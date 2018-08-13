Q&A Forum: August 13, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, August 13, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
26 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 13, 2018

  1. stackja
    #2788050, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: Dr Cornel West, Scholar and Poet; Eric Abetz, Tasmanian Liberal Senator; Anne Aly, Labor Member for Cowan; Lindsay Shepherd, Free Speech Advocate; and Jeremy Bell, People’s Panellist.

    45 please.

  2. stackja
    #2788051, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Lindsay is the President and founder of the Laurier Society for Open Inquiry — a collective of students, professors, and community members who seek to promote a culture of free speech and viewpoint diversity.

  3. stackja
    #2788053, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Dr Anne Aly is the Labor MP for the Perth metropolitan seat of Cowan, which she won in the 2016 election.

    Previously she was a professor at Edith Cowan University.
    Before entering Parliament, Anne established herself as an internationally renowned expert in counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation.

    She was the only Australian to be invited to President Obama’s White House conference on violent extremism in 2015. She has worked with the United Nations on developing programs and policies on national security and counter-terrorism.

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2788054, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open, should be some good numbers tonight

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2788061, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    The Panel

    Dr Cornel West – Race Baiter
    Eric Abetz – tonights sacrificre
    Anne Aly – Race baiting sharia shill
    Lindsay Shepherd – Learnt the hard way the Left eats its own
    Jeremy Bell – I have no idea

  6. Spitfire
    #2788063, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    かんばんは Carpeさん
    38 oneigaishimasu

  7. stackja
    #2788064, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Jeremy converted to Catholicism midway through his Ph.D. and his faith has been central to his life and work ever since. He has publicly spoken and written against euthanasia and in support of the “traditional” understanding of marriage. He is concerned at the increasing “progressive” intolerance of the public expression of unfashionable opinions on controversial topics.

  8. Vic in Prossy
    #2788065, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    May I have 22 please, Carpe?

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2788070, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:14 pm

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2788072, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Spitfire
    #2788063, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    My pleasure

    どういたしまして

    Dōitashimashite

  12. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2788076, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Four point six seven, please.

  13. Spitfire
    #2788077, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Carpe, I think we’re almost neighbours

  14. Cpt Seahawks
    #2788078, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Do it Ash I’m a shite to you too..

  15. Dave in Marybrook
    #2788079, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    I’m going to try out a new “metric” tonight-
    I’ll take a tally of how many randomly selected- LOL!- questions that come in from the representative audience (LOL! again) and compare it to the compere, meaning how many questions he re-phrases, fleshes out, re-directs or plainly fabricates himself.
    I’ll call it the Jones Coefficient. Snowcone:Other. If the audience truly ask all the questions, which is the founding premise of the show, the figure should be zero- it won’t be, but it should be a fraction lesser than one. If Springer-Jones dominates, who knows how high it might climb? At a guess, with reasonably feisty right-liberals, he asks around 10:1 or higher.

  16. Peter Castieau
    #2788080, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Evening everyone. 53 please Carpe.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2788085, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:23 pm

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2788086, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Our home is in Arima – could be.

    Our home is in Arima – could be.

  19. Westie Woman
    #2788088, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Hi Carpe!

    Lucky 13 for me please as usual

    Looking forward to the comments here…

  20. Spitfire
    #2788090, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Carpe – nice spot and yes, not far away at all. We’re in Ikeda.

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2788091, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    20, please Carpe.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2788093, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Periscope link for those in other timezones

    https://www.periscopen.com/search.php?keyword=qanda

    Hit refresh when it starts and it brings up the live link.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2788096, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    Spitfire 38
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Cpt Seahawks 29
    Grumpy 4.67
    Custard 53
    Westie Woman 13
    ZK2A 20

  24. Cpt Seahawks
    #2788098, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Also subscribe on YouTube and they notify when it starts. (Apparently it initially started 6 hours ago according to my phone. )

  25. Myrddin Seren
    #2788099, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Jeremy converted to Catholicism midway through his Ph.D. and his faith has been central to his life and work ever since. He has publicly spoken and written against euthanasia and in support of the “traditional” understanding of marriage. He is concerned at the increasing “progressive” intolerance of the public expression of unfashionable opinions on controversial topics.

    I am expecting Jezza will be assailed by a barrage of hurled sandals – if not worse – as the ‘well-balanced’ Q&A audience demonstrate their outrage at being labelled ‘intolerant’.

    The Riot Squad may have to be called out to escort him from the studio in one piece.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2788100, posted on August 13, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Carpe – nice spot and yes, not far away at all. We’re in Ikeda.

    FMD Small world – over near Osaka

