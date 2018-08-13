Liberty Quote
Mass unemployment is not proof of the failure of capitalism, but the proof of the failure of traditional union methods.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Chris on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- stackja on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- bemused on The world has gone mad
- Habib on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Eyrie on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Farmer Gez on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Mitch M. on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Mitch M. on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Habib on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Habib on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Woolfe on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Habib on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Mater on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- duncanm on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Rafe Champion on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- duncanm on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- notafan on Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- The world has gone mad
- Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Canada selectively cuts carbon tax for the big end of town
- Compare and contrast
- David Bidstrup: “The average human has one breast and one testicle”.
- Arky speaks to Dr. Richard Peppard
- Vaclav Klaus on Peter Bauer
- Flow-on from the Trump tax cuts
- Coal-fired power stations under construction around the world
- It’s not just their lies, but what they ignore
- 20th century literature of liberalism
- Electric cars leave carbon emissions behind?
- 23.9% and Taxation by other means
- Catallaxy Exclusive – Spartacus Satire
- Open Forum: August 11, 2018
- Thank you Jason Soon and Sinc
- Black Americans swing to Trump
- Catallaxy Exclusive – Labor Promises to Expand ACMA and ACCC Armory
- A reading list of original and influential liberal thinkers
- Fuel-efficiency regulation impact draft is a fantasy
- Follow the money….to AGL
- Der Kommissar
- White Privilege Conference
- Lets follow the example of Germany with unreliable energy
- Lysander: The ABC and the “Right” to No
- Add this one to your lexicon – intersectionality
- Wednesday Forum: August 8, 2018
- Felipe Lungov: Creative Destruction in the App Market
- Captured – Left, Right and Centre
- NEG might be the answer but Turnbull needs to explain why
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Good morning. First.
Good morning Tony N, good morning JC.
Good morning, all.
Top ten! Eureka!
I reckon Kingsman did it better.
Omg
Far from defending Alex Jones, it is time to throw him under the bus.
https://www.dailydot.com/layer8/infowars-alex-jones/
His service providers are free to withdraw their service. Free speech never meant the right to tell a property owner what the rules were.
The issue is that they believe they’re centrist.
In the XI?
From the Oz. “Profiteering” is a word that suggests itself.
12th?
Morning all
Child-friendly places in the Blue Mountains
picture
Sorry I could only find one with a fence, thus not child friendly.
Bond has vacated the field.
Well, it had a good run, but I suppose it was inevitable that it would succumb to the same censure that makes Benny Hill so unpalatable today – social license withdrawn by miserable harpies.
It’s time for social media antitrust laws.
Um, that would be other farmers selling this. No one mentions the farmers better at inventory management are making money now. I’d love to own a few silos full of “old, low-quality barley” right now. It beats selling barley for 90 AUD/tonne. Anyway, I thought they said the hay had run out. How can they sell something that has already run out?
@ ZK2A
Fraud is wrong; and especially so when the victims are in a weak position, whether farmers or any others. Our law enforcement responds to it badly – the traditional mechanisms (liquidation, referral to ASIC or Police, public examination) have fallen almost into desuetude.
But responding to scarcity is a feature, not a failing. The alternatives are worse: http://www.econtalk.org/munger-on-john-locke-prices-and-hurricane-sandy/
Popsicles for zombies.
Super-rich having brains FROZEN for £80,000 to get SECOND LIFE
Government hands out money and then fraud happens.
What to do? It’s a scooby doo mystery.
Yeah right. F1 barley now 390/tonne.
It was about 90-130/tonne two years ago.
Maybe there is a lesson there.
The lefty continue to parody themselves
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/abc-tried-to-remove-the-accent-that-got-shah-his-job/news-story/518fd43fda05ecc6d243ca8488d9cbb4
The twinkletoes at 7Mate expurgated Mr Darcy’s beautifully choreographed ultraviolence last night.
Morning all.
Bolts article today is a classic – ABC is a joke!
I really did enjoy Kingsmen I have to say. Only saw Kingmen 2 though on a plane. Will have to look up the first one.
From a farmer being interviewed on 2GB this morning:
Qld government has laws in place to prevent farmers from clearing natural vegetation. Hence, the cattle are not allowed to eat the existing mulga on the farms, which puts the farmer into the market for hay. This drives up total demand and the price of hay. It also hastens the end of hay supplies for all NSW and Qld farmers.
If correct, the Old government is complicit in aggravating the effects of the drought.
(A very sad end to the interview when the farmer told of a colleague who was not allowed to truck his cattle to market because they were “too poor” by government mandated standards. So he shot all the cattle and then himself.)
.
Public money or private money – there are rotten crooks out there who prey on the desperate. A market economy doesn’t prosper from fraud.
All the more reason to manage your own inventory. You don’t rip yourself off.
@ Cactus
K2 was terrible. The original was the best parody since the original Casino Royale, with David Niven.
Dot, we know Alex Jones is a sort of supermarket tabloid of the interwebzy thingo. Nobody with a grain of sense takes him seriously. That’s not the point. A supermarket that banned tabloids that told us that Elvis is alive and well and living on Mars would be exceeding its remit. It might be legal, but it would be wrong. We have all the damned busybodies we need.
.
As Smith noted, without specialisation, we’re all very poor.
So the Greens are trying to censure Leyonhjelm even though SHY withdrew her defamation action and pocketed $60000 K but they still want to work with him on a bill to kill Australians.
Lock them all up. Every one of our politicians deserves to be in jail.
32, the liberal primary vote, and falling. Also the maximum number of seats they’ll have in both houses next election.
I saw what you did there dot.
Not just the Greens, a pile on. Di Natale, Wong and just then Derryn Hinch all want to condemn Leyonjhelm for saying mean words to SHY. But then they are all going to huddle together to pass a bill to kill Australians.
Bot declares:
Now?
This has been the case in the West for 60+ years.
K2 was nothing like as good as the original Kingsman, but it was at least as good as the later Bonds. I gave up on the very latest.
I thought the idea of an atheist conference fairly ludicrous, and it seems most other atheists thought so too, hence it was cancelled.
But what about meeting fun New Atheists and forming new exciting friendships for electrifying conversations about Atheism?
All this proves is that even Atheists don’t like other Atheists and cannot stand their company.
Jones wouldn’t be the first to espouse a mix of crazy and insightful opinions. Of course the straighteners focus on the crazy, but it’s the insightful ones which they want banished.
Ben Shapiro
@benshapiro
Idris Elba is fantastic. Good choice.
+1000
Nathan Chatimba was allegedly picking up children from ex-partner when he fatally stabbed Peni Apikotoa
Which country is this headline from?
Golden ticket!
McDonald’s offering chance to win McGold Card, free food for life
Do you find it in a Big Mac? And if you win is there a transparent flying elevator to ride around in?
Dot linking to the Daily Dot. Serendipitous.
Jeebus Bolt’s become an insufferable cuck, Sami Shah is a boilerplate modern comedian- dull, insipid, not very bright, bunged on accent and wukka solidarity veneer, and less funny than colonic irrigation with battery acid.
What this proves is that atheists have argued their own way to an opinion and don’t need the support of a mob of others. Be fair, there was only one conference on offer for a year. Good goddies go to church every Sunday.
Which country is this headline from?
Sydney.
Busybodies? If that’s so, then ideas to regulate big companies we don’t like better be ironic.
McDonald’s offering chance to win McGold Card, free food for life
No Grigsie.
Just no.
You have to watch your health.
actually not. The latest pew survey shows that despite falling church attendance is people are just as religious as ever. Only hypocrites judge people’s faith by their outward religiosity.
Is Sydney a country now?
FM Big Brother is out of control!
Those are the sort of primary vote numbers Gillard was polling before Peanut Head and da bruvvas pulled the rug on her. The Lieborals need at least 37+% to be vaguely competitive, probably more with PHON up and about and sending 40% odd preferences across to the Liars.
Unfortunately the Lieborals don’t have any bruvvas to do the dirty deed. Instead they have a party room filled with Photios homos, Chrissy Pyne’s black hands, dripping wet doctor’s wives, a more motley bunch of bed wetters you would struggle to assemble. They must be destroyed.
Of the more recent Bond films, I always thought Skyfall was the best.
Kingsmen 1 was also very enjoyable. Haven’t seen K2.
The next James Bond film (called Bond 25) is not due for release until November 2019 so it is a long time between drinks, martinis of course, shaken not stirred.
He’s being prosecuted and fined $112,000 for harvesting mulga and feeding it to his starving animals.
Trees trump cattle in the new economy. That mulga scrub is prime carbon farming land.
Is Sydney a country now?
Just about.
I think some here confound atheism with leftism. Lefties share with goddies the need to worship some power. Replacing almighty God with an almighty State isn’t atheism.
My questions answered.
Dear God! What kind of idiots are we employing in governments?
Angels and Ministers of Grace, defend us! We are too damned stupid to do it ourselves.
Lefties share with goddies the need to worship some power.
While atheists merely worship themselves.
An Atheists conference – a bunch of non-believers talking to other non-believers about what they don’t believe. And the point is ??????
Monty isn’t Keith Ellison the great hope for the Democrats?
Oh no.
Be fair, there was only one conference on offer for a year.
So they are also an unorganized rabble incapable of running a successful conference.
Nope. For someone who suffers from the need to worship, the idea that some of us don’t have it is incomprehensible. But it’s true, just the same.
I think some here confound atheism with leftism.
No, I just think they hold hands.
A lot.
There may be something going on.
There isn’t one. Which was why it was cancelled.
A very funny play on words.
I am not sure of Bolta is being a bit muddle-headed, or is strategically avoiding a contentious point that his opponents would fix upon as a distraction to avoid the real issue.
People will argue backwards and forwards about Nazi’s being socialists or not. But people have got so used to saying Nazis were right-wing, conservatives are right-wing, therefore Nazism is related to conservatism.
People are bewitched by the geometry. But it really is nothing more than saying everything not of what the progs see as ‘left’ is therefore ‘right’. Yet if you do that it is impossible to enumerate what the politics of this ‘residual’ right is.
Wishful thinking, Stimpy. You try to hold my hand and I’ll break your wrist.
Curiouser & curiouser!
It’s not Trump who should be impeached, it’s Sessions.
Exactly. Do the blow hards on this blog really think that Democrats have been lobbying Big Tech all this time in order to protect the public from stories of gay frogs?
Except they do believe.
They, like every other religion believe theirs is the one true faith.
In 2007 or so there was entertainment at Butterflies and Wheels as we saw horrid sexist abuse by the male Atheism clerisy against perfectly good female atheists (including Ophelia Benson co-author of Why Truth Matters – big thumbs up for that book).
More on Peter Bauer, classical liberal and since the 1940s a critic of western aid to the Third World, from his friend Anthony Daniels.
Coffee this morning with a friend who did a road trip through Mississippi, Nebraska, and thereabouts in Trump territory spending time in roadside diners. He talked to a man who is feeding his family for the first time in eight years. Not the only one.
John Cootes Furniture is going to close down (after paying all employees their full entitlements and an ex-gratia payment) after 35 years in business.
I enjoyed watching Father John Cootes rise to the top of 1960’s league, start a chain of furniture stores, plunge into TV advertising, and become a sports commentator. Really innovative and flexible, not Turnbull-innovative.
NADT?
WTF.
So Omarosa is asked to leave the White House and she secretly records the conversation with General Kelly. She has other secret recordings of conversations.
Gee I wonder why she was asked to leave? So someone who secretly records conversations in the White House is given by the MSM the status of some sort of whistleblower. I would have thought that a sackable offence straight up in its own right.
So we can’t use our own coal and farmers can’t use their own mulga in a drought.
No wonder politicians are so detested. Why is the fined farmers case not getting more headline news ?
Whoa.
That’s an unfortunate banner to be carrying around my peaceful little Hippies.
Re the road trip in Trump territory, I forgot to mention that he recently heard a Geraldine Doogue interview on the ABC with a man who toured the Midwest. This guy had such a different story to tell, he obviously did not get his view in roadside diners.
My friend actually dated Doogue for a few weeks, a lovely person he said but so full of the self-indulgent ABC line that he decided it is a disease.
As for the need to worship power, those who have the need for faith can’t grasp the idea that some of us don’t have it. But we don’t.
No, I don’t have faith that God doesn’t exist. I am just lacking any confidence that He does. Do you have faith in there not being any fairies at the bottom of your garden? Or do you just fail to believe there are any?
Wishful thinking, Stimpy. You try to hold my hand and I’ll break your wrist.
I’m not an Atheist or a Leftist.
You are perfectly safe.
😁
Inside the century is pretty good for me.
See youse all later. Off to the range to do some testing of new loads I’m working up for the .223 and old faithful, the .22 Hornet. New powder for the Hornet (Lil’Gun) and new seating depths for the .223 courtesy of a new OAL gauge and comparator.
We’ll see.
They are hoping to re-schedule it for next year … god-willing.
https://www.ownerdriver.com.au/industry-news/1808/behind-the-build-australias-first-b-quad-hits-the-road
Hundred tonne b-quads.
Big Australia must haves.
As old trucks are purged from the roads, and Australia becomes unwavering in its compliance with our signed treaties on new truck emissions, and 20 millions in Sydney and 20 millions in Melbourne need trucking logistics, the hundred tonners are mandatory.
Jools actually got down to 28%, I reckon Wile E. Trumble can beat that.
~30% primary does not leave much gravy for the Trumble team.
It will be a tight competition for company board seats and UN postings.
Toyota is still the most common make of car in Australia, and the decline of Holden means the Japanese carmaker now has 1 million more cars on the road than its closest rival.
How top 30 vehicle registrations have changed 2013 – 2018.
Tee hee…
I shan’t be going.
Whoa! Some of us are eating lunch.
Hotties at Charlottesville.
Re Old School Conservative and the John Cootes story at 11.49, another friend John was in the Catholic Seminary when Cootes was preparing for the priesthood, his parents wanted him to do it but he left, as did my friend, among the first batch of leavers in the 1960s.
John and I watch Friday Night Football and occasionally turn to the Encyclopedia of Players to settle arguments. We found that Cootes was one of the few who got into the national team without playing in the city. League scouts went to the annual match between the Manly and Springwood Seminaries. John reports that Cootes was the most naturally gifted all-round sports player he has met, he was tops in every sport they played and they played practically everything.
A rare treat on ABC Conversation Hour, hosted by Virginia Trioli while Faine is on AWEB.
Guest presenter is Marieke Hardy and the feathers fly.
Trioli condemns the ban on Greer at the writers festival, freedom of speech and all that, Hardy thinks anyone who doesn’t agree with her don’t get to talk.
Trioli calls her sunshine (much triggered) and then puts on a hurty voice mocking Hardy’s hurt feelings rationale.
I’m moving sheep and laughing out loud at the bitchfest.
Trioli is an old style Labor luvvie whereas Hardy is an old style Commie. The split never healed.
What’s the point of a B quaddie given the triples can’t even use most roads, in as far as that there is no effective intermodal between road and rail that is heavier than a B double?
Just when you thought the Stupid Fucking Liberals couldn’t get any more stupider …
Mother Lode at 1140
People will argue backwards and forwards about Nazi’s being socialists or not. But people have got so used to saying Nazis were right-wing, conservatives are right-wing, therefore Nazism is related to conservatism.
People are bewitched by the geometry. But it really is nothing more than saying everything not of what the progs see as ‘left’ is therefore ‘right’. Yet if you do that it is impossible to enumerate what the politics of this ‘residual’ right is.
There are two major parts to the left.
The fascist left wants to control what people do, but, at least for now, seems less concerned about people owning houses, small businesses et al. As a lefty who also runs a small business, m0nty fits into this group.
The communist left demands that everything belong to the state, which will also control everything individuals will be permitted to do. The “what we do not currently take from you in tax is a great concession” mob are the harbingers of the communist left. As they gain more power, so their demands will grow until they absorb first the fascist left, then everyone else.
I wish Ford still made Fairlanes/LTD. It took them over 50 years to make a decent car in the G6E and G8, but they were too pricey for what they were.
Was any of these women called Vicky?
Fact check: Has equality for Australian women relative to the world fallen in the last six or eight years?
Australia ranks….
Iceland
Norway
Finland
Rwanda
Nicaragua
Slovenia
New Zealand Ireland
France Philippines
Germany
Namibia
Canada United Kingdom Denmark
Bolivia
Burundi Switzerland Latvia South Africa Bulgaria
Spain Barbados
Cuba
Belarus
Bahamas
Moldova Mozambique Lithuania
Portugal Netherlands Belgium
Argentina
Australia
Stimpson J. Cat
#2787643, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:01 pm
Hotties at Charlottesville.
It’s hard to imagine anyone employing that.
Keating v Gough with eyeliner and lipstick. Gold!
Not sure you’d want to be posting ex-Waffleworthian discards to your board with possibly six or more years of a union controlled Peanut Head regime ahead. Da buvvas are much better at payback than the Lieborals will ever be.
The Performing Stick Insect might drag her himbo to New York for a final dip in the trough. Her reputation can’t sink any lower.
Trolopini and Marishriekie getting hot and bothered would’ve been amusing, thankfully no visuals. Jelly wrestlers they ‘aint. Irritating though that we have to pay for their shrill scragfight, especially when winos do it for free, and it’s not just for show.
It’s hard to imagine anyone employing that.
Employing that, maybe.
‘Doing’ that, never.
Try a .50 instead.
SAS sniper annihilates ISIS commander with ONE SHOT from over a mile away with .50 cal gun (12 Aug)
Initially I thought the journo’d misunderstood and that a sniper rifle was used. But seems not. Extraordinary shot.
As an agnostic, I know I don’t know.
A/Mono/Polytheists believe they know.
Eventually we all find out for certain, too late to pass on the news, good or bad.
A difficult question as well as to which is the more repugnant and despicable- an overpaid, ill informed, ignorant and stupid boiler stuffing multiple six-figures of beer vouchers in her Prada to insult our intelligence, or an Olive Oyl lookalike trading on her revolting commie grand-dad’s name, producing moronic blather that even that vile old scrote would blanch at.
Another difference between the fascist left and the communist left is that the former wish to control your thoughts, the latter wish to imprison or kill you for them.
Antifa align themselves with the Democrats:
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/12/watch-antifa-chants-death-to-america-no-borders-no-wall-no-usa-at-all/
Incredibly Underrated Tweet.
No.
Yes. A foreign one.
Seeing Judi Dench’s ‘M’ getting knocked off was the high point.
I am just lacking any confidence that He does.
Sane people always complain,
“There is no God, it doesn’t exist, wah wah wah, etc etc. ”
Then us Mentally Ill people chime in,
“No, God exists, it just doesn’t like you”
and Sane people treat us like we are crazy or something.
Just ridiculous.
No.
But why not Monty?
That’s a cop out. Of course you don’t know. Certainty is given to mortal man only in exchange for his sanity. But how agnostic are you about fairies at the bottom of the garden?
Do the risk analysis of being atheist.
If God exists, it’s burnies time.
If not, zero impact.
Trioli had been much maligned over her caught on camera loony sign for Barnaby Joyce.
I ask you, was she wrong?
But the former soon morph into the latter.
Correct. This is why I now prefer to call myself agnostic: I don’t know. (Some atheists, however, clearly do firmly believe and are different.) Eventually, I will find out. Or I won’t.
I ask you, was she wrong? Don’t give a shit either way, Barnacle was at least elected. Don’t recall anyone voting for that flatulent scrubber. She’s paid an extrordinary wedge to read poorly penned copy off an autocue and otherwise STFU. No-one should have to be exposed to her inane opinions.
The fact she escaped unscathed shows how out of control the ABC is, and how pathetic the liberal-national collective are.
If God sends me to Hell for not believing in Him, he doesn’t come up to my moral standards. If He does exist, it’s at least possible I’ll get to heaven for following my conscience, and you’ll go to Hell for doing a cynical calculation of risk. 😊
oh absolutely he’s quite a record breaker. He already holds the lowest ever figures for opposition leader, the longest losing news poll streak… I’m sure he can handle the lowest primary vote ever ( remember when Abbott first became opposition leader and went to an election 9 months later he held Labor to their lowest primary vote ever)
It is misleading that the number for equality cannot go above a ratio of 1. Women have far higher educational attainment than men in Australia and it should be reflected as so in the results.
Barnaby was elected to serve the people not the staff.
Praying at special rocks optional.
I’m agnostic in the sense that logically I’m agnostic and practically I’m an atheist. Suits me just fine because then I don’t have to waste time arguing with atheists or religionists about questions that can never be answered.
LOL. The gates of hell are locked from the outside, as mentioned earlier. People send themselves to hell as a consequence of their choices, not God. I have no idea what your judgement will be as I am not God.
Matthew 12:30
Peace and love.
So! We are all an image of God! Horrifying is it not?
God in the dock. What was that about atheists not being arrogant, self-centered, thinking themselves as god? *snort* I always had you down for hubris Dr BG but I didn’t have you down for being that pompous arsed. LoL
Daily Mail. You couldn’t make this shyte up, could you?
Sure, Barnacle is nuttier than squirrel shit, a pisshead and a pants man. His electorate has the opportunity to turf him out at the next poll. Trollopini cannot be dislodged, and despite being a public servant and thus supposedly bound by a code that dictates they keep their asinine opinions to themselves, constantly give us the benefit of her imbecility, vacuousness and bovine ignorance, as there’s never any consequences. In my view any one of these cretins opening their soup cooler to do other than their stated duty (and I’d be happy to see that disappear as well) they should be immersed head first into a 44 gallon drum containing a number of toxic flower urchins. Give them a closeup of the wonders of reef life.
Agnosticism is a more intellectually defensible position thsn atheism, even if a cop out for some 🙂
Barnaby is f***** in the head but unlike many other people here at least he knows he’s f***** in the head.
Swans player to have sixth knee re-construction. Try a different surgeon mate.
Alex Jones was permanently booted from the platforms as he was getting too popular with too many pages views. CNN could not compete with their form of news. His website headlines are informative, but the videos are nauseating.
I reckon there has always been information shaping of news ( by commission or omission). Now we know we have just been fed shit, the propaganda is obvious now.
If a man wants to sell his grandfather’s rocks that he should be allowed to sell his grandfather’s Rocks.
Peace and love to you too, Gab.
My suspicion is that people make this life on earth into heaven or hell.
Precisely Gab. Everyone will end up precisely where they want to be. As C S Lewis I think it was said, There are only two types of people in this world: those who say to god, your will be done; and those to whom god says, OK your will be done.
It’s your version of God doesn’t come up to my moral standards, None.
Answered in what sense? I’ve seen the answers and they appear to follow from the premises. You may disagree with the conclusion and/or the premise/s but that isn’t quite ‘question that can never be answered’.
What is my version of God Dr BG? And why are you so upset about a god that doesn’t exist?
My version of God has a sense of humour and a sense of justice. If I’m wrong, I therefore expect to get to heaven, and I shall feel rather silly for a while. In that case, God and I will have a good laugh about my error.
Your version of God is: I don’t want to follow your dress code but I’m hoping you still let me into the wedding.
Probably just as well that the athiests’ conference was cancelled.
It might have caused offence to our Muslim friends, and left the athiests stuck with a bill for security services.
This man had politically incorrect Rocks?
That Grandfather rocks.
Your version of God is, “I followed the dress code so You have to let me into the wedding.”
I don’t believe that, either.
areff
Could you post the second part of the Tim Blair article on Quadrant, about responding to terrorist attacks, here please.
A colourized example of this image:
https://www.awm.gov.au/collection/C353415
is being circulated on the Internet today. Said to be the result of a kamikaze strike on the side of HMS Sussex in 1944. The image has been since enhanced and has found its way onto the Internet. The aircraft is said in some accounts to have not exploded.
The now defunct “Bulletin” ran a story, quite a few years ago, featuring a group of elderly Japanese gentlemen, with a banner caption “All These Men Failed in Their Duty to the Emperor!!!!!”
They were kamikaze pilots, who had survived the war….
I can see you arguing with St. Peter, None. ” Look, I believed six impossible things before breakfast. I stamped on all my doubts. I went along with my friends and rellies. I conformed, dammit. Let me in!”
If it truly was an invasion, surely these should be considered as ‘Spoils of War’.
Haha not me Dr BG. I didn’t find God. God found me.
Tim Blair on responding to terrorists
Smeaton. He was brilliant: “we’ll set about you”. I remember Tim Blair being quite taken by him. And that’s a very fine column by Tim. Thanks Chris.
If only there was some way of evening up the odds.
Wrong. A well trained middle aged person who maintains composure is a far better opponent than an ideologically driven young nutcase with little training and lack of physical preparation who thinks the power of God is with them and so they will prevail.
The government doesn’t like that idea, Snoopy. It prefers us vulnerable.
You aren’t talking about None here, are you Mitch?
Re: Chris and the Tim Blair cross post.
I know I shouldn’t but my thoughts do dwell every now and then on the Lindt Café siege 100m from my work. I know that was an awful thing but I took from it a few lessons, basically
1) Expect more of this stuff.
2) The cops are not going to be proactive.
If I found myself in that situation I think about what I would do. Is there a sharp object I could source and secretly hold onto. How quickly could I without warning going from docile sitting to explode into purposeful rage, spring a surprise and go for the juggler. Would others follow my lead? Is it practical to whisper a plan to another big beefy guy? Should I go out with a Swiss army knife on my person so I can effect such a plan?
I have a friend who thinks I am nuts. Spouts all sorts of things about odds of being in an incident, more likely to drown at the beach, yadda yadda yadda.
Habib
#2787688, posted on August 13, 2018 at 12:55 pm
Love your prose, but please tell us what you really think about Vitrioli.
My friend had obviously invested some considerable thought in this. He has a wonderful family, a soaring career, a big house and everything else associated with modern success. And he is also coldly realistic. His time on the earth has been long (by historic standards) and happy (by any standards). If yielding his life at this point is for the greater good, he’s up for it.
If only there was something these old Conservatives could have done to prevent the situation we are in now rather than talking about imaginary scenes of potential heroism.
Of course not. Christians are generally more grounded and realistic about such matters. Nonetheless I think Jim Jefferies has some fun about their metaphysical beliefs.
Daily Mail.
Marieke Hardy is living proof talent isn’t hereditary.
Cactus you are the only sane one there.
Its the same as being ready with a defibrillator and oxygen in case of anyone having a heart attack.
Its the same as evacuation drills for your building.
Its the same as not walking home through secluded places when you are vulnerable.
Its the same as testing emergency alarms.
You know that stupid announcement at the start of training sessions about where the evacuation route is, and how to find the toilets? Imagine if it included “We are adding an emergency drill for active shooter. In one minute a person armed with a weapon is coming in that door. All you nearest to the door are to immediately throw objects and if necessary yourselves at the attacker and bring them down. Those not able to do so, exit via the far doors. Those who can, bring chairs and attack the chump.
Acting quickly CAN reduce or stop the harm done.
The drill commences now; act quickly and do whatever you can wholeheartedly.”
Love your prose, but please tell us what you really think about Vitrioli.
I’d prefer to let a sackful of golden lanceheads dropped into her voluminous nanna pants do my talking for me.
What are the odds of the cosmos creating an entity (out of stardust) that contemplates the creation of the cosmos?
Self-evidently 100%, based on a sample of one.
Why does DrBG spend so much time going on about God, in whom he does not believe, but to whom he ascribes all sorts of foolish characteristics?
We all heard about how Christians/religionists are all dumb sheep who merely follow what their parents believe, while ignoring the obvious, that in the beginning all were converts and millions still are, and that we all exercise free will and apply logic and reason, not just that good old ‘blind faith’
Oh and if you can’t see the difference between ‘fairies at the bottom of the garden’ and God you are ever duller than I initially imagined
Now tell us again how you know a language that no-one else understands; because hilarious.
Oh my such a rich vein of adjective/nouns – thank you Habib made my morning.
What are the odds of the cosmos creating a smartarse?
They want to censure Leyonhjelm because Sarah got teary…
what happened to the strong wimminses ?
Was that due to poorly calibrated scales?
Windwatch – Wind and Solar doing 8 to 9% of demand all day despite sunshine, next to nothing coming out of South Australia, the most expensive power on the grid at present.
Someone tell Lord Waffleburg and Electricity Bill!
same here in the burbs.. a colleague had to chop down a dead blackbutt in his yard recently which towered over his house.
In the middle of chopping, the council and police turn up with a hundred questions, basically accusing him of poisoning the tree.
He points at the stump and says ‘test away’! .. arborist has one look and says ‘borers’.
The air/sea gap would’ve been a good start, but sadly…
You’ve left off the “welcome to country and the acknowledgement of the wisdom of the elders” but your idea is a very constructive one, indeed.
Senator Two Fathers needs to take some advice from Chopper Read, and harden the fuck up. And hopefully shut the fuck up. As to that dissipated and addle-pated beardy kiwi twat, surely it’s opening time somewhere. Make that new liver earn its keep.
ABC asks David Lyonhjelm if he would do anything different with regard to SHY. He says no. Escalate, always escalate!
In the middle of chopping, the council and police turn up with a hundred questions, basically accusing him of poisoning the tree.
In any decent civil society you’d be perfectly entitled to see them off your property with whatever force you deem necessary. I rather like “release the hounds”, with maybe some #4 birdshot to hurry them up a bit.
What are the odds of the cosmos creating a smartarse?
No no no.
What are the odds of God talking to Mentally Ill people yet completely ignoring everyone else because they simply don’t get the joke and are really not that interesting anyway.
😁
ABC asks David Lyonhjelm if he would do anything different with regard to SHY. He says no.
Piker. should’ve pantsed her.
I noticed Senator Hanson-Young in her workplace — and it is a workplace — in tears down here that very morning.
Fake News.
She was crying because she was hungry.
The shortcut to finding God.
This is intro to the youtube clip:
Sounds like your boilerplate Australian comedian.
God talks to the Mentally Ill for case report write ups.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180813/pdf/43x8xm7vsdrms7.pdf
NUF nufarm announces the brazillian court system is being used by activists to have a crack at glyphosate.
Reckons they’ll be right.
I’d prefer to let a sackful of golden lanceheads dropped into her voluminous nanna pants do my talking for me.
Is that code for something?
Goldmember?
What makes you think that God is of this cosmos?
For a start he is not limited by time or the 1st Law of Thermodynamics, that is clear from various miracles reported in the Bible.
But then he wrote the code, whereas we are only the NPCs.
“You know that stupid announcement at the start of training sessions about where the evacuation route is, and how to find the toilets? Imagine if it included “We are adding an emergency drill for active shooter. In one minute a person armed with a weapon is coming in that door. All you nearest to the door are to immediately throw objects and if necessary yourselves at the attacker and bring them down. Those not able to do so, exit via the far doors. Those who can, bring chairs and attack the chump.
Acting quickly CAN reduce or stop the harm done.
The drill commences now; act quickly and do whatever you can wholeheartedly.”
Of course what the instructions should be: Those who are carrying, feel free to engage the shooter.
For a start he is not limited by time or the 1st Law of Thermodynamics, that is clear from various miracles reported in the Bible.
Why do we have Sundays, Bruce?
A fine destination for adventure tourists. I suggest the ABC send a crew there to investigate.
Who created atheists? Did they just spontaneously appear?
That was very funny, Mitch. I hope None watched it, but I bet she didn’t.
God talks to the Mentally Ill for case report write ups.
It’s actually worse than you think.
What if I told you denim shorts were my idea, and God agreed and made it happen?
Because He can.
Also humor.
He got that from me too.
Who created atheists?
Hippys, Nerds, and Over The Top Christians.
We must be honest, people.
Actually they are the outcome of Hoylean continuous creation.