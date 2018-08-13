“No borders, no wall, no USA at all”

Posted on 9:38 pm, August 13, 2018 by Steve Kates

That’s Antifa, the American left in all its insanity, just today. Is that really what they want, because whether or not that is what they really want, that is what they are heading towards? This, however, seems more to the point, which when all is said and done amounts to pretty much the same thing:

How do these people get half the votes?

7 Responses to “No borders, no wall, no USA at all”

  1. Bruce in WA
    #2788115, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Yeah, and the first time one of the “immigrants” turns on them — which is inevitable — they will run screaming, shitting and pissing themselves to conservatives and/or the “guvmint” to save them.

  3. mh
    #2788127, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Infowars is covering this too:

    For decades, the globalists have subtly (or sometimes not so subtly) been moving us toward a world in which national borders have essentially been made meaningless. The ultimate goal, of course, is to merge all the nations of the world into a “one world socialist utopia” with a global government, a global economic system and even a global religion. The European Union is a model for what the elite hope to achieve eventually on a global scale. The individual nations still exist, but once inside the European Union you can travel wherever you want, economic rules have been standardized across the Union, and European institutions now have far more power than the national governments. Liberty and freedom have been greatly restricted for the “common good”, and a giant horde of nameless, faceless bureaucrats constantly micromanages the details of daily life down to the finest details. With each passing day the EU becomes more Orwellian in wnature, and that is why so many in Europe are completely fed up with it.
    Unfortunately, this is precisely what Antifa, the Democratic Socialists and others on the radical left want to bring to America….

    https://www.infowars.com/antifa-democratic-socialists-and-the-new-world-order-all-want-the-same-thing-no-borders-no-wall-no-usa-at-all/

  4. MPH
    #2788200, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    The jobs Americans don’t want to do, or the job leftists don’t want to do because they are narcissists and can’t possibly imagine doing an honest days work?

  5. Fisky
    #2788252, posted on August 13, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    This could just as easily be the election slogan of the US “Libertarian” Party.

  6. mh
    #2788258, posted on August 13, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    That Antifa chant is sweet, sweet music to George Soros and his Open Society followers.

  7. Mark A
    #2788279, posted on August 14, 2018 at 12:17 am

    On average 50% of the people are stupid.
    Meaning that half the population must be below average intelligence.

