’s up for it.

    If only there was something these old Conservatives could have done to prevent the situation we are in now rather than talking about imaginary scenes of potential heroism.

  161. Mitch M.
    #2787731, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    You aren’t talking about None here, are you Mitch?

    Of course not. Christians are generally more grounded and realistic about such matters. Nonetheless I think Jim Jefferies has some fun about their metaphysical beliefs.

  162. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2787732, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Controversial comedian who labelled Anzac Day ‘Bogan Halloween’ takes aim at struggling drought-stricken farmers – claiming they’re ‘pig headed, entitled, inflexible’ and DON’T deserve public money

    A controversial comedian has slammed drought-stricken farmers as ‘pig headed’
    Catherine Deveny made the claims in her now-deleted public Facebook page
    In the past Deveny has garnered criticism for her outlandish social media takes
    Earlier this year the 50-year-old labelled ANZAC Day as ‘Bogan Halloween’
    The comments come as eastern Australian faces its worst drought in a century

    Daily Mail.

  163. H B Bear
    #2787733, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Marieke Hardy is living proof talent isn’t hereditary.

  164. Chris
    #2787734, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Cactus you are the only sane one there.
    Its the same as being ready with a defibrillator and oxygen in case of anyone having a heart attack.
    Its the same as evacuation drills for your building.
    Its the same as not walking home through secluded places when you are vulnerable.
    Its the same as testing emergency alarms.

    You know that stupid announcement at the start of training sessions about where the evacuation route is, and how to find the toilets? Imagine if it included “We are adding an emergency drill for active shooter. In one minute a person armed with a weapon is coming in that door. All you nearest to the door are to immediately throw objects and if necessary yourselves at the attacker and bring them down. Those not able to do so, exit via the far doors. Those who can, bring chairs and attack the chump.
    Acting quickly CAN reduce or stop the harm done.
    The drill commences now; act quickly and do whatever you can wholeheartedly.”

  165. Habib
    #2787735, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Love your prose, but please tell us what you really think about Vitrioli.

    I’d prefer to let a sackful of golden lanceheads dropped into her voluminous nanna pants do my talking for me.

  166. incoherent rambler
    #2787736, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    What are the odds of the cosmos creating an entity (out of stardust) that contemplates the creation of the cosmos?

  167. Chris
    #2787737, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    What are the odds of the cosmos creating an entity (out of stardust) that contemplates the creation of the cosmos?

    Self-evidently 100%, based on a sample of one.

  168. notafan
    #2787738, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Why does DrBG spend so much time going on about God, in whom he does not believe, but to whom he ascribes all sorts of foolish characteristics?

    We all heard about how Christians/religionists are all dumb sheep who merely follow what their parents believe, while ignoring the obvious, that in the beginning all were converts and millions still are, and that we all exercise free will and apply logic and reason, not just that good old ‘blind faith’

    Oh and if you can’t see the difference between ‘fairies at the bottom of the garden’ and God you are ever duller than I initially imagined

    Now tell us again how you know a language that no-one else understands; because hilarious.

  169. Tintarella di Luna
    #2787739, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Habib
    #2787688, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Oh my such a rich vein of adjective/nouns – thank you Habib made my morning.

  170. incoherent rambler
    #2787740, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    What are the odds of the cosmos creating a smartarse?

  171. duncanm
    #2787741, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    They want to censure Leyonhjelm because Sarah got teary…

    “He took some pride in the fact that he will not apologise for his comments. I noticed Senator Hanson-Young in her workplace — and it is a workplace — in tears down here that very morning.

    what happened to the strong wimminses ?

  172. incoherent rambler
    #2787742, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    in tears down here that very morning

    Was that due to poorly calibrated scales?

  173. Rafe Champion
    #2787743, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Windwatch – Wind and Solar doing 8 to 9% of demand all day despite sunshine, next to nothing coming out of South Australia, the most expensive power on the grid at present.

    Someone tell Lord Waffleburg and Electricity Bill!

  174. duncanm
    #2787744, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Farmer still fighting $112,000 fine for feeding his starving cattle

    same here in the burbs.. a colleague had to chop down a dead blackbutt in his yard recently which towered over his house.

    In the middle of chopping, the council and police turn up with a hundred questions, basically accusing him of poisoning the tree.

    He points at the stump and says ‘test away’! .. arborist has one look and says ‘borers’.

  175. Mater
    #2787745, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    If only there was some way of evening up the odds.

    The air/sea gap would’ve been a good start, but sadly…

  176. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2787746, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    You know that stupid announcement at the start of training sessions about where the evacuation route is, and how to find the toilets?

    You’ve left off the “welcome to country and the acknowledgement of the wisdom of the elders” but your idea is a very constructive one, indeed.

  177. Habib
    #2787747, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Senator Two Fathers needs to take some advice from Chopper Read, and harden the fuck up. And hopefully shut the fuck up. As to that dissipated and addle-pated beardy kiwi twat, surely it’s opening time somewhere. Make that new liver earn its keep.

  178. Woolfe
    #2787748, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    ABC asks David Lyonhjelm if he would do anything different with regard to SHY. He says no. Escalate, always escalate!

  179. Habib
    #2787749, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    In the middle of chopping, the council and police turn up with a hundred questions, basically accusing him of poisoning the tree.

    In any decent civil society you’d be perfectly entitled to see them off your property with whatever force you deem necessary. I rather like “release the hounds”, with maybe some #4 birdshot to hurry them up a bit.

  180. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787750, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    What are the odds of the cosmos creating a smartarse?

    No no no.
    What are the odds of God talking to Mentally Ill people yet completely ignoring everyone else because they simply don’t get the joke and are really not that interesting anyway.
    😁

  181. Habib
    #2787751, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    ABC asks David Lyonhjelm if he would do anything different with regard to SHY. He says no.

    Piker. should’ve pantsed her.

  182. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787752, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    I noticed Senator Hanson-Young in her workplace — and it is a workplace — in tears down here that very morning.

    Fake News.
    She was crying because she was hungry.

  184. dover_beach
    #2787754, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Jim Jefferies on Religion

    This is intro to the youtube clip:

    Highly likely to offend people who believe in fairy tales, zombies, pandas, talking snakes, Arks, climate change denial, pedophilia, slavery, rape, racism, infanticide, genocide, the right to kill and/or maim people with tattoos and/or wearing polyester clothing, incest, wife beating, a disturbing number of right-wing politicians, creationism/intelligent design, bigotry, intolerance and those who suffer from other forms of intellectual and/or moral retardation.

    Sounds like your boilerplate Australian comedian.

  185. Mitch M.
    #2787755, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    What are the odds of God talking to Mentally Ill people yet completely ignoring everyone else because they simply don’t get the joke and are really not that interesting anyway.

    God talks to the Mentally Ill for case report write ups.

  186. John Constantine
    #2787756, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180813/pdf/43x8xm7vsdrms7.pdf

    NUF nufarm announces the brazillian court system is being used by activists to have a crack at glyphosate.

    Reckons they’ll be right.

  187. Farmer Gez
    #2787757, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    I’d prefer to let a sackful of golden lanceheads dropped into her voluminous nanna pants do my talking for me.

    Is that code for something?
    Goldmember?

  188. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2787758, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    What are the odds of the cosmos creating an entity (out of stardust) that contemplates the creation of the cosmos?

    What makes you think that God is of this cosmos?
    For a start he is not limited by time or the 1st Law of Thermodynamics, that is clear from various miracles reported in the Bible.
    But then he wrote the code, whereas we are only the NPCs.

  189. Eyrie
    #2787759, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    “You know that stupid announcement at the start of training sessions about where the evacuation route is, and how to find the toilets? Imagine if it included “We are adding an emergency drill for active shooter. In one minute a person armed with a weapon is coming in that door. All you nearest to the door are to immediately throw objects and if necessary yourselves at the attacker and bring them down. Those not able to do so, exit via the far doors. Those who can, bring chairs and attack the chump.
    Acting quickly CAN reduce or stop the harm done.
    The drill commences now; act quickly and do whatever you can wholeheartedly.”
    Of course what the instructions should be: Those who are carrying, feel free to engage the shooter.

  190. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787760, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    For a start he is not limited by time or the 1st Law of Thermodynamics, that is clear from various miracles reported in the Bible.

    Why do we have Sundays, Bruce?

  191. Habib
    #2787761, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    A fine destination for adventure tourists. I suggest the ABC send a crew there to investigate.

  192. stackja
    #2787763, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Who created atheists? Did they just spontaneously appear?

  193. DrBeauGan
    #2787764, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Nonetheless I think Jim Jefferies has some fun about their metaphysical beliefs.

    That was very funny, Mitch. I hope None watched it, but I bet she didn’t.

  194. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787765, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    God talks to the Mentally Ill for case report write ups.

    It’s actually worse than you think.
    What if I told you denim shorts were my idea, and God agreed and made it happen?
    Because He can.
    Also humor.
    He got that from me too.

  195. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2787766, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Who created atheists?

    Hippys, Nerds, and Over The Top Christians.
    We must be honest, people.

  196. Chris
    #2787767, posted on August 13, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Who created atheists? Did they just spontaneously appear?

    Actually they are the outcome of Hoylean continuous creation.

