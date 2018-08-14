Possibly the funniest thing you will read today

As reported in the Fairfax press from the Hayne Royal Commission:
Hostplus chief executive David Elia has defended spending $260,000 of the fund’s money hosting employers at last year’s Australian Open, saying it was important to keep up with competitors.
“It’s probably our flagship corporate entertainment event that we do,” Mr Elia said at the banking royal commission on Tuesday.
“We have key employers, key stakeholders, alliance partners flying in from all over Australia to participate in that…It’s a great time of the year for us to do that.”
Actually not funny. Sad. Very sad for the members of the fund. A lot of whom are young, lower paid hospitality (read pubs and clubs) workers.
Elia also said:
And I wish I didn’t have to do it.
Yes. It must be so difficult as the CEO to have all that expensive entertainment, food and wine forced upon you.
You mean the ads waffling on about “only to the benefit of members” aren’t true?
Oh pleeese. Kind of like virtue signalling – “I only do it because it is expected by our partners/clients, I don’t actually want to”. What a crock. Especially insulting to those who work damn hard in your local pub for meagre wages.
Thanks for mentioning this. I generally stick up for unions, but not if the business model can be summarised as “Pigs at the Host Plus Trough”, whether or not those pigs are representatives of employer or employees.
This kind of thing does nothing for the reputation of the Australian Open either, I would think. But what would I know? I’ve never been to the event, either as paid or paying.
Besides which, what’s in it for the corporates involved? Do they really think that their business runs best when their executive staff owe a debt of gratitude to an external body, in this case a trade union? What is the difference between a handout and a bribe? If I owned one of the companies concerned, I would be inclined to tell my staff to pay their own way and to avoid conflicts of interest.
We have key employers, key stakeholders, alliance partners flying in from all
So these are the clients? Very egalitarian.
Australian Open corporate hospitality is pretty good. I used to score a freebie, although only in the first week as I was too low on the food chain for the finals or anything. Probably second only to the VRC Spring Carnival.
Anyone familiar with the way unions treat their dwindling member’s money would be completely unsurprised by this. Hopefully the RC will have a look at the funding of The New Daily and the Fauxfacts dregs who run it.
What “partners” does a super fund have?
They buy assets and hold onto them.
Ffs.
So, who would be the primary customer but employers needing a default fund for their employees? Don’t we have free choice of nomination of super fund yet?
NO!!!
If you are caught in one of the enterprise agreements that tend to catch these industries then no you don’t have a choice of funds. One of the things that has been traded away.
That behaviour by someone dedicated to the workers rings a bell. NOMENKLATURA .
Wonder if the R.C will question Host Plus about sponsorship of a professional rugby league team? And CBus about sponsorship of the AFL app?