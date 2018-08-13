Liberty Quote
The difference between the two styles of debate, left-wing and right-wing, partly comes down to a differing view of civility, I think – for the right, civility is tolerating and even enjoying the bluster of one’s enemies. For the left, civility seems more to involve becoming offended on behalf of others.— Timothy Train
-
-
Q&A Forum: August 13, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
45 please.
Konbanwa
Bidding is open, should be some good numbers tonight
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
The Panel
Dr Cornel West – Race Baiter
Eric Abetz – tonights sacrificre
Anne Aly – Race baiting sharia shill
Lindsay Shepherd – Learnt the hard way the Left eats its own
Jeremy Bell – I have no idea
かんばんは Carpeさん
38 oneigaishimasu
May I have 22 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Spitfire 38
Vic in Prossy 22
My pleasure
どういたしまして
Dōitashimashite
29 please Carpe.
Four point six seven, please.
Carpe, I think we’re almost neighbours
Do it Ash I’m a shite to you too..
I’m going to try out a new “metric” tonight-
I’ll take a tally of how many randomly selected- LOL!- questions that come in from the representative audience (LOL! again) and compare it to the compere, meaning how many questions he re-phrases, fleshes out, re-directs or plainly fabricates himself.
I’ll call it the Jones Coefficient. Snowcone:Other. If the audience truly ask all the questions, which is the founding premise of the show, the figure should be zero- it won’t be, but it should be a fraction lesser than one. If Springer-Jones dominates, who knows how high it might climb? At a guess, with reasonably feisty right-liberals, he asks around 10:1 or higher.
Evening everyone. 53 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Spitfire 38
Vic in Prossy 22
Cpt Seahawks 29
Grumpy 4.67
Custard 53
Our home is in Arima – could be.
Hi Carpe!
Lucky 13 for me please as usual
Looking forward to the comments here…
Carpe – nice spot and yes, not far away at all. We’re in Ikeda.
20, please Carpe.
Periscope link for those in other timezones
https://www.periscopen.com/search.php?keyword=qanda
Hit refresh when it starts and it brings up the live link.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Spitfire 38
Vic in Prossy 22
Cpt Seahawks 29
Grumpy 4.67
Custard 53
Westie Woman 13
ZK2A 20
Also subscribe on YouTube and they notify when it starts. (Apparently it initially started 6 hours ago according to my phone. )
I am expecting Jezza will be assailed by a barrage of hurled sandals – if not worse – as the ‘well-balanced’ Q&A audience demonstrate their outrage at being labelled ‘intolerant’.
The Riot Squad may have to be called out to escort him from the studio in one piece.
FMD Small world – over near Osaka