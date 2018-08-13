The world has gone mad

Spartacus is not a fan of President Trump. To the extent that this matters to anyone but Spartacus, but Spartacus has supported somethings the President has done, but has criticised other things.
But this item from the US just shows how insane some section of the US are. This really is Trump Derangement Syndrome. Criticize him for his policies. Criticize him for his character. Criticize him for the company he keeps. But to take President Trump (et al) to court because he blocked you on Twitter is just insane.
More insane though is the court finding in your favour and instructing President Trump to unblock people from his personal (not White House mind you) twitter account. And on the grounds of infringing on the 1st amendment of the US Constitution. You see, on 23 May the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York said:
social media posts on the president’s and other officials’ accounts were represented public comment and blocking users violated their free speech rights under the First Amendment.
Next thing, the same court will find it illegal, under the First Amendment, to stop people throwing faeces because it would infringe on peoples’ rights of free expression.
NAOMI REICE BUCHWALD
UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE
Why are so many of these certifiably mad decisions mad by female judges?
Now, I’m only going on anecdotal evidence and I do love the ladies so don’t haul out the misogynist line.
But this is an impression I’m getting.
Me neither.
But, like Ross Cameron, I happen to think he is the world’s greatest living human being.
And you would too, if you had any inkling of the war currently waging between the good guys and the bad guys, behind the facade of nonsense presented by the Meeja.
That’s all.
Equally nutty ideas are trotted out here, to wit, Apple etc MUST carry fuckwit Alex Jones content.
Actually, this decision is potentially good – logically, if it is illegal for any public official to block you from their feed, it is also illegal for Twitter to “shadow ban” you…
Not that logic is followed in these cases
Blond?
Ya know, if he just stopped his twitter account he might seem a better person.
But it’s even worse than that, Spartacus.
This decision has been made independently of leftist tech giants blocking the other side of politics, overriding those very same 1st amendment rights without judicial censure.
The selective application of rules is far, far worse.
This is going to backfire on the Left. If Trump and every other public official cannot block users, then it will be interesting to see who on the Left has to start unblocking users: