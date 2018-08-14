But … but … but crime in Melbourne is low.

By now all Cats would have heard the traumatic news. Melbourne has lost its most liveable status to Vienna. Already we have the excuses:
Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp, pointing to Vienna’s improved safety rating, conceded security was an area that needed improvement.
“They’ve got a very good safety rating, that’s one of the areas where we know because we’ve been discussing it with as well Neil, that we can continue to do better.” she told 3AW.
In addition to the generally improved security outlook for western Europe, Vienna benefited from its low crime rate, the survey’s editor Roxana Slavcheva said.
“One of the subcategories that Vienna does really well in is the prevalence of petty crime … It’s proven to be one of the safest cities in Europe,” she said.
Vienna is a beautiful city and the birthplace of a fine school of economic thought. It also gives me an excuse to play one of my all time favorite songs.
Doomlord, expand your horizons please. A country not just a city: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFo428N7xec
It is a good song and a creative video. Don’t read the commentary on it though.
That’s what I love about the Cat. New, crazy ideas that you encounter every day.
Austrians living in fear as violent migrant gangs carry out DAILY attacks in Vienna
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/758881/Austrians-fear-migrant-gang-attacks-daily-Vienna
No one cares about that bullshit but permanent chip on its shoulder wannabe Melbourne. You are second rate Melbourne, regardless of these stupid little ratings wars. And deep down, it’s residents know it.
I’m not surprised Vienna won, it’s hard to car jack a bicycle on cobble stone streets.
Typical of The Economist to replace one dud choice with another.
New, crazy ideas …..
What, Belgians cant sing? Or play?
Tx Sinc!!
