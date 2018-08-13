The world has gone mad

Spartacus is not a fan of President Trump. To the extent that this matters to anyone but Spartacus, but Spartacus has supported somethings the President has done, but has criticised other things.

But this item from the US just shows how insane some section of the US are. This really is Trump Derangement Syndrome. Criticize him for his policies. Criticize him for his character. Criticize him for the company he keeps. But to take President Trump (et al) to court because he blocked you on Twitter is just insane.

More insane though is the court finding in your favour and instructing President Trump to unblock people from his personal (not White House mind you) twitter account. And on the grounds of infringing on the 1st amendment of the US Constitution. You see, on 23 May the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York said:

social media posts on the president’s and other officials’ accounts were represented public comment and blocking users violated their free speech rights under the First Amendment.

Next thing, the same court will find it illegal, under the First Amendment, to stop people throwing faeces because it would infringe on peoples’ rights of free expression.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com