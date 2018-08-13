That’s Antifa, the American left in all its insanity, just today. Is that really what they want, because whether or not that is what they really want, that is what they are heading towards? This, however, seems more to the point, which when all is said and done amounts to pretty much the same thing:
How do these people get half the votes?
Yeah, and the first time one of the “immigrants” turns on them — which is inevitable — they will run screaming, shitting and pissing themselves to conservatives and/or the “guvmint” to save them.
Infowars is covering this too:
https://www.infowars.com/antifa-democratic-socialists-and-the-new-world-order-all-want-the-same-thing-no-borders-no-wall-no-usa-at-all/
The jobs Americans don’t want to do, or the job leftists don’t want to do because they are narcissists and can’t possibly imagine doing an honest days work?
This could just as easily be the election slogan of the US “Libertarian” Party.
That Antifa chant is sweet, sweet music to George Soros and his Open Society followers.
On average 50% of the people are stupid.
Meaning that half the population must be below average intelligence.