Possibly the funniest thing you will read today

As reported in the Fairfax press from the Hayne Royal Commission:

Hostplus chief executive David Elia has defended spending $260,000 of the fund’s money hosting employers at last year’s Australian Open, saying it was important to keep up with competitors.

“It’s probably our flagship corporate entertainment event that we do,” Mr Elia said at the banking royal commission on Tuesday.

“We have key employers, key stakeholders, alliance partners flying in from all over Australia to participate in that…It’s a great time of the year for us to do that.”